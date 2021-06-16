Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGÓGICA EXPERIMENTAL LIBERTADOR INSTITUTO PEDAGÓGICO DE BARQUISIMETO “LUIS BELTRÁN PRIETO FIGUEROA” DEPARTA...
Descarboxilación oxidativa De las cuatro etapas de la respiración celular, la oxidación del piruvato se distingue por dife...
Hay muchas sustancias distintas que sirven como sustratos en las oxidaciones biológicas. Por ejemplo, algunos microorganis...
La adición de dos grupos fosfato a la glucosa, uno en cada carbono terminal. Observando la glucosa, es fácil ver cómo pued...
secuencia de reacciones en las que la generación de ATP está acoplada a un proceso oxidativo. Las características más impo...
La ruta glucolítica de glucosa a piruvato, con dos alternativas de ruta fermentativa. La glucolisis es una secuencia de di...
El destino del piruvato depende de si el oxígeno se encuentra o no disponible Su destino depende del tipo de organismo y d...
Resumen f laura rodriguez.

resumen en word

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGÓGICA EXPERIMENTAL LIBERTADOR INSTITUTO PEDAGÓGICO DE BARQUISIMETO “LUIS BELTRÁN PRIETO FIGUEROA” DEPARTAMENTO DE CIENCIAS NATURALES BARQUISIMETO- EDO- LARA RESÚMEN Descarboxilación oxidativa Autora: Laura Rodríguez. Junio 2021
  2. 2. Descarboxilación oxidativa De las cuatro etapas de la respiración celular, la oxidación del piruvato se distingue por diferente: es relativamente corta en comparación con las largas vías de la glucólisis o la del ácido cítrico. De acá, la oxidación del piruvato es una conexión clave que une la glucólisis con el resto de la respiración celular. Por otra parte, decir que los nutrientes como los carbohidratos, grasas o proteínas son fuente de energía para la célula significa que son compuestos orgánicos oxidables y que su oxidación es altamente exergónica. La única diferencia en la química biológica es que la oxidación de moléculas orgánicas normalmente implica la eliminación, no sólo de electrones, sino también de iones hidrógeno (protones), de manera que el proceso es también una deshidrogenación. Así, en las reacciones celulares en las que participan moléculas orgánicas, tiene lugar casi siempre como una reacción de deshidrogenación. De hecho, la mayoría de las enzimas que catalizan reacciones oxidativas en las células son deshidrogenasas. La mayoría de los quimiótrofos consiguen la energía necesaria por oxidación de las moléculas orgánicas de los alimentos de los cuales la oxidación porque es el modo mediante el que los quimiotrofos, entre ellos los humanos, conseguimos la mayor parte de la energía que se necesita Tomado de: El mundo de la célula (Beker, 2007) La electrones y un protón del sustrato oxidable se transfieren a uno de los átomos de carbono de la nicotinamida y el otro protón se libera en la solución. El NAD+ suele funcionar como aceptor de electrones en la oxidación de los enlaces C-C (carbono-carbono).
  3. 3. Hay muchas sustancias distintas que sirven como sustratos en las oxidaciones biológicas. Por ejemplo, algunos microorganismos pueden usar compuestos inorgánicos, tales como formas reducidas del hierro, azufre o nitrógeno, como fuente de energía. Estos organismos llevan a cabo reacciones oxidativas muy especializadas y tienen un papel fundamental en la economía inorgánica de la biosfera. Es importante señalar que, al final de la glucólisis nos quedan dos moléculas de piruvato a las que todavía se les puede extraer mucha energía. La oxidación del piruvato es el siguiente paso en la recolección de energía restante en forma de ATP aunque no se genera ATP directamente durante este proceso Por lo que, en eucariontes, este paso sucede en la matriz, el compartimento más interno de la mitocondria. En procariontes, sucede en el citoplasma. En general, la oxidación del piruvato convierte al piruvato, una molécula de tres carbonos, en acetil-CoA, una molécula de dos carbonos unida a la coenzima A, y produce una molécula de NADH y una de dióxido de carbono. El acetil-CoA funciona como combustible del ciclo del ácido cítrico en la siguiente fase de la respiración celular. La glucolisis genera ATP por catálisis de la glucosa a piruvato El proceso de glucolisis, también llamado ruta glucolítica, es una secuencia de reacciones de diez pasos que convierte una molécula de glucosa en dos moléculas de piruvato, un compuesto tricarbonado. La glucolisis es común a los metabolismos aerobio y anaerobio. Históricamente, la ruta glucolítica ha sido considerada la principal ruta metabólica a describir. El trabajo decisivo para su descripción lo llevaron a cabo, en 1930, los bioquímicos alemanes Gustav Embden, Otto Meyerhof y Otto Warburg. De hecho, un nombre alternativo de la ruta glucolítica es el de ruta Embden-Meyerhof Algunas características importantes de la ruta son la reacción de ruptura del azúcar que da nombre a la secuencia (Gly-4), la oxidación, que genera NADH (Gly-6) y los dos pasos específicos en que esta secuencia de reacciones se acopla a la generación de ATP (Gly-7 y Gly-10). Volveremos a hacer hincapié en estas características cuando consideremos la ruta general en tres fases: los pasos de preparación y ruptura (Gly-1 a Gly-5); la secuencia oxidativa, que también genera ATP (Gly-6 a Gly-7); y la segunda reacción de síntesis de ATP (Gly-8 a Gly-10). Fase 1: Preparación y ruptura
  4. 4. La adición de dos grupos fosfato a la glucosa, uno en cada carbono terminal. Observando la glucosa, es fácil ver cómo puede tener lugar la fosforilación del carbono 6 en la reacción porque el grupo hidroxilo puede unirse directamente al grupo fosfato para dar glucosa-6-fosfato. El ATP proporciona, no sólo el grupo fosfato, sino la energía que resulta del proceso de fosforilación, que es altamente exergónico, haciendo el proceso esencialmente irreversible en la dirección de la fosforilación de la glucosa. El enlace formado por la fosforilación de la glucosa es un enlace fosfoéster, mientras el enlace por el que el fosfato terminal se une al ATP es un enlace fosfoanhídrido. La enzima que cataliza esta primera reacción se denomina hexoquinasa; como su nombre sugiere, no es específica de la glucosa sino que cataliza la fosforilación de otras hexosas (azúcares de seis carbonos). (Las células hepáticas tienen una enzima adicional, la glucoquinasa, que sólo fosforila glucosa.) El grupo carbonilo del carbono 1 de la glucosa no es tan fácilmente fosforilable como el grupo hidroxilo del carbono 6. Sin embargo, en la siguiente reacción (Gly-2), el aldoazúcar glucosa-6-fosfato se convierte en el correspondiente cetoazúcar, fructosa-6-fosfato, que tiene un grupo hidroxilo en el carbono 1. Este grupo hidroxilo puede ser luego fosforilado, dando lugar a un azúcar doblemente fosforilado, fructosa-1,6-difosfato. El grupo carbonilo del carbono 1 de la glucosa no es tan fácilmente fosforilable como el grupo hidroxilo del carbono 6. Sin embargo, en la siguiente reacción (Gly-2), el aldoazúcar glucosa-6-fosfato se convierte en el correspondiente cetoazúcar, fructosa-6-fosfato, que tiene un grupo hidroxilo en el carbono 1. Este grupo hidroxilo puede ser luego fosforilado, dando lugar a un azúcar doblemente fosforilado, fructosa-1,6-difosfato Fase 2: Oxidación y síntesis de ATP En la fase 2 la producción de ATP está acoplada directamente a una oxidación, y mas tarde, en la fase 3 (Gly-8 a Gly-10), una forma fosforilada del piruvato, de alta energía, sirve para la producción de ATP. La oxidación del gliceraldehído-3-fosfato al correspondiente ácido 3-fosfoglicerato, es altamente exergónica, de hecho, es suficiente para llevar a cabo la reducción de la coenzima NAD+ (Gly-6) y la fosforilación del ADP con fosfato inorgánico, Pi. Históricamente, éste fue el primer ejemplo caracterizado de una
  5. 5. secuencia de reacciones en las que la generación de ATP está acoplada a un proceso oxidativo. Las características más importantes de esta secuencia de reacciones altamente exergónicas son la participación del NAD+ como aceptor de electrones y el acoplamiento de la oxidación a la formación de un intermediario, doblemente fosforilado, de alta energía, el 1,3-difosfoglicerato. Recordar que cada reacción de la ruta glucolítica más allá del gliceraldehído-3-fosfato, ocurre dos veces por cada molécula de glucosa inicial, de manera que, por cada molécula de glucosa, deben ser reoxidadas dos moléculas de NADH, para generar el NAD+ necesario en la oxidación del gliceraldehído-3-fosfato. Esto significa también que la inversión inicial de dos moléculas de ATP en la fase 1 se recupera aquí en la fase 2, de manera que el rendimiento neto de ATP en este punto es cero. Más adelante, en la fase final de la glucolisis, veremos la generación de dos moléculas más de ATP. Así, en la glucolisis como proceso global, hay una ganancia neta de dos moléculas de ATP por cada glucosa metabolizada a piruvato. Fase 3: Formación de piruvato y generación de ATP La formación de otra molécula de ATP a partir del 3-fosfoglicerato depende del grupo fosfato del carbono 3. En este estado, el grupo fosfato está unido al átomo de carbono por un enlace fosfoéster de baja energía libre de hidrólisis. En la fase final de la vía glucolítica, este enlace fosfoéster se convierte en un enlace fosfoenol, cuya hidrólisis es muy exergónica Este incremento en la cantidad de energía libre liberada por hidrólisis implica un reordenamiento de la energía interna de la molécula. Para llevarlo a cabo, el grupo fosfato del 3-fosfoglicerato se traslada al átomo de carbono adyacente, formando el 2- fosfoglicerato . A continuación la enzima enolasa (reacción Gly-9) elimina una molécula de agua del 2-fosfoglicerato generando fosfoenolpiruvato (PEP), un compuesto de alta energía. Esquematicamente:
  6. 6. La ruta glucolítica de glucosa a piruvato, con dos alternativas de ruta fermentativa. La glucolisis es una secuencia de diez reacciones en las que la glucosa (o azúcares relacionados) es catabolizada a piruvato, en una sencilla reacción de oxidación (Gly-6) y dos pasos en los que se genera ATP (Gly-7 y Gly-10). En ausencia de oxígeno o de otro aceptor de electrones, el NADH generado por la reacción Gly-6 se reoxida durante la fermentación por transferencia de sus electrones al piruvato. Los productos más comunes de la fermentación de la glucosa son el lactato o el etanol y el dióxido de carbono. Las enzimas que catalizan estas reacciones se muestran en el recuadro central. En la mayoría de las células, estas enzimas se encuentran en el citosol. En unos protozoos parásitos denominados tripanosomas, sin embargo, las primeras siete enzimas están compartimentalizadas en orgánulos unidos a la membrana, denominados glicosomas. Tomado de: El mundo de la célula (Beker, 2007)
  7. 7. El destino del piruvato depende de si el oxígeno se encuentra o no disponible Su destino depende del tipo de organismo y de si hay oxígeno disponible. En presencia de oxígeno, el piruvato se oxida a otra molécula denominada acetil coenzima A (acetil CoA) que, sucesivamente, se puede oxidar completamente a CO2. Así, la ruta glucolítica se convierte en la primera de las componentes principales de la respiración aerobia. Una característica muy importante de la glucolisis, sin embargo, es que también puede tener lugar en ausencia de oxígeno. En condiciones anaerobias, no es posible la oxidación del piruvato, no se forma acetil coenzima A, y no se genera ATP adicional. En lugar de ello, las necesidades energéticas de la célula quedan satisfechas por el modesto rendimiento de ATP de la ruta glucolítica. En lugar de oxidarse, el piruvato se reduce aceptando los electrones (y protones) que se eliminan del NADH. Los productos más comunes de la reducción del piruvato son el lactato o el etanol y el dióxido de carbono. En ausencia de oxígeno, el piruvato entra en la ruta fermentativa y regenera NAD+ El proceso fermentativo, sin embargo, no puede acabar aquí, dada la necesidad de regenerar NAD+, la forma oxidada de la coenzima A. Como indica la Reacción, la conversión de glucosa en piruvato requiere que una molécula de NAD+ se reduzca a NADH por cada molécula de piruvato generada. Sin embargo, las coenzimas están presentes en las células en concentraciones muy pequeñas, de manera que la conversión de NAD+ en NADH durante la glucolisis podría causar una pérdida muy rápida de NAD+ si no existiera un mecanismo de regeneración de NAD+ . En presencia de oxígeno, el NADH es reoxidado por la transferencia de sus electrones (y protones) al oxígeno. En condiciones anaerobias, sin embargo, los electrones se transfieren al piruvato, que tiene un grupo carbonilo que puede ser reducido a un grupo hidroxilo. Las dos rutas de fermentación más comunes utilizan el piruvato como aceptor final de electrones, convirtiéndolo en lactato o en CO2 y etanol.

