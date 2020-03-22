La estadistica

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. La Estad�stica Laura Nayibe Mosquera Romero Guillermo Mondrag�n. 11-1 I.E LICEO DEPARTAMENTAL �REA DE INVESTIGACI�N Y DESARROLLO HUMANO SANTIAGO DE CALI 2020
  2. 2. Definici�n de Estad�stica La Estad�stica es la ciencia cuyo objetivo es reunir una informaci�n cuantitativa concerniente a individuos, grupos, series de hechos, etc. y deducir de ello gracias al an�lisis de estos datos unos significados precisos o unas previsiones para el futuro. Importancia de la Estad�stica. Los m�todos estad�sticos tradicionalmente se utilizan para prop�sitos descriptivos, para organizar y resumir datos num�ricos. La estad�stica descriptiva, por ejemplo trata de la tabulaci�n de datos, su presentaci�n en forma gr�fica o ilustrativa y el c�lculo de medidas descriptivas. Ahora bien, las t�cnicas estad�sticas se aplican de manera amplia en mercadotecnia, contabilidad, control de calidad y en otras actividades; estudios de consumidores; an�lisis de resultados en deportes; administradores de instituciones; en la educaci�n; organismos pol�ticos; m�dicos; y por otras personas que intervienen en la toma de decisiones. M�todos estad�sticos El proceso que sigue la estad�stica descriptiva para el estudio de una cierta poblaci�n consta de los siguientes pasos:
  3. 3. Selecci�n de caracteres dignos de ser estudiados. Mediante encuesta o medici�n, obtenci�n del valor de cada individuo en los caracteres seleccionados. Elaboraci�n de tablas de frecuencias, mediante la adecuada clasificaci�n de los individuos dentro de cada car�cter. Representaci�n gr�fica de los resultados (elaboraci�n de gr�ficas estad�sticas). Obtenci�n de par�metros estad�sticos, n�meros que sintetizan los aspectos m�s relevantes de una distribuci�n estad�stica. Aplicaciones de la Estad�stica La estad�stica es un potente auxiliar de muchas ciencias y actividades humanas: sociolog�a, sicolog�a, geograf�a humana, econom�a, etc.. La estad�stica est� relacionada con el estudio de proceso cuyo resultado es m�s o menos imprescindible y con la finalidad de obtener conclusiones para tomar decisiones razonables de acuerdo con tales observaciones. El resultado de estudio de dichos procesos, denominados procesos aleatorios, puede ser de naturaleza cualitativa o cuantitativa y, en este �ltimo caso, discreta o contin�a. Son muchas las predicciones de tipo soci�logo, o econ�mico, que pueden hacerse a partir de la aplicaci�n exclusiva de razonamientos probabil�sticos a conjuntos de datos objetivos como son, por ejemplo, los de naturaleza demogr�fica.
  4. 4. Las predicciones estad�sticas, dif�cilmente hacen referencia a sucesos concretos, pero describen con considerable precisi�n en el comportamiento global de grandes conjuntos de sucesos particulares. Son predicciones que, en general, no acostumbran resultar �tiles. Para saber qui�n, de entre los miembros de una poblaci�n importante, va a encontrar trabajo o a quedarse sin �l; o en cuales miembros va a verse aumentada o disminuida una familia concreto en los pr�ximos meses. Pero que, en cambio puede proporcionar estimaciones fiables del pr�ximo aumento o disminuci�n de la tasa de desempleo referido al conjunto de la poblaci�n; o de la posible variaci�n de os �ndices de natalidad o mortalidad. Poblaci�n: Puesto que la estad�stica se ocupa de una gran cantidad de datos, debe primeramente definir de cu�les datos se va a ocupar. El conjunto de datos de los cuales se ocupa un determinado estudio estad�stico se llama poblaci�n. No debe confundirse la poblaci�n en sentido demogr�fico y la poblaci�n en sentido estad�stico. La poblaci�n en sentido demogr�fico es un conjunto de individuos (todos los habitantes de un pa�s, todas las ratas de una ciudad), mientras que una poblaci�n en sentido estad�stico es un conjunto de datos referidos a determinada caracter�stica o atributo de los individuos (las edades de todos los individuos de un pa�s, el color de todas las ratas de una ciudad). Incluso una poblaci�n en sentido estad�stico no tiene porqu� referirse a muchos individuos. Una poblaci�n estad�stica puede ser tambi�n el conjunto de calificaciones obtenidas por un individuo a lo largo de sus estudios universitarios.
  5. 5. Muestra: Es un subconjunto de la poblaci�n, preferiblemente representativo de la misma. Por ejemplo, si la poblaci�n es el conjunto de todas las edades de los estudiantes de la provincia de Buenos Aires, una muestra ser� conjunto de edades de 2000 estudiantes de la provincia de Buenos Aires tomados al azar. TIPOS DE MUESTREO: Muestreo probabil�stico: Consiste en elegir una muestra de una poblaci�n al azar. Podemos distinguir varios tipos de muestreo: a. Muestreo aleatorio simple: Para obtener una muestra, se numeran los elementos de la poblaci�n y se seleccionan al azar los n elementos que contiene la muestra. b. Muestreo aleatorio sistem�tico: - Se elige un individuo al azar y a partir de �l, a intervalos constantes, se eligen los dem�s hasta completar la muestra. - Por ejemplo si tenemos una poblaci�n formada por 100 elementos y queremos extraer una muestra de 25 elementos, en primer lugar debemos establecer el intervalo de selecci�n que ser� igual a 100/25 = 4. A continuaci�n elegimos el elemento de arranque, tomando aleatoriamente un n�mero entre el 1 y el 4, y a partir de �l obtenemos los restantes elementos de la muestra. 2, 6, 10, 14, 9 c. Muestreo aleatorio estratificado:
  6. 6. Se divide la poblaci�n en clases o estratos y se escoge, aleatoriamente, un n�mero de individuos de cada estrato proporcional al n�mero de componentes de cada estrato. En una f�brica que consta de 600 trabajadores queremos tomar una muestra de 20. Sabemos que hay 200 trabajadores en la secci�n A, 150 en la B, 150 en la C y 100 en la D. Un muestreo puede hacerse con o sin reposici�n, y la poblaci�n de partida puede ser infinita o finita. En todo nuestro estudio vamos a limitarnos a una poblaci�n de partida infinita o a muestreo con reposici�n. Si consideremos todas las posibles muestras de tama�o n en una poblaci�n, para cada muestra podemos calcular un estad�stico (media, desviaci�n t�pica, proporci�n,) que variar� de una a otra. As� obtenemos una distribuci�n del estad�stico que se llama distribuci�n muestral. Variable: Una variable es una caracter�stica que al ser medida en diferentes individuos es susceptible de adoptar diferentes valores. a. Variables cualitativas: Son las variables que expresan distintas cualidades, caracter�sticas o modalidad. Cada modalidad que se presenta se denomina atributo o categor�a y la medici�n consiste en una clasificaci�n de dichos atributos. Las variables cualitativas pueden ser dicot�micas cuando s�lo pueden tomar dos valores posibles como s� y no, hombre y mujer o son polit�micas cuando pueden adquirir tres o m�s valores. Dentro de ellas podemos distinguir:
  7. 7. b. Variable cualitativa ordinal o variable cuasi cuantitativa: La variable puede tomar distintos valores ordenados siguiendo una escala establecida, aunque no es necesario que el intervalo entre mediciones sea uniforme, por ejemplo: leve, moderado, grave. c. Variable cualitativa nominal: En esta variable los valores no pueden ser sometidos a un criterio de orden como por ejemplo los colores o el lugar de residencia. d. Variables cuantitativas: Son las variables que se expresan mediante cantidades num�ricas. Las variables cuantitativas adem�s pueden ser: e. Variable discreta: Es la variable que presenta separaciones o interrupciones en la escala de valores que puede tomar. Estas separaciones o interrupciones indican la ausencia de valores entre los distintos valores espec�ficos que la variable pueda asumir. Ejemplo: El n�mero de hijos (1, 2, 3, 4, 5). f. Variable continua: Es la variable que puede adquirir cualquier valor dentro de un intervalo especificado de valores. Por ejemplo la masa (2,3 kg, 2,4 kg, 2,5 kg,...) o la altura (1,64 m, 1,65 m, 1,66 m,...), que solamente est� limitado por la precisi�n del aparato medidor, en teor�a permiten que siempre exista un valor entre dos variables, tambi�n puede ser el dinero o un salario dado.
  8. 8. ESTAD�STICA DESCRIPTIVA: La estad�stica descriptiva analiza, estudia y describe a la totalidad de individuos de una poblaci�n. Su finalidad es obtener informaci�n, analizarla, elaborarla y simplificarla lo necesario para que pueda ser interpretada c�moda y r�pidamente y, por tanto, pueda utilizarse eficazmente para el fin que se desee. El proceso que sigue la estad�stica descriptiva para el estudio de una cierta poblaci�n consta de los siguientes pasos: - Selecci�n de caracteres dignos de ser estudiados. - Mediante encuesta o medici�n, obtenci�n del valor de cada individuo en los caracteres seleccionados. - Elaboraci�n de tablas de frecuencias, mediante la adecuada clasificaci�n de los individuos dentro de cada car�cter. - Representaci�n gr�fica de los resultados (elaboraci�n de gr�ficas estad�sticas). - Obtenci�n de par�metros estad�sticos, n�meros que sintetizan los aspectos m�s relevantes de una distribuci�n estad�stica. ESTAD�STICA INFERENCIAL: La estad�stica descriptiva trabaja con todos los individuos de la poblaci�n. La estad�stica inferencial, sin embargo, trabaja con muestras, subconjuntos formados por algunos individuos de la poblaci�n. A partir del estudio de la muestra se pretende inferir aspectos relevantes de toda la poblaci�n. C�mo se selecciona la muestra, c�mo se realiza la inferencia, y qu� grado de
  9. 9. confianza se puede tener en ella son aspectos fundamentales de la estad�stica inferencial, para cuyo estudio se requiere un alto nivel de conocimientos de: estad�stica, probabilidad y matem�ticas. Distribuci�n de frecuencias Las distribuciones de frecuencias son tablas en que se dispone las modalidades de la variable por filas. En las columnas se dispone el n�mero de ocurrencias por cada valor, porcentajes, etc. La finalidad de las agrupaciones en frecuencias es facilitar la obtenci�n de la informaci�n que contienen los datos. Ejemplo: Quieren conocer si un grupo de individuos est� a favor o en contra de la exhibici�n de im�genes violentas por televisi�n, para lo cual han recogido los siguientes datos: La inspecci�n de los datos originales no permite responder f�cilmente a cuestiones como cu�l es la actitud mayoritaria del grupo, y resulta bastante m�s dif�cil determinar la magnitud de la diferencia de actitud entre hombres y mujeres. Podemos hacernos mejor idea si disponemos en una tabla los valores de la variable acompa�ados del n�mero de veces (la frecuencia) que aparece cada valor: X: S�mbolo gen�rico de la variable. f: Frecuencia (tambi�n se simboliza como ni). La distribuci�n de frecuencias de los datos del ejemplo muestra que la actitud mayoritaria de los individuos del grupo estudiado es indiferente.
  10. 10. La interpretaci�n de los datos ha sido facilitada porque se ha reducido el n�mero de n�meros a examinar (en vez de los 20 datos originales, la tabla contiene 5 valores de la variable y 5 frecuencias). Generalmente las tablas incluyen var�as columnas con las frecuencias relativas (son el n�mero de ocurrencias dividido por el total de datos, y se simbolizan "fr" o "pi"), frecuencias acumuladas (la frecuencia acumulada es el total de frecuencias de los valores iguales o inferiores al de referencia, y se simbolizan "fa" o "na". No obstante, la frecuencia acumulada tambi�n es definida incluyendo al valor de referencia), frecuencias acumuladas relativas (la frecuencia acumulada relativa es el total de frecuencias relativas de los valores iguales o inferiores al de referencia, y se simbolizan "fr" o "pa") La distribuci�n de frecuencias es: La reducci�n de datos mediante el agrupamiento en frecuencias no facilita su interpretaci�n: La tabla es demasiado grande. Para reducir el tama�o de la tabla agrupamos los valores en intervalos, y las frecuencias son las de los conjuntos de valores incluidos en los intervalos: Ahora es m�s sencillo interpretar los datos. Por ejemplo, podemos apreciar inmediatamente que el intervalo con mayor n�mero de datos es el 34-39, o que el 75% de los datos tiene valor inferior a 46. Este tipo de tabla es denominado "tabla de datos agrupados en intervalos". Elementos b�sicos de las tablas de intervalos: Intervalo: Cada uno de los grupos de valores de la variable que ocupan una fila en una distribuci�n de frecuencias
  11. 11. L�mites aparentes: Valores mayor y menor del intervalo que son observados en la tabla. Dependen de la precisi�n del instrumento de medida. En el ejemplo, los l�mites aparentes del intervalo con mayor n�mero de frecuencias son 34 y 39. L�mites exactos: Valores m�ximo y m�nimo del intervalo que podr�an medirse si se contara con un instrumento de precisi�n perfecta. En el intervalo 34-39, estos l�mites son 33.5 y 39.5 Punto medio del intervalo (Mco Marca de clase): Suma de los l�mites dividido por dos. Mc del intervalo del ejemplo= 36.5 Amplitud del intervalo: Diferencia entre el l�mite exacto superior y el l�mite exacto inferior. En el ejemplo es igual a 6. Frecuencia absoluta De un valor de la variable estad�stica X, es el n�mero de veces que aparece ese valor en el estudio. Se suele denotar por ni a la frecuencia absoluta del valor X = xi de la variable X. Dada una muestra de N elementos, la suma de todas las frecuencias absolutas debe dar el total de la muestra estudiada N. Frecuencia relativa (fi), es el cociente entre la frecuencia absoluta y el tama�o de la muestra (N). Es decir, siendo el fi para todo el conjunto i. Se presenta en una tabla o nube de puntos en una distribuci�n de frecuencias. Si multiplicamos la frecuencia relativa por 100 obtendremos el porcentaje o tanto por ciento (pi)
  12. 12. Frecuencia absoluta acumulada (Ni), se refiere al total de las frecuencias absolutas para todos los eventos iguales o anteriores que un cierto valor, en una lista ordenada de eventos. Frecuencia relativa acumulada: (Fi), es el cociente entre la frecuencia absoluta acumulada y el total de la muestra. Ejemplos de frecuencias: Supongamos que las calificaciones de un estudiante de secundaria fueran las siguientes: 18, 13, 12, 14, 11, 08, 12, 15, 05, 20, 18, 14, 15, 11, 10, 10, 11, 1 3. Entonces: La frecuencia absoluta de 11 es 3, pues 11 aparece 3 veces. La frecuencia relativa de 11 es 0.16, porque corresponde a la divisi�n 3/18 (3 de las veces que aparece de las 18 notas que aparecen en total). La frecuencia absoluta acumulada para el valor 11 es 7, porque hay 7 valores menores o iguales a 11. La frecuencia relativa acumulada para el valor 11 es 0.38, porque corresponde a la divisi�n 7/18 (frecuencia absoluta acumulada dividida entre el n�mero total de muestras).

