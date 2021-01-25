Successfully reported this slideshow.
Centres de vaccination

Centres de vaccination

Centres de vaccination

  1. 1. 1 CentresVacinationWallonie-1B-2 - Volg.pptx Work in progress 9 centres majeurs 30 centres de proximité centres itinérants Vaccination grand public (phases 1B/2) : - 9 centres majeurs ( x 10 lignes de vaccination) - 30 centres de proximité ( x 2 lignes de vaccination) - Plusieurs centres Itinérants (à définir avec les Gouverneurs)
  2. 2. 2 CentresVacinationWallonie-1B-2 - Volg.pptx Work in progress Province du Hainaut (52 lignes de vaccination) Vaccination grand public (phases 1B/2) Adresse Type Lieux > Kursaal de Binche > Avenue Wanderpepen 30, 7130 Binche > Salle Communale Centres de proximité > Chimay > Binche > Centre Culturel Sud Hainaut > Rue des Battis 32/Z, 6464 Baileux > Centre culturel > Hall du Ceva > Chemin des Primevères 68, 7800 Ath > Centre d'exposition > LouvExpo > Centre d'exposition > Rue Arthur Delaby 7, 7100 La Louvière > Ath > La Louvière > Espace Magnum > Salle polyvalente > Avenue Dr Schweitzer 100, 7340 Colfontaine > Colfontaine Adresse Type Lieux > Tournai > Hall sportif de Tournai > Avenue de Gaulle 2, 7500 Tournai > Centre sportif > Mons > Lotto Mons Expo > Avenue Thomas Edison 2, 7000 Mons > Centre d'exposition > Ronquières > Site de Ronquières > Route Baccara 1, 7090 Ronquières > Centre de testing > Charleroi > CEME – Charleroi Espace Meeting Européen > Rue des Français 147, 6020 Charleroi > Centre de conférences Centres majeurs > Le vieux Campinaire > Rue de Wangenies, 6220 Fleurus > Salle Polyvalente > Fleurus
  3. 3. 3 CentresVacinationWallonie-1B-2 - Volg.pptx Work in progress Province de Liège (44 lignes de vaccination) Vaccination grand public (phases 1B/2) Adresse Type Lieux > Hall Omnisport de Cherrate > Rue de Visé 115, 4601 Visé > Centre sportif C. Proximité > Liège > Visé > Ancien Decathlon > Rue Féronstrée 64, 4000 Liège > Ancien magasin > Hall Omnisport > Rue du Chera, 9, 4130 Esneux > Centre sportif > Centre récréatif de Remouchamps > Centre récréatif > Rue marsale 10, 4920 Aywaille > Aywaille > Hall Omnisport de Jemeppe > Centre sportif > Rue de Roselières 152, 4100 Seraing > Seraing Adresse Type Lieux > Bierset > Bierset - Liège airport > Rue de l’Aéroport, 4460 Grâce-Hollogne > Centre testing > Pepinster > Centre sportif de Pepinster > Rue du Paire 1, 4860, Pepinster > Centre sportif C.majeurs > Hall Omnisport de Bressoux > Centre sportif > Ernest Malvoz 31, 4020 Liège > Bressoux > Tilff > Hall Omnisport Vaux sous Chèvremont > Centre sportif > Rue de la Vesdre, 14, 4051 Chaudfontaine > Chaudfontaine > Malmedy > Centre d'exposition de Malmedy > Rue Frédéric Lang 3, 4960 Malmedy > Centre d'exposition > Centre d'exposition du Herve > Rue de Charneux 94, 4650 Battice > Centre d'exposition > Herve > Marché couvert > Rue des Combattants 1a, 4280 Hannut > Marché couvert > Hannut > Huy > Hall Omnisports > Avenue de la Croix-Rouge 4, 4500 Huy > Centre sportif > Centre Sportif Edmond Leburton > rue des Prés 43, 4300 Waremme > Centre sportif > Waremme
  4. 4. 4 CentresVacinationWallonie-1B-2 - Volg.pptx Work in progress Province de Namur (18 lignes de vaccination) Vaccination grand public (phases 1B/2) Adresse Type Lieux > Hall Omnisport > Chaussée de Namur 69, 5070 Fosses-la-Ville > Centre sportif Centres de proximité > Namur > Fosses-la-Ville > Clinique St-Luc Bouge > Rue St-Luc 8 - 5004 Bouge > Centre médical > Garage du circuit > Gribelle 2, 5575 Gedinne > Ancien garage > Gedinne > Ciney Expo > Centre d'exposition > Rue du Marché Couvert, 3, 5590 Ciney > Ciney Adresse Type Lieu > Namur > Namur Expo > Avenue Sergent Vrithoff 2, 5000 Namur > Centre d'exposition Centre majeur
  5. 5. 5 CentresVacinationWallonie-1B-2 - Volg.pptx Work in progress Province du Brabant Wallon (18 lignes de vaccination) Vaccination grand public (phases 1B/2) Adresse Type Lieux > Salle PerweX > Avenue des moissons 10, 1360 Perwez > Salle polyvalente Centres de proximité > Braine-l'Alleud > Perwez > Stade Gaston Reiff > Rue Ernest Laurent 215, 1420 Braine-l'Alleud > Centre sportif > Salle Omnisport + stade de foot > Alleé des Sports, 1480 Tubize > Centre sportif > Tubize > Hall culturel polyvalent La Sucrerie > Centre culturel > Rue de l'Ermitage, 1300 Wavre > Wavre Adresse Type Lieu > Court Saint Etienne > PAMexpo > Avenue des Combattants, 1490 Court- St.-Étienne > Centre d'exposition Centre majeur
  6. 6. 6 CentresVacinationWallonie-1B-2 - Volg.pptx Work in progress Province du Luxembourg (18 lignes de vaccination) Vaccination grand public (phases 1B/2) Adresse Type Lieux > Centre sportif de Saint-Mard > Rue du Stade 7, 6762 Virton > Centre sportif Centres de proximité > Libramont- Chevigny > Virton > Libramont Exhibition & Congress (LEC) > Rue des Aubépines 50, 6800 Libramont > Centre d'exposition > Hall sportif Institut Notre Dame Séminaire Bastogne > Rue des Ecoles 20, 6600 Bastogne > Centre sportif > Bastogne > Hall Polyvalent dArlon > Centre d'exposition > Parc des Expositions 6, 6700 Arlon > Arlon Adresse Type Lieu > Marche-en- Famenne > WEX > Rue des Deux Provinces 1, 6900 Marche-en-Famenne > Centre d'exposition Centre majeur

