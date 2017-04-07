Unidad 7 administracion a

INSTITUTO TECNOLÓGICO SUPERIOR DE VENUSTIANO CARRANZA JUEVES 23 DE MARZO DE 2017 ADMINISTRACIÓN DOCENTE: LIC.LUDIM SANTOS ...
Unidad 7 Normas de Información Financiera. 7.1 Estructuras de las normas de información financiera (NIF). Conocer la estru...
La Serie NIF C se refiere a conceptos muy específicos de estados financieros, es decir, partidas o aspectos que, aunque fo...
Estructura de las Normas de Información Financiera (NIF) NIF/Boletín Serie NIF A Marco Conceptual NIF A-1 Estructura de la...
NIF B-3 Estado de resultados NIF B-4 Utilidad integral NIF B-5 Información financiera por segmentos NIF B-6 Estado de situ...
NIF C-1 Efectivo y equivalentes de efectivo C-2 Instrumentos financieros C-3 Cuentas por cobrar NIF C-3 Cuentas por cobrar...
NIF C-14 Transferencia y baja de activos financieros C-15 Deterioro en el valor de los activos de larga duración y su disp...
E-1 Agricultura (Actividades agropecuarias) NIF E-2 Donativos recibidos u otorgados por entidades con propósitos no lucrat...
• Facilitar información útil para apreciar la capacidad y responsabilidad de la gerencia en el uso eficaz de los recursos ...
7.3 Postulados básicos. POSTULADOS BASICOS DE LA CONTABILIDAD FINANCIERA: Constituyen las proposiciones o hipótesis teóric...
En tanto prevalezcan dichas condiciones, no deben determinarse valores estimados provenientes de la disposición o liquidac...
6.- Valuación. La valuación es el proceso que consiste en atribuir un valor a los conceptos específicos de los estados fin...
Contabilidad Financiera. Es un sistema de información contable financiera, dirigida a los usuarios externos tales como: us...
USUARIOS Y SUS NECESIDADES DE INFORMACION. Dentro de la satisfacción del usuario interno/externo de la información financi...
Clientes. A los clientes les interesa disponer de la información acerca de la continuidad de la empresa, especialmente cua...
4) RIESGO FINANCIERO. Para evaluar la posibilidad que ocurra un evento que cambie las situaciones actuales. El cual puede ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Unidad 7 administracion a

33 views

Published on

normas de información financiera

Published in: Economy & Finance
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
33
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
5
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Unidad 7 administracion a

  1. 1. INSTITUTO TECNOLÓGICO SUPERIOR DE VENUSTIANO CARRANZA JUEVES 23 DE MARZO DE 2017 ADMINISTRACIÓN DOCENTE: LIC.LUDIM SANTOS ESCOBEDO ALUMNA: LAURA GUDALUPE SÁNCHEZ MARTÍNEZ UNIDAD 7 NORMAS DE INFORMACIÓN FINANCIERA. 7.1 ESTRUCTURAS DE LAS NORMAS DE INFORMACIÓN FINANCIERA (NIF). 7.2 CONCEPTO DE INFORMACIÓN FINANCIERA. 7.3 POSTULADOS BÁSICOS. 7.4 USUARIOS Y OBJETIVOS DE LA INFORMACIÓN FINANCIERA.
  2. 2. Unidad 7 Normas de Información Financiera. 7.1 Estructuras de las normas de información financiera (NIF). Conocer la estructura de las Normas de Información Financiera (NIF) en el mundo contable es básico, sobre todo cuando trabajamos para clientes que requieren una generalidad en la forma de cómo leer los estados financieros, por ejemplo. Por desgracia, las Normas de Información Financiera (NIF) no son exactamente muy digeribles a simple vista, pero no por eso quiere decir que sean difíciles de entender (y menos luego de haber visitado este post), y para los contadores siempre tienen una vital importancia. Verás, las normas de información financiera se dividen en series, que van desde la A hasta la E, y al igual que un libro, van desde la introducción hasta el final. Pues bien, la Serie A se refiere a cómo están estructuradas las Normas de Información Financiera (NIF), cuáles son los postulados básicos, la necesidad de hacer estados financieros y hasta cómo deben presentarse. Es decir; la serie A se refiere a todo lo que tienes que saber antes de hacerlo. De este modo, la Serie B nos explica cómo hacerlo y qué reglas debemos seguir, así, si queremos ver cómo se arma un estado de situación financiera según las Normas de Información Financiera (NIF), tendríamos que irnos a la serie BN.
  3. 3. La Serie NIF C se refiere a conceptos muy específicos de estados financieros, es decir, partidas o aspectos que, aunque forman parte integral de la contabilidad, no se ven de forma tan clara en los estados financieros, o bien su proceso no visible de forma sencilla. ¿Cómo qué? Pues como las Cuentas por cobrar, los pagos anticipados o incluso las partes relacionadas. La Serie NIF D nos habla ya de problemas comunes y muy específicos para poder ofrecer un resultado integral (o un resultado de utilidad o pérdida de alguna empresa). Estos postulados, aunque no siempre son muy comunes, no se deben dejar de lado, por ejemplo, el beneficio a los trabajadores. En la NIF D-3 nos explica cuándo se deben reconocer estos beneficios y cómo afectan al resultado de una empresa. Sí, en ocasiones estos boletines ya requieren un grado avanzado de comprensión de la contabilidad y te recomiendo ampliamente estudies toda la serie NIF B para poder comprender el alcance de estas NIF. Finalmente la Serie E nos habla de actividades muy especializadas y que incluso pueden no llegar a tener un fin lucrativo, como donativos recibidos y su tratamiento contable.
  4. 4. Estructura de las Normas de Información Financiera (NIF) NIF/Boletín Serie NIF A Marco Conceptual NIF A-1 Estructura de las Normas de Información Financiera NIF A-2 Postulados básicos NIF A-3 Necesidades de los usuarios y objetivos de los estados financieros NIF A-4 Características cualitativas de los estados financieros NIF A-5 Elementos básicos de los estados financieros NIF A-6 Reconocimiento y valuación NIF A-7 Presentación y revelación NIF A-8 Supletoriedad NIF/Boletín Serie NIF B Normas aplicables a los estados financieros en su conjunto NIF B-1 Cambios contables y correcciones de errores NIF B-2 Estado de flujos de efectivo
  5. 5. NIF B-3 Estado de resultados NIF B-4 Utilidad integral NIF B-5 Información financiera por segmentos NIF B-6 Estado de situación financiera NIF B-7 Adquisiciones de negocios NIF B-8 Estados financieros consolidados o combinados NIF B-9 Información financiera a fechas intermedias NIF B-10 Efectos de la inflación NIF B-12 Compensación de activos financieros y pasivos financieros NIF B-13 Hechos posteriores a la fecha de los estados financieros B-14 Utilidad por acción NIF B-15 Conversión de monedas extranjeras NIF B-16 Estados financieros de entidades con propósitos no lucrativos NIF/Boletín Serie NIF C Normas aplicables a conceptos específicos de los estados financieros
  6. 6. NIF C-1 Efectivo y equivalentes de efectivo C-2 Instrumentos financieros C-3 Cuentas por cobrar NIF C-3 Cuentas por cobrar NIF C-4 Inventarios NIF C-5 Pagos anticipados NIF C-6 Propiedades, plantas y equipo NIF C-7 Inversiones en asociadas y otras inversiones permanentes NIF C-8 Activos intangibles C-9 Pasivo, provisiones, activos y pasivos contingentes y compromisos C-10 Instrumentos financieros derivados y operaciones de cobertura NIF C-11 Capital contable NIF C-12 Instrumentos financieros con características de pasivo, de capital o de ambos NIF C-13 Partes relacionadas
  7. 7. NIF C-14 Transferencia y baja de activos financieros C-15 Deterioro en el valor de los activos de larga duración y su disposición NIF C-18 Obligaciones asociadas con el retiro de propiedades, planta y equipo NIF C-20 Instrumentos de financiamiento por cobrar NIF C-21 Acuerdos con control conjunto NIF/Boletín Serie NIF D Normas aplicables a problemas de determinación de resultados NIF D-3 Beneficios a los empleados NIF D-4 Impuestos a la utilidad D-5 Arrendamientos NIF D-6 Capitalización del resultado integral de financiamiento D-7 Contratos de construcción y de fabricación de ciertos bienes de capital NIF D-8 Pagos basados en acciones NIF/Boletín Serie NIF E Normas aplicables a las actividades especializadas de distintos sectores
  8. 8. E-1 Agricultura (Actividades agropecuarias) NIF E-2 Donativos recibidos u otorgados por entidades con propósitos no lucrativos 7.2 Concepto de información financiera Las Normas de Información Financiera (NIF) son el conjunto de pronunciamientos normativos, conceptuales y particulares emitidos por el Consejo Mexicano para la Investigación y el Desarrollo de Normas de Información Financiera (CINIF) o transferidos al CINIF, que regulan la información contenida en los estados financieros y sus notas en un lugar y fecha determinados, que son aceptados de manera amplia y generalizada por todos los usuarios de la información financiera. En el Boletín A-2 de las NIF se localizan los 8 postulados básicos de las mismas, los cuales son los conceptos teóricos fundamentales que relacionan medios y fines, es decir, normas particulares y objetivos de la información financiera. Es importante mencionar que los postulados básicos no son considerados una innovación, toda vez que basan su existencia en los Principios de Contabilidad Generalmente Aceptados, los cuales quedaron obsoletos con el nacimiento de las NIF. Estar al servicio de aquellos usuarios que tienen autoridad limitada, o que no cuentan con la capacidad o con los recursos necesarios para obtener información. • Proveer información útil a los inversores y acreedores para la predicción, comparación y evaluación de los flujos netos potenciales de tesorería, en cuanto a importe, periodicidad y riesgo. • Suministrar información útil para prever, comparar y evaluar el poder de la empresa para obtener beneficios.
  9. 9. • Facilitar información útil para apreciar la capacidad y responsabilidad de la gerencia en el uso eficaz de los recursos en orden a la consecución de los objetivos básicos de la empresa. • Proveer información, tanto de los hechos, transacciones y otros acontecimientos acaecidos en la empresa, como de los criterios necesarios para su interpretación, de modo que sea útil para predecir, comparar y evaluar su capacidad para obtener beneficios. • Suministrar un estado de la situación financiera, útil para predecir, comparar y evaluar la capacidad de la empresa de obtener beneficios, proporcionando información relativa a las transacciones y otros acontecimientos relacionados con ciclos incompletos de beneficio. • Facilitar un estado de resultados útil para prever, comparar y evaluar la capacidad de la empresa de obtener beneficios, incluyendo el resultado de los ciclos completos de valor y el de las etapas encaminadas a concluir ciclos todavía incompletos. • Presentar un estado de operaciones financieras, útil para predecir, comparar y evaluar la rentabilidad potencial de la empresa, centrado especialmente en los aspectos reales de las transacciones que hayan tenido o puedan tener consecuencias significativas en relación con la tesorería. • Suministrar información útil para realizar predicciones, incluyendo las propias de la empresa, si ello facilita las realizadas por el usuario. • En las organizaciones no lucrativas, suministrar información útil para evaluar su capacidad de emplear adecuadamente sus recursos en el cumplimiento de sus fines organizativos.
  10. 10. 7.3 Postulados básicos. POSTULADOS BASICOS DE LA CONTABILIDAD FINANCIERA: Constituyen las proposiciones o hipótesis teóricas fundamentales que regulan la práctica profesional, pues establecen los fundamentos bajo los cuales opera la contabilidad financiera. 1.- Sustancia económica de conformidad con la NIF A-2, ¨ La sustancia económica debe prevalecer en la delimitación y operación del sistema de información contable, así como en el reconocimiento contable de las transacciones, transformaciones internas y otros eventos que afectan económicamente a la entidad. Para lograr la prevalencia de la sustancia económica sobre la forma legal, el sistema contable debe ser diseñado de tal forma que sea capaz de captar dicha esencia en cualquier operación, transacción, transformación interna o evento que afecte económicamente a la entidad emisora de información financiera. 2.- Entidad económica. Tiene como objetivo principal determinar al sujeto de la contabilidad, es decir, el ente económico que realiza actividades de negocios y que, como consecuencia y necesidad, debe llevar contabilidad, así como demarcar perfectamente la diferencia entre la personalidad jurídica de la empresa y da de sus socios o propietarios, para presentar información financiera útil de una sola entidad económica, que es diferente a otras entidades. Entidad económica: Es aquella unidad identificable que realiza actividades económicas, constituida por combinaciones de recursos humanos, materiales y financieros, conducidos y administrados por un centro de control independiente que toma decisiones encaminadas al cumplimiento de los fines específicos para los que fue creada. La personalidad de la entidad económica es independiente de la de sus accionistas, propietarios o patrocinadores. Entidad o ente: Es aquello que tiene ser, es decir, que existe, por lo que la contabilidad trata de conocer al sujeto que, por el hecho de existir, requiere información financiera, en virtud de que realiza actividades económicas. 3.- Negocio en marchase establece que la entidad se considera un negocio en marcha, o sea. Una operación continúa y que se mantendrá en el futuro previsible, sin intenciones de liquidar o reducir sustancialmente la escala de sus operaciones. La NIF A-1 la define: La entidad económica se presume en existencia permanente, dentro de un horizonte de tiempo limitado, salvo prueba en contrario; por lo que las cifras en el sistema de información contable representan valores sistemáticamente obtenidos con base en las NIF.
  11. 11. En tanto prevalezcan dichas condiciones, no deben determinarse valores estimados provenientes de la disposición o liquidación del conjunto de los activos netos de la entidad. 4.- Delegación contable. Este postulado incluye y define los conceptos de: devengados, realizados, reconocimiento contable, transacciones, transformaciones internas, eventos, periodo contable y provisionalidad. El postulado básico contenido en la NIF A-2 establece que: Los efectos derivados de las transacciones que lleva a cabo la entidad económica con otras entidades, de las transformaciones internas y de otros eventos que la afectan económicamente deben reconocerse en su totalidad en el momento en que ocurren, independientemente de la fecha en que se consideren realizados para fines contables.¨ Una partida se considera devengada cuando ocurre ¨Una partida se considera realizada para fines contables, cuando se materializa el cobro o pago de la partida en cuestión, es decir, cuando se cobra o paga; esto es, cuando se materializa la entrada o salida de efectivo o sus equivalentes, o bien, al intercambiar dichas partidas por derechos u obligaciones. 5.- Asociación de costos y gastos con ingresos La NIF A-2 establece que: Los costos y gastos de una entidad deben identificarse con el ingreso que generen en el mismo periodo, independientemente de la fecha en que se realicen. La asociación de costos y gastos con los ingresos se lleva a cabo. a) Identificando los costos y gastos que se erogaron para beneficiar directamente la generación de ingresos del periodo. En su caso deben efectuarse estimaciones aprovisiones. b) Distribuyendo en forma sistemática y racional los costos y gastos que están relacionados con la generación de ingresos en distintos periodos contables.
  12. 12. 6.- Valuación. La valuación es el proceso que consiste en atribuir un valor a los conceptos específicos de los estados financieros, seleccionando entre distintas alternativas la base de cuantificación más apropiada para los elementos de los estados financieros que mejor refleje el tipo de transacción o evento económico, atendiendo a su naturaleza y las circunstancias que los generaron. La NIF A-2 define la valuación: Los efectos financieros derivados de las transacciones, transformaciones internas y otros eventos, que afectan económicamente a la entidad, deben cuantificarse en términos monetarios, atendiendo a los atributos del elemento a ser valuado, con el fin de captar el valor económico más objetivo de los activos netos. 7.- Dualidad económica NIF A-2La dualidad económica o estructura financiera de una entidad se constituye por: a) Los recursos (activos) de los que dispone la entidad para la realización de sus fines y, b) Las fuentes para obtener dichos recursos, ya sean propias (capital contable) o ajenas (pasivo)8.- Consistencia. La consistencia implica que a operaciones y eventos similares que afectan económicamente a una entidad debe corresponder un tratamiento contable semejante, el cual debe permanecer a través del tiempo, en tanto no cambie su esencia económica. 7.4 Usuarios y objetivos de la información financiera. El usuario general de la información financiera puede clasificarse de manera significativa en usuarios internos y usuarios externos. Esta clasificación nos permite referirnos a la clasificación de la contabilidad. Contabilidad Administrativa: Es un sistema de información contable financiera, en función de usuarios internos, tales como los propietarios o socios de la misma, directivos o gerentes de la empresa, empleados y cuyo carácter es opcional, empleando además para su funcionalidad una base predeterminada.
  13. 13. Contabilidad Financiera. Es un sistema de información contable financiera, dirigida a los usuarios externos tales como: usuarios externos relacionados con la empresa (Clientes, proveedores, bancos e instituciones de crédito, inversionistas, prestamistas); usuarios externos que potencialmente pueden relacionarse con la empresa(Analistas financieros, otros empresarios, consumidores) y usuarios institucionales y de la administración pública(sindicatos, gremiales empresariales, el gobierno y sus dependencias públicas, seguridad social), en función de aplicar su legislación local y las NIIF y cuya base generalmente es histórica. El Consejo del IASC, estima que los estados financieros, así preparados, cubren las necesidades comunes de la mayoría de los usuarios. Esto es porque cada tipo de usuario en particular toma decisiones de carácter económico como por ejemplo: 1- Tomar decisiones si adquirimos, conservamos o vendemos acciones o derechos de capital. 2- Considerar desde una óptica financiera la evaluación de la gestión administrativa de poder asumir riesgos que beneficien la situación económica de la entidad. 3- Evaluar la capacidad de la empresa para solventar de una manera natural el pago de la carga laboral y suministrar beneficios adicionales a sus empleados. 4- Evaluar el nivel de seguridad en la protección de los fondos prestados a la empresa. 5- Asimilar la carga impositiva en función de las políticas tributarias de cada país en particular. 6- Establecer el monto de las utilidades distribuibles y los de dividendos que se consideren pagar. 7- Tomar como base datos estadísticos de carácter macroeconómicos, que permitan a la empresa poder establecer parámetros de actuación. 8- Regular las actividades de la empresa en casos particulares o puntuales.
  14. 14. USUARIOS Y SUS NECESIDADES DE INFORMACION. Dentro de la satisfacción del usuario interno/externo de la información financiera tenemos las siguientes: Inversionistas – Prestamistas. Los suministradores de capital de riesgo y sus asesores están preocupados por el riesgo inherente y por el rendimiento que van a obtener de las inversiones, por lo tanto, necesitan información que les ayude a determinar si deben adquirir, mantener o vender. Los accionistas están también interesados en la información que les permita evaluar la capacidad de la empresa para pagar dividendos. Empleados. Los trabajadores en general, y las agrupaciones sindicales están interesados en la situación financiera de la empresa (estabilidad), en su rentabilidad y capacidad para responder al pago de sus remuneraciones y otros beneficios. Financistas. (Bancos-Instituciones de Crédito.) Los proveedores de recursos ajenos a los propietarios de la entidad están interesados en la información que les permita evaluar la capacidad de la misma para pagar los préstamos y sus correspondientes intereses, en los plazos convenidos. Proveedores y otros acreedores comerciales. Están interesados en la información que les permita determinar si los montos que se les adeudan serán pagados a su vencimiento por un período más corto que el que interesa a un financista, a menos que dependan de la continuidad de la entidad por ser un cliente importante.
  15. 15. Clientes. A los clientes les interesa disponer de la información acerca de la continuidad de la empresa, especialmente cuando tienen compromisos a largo plazo o dependen comercialmente de ella. Organismos públicos. Las entidades gubernamentales están interesadas en la distribución de los recursos y, por lo tanto, por el desempeño de las empresas. También requieren de la información destinada a regular la actividad de las empresas, fijar políticas tributarias y utilizar esta información para preparar sus estadísticas nacionales macroeconómicas y otras. Público en general. Todas las personas, directa o indirectamente, están afectadas por la actividad de las empresas y pueden requerir información acerca de su desarrollo, perspectivas y alcance de sus actividades. Seguridad Social. Las instituciones que ofrecen cobertura en aspectos tales como: Salud y Riesgos Profesionales (ISSS), Administradoras de Fondos de Pensiones (AFP), poseen un interés particular de la situación financiera en el sentido de mantener el flujo normal de cotizaciones, para que la totalidad de empleados tengan derecho a la cobertura antes mencionada. Gremiales Empresariales. Su interés particular radica en conocer la situación financiera de sus afiliadas, que le permitan como gremial interceder ante las instancias correspondientes, en la consecución de los beneficios para su gremio. Los estados financieros satisfacen al usuario cuando proporcionan elementos de juicio respecto a su nivel o grado de: 1) SOLVENCIA. Para evaluar la capacidad de satisfacer sus compromisos y sus obligaciones de inversión. 2) LIQUIDEZ. Para evaluar la suficiencia de efectivo en e l cortó plazo. 3) EFICIENCIA OPERATIVA. Evaluar niveles de producción o rendimiento de recursos a ser generados por los activos.
  16. 16. 4) RIESGO FINANCIERO. Para evaluar la posibilidad que ocurra un evento que cambie las situaciones actuales. El cual puede ser: Riesgo de mercado: a) Cambiario: El valor de un activo o pasivo fluctuará en el tipo de cambio de monedas extranjeras b) De tasas de interés: El valor de un activo o pasivo fluctuará por cambios en el mercado del costo de financiamiento c) En precios: Riesgo de que el valor de un activo o pasivo fluctúe como resultado de cambios en los precios de mercado. Riesgo de crédito: Riesgo de que una de las partes involucradas en una transacción deje de cumplir sus compromisos y haga incurrir al otro en una pérdida financiera. Riesgo de liquidez (riesgo de fondos): Riesgo de que una entidad no tenga capacidad para reunir los recursos necesarios para cumplir con sus compromisos Riesgo en el flujo de efectivo. Riesgo en el cual los flujos futuros de efectivo asociados con un activo o pasivo fluctuarán en sus montos debido a cambios en la tasa de interés del mercado. Bibliografía: http://www.academia.edu/4342217/POSTULADOS_BASICOS_DE_LA_CONTABILIDAD_FINANCIERA http://www.soyconta.mx/8-postulados-basicos-de-las-normas-de-informacion-financiera-nif/ https://contadorcontado.com/2015/11/23/estructura-de-las-normas-de-informacion-financiera- nif/ Normas de información Financiera, 2008 Editorial CINIF IMCP. http://www.sofofa.cl/MercadoValores/IFRS/MarcoConceptual.pdf Prologo del Marco Conceptual de las Normas Internacionales de Información Financiera

×