Fisica cuantica

Amanda B.G.
INDICE  1. Introducción  2. Partículas: Los átomos  3. Las partes de un átomo  4. ¿Qué es el quark?  5. ¿Qué es el gl...
INTRODUCCIÓN La física cuántica es la rama de la ciencia que estudia las características, comportamientos e interacciones ...
Partículas: los átomos  Una partícula es como una cosa infinitamente pequeña, mínima, y redonda. Las partículas se mueven...
Las partes del ÁTOMO  Nombre: Protón  Carga: positiva  Posición: núcleo atómico  Nombre: Neutrón  Carga: neutra  Pos...
Qué es el quark La materia está formada por moléculas, las moléculas están formadas por átomos, los átomos están formados ...
Que es el gluón  En física, la carga de color es un número cuántico de los quarks y los gluones que está relacionada con ...
Las ondas  Una onda es una vibración que se transmite por el espacio.  La longitud de onda es la distancia que hay entre...
La radiación de microondas La foto más antigua y real de la historia fue la de radiación de microondas, lo que llamamos CM...
La dualidad onda-partícula: El experimento de la doble rendija  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y9ScxCemsPM THOMAS YOUNG ...
Superposición cuántica: la dualidad de ondas y partículas  Así que, en el mundo cuántico las partículas no tienen por qué...
Principio de incertidumbre  Tampoco podemos saber exactamente la posición y la velocidad de los átomos.  Según el princi...
¿Sabías que…  La física cuántica tiene importantes aplicaciones tecnológicas como la invención del transistor y por lo ta...
Espero que os haya gustado
  2. 2. INDICE  1. Introducción  2. Partículas: Los átomos  3. Las partes de un átomo  4. ¿Qué es el quark?  5. ¿Qué es el gluón?  FOTO  5. Las ondas  6. La radiación de microondas  7. Experimento doble rendija  8. La superposición cuántica  9. El principio de incertidumbre  10. Curiosidades  Preguntas
  3. 3. INTRODUCCIÓN La física cuántica es la rama de la ciencia que estudia las características, comportamientos e interacciones de partículas a nivel atómico y subatómico. El concepto “cuántico” fue creado en el año 1900, en la propuesta de la teoría cuántica. Albert Einstein fue el que descubrió la física cuántica. Lo más importante de la física cuántica es que las partículas pequeñas se comportan de manera muy diferente (indeterminación) a los grupos grandes: por ejemplo, no es igual un electrón que un gato. La física cuántica estudia las partículas pequeñas y la física clásica los cuerpos grandes
  4. 4. Partículas: los átomos  Una partícula es como una cosa infinitamente pequeña, mínima, y redonda. Las partículas se mueven y chocan como bolas de billar.  La partícula más pequeña es el átomo.  El átomo es la unidad más pequeña de la materia que tiene las propiedades de un elemento químico. Cada sólido, líquido, gas y plasma se compone de átomos. Viene del griego y significa que no se puede dividir más: a (no) – tomos (cortar)
  5. 5. Las partes del ÁTOMO  Nombre: Protón  Carga: positiva  Posición: núcleo atómico  Nombre: Neutrón  Carga: neutra  Posición: núcleo atómico  Nombre: Electrón  Carga: negativa  Posición: alrededor del núcleo
  6. 6. Qué es el quark La materia está formada por moléculas, las moléculas están formadas por átomos, los átomos están formados por: protones, neutrones y electrones, los electrones están formados por los QUARKS.  ¿PERO QUÉ ES EL QUARK? Los quarks son partículas elementares que se relacionan fuertemente formando la materia nuclear y ciertos tipos de partículas llamadas hadrones. Junto con los leptones, son los constituyentes fundamentales de la materia bariónica. Varias especies de quarks se combinan de manera específica para formar partículas subatómicas tales como protones y neutrones.
  7. 7. Que es el gluón  En física, la carga de color es un número cuántico de los quarks y los gluones que está relacionada con su interacción fuerte. Esto tiene algunas analogías formales con la noción de carga eléctrica de partículas.  La carga de color no tiene que ver nada con los colores, sino que simplemente son una forma de llamar y diferenciar los diferentes tipos de una magnitud.
  8. 8. Las ondas  Una onda es una vibración que se transmite por el espacio.  La longitud de onda es la distancia que hay entre los picos de una onda.  Las ondas transmiten energía sin tener que transportar materia así es como tenemos internet
  9. 9. La radiación de microondas La foto más antigua y real de la historia fue la de radiación de microondas, lo que llamamos CMB en inglés significa: “microwave background radiation”. Los físicos Pensias y Willson hicieron esa foto, y mira que fue importante, porque por ella ganaron el premio novel. Robert Dick Peebles y David Wilkinson estaban buscando un eco del BIG BANG, como las cenizas de esa gran explosión, que pudieran confirmar que el BIG BANG fue un estallido pero no conseguían dar con él… cuando se enteraron los físicos Pensias y Willson de lo Robert Dick Peebles y David Wilkinson sabian que ese ruido molesto era el eco del origen del universo. Que no dejaban de escuchar
  10. 10. La dualidad onda-partícula: El experimento de la doble rendija  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y9ScxCemsPM THOMAS YOUNG EXPERIMENTO 1801
  11. 11. Superposición cuántica: la dualidad de ondas y partículas  Así que, en el mundo cuántico las partículas no tienen por qué escoger entre pasar por una rendija o por otra. Esto se debe a la SUPERPOSICIÓN CUÁNTICA.  La superposición cuántica es el fenómeno por el cual las partículas pueden poseer a la vez (superpuestas) varias propiedades que pueden parecer contradictorias: como pasar por la rendija derecha e izquierda a la vez.  Por lo tanto, las partículas son también ondas y las ondas son también partículas. Esta hipótesis ondulatoria de las partículas se llama DUALIDAD y sólo funciona en el mundo subatómico, porque un gato no puede ser un perro al mismo tiempo, ¿verdad?
  12. 12. Principio de incertidumbre  Tampoco podemos saber exactamente la posición y la velocidad de los átomos.  Según el principio de incertidumbre de Heisenberg, no se puede saber a la vez la posición y la velocidad de algo, porque cuando mides una cosa estropeas la otra. Es como medir una mesa con la cinta métrica, que siempre se mueve un poco y la cinta tampoco es súper precisa, porque sólo nos indica si mide 1’23 pero no si mide 1’231 o 1’239.  Aunque el principio de incertidumbre afecta sólo a las partículas subatómicas, y es para magnitudes que se relacionan como la posición y la velocidad, y la energía y el tiempo (relatividad espacio-temporal).
  13. 13. ¿Sabías que…  La física cuántica tiene importantes aplicaciones tecnológicas como la invención del transistor y por lo tanto del ordenador y es la base de la mayoría de la alta tecnología electrónica que utilizamos hoy en día.  Existe una rama de la biología que se llama biología cuántica que estudia procesos que tienen lugar en seres vivos y que se basan en efectos característicos de la mecánica cuántica. Por ejemplo, estudia la fotosíntesis o cómo los petirrojos se orientas en sus migraciones a partir de los colores de la luz y los campos magnéticos de la tierra.
  14. 14. Espero que os haya gustado

