How boric acid can help cure your yeast infection

Women who find it difficult to discuss such issues with others often tend to natural and home remedies. These remedies have been around since ages and are quite effective in dealing with vaginal yeast infections. Candida is the yeast fungus accountable for vaginal yeast infections. Candida usually prevails in the moist parts of the body such as the mouth, intestines, and the vagina. When the natural balance of the body is disrupted, yeast fungus multiplies rapidly and leads to infections.