Etapa de actividades n9

  1. 1. ETAPA DE ACTIVIDADES N°9 10 de Agosto del 2020 ¡HOLA! ¡BIENVENIDOS/AS VUELTA A CLASES! HOY COMENZAMOS CON NUEVAS ACTIVIDADES. 1) ACTIVIDAD: LUEGO DE ESCUCHAR EL CUENTO “UN SAPO, MÁS UN SAPO, MÁS UN SAPO, MÁS UN SAPO, MÁS UN SAPO…” A. RESPONDER:  ¿QUÉ SUCEDIÓ CUANDO SOFÍA USÓ EL LIBRO DE LOS HECHIZOS?  ¿CÓMO SE PORTAN LOS SAPOS? ¿QUÉ HACEN?  ¿CÓMO SON ESTOS SAPOS?  ¿CÓMO INTENTA SOFÍA DETENERLOS? B. MARCO LA OPCIÓN CORRECTA: LA PRINCESA, PARA QUE SU MAMÁ NO SE DÉ CUENTA DEL LÍO QUE HACEN LOS SAPOS… 1. ESCONDE LOS SAPOS ADENTRO DE UN ARMARIO. ___ 2. SE HACE LA DORMIDA. ___ 3. SACA TODOS LOS SAPOS POR LA VENTANA. ___ 4. PONE MÚSICA ALTA Y BAILA. ___ C. DIBUJA QUÉ HARÍAS EN TU CASA CON LOS SAPOS.
  2. 2. 2) ACTIVIDAD: CONOCEMOS LA LETRA G: A. REPITO VARIAS VECES LA POESÍA. B. ESCRIBO LA POESÍA EN EL CUADERNO. C. MARCO EN ELLA LA LETRA G. D. PRUNUNCIO EN VOZ ALTA LA LETRA G ACOMPAÑADA DE UNA VOCAL. E. REALIZO UN LINDO DIBUJO CON LO QUE DESCRIBE LA POESÍA DE LA LETRA G. 3) ACTIVIDAD:  DIBUJO DOS ANIMALES QUE TENGAN G.
  3. 3. 4) ACTIVIDAD:  COMPLETA LOS NOMBRES DE LOS ELEMENTOS QUE ENCONTRARON EN LA CONSIGNA ANTERIOR. __UANTES __ASA AL__ODÓN __OTERO
  4. 4. 5) ACTIVIDAD:  ESCRIBO LAS PALABRAS DE LAS RIMAS DE LA CONSIGNA (1) QUE TENGAN ESTAS SILABAS DONDE CORRESPONDAN. GE_____________________________________________________. GUA____________________________________________________. GUE____________________________________________________. GUI_____________________________________________________. GÜE____________________________________________________. GÜI_____________________________________________________.
  5. 5. 6) ACTIVIDAD:
  6. 6. 7) ACTIVIDAD:
  7. 7. 8) ACTIVIDAD:
  8. 8. ¡Ahora un poco de Matematicas! 9) ACTIVIDAD:
  9. 9. 10) ACTIVIDAD: RESUELVO
  10. 10. 11) ACTIVIDAD:
  11. 11. 12) ACTIVIDAD: APRENDEMOS LOS NÚMEROS DEL 0 AL 99. 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 71 72 73 74 75 76 77 78 79 80 81 82 83 84 85 86 87 88 89 90 91 92 93 94 95 96 97 98 99 a) COMPLETA LOS NÚMEROS QUE FALTAN EN LOS CASILLEROS EN BLANCO. 43 45 46 53 54 56 63 64 65 76 78 79 87 89 96 98 21 22 30 33 40 42 43 43 45 46 53 54 56 63 64 65

