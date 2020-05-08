Successfully reported this slideshow.
Relación entre genética y comportamiento

se basa en dar a entender la relación que existe entre la genética y el comportamiento humano

  1. 1. RELACI�N ENTRE GEN�TICA Y COMPORTAMIENTO PRESENTADO POR: ERIKA ALEXANDRA JARAMILLO LAURA ISABEL FLOREZ NATALIA JARAMILLO LONDO�O TUTOR: OSCAR RODRIGUEZ CORPORCION UNIVERSITARIA IBEOAMERICANA BIOLOGIA PSICOLOGIA TULU�-VALLE 08-05-2020
  2. 2. GEN�TICA Y COMPORTAMIENTO: GENETICA: es una integradora que posibilita el estudio del ser humano, teniendo en cuenta los procesos de maduraci�n y desarrollo biol�gicos. Se reconoce la influencia, tanto de la gen�tica como del ambiente, en la forma de moldear la conducta humana, Como sabemos todo ser humano est� influenciado por unos rasgos gen�ticos que se trasmite a trav�s de los cromosomas y por unos factores ambientales que envuelve estos genes.
  3. 3. COMPORTAMIENTO: es el conjunto de respuestas, bien por presencia o por ausencia, que presenta un ser vivo en relaci�n con su entorno o mundo de est�mulos. El comportamiento a llevado a la divisi�n en dos componentes que interact�an: Esto no quiere decir que haya un gen especifico para cada comportamiento innato, sino que la interacci�n de los genes y las prote�nas que generan, como por ejemplo hormonas, dan lugar a pautas y comportamientos. LA GENETICA SUS PADRES LA POBLACION
  4. 4. LA RELACI�N QUE ABORDA LA GEN�TICA Y EL COMPORTAMIENTO: Lo que hace la relaci�n de la gen�tica y el comportamiento es el contenido de nuestro ADN ya que si somos genes y los genes pueden cambiarse, nosotros mismos podemos cambiar ,ya que se a demostrado la trasmisi�n de conductas de nuestras familias, es lo que conlleva a la influencia de los factores gen�ticos en las diferencias individuales en cuanto a la personalidad , capacidades, cognitivas y psicopatolog�a. ( la posibilidad de acuerdo a nuestro genes actuamos )
  5. 5. El COMPORTAMIENTO ANTISOCIAL El avance de la gen�tica esta creando vulnerad en ciertos genes del comportamiento por ejemplo: la timidez, o el comportamiento antisocial. La agresividad va involucrada en el comportamiento antisocial como el desarrollo natural, ya que estudio han hecho an�lisis donde se demuestra que la edad habitual en la que los ni�os son mas agresivos es entre 1 y 4 a�os, mas no durante la adolescencia.
  6. 6. SINDROME DE TURNER: Es un modelo gen�tico sensible, en el cual da analizar asociaciones entre caracteres psicol�gicos y factores gen�ticos y ambientales. El s�ndrome de Turner es un trastorno gen�tico, no heredable que se caracteriza por la deleci�n total o parcial del cromosoma x en el sexo femenino.
  7. 7. La gen�tica de la conducta es el estudio de los factores gen�ticos y ambientales que originan las diferencias entre individuos. Lo mas preocupante es el aspecto que se constituye por la discusi�n en torno al tema de herencia frente la crianza. Factores hereditarios INTELIGENCIA PERSONALIDAD TEMPERAMENTO COMO AFECTA LA GENETICA EN EL COMPORTAMIENTO.
  8. 8. REFERENCIAS capillo , Santiago,(2016).de la gen�tica y comportamiento, recuperado, de https://n9.cl/cmtq G�mez, gal�n, Enrique s�ndrome de Turner, documento pdf , recuperado de https://n9.cl/yfmu Moreno, Mu�oz, Miguel, (1995).La determinaci�n gen�tica del comportamiento humano. Recuperado de http://hdl.handle.net/10481/13611 Cervantes, M., Y Hern�ndez, M, (2015). Biolog�a general, recuperado de la base de datos de https://biblioteca.ibero.edu.co/ L�pez, M. C. (2009), vulnerabilidad social en el s�ndrome de Turner. Interacci�n Genes-Ambiente, PSICOLOG�A, Recuperado de http://www.scielo.br/pdf/pcp/v29n2/v29n2a09

