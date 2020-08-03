Actividades sandra 3 de agosto

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 03 / 08 / 2020 Hola chicos y familias, les deseo un buen inicio en esta segunda etapa escolar de este año tan atípico. Espero que hayan descansado y disfrutado mucho durante el receso invernal. Seguiremos trabajando, acompañándonos y aprendiendo juntos. Esta semana vamos a realizar un “taller de lectura” por Zoom, vayan buscando algún texto que les guste, de cualquier género literario (fábula, cuento, poesía, leyenda, mito, etc…) para leer y compartir junto a sus compañeros y seño. Les envío actividades de Prácticas del Lenguaje y de Ciencias Sociales para realizar durante el transcurso de esta primera semana. Un abrazo enorme, SEÑO SANDRA.
  2. 2. 03 / 08 / 2020 Prácticas del Lenguaje
  3. 3. 03 / 08 / 2020
  4. 4. 03 / 08 / 2020 Ciencias Sociales

