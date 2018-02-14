Successfully reported this slideshow.
LAS REGLAS Y LAS MARCAS DE ORALIDAD Laura Albarracin Reyes Angie Paola Vargas 10 – 01 JM.
DEFINICIÓN  La estructura ha sido un medio de preservar el conocimiento, sin embargo, antes de la imprenta moderna, cread...
ARGOT  Argot también llamado jerga. Es uno de los rasgos comunes mas censurados en el leguaje escrito y consiste en emple...
LENGUAJE SOEZ  El lenguaje soez en un conjunto de formas lingüísticas consideradas por toda la comunidad lingüística o pa...
APÓSTROFE  Es una figura literaria de dialogo que consiste en hablar en un discurso o narración de manera breve en segund...
INTERJECCIÓN  La interjección es un tipo de enunciado en una lengua natural que expresa alguna expresión súbita, exclamat...
REDUNDANCIA  Es una repetición o uso excesivo de una palabra o concepto. Al hablar y al escribir tendemos a repetir térmi...
ELISIÓN  Consiste en la perdida de una vocal o grupo de vocales en el final de una palabra situada ante otra que empieza ...
ELIPSIS  Es una figura de construcción que consiste en omitir en la oración una o mas palabras, necesarias para la correc...
EJEMPLOS  Félix cantaba una canción romántica y sus amigos, unos boleros. En este verso se omite el verbo 'cantar': Félix...
POLISÍNDETON  Consiste en emplear repetidamente las conjunciones y en la literatura, se usa para dar fuerza o energía a l...
