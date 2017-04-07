INSTITUTO TECNOLÓGICO SUPERIOR DE VENUSTIANO CARRANZA JUEVES 6 DE ABRIL DEL 2017 2-IFOR LIC. LUDIM SANTOS ESCOBEDO. LAURA ...
8.1 Importancia ¿Qué importancia merece el Balance General y el Estado de Resultado en la toma de decisiones? Es un estado...
8.2 Concepto Estado de Resultados Conocido como el estado de pérdidas y excedentes, es un estado financiero principal que ...
8.3 Elementos que conforman al balance general y estado de resultados. Componentes del estado de resultados Los elementos ...
• Utilidad antes de impuestos: Este concepto se refiere a la ganancia o pérdida de la empresa después de cubrir sus compro...
Activo Diferido. Está integrado por todos los gastos pagados por anticipado, por los que la empresa recibe un servicio o b...
Activo: USD$ 100.00 Pasivo: USD$ 60.00 Capital: USD$ 40.00
8.4 Formas de presentación El balance general representa una relación de todo lo que tiene la empresa, de lo que debe, lo ...
que debe (pasivo) junto con lo que realmente le pertenece (capital) en la página derecha. De tal forma que el total de Act...
Balance general en forma de reporte Esta forma de presentación muestra sus elementos, destacando al capital contable como ...
8.5 Elaboración del estado de situación financiera y de estado de resultados El estado de resultados.
CUENTAS DÓLARES (1) Ingresos por ventas $ (2) Gastos generales $ (3) Resultados de operación (1-2) $ (4) Otros ingresos $ ...
ESTADO DE RESULTADOS (Esquema) VENTAS ——— (-) Devoluciones y descuentos INGRESOS OPERACIONALES (-) Costo de ventas UTILIDA...
Estado de cambios en el patrimonio o estado de superávit Es el estado financiero que muestra en forma detallada los aporte...
Utilidad del ejercicio RESULTADOS DE EJERCICIOS ANTERIORES Utilidades o excedentes acumulados (o) Pérdidas acumuladas SUPE...
Prima en colocación de cuotas o partes de interés Crédito mercantil RESERVAS Reserva legal Reservas estatutarias Reservas ...
Unidad 8 administracion

  1. 1. INSTITUTO TECNOLÓGICO SUPERIOR DE VENUSTIANO CARRANZA JUEVES 6 DE ABRIL DEL 2017 2-IFOR LIC. LUDIM SANTOS ESCOBEDO. LAURA GUADALUPE SÁNCHEZ MARTÍNEZ. ADMINISTRACIÓN. UNIDAD 8 BALANCE GENERAL Y ESTADO DE RESULTADOS. 8.1 IMPORTANCIA. 8.2 CONCEPTO. 8.3 ELEMENTOS QUE CONFORMAN AL BALANCE GENERAL Y ESTADO DE RESULTADOS. 8.3.1 EL ACTIVO, PASIVO Y CAPITAL. 8.4 FORMAS DE PRESENTACIÓN. 8.5 ELABORACIÓN DEL ESTADO DE SITUACIÓN FINANCIERA Y DE ESTADO DE RESULTADOS.
  2. 2. 8.1 Importancia ¿Qué importancia merece el Balance General y el Estado de Resultado en la toma de decisiones? Es un estado financiero principal que refleja la imagen de la situación financiera y patrimonial de una empresa a una fecha específica. A través de este estado contable podemos apreciar la capacidad de solvencia de un ente. Es un estado financiero estático por su carácter de información permanente; esto significa que los saldos de las cuentas del balance general deben pasar a la siguiente gestión fiscal, plasmándose en el balance inicial o de apertura. Los grupos de cuentas que constituyen el balance general son: los activos, pasivos y el patrimonio. Llevar un buen control de la situación financiera de un negocio se ha convertido en una parte importante del mismo, ya que para saber si su resultados o no remunerativo es necesario conocer tanto los bienes como las deudas que posee, o bien, sus derechos u obligaciones. toda información acerca de la situación financiera de la empresa es de gran importancia para los propietarios, socios o accionistas, esto para saber si los recursos están siendo administrados adecuadamente y/o si los resultados son satisfactorios; al estado o gobierno le interesa conocer la situación del negocio para saber si el pago de impuestos ha sido determinado de manera correcta; mientras que a los acreedores (aquellos que otorgan préstamos o créditos) les interesa conocer su estado financiero para brindarle un préstamo garantizado con aquellos recursos que posee. Todas las empresas, sea cual sea su tamaño necesitan obtener información sobre su desempeño para saber si han logrado resultados positivos, es decir, ganancias o si al contrario han sufrido pérdidas producto de su operación al finalizar un periodo determinado. Y dado que el objetivo primordial de las organizaciones es maximizar las utilidades, es fundamental que te apoyes en herramientas que te permitan contar con información oportuna y confiable para la toma de decisiones. Los estados financieros son una herramienta de gestión que te ayudará a tener una mejor visión de la situación financiera de la empresa, los recursos con los que cuenta, los resultados obtenidos, las entradas y salidas de efectivo que se han presentado, la rentabilidad generada, entre otros aspectos de gran relevancia para la operación y administración de la organización. En esta ocasión, te compartiremos información acerca de uno de los principales estados financieros, el estado de resultados.
  3. 3. 8.2 Concepto Estado de Resultados Conocido como el estado de pérdidas y excedentes, es un estado financiero principal que refleja en su contenido exclusivamente el movimiento de ingresos y egresos. La finalidad primordial de este informe financiero es de mostrar la utilidad o pérdida a una fecha determinada. Es un estado contable dinámico por que presenta actividad; en consecuencia los saldos de estas cuentas se cierran al final de una gestión fiscal o periodo específico. Se compone de dos grupos de cuentas que son: los ingresos y los gastos. Su formato es único para las empresas industriales (en forma de cascada), ya que no es posible mostrar bajo la otra forma (por diferencia). Balance General Es un estado financiero principal que refleja la imagen de la situación financiera y patrimonial de una empresa a una fecha específica. A través de este estado contable podemos apreciar la capacidad de solvencia de un ente. Es un estado financiero estático por su carácter de información permanente; esto significa que los saldos de las cuentas del balance general deben pasar a la siguiente gestión fiscal, plasmándose en el balance inicial o de apertura. Los grupos de cuentas que constituyen el balance general son: los activos, pasivos y el patrimonio. ¿Qué es un estado de resultados? El estado de resultados, también conocido como estado de ganancias y pérdidas es un reporte financiero que en base a un periodo determinado muestra de manera detallada los ingresos obtenidos, los gastos en el momento en que se producen y como consecuencia, el beneficio o pérdida que ha generado la empresa en dicho periodo de tiempo para analizar esta información y en base a esto, tomar decisiones de negocio. Este estado financiero te brinda una visión panorámica de cuál ha sido el comportamiento de la empresa, si ha generado utilidades o no. En términos sencillos es un reporte es muy útil para ti como empresario ya que te ayuda a saber si tu compañía está vendiendo, qué cantidad está vendiendo, cómo se están administrando los gastos y al saber esto, podrás saber con certeza si estás generando utilidades.
  4. 4. 8.3 Elementos que conforman al balance general y estado de resultados. Componentes del estado de resultados Los elementos de un estado financiero se agrupan de la siguiente manera: ingresos, costos y gastos. En base a estos tres rubros principales se estructura el reporte. Las principales cuentas que lo conforman son las siguientes: • Ventas: Este dato es el primero que aparece en el estado de resultados, debe corresponder a los ingresos por ventas en el periodo determinado. • Costo de ventas: Este concepto se refiere a la cantidad que le costó a la empresa el artículo que está vendiendo. • Utilidad o margen bruto: Es la diferencia entre las ventas y el costo de ventas. Es un indicador de cuánto se gana en términos brutos con el producto es decir, si no existiera ningún otro gasto, la comparativa del precio de venta contra lo que cuesta producirlo o adquirirlo según sea el caso. • Gastos de operación: En este rubro se incluyen todos aquellos gastos que están directamente involucrados con el funcionamiento de la empresa. Algunos ejemplos son: los servicios como luz, agua, renta, salarios, etc. • Utilidad sobre flujo (EBITDA): Es un indicador financiero que mide las ganancias o utilidad que obtiene una empresa sin tomar en cuenta los gastos financieros, impuestos y otros gastos contables que no implican una salida de dinero real de la empresa como son las amortizaciones y depreciaciones. • Depreciaciones y amortizaciones: Son importes que de manera anual se aplican para disminuir el valor contable a los bienes tangibles que la empresa utiliza para llevar a cabo sus operaciones (activos fijos), por ejemplo el equipo de transporte de una empresa. • Utilidad de operación: Se refiere a la diferencia que se obtiene al restar las depreciaciones y amortizaciones al EBITDA, indica la ganancia o pérdida de la empresa en función de sus actividades productivas. • Gastos y productos financieros: Son los gastos e ingresos que la compañía tiene pero que no están relacionados de manera directa con la operación de la misma, por lo general se refiere montos relacionados con bancos como el pago de intereses.
  5. 5. • Utilidad antes de impuestos: Este concepto se refiere a la ganancia o pérdida de la empresa después de cubrir sus compromisos operacionales y financieros. • Impuestos: Contribuciones sobre las utilidades que la empresa paga al gobierno. • Utilidad neta: Es la ganancia o pérdida final que la empresa obtiene resultante de sus operaciones después de los gastos operativos, gastos financieros e impuestos. Al momento de elaborar tu estado financiero es importante que tomes en cuenta algunas consideraciones: • Es importante que el estado de resultados se realice de forma mensual, trimestral y anual para un mejor seguimiento. • Detalla de manera precisa cada rubro de gastos ya sean operativos, administrativos, financieros etc. • Asegúrate de contar con información real y confiable, esto puedes de lograrlo al contar con una herramienta tecnológica ERP que te ayude a integrar la información de todas las áreas operativas y financieras de tu empresa. 8.3.1 El activo, pasivo y capital CONCEPTO DE ACTIVO • ACTIVO: El Activo es el conjunto de bienes, derechos y otros recursos controlados económicamente por la empresa, resultantes de sucesos pasados, de los que es probable que la empresa obtenga beneficios económicos en el futuro. CLASIFICACIÓN DEL ACTIVO • Activo Circulante • Activo Fijo • Activo Diferido o cargos diferidos ACTIVO. Circulante Este grupo está integrado por los elementos o partidas que representan efectivo y los convertibles en efectivo. En un lapso no mayor a un año, en un ciclo financiero a corto plazo. Activo Fijo Este grupo está constituido por los recursos que son propiedad de la empresa, que tienen la característica de permanencia o fijeza; con la finalidad de usarlos y no con la intención de venderlos (Bienes tangibles para la realización de las actividades).
  6. 6. Activo Diferido. Está integrado por todos los gastos pagados por anticipado, por los que la empresa recibe un servicio o beneficio no solo en el año en que se efectúan sino en años posteriores. PASIVO • Son todas aquellas deudas y obligaciones que están a cargo de una empresa CLASIFICACIÓN DEL PASIVO • PASIVO CIRCULANTE O A CORTO PLAZO • PASIVO FIJO O A LARGO PLAZO • PASIVO DIFERIDO O CREDITOS DIFERIDOS Pasivo a Corto Plazo • Son las deudas y obligaciones a cargo de la entidad, cuyo vencimiento sea menor a un año; su principal característica es que tienen un mayor grado de exigibilidad. Pasivo fijo o pasivo a largo plazo • Este grupo esta constituido por las deudas y obligaciones a cargo de la empresa, cuyo vencimiento sea en un plazo mayor de un año. Pasivo Diferido o créditos diferidos • Este grupo lo constituyen los cobros anticipados efectuados por la entidad, por los cuales se adquiere la obligación de proporcionar un servicio en un plazo mayor de un año CAPITAL • El patrimonio en una organización que se integra por las aportaciones que realizan los socios, ya sea en dinero o en bienes. • Nota: Al capital contable se le designa con diferentes términos, como por ejemplo: patrimonio de los accionistas, capital social y utilidades retenidas, o si es el caso, capital social y déficit. Activo: Son todos los bienes y derechos que tiene una persona o empresa expresadas en dinero. Pasivo: Son todas las deudas y obligaciones que tiene una persona o empresa expresadas en dinero. Capital: Es la diferencia entre el Activo y el Pasivo en otras palabras: es la diferencia entre los bienes y derechos versus las deudas y obligaciones que tiene una persona o empresa. Ejemplo: Una persona cuyo nombre es Roberto Mendoza tiene en su bolsillo USD$ 100.00 y a la vez debe al Sr. Franklin Suárez un monto de USD$ 60.00 Podríamos establecer los datos de esta forma:
  7. 7. Activo: USD$ 100.00 Pasivo: USD$ 60.00 Capital: USD$ 40.00
  8. 8. 8.4 Formas de presentación El balance general representa una relación de todo lo que tiene la empresa, de lo que debe, lo que le deben y de lo que realmente le pertenece a su propietario, a una fecha determinada. En base a su análisis, el balance se puede clasificar en Analítico y Condensado. En el Analítico, se detallan uno por uno los conceptos que forman ciertos grupos, por ejemplo: Y en la clasificación Condensada, se indican los conceptos en grupos generales, por ejemplo: Existen dos tipos de Balance General, de acuerdo a su forma de presentación: Balance general en forma de cuenta: En esta forma de presentación, se utilizan dos páginas, anotando todo lo que tiene la empresa en bienes y derechos (activo) en la página izquierda. y todo lo
  9. 9. que debe (pasivo) junto con lo que realmente le pertenece (capital) en la página derecha. De tal forma que el total de Activo quede al mismo nivel que la suma de Pasivo más Capital en posición horizontal, como si fueran una Balanza. Aplicando la llamada fórmula de BALANCE: ACTIVO = PASIVO + CAPITAL
  10. 10. Balance general en forma de reporte Esta forma de presentación muestra sus elementos, destacando al capital contable como la diferencia entre el activo y el pasivo, en posición vertical, aplicando la llamada fórmula de CAPITAL: ACTIVO - PASIVO = CAPITAL
  11. 11. 8.5 Elaboración del estado de situación financiera y de estado de resultados El estado de resultados.
  12. 12. CUENTAS DÓLARES (1) Ingresos por ventas $ (2) Gastos generales $ (3) Resultados de operación (1-2) $ (4) Otros ingresos $ (5) Otros gastos $ (6) Utilidad antes de Impuesto (3+4-5) $ (7) Impuestos $ (8) Utilidad Neta (6-7) $ La construcción de un Estado de Resultados es sumamente fácil. En primer lugar, veamos para qué nos sirve un Estado de Resultados? En términos sencillos, para saber si en mi negocio estoy ganando o perdiendo. Estado de resultados o de ganancias y perdidas Es un documento complementario donde se informa detallada y ordenadamente como se obtuvo la utilidad del ejercicio contable. El estado de resultados está compuesto por las cuentas nominales, transitorias o de resultados, o sea las cuentas de ingresos, gastos y costos. Los valores deben corresponder exactamente a los valores que aparecen en el libro mayor y sus auxiliares, o a los valores que aparecen en la sección de ganancias y pérdidas de la hoja de trabajo.
  13. 13. ESTADO DE RESULTADOS (Esquema) VENTAS ——— (-) Devoluciones y descuentos INGRESOS OPERACIONALES (-) Costo de ventas UTILIDAD BRUTA OPERACIONAL (-) Gastos operacionales de ventas (-) Gastos Operacionales de administración UTILIDAD OPERACIONAL (+) Ingresos no operacionales (-) Gastos no operacionales UTILIDAD NETA ANTES DE IMPUESTOS (-) Impuesto de renta y complementarios UTILIDAD LÍQUIDA (-) Reservas UTILIDAD DEL EJERCICIO
  14. 14. Estado de cambios en el patrimonio o estado de superávit Es el estado financiero que muestra en forma detallada los aportes de los socios y la distribución de las utilidades obtenidas en un periodo, además de la aplicación de las ganancias retenidas en periodos anteriores. Este muestra por separado el patrimonio de una empresa. También muestra la diferencia entre el capital contable (patrimonio) y el capital social (aportes de los socios), determinando la diferencia entre el activo total y el pasivo total, incluyendo en el pasivo los aportes de los socios. Esta es la estructura del estado de cambios en la situación financiera para sociedades limitadas: ESTADO DE CAMBIOS EN LA SITUACIÓN FINANCIERA (Esquema) SUPERÁVIT ————— SUPERÁVIT DE CAPITAL Prima en colocación de cuotas o partes de interés Crédito mercantil RESERVAS Reserva legal Reservas estatutarias Reservas ocasionales RESULTADOS DEL EJERCICIO
  Referencias bibliográficas: http://tusclasesonline.bligoo.com.mx/que-importancia-merece-el-balance-general-y-el-estado-de- resultado-en-la-toma-de-decisiones#.WOQ1ddLhCHI https://contabilidadesca.files.wordpress.com/2011/08/elementos-que-integran-el- balance-general.pdf http://conceptocontabilidadbasicadecostos.blogspot.mx/2012/12/definicion-de-activo-pasivo-y- capital.html http://finanzas.weebly.com/formas-de-presentacion-del-balance.html https://www.gestiopolis.com/estados-financieros-basicos/

×