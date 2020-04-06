Successfully reported this slideshow.
¿ QUE ES EL CORONAVIRUS?  Los coronavirus (CoV) son una amplia familia de virus que pueden causar diversas afecciones, de...
Síntomas
MEDIDAS DE PREVENCIÓN
8 RECOMENDACIONES DEL MINSA CLIC AQUI
“ ”SIGNOS DE ALARMA DE UN PACIENTE CON CORONAVIRUS
Escuchemos una canción clic en el video
Mira otros videos para reforzar el tema Síntomas¿ Qué es el coronavirus? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yD1NzBLrvXc &feat...
Laura Jane Huallpa Martinez
CORONAVIRUS - CLASE PARA ESTUDIANTES SECUNDARIA
