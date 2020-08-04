Successfully reported this slideshow.
Practicas del Lenguaje y Ciencias Sociales. 6to año A y B. Seño Flor Actividad de revisión: De vuelta al cole!
Cuarta semana: Segunda parte de Mitos y lecturas, práctica y consejos al momento de leer. TP N°1 y guía de lectura comprensiva.
Seño Flor
Revision de actividades

FLOR MUÑOZ

Revision de actividades

  1. 1. Practicas del Lenguaje y Ciencias Sociales. 6to año A y B. Seño Flor Actividad de revisión: De vuelta al cole! En la siguiente actividad te propongo que revises todo lo realizado hasta la fecha desde que iniciamos la etapa de escuela a distancia allá por el mes de Marzo. Paso mucho tiempo! Y para seguir en la siguiente etapa es muy importante que tengas organizada tus actividades, las que realizaste y que puedas identificar las que te quedaron pendientes y de esta manera saber que te falta, para ponerte al día. Te voy a pedir que te sientes sí así lo consideras vos, con ayuda de un/una mayor para ver esta guía de lo realizado y vayas marcando lo realizado y lo pendiente. Que coloques las actividades en tus carpetas y para mejor organización las enumeres. Esta carpeta será visada y corregida de manera más completa cuando nos vayamos viendo, por eso es muy importante que la tengas. Recordá que si te falta alguna actividad me la podes pedir por mensaje o a nuestros grupos correspondientes. También que contás con nosotras, para cualquier duda que se te presente. Organice por semanas estimativamente las distintas actividades que fuimos realizando, colocando solo los títulos iniciales de los temas: Primera semana: Ciencias Sociales: Nuestra campaña contra las violencias hacia las mujeres, niñas y adolescentes- Dictadura Militar de 1976 - Área de Prácticas del Lenguaje: Nuestro proyecto sobre la vida y obra de María Elena Walsh en el 90ta aniversario de su natalicio. Segunda semana: PL: Escuchá/lee con atención el cuento: “El rey que no sabía hacer nada” del libro Abre Mundos de las autoras Mariana Fernández e Irene Singer. Guía de preguntas. Ciencias Sociales: Dictadura y Guerra de Malvinas/ PENSAR LA SOBERANIA DE MALVINAS. Lectura de textos, videos y guías de preguntas. Tercera semana: MITOS, presentación del tema. Lecturas de Perseo y Medusa.
  2. 2. Cuarta semana: Segunda parte de Mitos y lecturas, práctica y consejos al momento de leer. TP N°1 y guía de lectura comprensiva. Quinta semana: Teseo y el Minotauro. TPN°2. Construcción de glosario mitológico. En Ciencias Sociales: Conmemoramos a Martín Miguel de Güemes y a Manuel Belgrano. Macacha Güemes, la madre de los pobres. Sociales: 1° DE MAYO: Día INTERNACIONAL DE LOS Y LAS TRABAJADORES. Trabajamos con la Constitución Nacional. Art 14 Bis Sexta semana: Sociales: trabajamos con el cuadernillo. “Las sufragistas. Pioneras de las luchas feministas” realizado por Canal Encuentro. Eje: 3 de Junio #Ni una menos PL: actividades del cuadernillo pág. 19 y 20Cuadernillo N°1, inventar una historia donde vos seas él o la protagonista. Prefijos y sufijos. Séptima semana: Semana de autoevaluación y devoluciones individuales. Sin actividades para lxs chiques Octava semana: La Poesía para sentir la palabra…la vida y obra de Alfonsina Storni Novena semana: CLASES DE PALABRAS. Sustantivos-adjetivos y verbos. Sus clasificaciones. Última semana: MUJERES DE LA INDEPENDENCIA. Actividad integradora de sociales y prácticas del Lenguaje. Recordá que el jueves 6 de Agosto a las 15hs nos estaremos viendo en reunión virtual. No te olvides que también te extrañamos y deseamos verte tanto como vos…volver al cole, pero todo eso lo vamos a conversar el jueves, recordá que es tan importante como el primer día seguir juntxs en esta aventura que nos toca vivir que siempre es mejor y más divertida si simplemente nos tenemos un poco más cerca. Te queremos mucho! Te quiero mucho!
  3. 3. Seño Flor

