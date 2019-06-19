Successfully reported this slideshow.
EVIDENCE OF SET UP AND RECORDING
Evidence of Set Up The photos to the right showcase Tom carefully following our risk assessment whilst setting up to recor...
Evidence of Recording Within these photos I am recording the audio for our sixth form advert. Tom recorded the audio for t...
Evidence of Set Up and Recording

evidence of set up and recording for radio adverts

Evidence of Set Up and Recording

  2. 2. Evidence of Set Up The photos to the right showcase Tom carefully following our risk assessment whilst setting up to record. He ensured that there were no trip hazards such as boxes on the floor and wires and moved any safely out of the way. Additionally, we checked the equipment we were planning to use such as microphones and cameras to ensure that they were working correctly and would not put any of us or our actors at risk. As evident by the photos on the right, Millie and I looked over our scripts to ensure they were all correct before recording our adverts. We also looked over our production schedule and work plan to ensure we were sticking to our schedule and checked off tasks once completed.
  3. 3. Evidence of Recording Within these photos I am recording the audio for our sixth form advert. Tom recorded the audio for the lower school advert but we decided to switch it around for the sixth form advert. I ensured that the camera was set up correctly with the battery fully charged and a working SD card before we began any recording. Furthermore, I made sure that I held the mic at a length that would record the audio most effectively for the best results.

