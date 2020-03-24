PDF Words of Radiance (The Stormlight Archive, #2) | PDF books

Words of Radiance (The Stormlight Archive, #2) by Brandon Sanderson

The Knights Radiant must stand again.The ancient oaths have at last been spoken; the spren return. Men seek what was lost; I fear the quest will destroy them.It is the nature of the magic. A broken soul has cracks into which something else can be fit. Surgebindings, the power of creation themselves; they can brace a broken soul, but they can also widen its fissures. The Windrunner is lost in a shattered land, balanced upon the boundary between vengeance and honor. The Lightweaver, slowly being consumed by her past, searches for the lie she must become. The Bondsmith, born in blood and death, now strives to rebuild what was destroyed. The Explorer, straddling the fates of two peoples, is forced to choose between slow death and a terrible betrayal of all she believes.It is past time for them to awaken, for the Everstorm looms.And the Assassin has arrived.

