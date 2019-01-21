Successfully reported this slideshow.
How Boric Acid Can Help Cure Your Yeast Infection
Women who find it difficult to discuss such issues with others often tend to natural and home remedies. These remedies have been around since ages and are quite effective in dealing with vaginal yeast infections. Candida is the yeast fungus accountable for vaginal yeast infections. Candida usually prevails in the moist parts of the body such as the mouth, intestines, and the vagina. When the natural balance of the body is disrupted, yeast fungus multiplies rapidly and leads to infections.

Published in: Health & Medicine
  1. 1. How Boric Acid Can Help Cure Your Yeast Infection
  2. 2. Food which stimulates the growth of Candida should be strictly avoided. Diet rich in sugar provides a breeding ground for yeast fungus; therefore you should reduce the intake of sweetened foods and honey. Women should also keep away from yeast foods such as bread, beer, vinegar and wine. As soon as a woman suspects yeast infection, she should immediately consult a doctor for confirmation. Vaginal yeast infections can lead to chronic conditions if not treated within time, therefore it is important to get professional advice on what needs to be done to cure the infection.
  3. 3. Women who find it difficult to discuss such issues with others often tend to natural and home remedies. These remedies have been around since ages and are quite effective in dealing with vaginal yeast infections. Candida is the yeast fungus accountable for vaginal yeast infections. Candida usually prevails in the moist parts of the body such as mouth, intestines, and the vagina. When the natural balance of the body is disrupted, yeast fungus multiplies rapidly and leads to infections.
  4. 4. Vaginal yeast infections can be prevented through several means. A woman suffering from such situation should know what these methods of prevention are so that she can cure her sickness and avoid vaginal infections. The symptoms of such infections include thick curd like vaginal discharge, burning sensation and agonizing sexual intercourse. Genital hygiene should always be practiced to reduce the chances of such infections. Women should not use products which alters the pH level of the skin and allows fungus to regenerate and cause vaginal infections.
  There are various causes of vaginal yeast infections. These may include tight non cotton undergarments, menopause, pregnancy, hormonal changes, ovulation and contraceptive pills. Another contributing factor is living with stressful situations as our capability to combat illness is reduced and the natural balance of the body is disrupted.
