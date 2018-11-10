1.1-Cours de Géniel Logiciel

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Génie Logiciel INTRODUCTION (SUITE)
Qu'est-ce qu'un bon programme ?  Différents points de vue :  l'utilisateur (ce que ça fait)  le programmeur (comment ça...
Un bon programme pour le fournisseur ou l’éditeur?  Coût réduit (→)  développement + maintenance  Délai tenu  contrat ...
Dépassement des coûts et délais  IBM, sur 24 projets d'envergure en TI (1992) :  55% des systèmes coûtent plus que prévu...
Un bon programme pour le fournisseur ou l’éditeur? Rappel  Coût réduit (→)  développement + maintenance  Délai tenu  c...
Vie du Logiciel d’après Jacques Printz
Dépassement des délais  90% des projets de haute technologie réalisés aux États-Unis ne sont pas complétés dans les délai...
Dépassement des délais et des coûts : Nouvel aéroport international de Denver (Scientifc American, 1994)  Devait être une...
Dépassement des délais et des coûts : Nouvel aéroport international de Denver (Scientifc American, 1994)  Objectif : aéro...
Qu'est-ce qu'un bon programme ?  Différents points de vue :  l'utilisateur (ce que ça fait)  le programmeur (comment ça...
Un bon programme pour la hotline  Facilité de diagnostic :  reproductibilité du problème  identification du problème  ...
Un bon programme pour le juriste Questions de propriété intellectuelle :  Utilisation de la Reconnaissance officielle dét...
Un bon programme pour le juriste Mais une Reconnaissance officielle n'est pas une garantie !  La protection est théorique...
Un bon programme pour le juriste  Droits d'exploitation :  Gestion des licences logicielles :  licences par machine, pa...
Un bon programme pour le juriste  Dispositions légales :  loi informatique et liberté  incitation à la violence, à la h...
Un bon programme pour qui ? Des contraintes souvent opposées...  Utilisateur :  besoins, performance, convivialité, fiab...
Le génie logiciel, c'est... l'art de bien faire de bons programmes
Qu'est-ce que « bien faire un programme » ?
Qu'est-ce que « bien faire un programme » ?  Bonne organisation  découpage en tâches / répartition des rôles  coopérati...
Réussite des projets informatiques (rappel) Mais quels sont les facteurs de succès ?
Facteurs de succès des projets informatiques (par ordre d'importance) 1. engagement de la direction qui pilote le projet 2...
Facteurs d'échec des projets informatiques (étude Standish Group)
Des souhaits et des réalisations…
À retenir  Le génie logiciel, c'est  l'art de bien faire de bons programmes  Un programme n'est pas « bon » dans l'abso...
FIN MERCI
  1. 1. Génie Logiciel INTRODUCTION (SUITE)
  2. 2. Qu'est-ce qu'un bon programme ?  Différents points de vue :  l'utilisateur (ce que ça fait)  le programmeur (comment ça le fait)  le fournisseur (combien ça coûte)  la hotline (pourquoi ça ne le fait pas/plus)  le juriste (à qui est l'idée pour le faire)
  3. 3. Un bon programme pour le fournisseur ou l’éditeur?  Coût réduit (→)  développement + maintenance  Délai tenu  contrat  marché : arriver le premier, « fenêtre/option » à ne pas rater dans le design…  Production avec des risques maîtrisés  Qualité conforme aux exigences  ... succès de vente
  4. 4. Dépassement des coûts et délais  IBM, sur 24 projets d'envergure en TI (1992) :  55% des systèmes coûtent plus que prévu  68% dépassent les délais prévus  88% ont été considérablement redéfinis  Standish Group international, sur 8000 projets en TI (1994) :  Seulement 10% des projets sont livrés selon le budget et l’échéancier initial
  5. 5. Un bon programme pour le fournisseur ou l’éditeur? Rappel  Coût réduit (→)  développement + maintenance  Délai tenu  contrat  marché : arriver le premier, « fenêtre » à ne pas rater  Production avec des risques maîtrisés  Qualité conforme aux exigences  ... succès de vente
  6. 6. Vie du Logiciel d’après Jacques Printz
  7. 7. Dépassement des délais  90% des projets de haute technologie réalisés aux États-Unis ne sont pas complétés dans les délais (et selon le budget prévu)
  8. 8. Dépassement des délais et des coûts : Nouvel aéroport international de Denver (Scientifc American, 1994)  Devait être une merveille d'ingénierie moderne  140 km2 (4 ou 5ème plus grand au monde à l’époque)  convoyeur de bagages sous-terrain « intelligent », 193 millions de $  33 km de rails, 4000 trajets, 5000 capteurs optiques, 400 récepteurs radio, 100 ordinateurs en réseau, 56 lecteurs de code barre, etc.
  9. 9. Dépassement des délais et des coûts : Nouvel aéroport international de Denver (Scientifc American, 1994)  Objectif : aéroport opérationnel pour 29/10/1993  En juin 1994, système de convoyage en retard :  pertes = 1,1 million de $ par jour  responsables incapables de prévoir quand le système serait suffisamment stable pour que l'aéroport ouvre  Ouverture de l'aéroport : 28/02/1995  16 mois de retard  5,2 milliards de $ au lieu de 2 milliards  Fini : septembre 1995  convoyage des bagages encore en grande partie manuel  Système abandonné en 2005  jamais utilisé pour avions arrivants  1 million de $ de maintenance par mois
  10. 10. Qu'est-ce qu'un bon programme ?  Différents points de vue :  l'utilisateur (ce que ça fait)  le programmeur (comment ça le fait)  le fournisseur (combien ça coûte)  la hotline (pourquoi ça ne le fait pas/plus)  le juriste (à qui est l'idée pour le faire)
  11. 11. Un bon programme pour la hotline  Facilité de diagnostic :  reproductibilité du problème  identification du problème  administration à distance
  12. 12. Un bon programme pour le juriste Questions de propriété intellectuelle :  Utilisation de la Reconnaissance officielle détenue par la société  reproduction / contournement difficile par concurrents  argument commercial : prestige, prix, ... ☛ Attention, effet néfaste possible sur l'innovation !  Utiliser des idées publiques  Éviter d'utiliser les idées des autres  droits d'auteurs  look and feel, noms, marques, ...  Sauf si l'on peut prouver une antécédence
  13. 13. Un bon programme pour le juriste Mais une Reconnaissance officielle n'est pas une garantie !  La protection est théorique  En cas de procès  Le gagnant est souvent celui qui a les meilleurs avocats !  Les grosses sociétés pèsent plus que les petites  Valeur juridique pratique ≈ preuve d'antécédence  Les bureaux d'enregistrement vérifient peu l'originalité ☛ Attention! Il reste toujours un risque (☹) une grosse société peut en étouffer une petite
  14. 14. Un bon programme pour le juriste  Droits d'exploitation :  Gestion des licences logicielles :  licences par machine, par site, ...  Contrôle :  numéro d'enregistrement, ...  Conditions d'utilisation  Acceptation par l'utilisateur  Pack physique : « en brisant ce sceau, vous acceptez ...  Accord électronique : boutons « I accept » / « I refuse »
  15. 15. Un bon programme pour le juriste  Dispositions légales :  loi informatique et liberté  incitation à la violence, à la haine raciale, ...  interdiction d'accès aux mineurs  ...  Règles éthiques, déontologie, ...
  16. 16. Un bon programme pour qui ? Des contraintes souvent opposées...  Utilisateur :  besoins, performance, convivialité, fiabilité, sécurité, ...  Programmeur :  facile à comprendre, vérifier, modifier, porter, réutiliser, ...  Fournisseur :  marché, délai, coût, risques, ventes…  Hotline :  facilité de diagnostic  Juriste :  propriété industrielle, dispositions légales…
  17. 17. Le génie logiciel, c'est... l'art de bien faire de bons programmes
  18. 18. Qu'est-ce que « bien faire un programme » ?
  19. 19. Qu'est-ce que « bien faire un programme » ?  Bonne organisation  découpage en tâches / répartition des rôles  coopération  Bonnes procédures  pour réaliser le produit  pour contrôler la production  Bonnes personnes  compétence, formation, ...  Bons outils  matériel, logiciel,…
  20. 20. Réussite des projets informatiques (rappel) Mais quels sont les facteurs de succès ?
  21. 21. Facteurs de succès des projets informatiques (par ordre d'importance) 1. engagement de la direction qui pilote le projet 2. implication des utilisateurs 3. expérience du chef de projet 4. formulation des objectifs d'affaires 5. envergure limitée aux besoins essentiels 6. infrastructure technologique normalisée 7. spécifications précises et stables 8. utilisation de méthodologies (formelles) 9. estimations fiables et rigoureuses 10. découpage des livraisons, compétence du personnel, ...
  22. 22. Facteurs d'échec des projets informatiques (étude Standish Group)
  23. 23. Des souhaits et des réalisations…
  24. 24. À retenir  Le génie logiciel, c'est  l'art de bien faire de bons programmes  Un programme n'est pas « bon » dans l'absolu!  On se trompe presque toujours (coût, délai, contenu, ...)  ☛ Cependant, il faut essayer de « se tromper le moins que possible »
  25. 25. FIN MERCI

