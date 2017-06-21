DOCUMENTARIES Lauren Molyneaux
WHAT IS A DOCUMENTARY? • The purpose of a documentary is to document • It is to report, with evidence, something that has ...
HISTORY OF DOCUMENTARIES 1930s- John Grierson started to define and develop the principles of a documentary with his produ...
FEATURES OF A DOCUMENTARY FEATURES Interviews: • Used to make a contrast with observations • Interviewer can either be see...
TYPES OF DOCUMENTARIES Mixed documentary: • A combination of interviews, observation and narration to advance the topic of...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Documentaries introduction powerpoint pdf

27 views

Published on

huiuuihu

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
27
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
2
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Documentaries introduction powerpoint pdf

  1. 1. DOCUMENTARIES Lauren Molyneaux
  2. 2. WHAT IS A DOCUMENTARY? • The purpose of a documentary is to document • It is to report, with evidence, something that has actually happened • It can show this by using actuality footage or reconstructions • A documentary’s primary purpose is to inform and educate yet it also has a secondary purpose to entertain • The theorist John Corner stated a documentary is “recorded sounds and images of actuality”
  3. 3. HISTORY OF DOCUMENTARIES 1930s- John Grierson started to define and develop the principles of a documentary with his production company the GPO (General Post Office) 1926- John Grierson coined the term ‘documentary’ and defined it as the creative treatment of actuality Examples of John Grierson’s documentaries: • Coalface (1935) • Industrial Britain, Housing Problems (1935) • Nightmail (1936) These documentaries were shown to cinema audiences. The idea was to use real life people and their stories, to give the public a glimpse of other people’s lives and to show the country at work. As a result they were aiming to create a sense of empathy and national identity. Some film makers argue that they can never be truly real as people may change their behaviour due to the Hawthorne Effect which means the people know they are being observed.
  4. 4. FEATURES OF A DOCUMENTARY FEATURES Interviews: • Used to make a contrast with observations • Interviewer can either be seen by the audience or not • Interviewee always responds to the interviewer and not the audience • Interviews are usually done with experts on the subject matter • Observational footage may be intercut with interviews so the audience gain a better understanding of what the interviewee is saying Observational footage: • Most documentaries contain sequences of observational footage • Film makers will often make the camera seem unseen and ignored by the people in the footage • Observational footage positions the audience as eye witnesses Exposition: • The exposition of a documentary is the line of argument and the points being made • It is made up of description and commentary • John Corner believes the exposition may be plain and direct or indirect and hidden • The exposition can then be furthered by interviews, observational footage and narration Mise en scene: • The language of television and film • Everything that is put into the scene including movement and expression, clothing, lighting, setting etc. • Documentary makers carefully compose shots so that they contain the images they want the audience to se which is used to often develop the exposition Dramatisation: There are two types of dramatisation: 1. Dramatisation that occurs naturally in observational footage 2. Conflict created through the makers’ construction and dramatisation of real life events
  5. 5. TYPES OF DOCUMENTARIES Mixed documentary: • A combination of interviews, observation and narration to advance the topic of the documentary or the exposition. • An example of a mixed documentary is The Devil Made Me Do It Fully narrated documentary: • Uses a voiceover giving facts and explanations so audience gains a better understanding of the subject and gives information and meaning to the visuals they see • Direct address to the audience is used • Voice of God narration is used which represents power and authority • Example- David Attenborough’s documentaries such as Planet Earth Fly on the wall: • Observational footage is used • The camera crew works as unobtrusively as possible • The name comes from the idea that events are seen candidly • An example is Deadliest Catch Docu-Drama: • Dramatised re-enactments of actual events Self-Reflexive: • Film maker is acknowledged by the subjects of the documentary and is often seen by the camera which is used to advance the exposition • An example are Louis Theroux documentary Docu-soap: • A documentary following people in a particular occupation or location over a period of time • Examples include:  Airport  One Born Every Minute

×