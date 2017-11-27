PRESENTACION PERSONAL
el presente archivo es la hoja de vida de Laura Ximena Parra Reyes

  1. 1. PRESENTACION PERSONAL
  2. 2. Presentación  Nombre y apellido: laura Ximena Parra Ryes Dirección: cra 2 e # 10-61 Teléfono(s): 3115596648 Lugar y fecha de nacimiento: 26 de agosto de 1995 Edad: 22 Estado civil: soltera Documentos de Identificación: 1049655964 País, cuidad y estado o departamento: Colombia, Boyacá, Tunja Email: lauraxparrar@Gmail.com
  3. 3. Formación académica  Estudios primarios: Titulación: Básica primaria Año: 2001-2006 Institución: Educativa Libertador Simón Bolívar  Estudios secundarios: Titulación: Bachiller técnico Especialidad: agroindustrial Año: 2007-2013 Institución: institución educativa Rural de Sur  Estudios universitarios: Titulación: licenciatura en educación preescolar Año: en curso Institución: universidad pedagógica y tecnológica de Colombia
  4. 4. Formación complementaria  Especialización: necesidades del aprendizaje en lectura, escritura y matemáticas  Maestría: en psicología infantil
  5. 5. Experiencias  Nombre de la institución: institución educativa Juan Enrique Pestalozi Cargo: practicante Funciones: acompañamiento de actividades Fecha: 2015  Nombre de la institución: institución educativa rural del sur sede José Joaquin Castro Martínez Cargo: Practicante Funciones: realización de actividades Fecha: 2016
  6. 6. Referencias Referencias familiares Gloria Yaneth Reyes Camargo Guarda de Seguridad 3202436931 Héctor Darío Parra Mendoza perforador 3106007132 Referencias personales Eliana Tolosa Gil estudiante 3163995556 Wilmer Contreras Romero Conductor 3125840656
  7. 7. Hobbies  Ver películas  cocinar  Juegos de mesa

