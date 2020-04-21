Successfully reported this slideshow.
21 de abril
21 de abril

MARIANA MATEMATICA

21 de abril

  1. 1. 21 de Abril ¡¡¡¡Holaaaaa!!!!¿Cómoestán?Esperoque bien.Hoyvamosahacer un repasoy un avance en lasmultiplicacionesy divisionesconceros…. Hagamos memoria,¿cómomultiplicamosporel 1 seguidode ceros,esdecir:10,100, 1000, 10.000 y otros? 38x10=380 38x100=3800 38x1000=38.000 38x10.000=380.000 ¿TE ACORDÁS? ¿QUÉ VES? SIIIII,LOSCEROS SE PASAN PARA ELRESULTADO. PRIMER PASO: 38X1000=……..000 pasolos cerospara el resultado SEGUNDO PASO:PIENSOSIPASE LOS CEROSAL RESULTADO, EL 38 ME QUEDA SOLO MULTIPLICADO POR1, ENTONCESMULTIPLCO 38X1: 38X1000=………000 Estos cerosque estánacá son losceros que tiene el 1000, si loscerosestán acá, dejaronal 1 sólo,entoncesmultiplico38x1y lo colocodelante de losceros,así 38x1000=38.000 YA ESTÁS LISTOPARA PRACTICARESTE PRIMER PASO: 1-Resolvé: 25x1000= 369x10= 12.369x1000= 6.258x100= 12x10.000= 698x100= ¿Te resultómuyfácil?Entonces,seguimospensando.Ahoraenlarelaciónque tiene la multiplicaciónyladivisión,yahiciste untrabajoconeso: Específicamente estarelación…….3x8=24…porlotanto….24:8=3 y 24:3=8 ¿Sí? Acordáte,losnombresde loselementosde unadivisión: DIVIDENDO….342:12…..DIVISOR Seguimos: Si 38x10=380 entonces 380:10=38 ¿NO?
  2. 2. 38x100=3800 entonces 3800:100=38 38x1000=38000 entonces 38000:1000=38 38x10.000=380.000 entonces 380.000:10.000=38 380x10=3800 entonces 3800:10=380 38.000x10=380.000 entonces 380.000:10=38.000 ¿VESALGO QUE TE LLAME LA ATENCIÓN EN LAS DIVISIONESCON CEROS?MIRÁ LO QUE SUCEDE…. SÍ,LOS CEROS EN LAS DIVISIONESSEANULAN,ESDECIR… 380:10=38, SI EL DIVIDENDOTIENEUN CERO Y EL DIVISORTIENE UN CERO, SE ANULA UNO CON OTRO Y EL RESULTADO QUEDA SIN CEROS 3800:100=38 EL DIVIDENDOTIENE 2 CEROS Y EL DIVISORTAMBIÉN,ENTONCESSE ANULAN 2 CEROS CON 2 CEROS Y, EN EL RESULTADO EL 38 QUEDA SOLO,¿SI? LO MISMO PASA ACÁ:38.000:1000=38 Y ACÁ,¿CÓMO SE ANULAN LOS CEROS? MIRÁ: 38.000:1000=38 acá lostres cerosse anulan yel resultadoquedasinceros 38.000:100=380 acá se anulansólodos,porque enel divisorsólohaydosceros y el cero que quedaloanoto enel resultado 38.000:10=3.800 acá se anula sólouncero porque el divisorsólotieneunceroy losdosceros que quedanlospasoal resultado 3.800:100=38 acá se anulan2 ceros porque el dividendotiene doscerosytambiénel divisor y el resultadoquedasinceros 3.800:10=380 acá se anulasóloun ceroporque el divisorsólotiene uno,el otroceroloanoto enel resultado. NO TE OLVIDES,PARA PODER ANULARCEROS EN LASDIVISIONES,ESNECESARIOTENER CEROS EN EL DIVIDENDOY EL DIVISOR, Y QUE ESTOSCEROS ESTÉN AL FINALDEL NÍMERO NOEN EL MEDIO: ASÍSÍ SE PUEDEN ANULAR LOS CEROS….3800:100=38 PORUQ ELOS CERSOESTÁN AL FINAL DEL NÚMERO ASÍNO SE PUEDEN ANULARLOS CEROS … 3008:100= PORQUE EL 3008 TIENE LOS CEROS EN EL MEDIO 2-Ahora,estás listopara practicar estasdivisiones: 56.000:10= 56.000:100= 56.000:1000=
  3. 3. 35.800:10= 35.800:100= 126.000:10= 126.000:100= 126.000:1000= SIGAMOS PENSANDO ….. 38X10=380 entonces 380:10=38 y 381:10=……. ¿cómo te parece que podemospensarlo? Si 380:10=38 y ahora tengopara repartirenlugar de 380, 381 entre 10, ¿podré repartirtodo? ¿o me sobrará algo??????Sí,me va a sobrar 1 que no puedorepartir.Me quedaráasí: Si 380:10=38 entonces381:10=38 y me sobra 1 Con el mismorazonamiento,¿cuántoserá382:10= ? 382:10=38 y me sobran2 383:10=38 y me sobran3 384:10=38 y me sobran4 ¿Hasta qué númerodeberé llegarparaque no me sobre nada? Hasta el próximonúmeroque termine en0,clarooooo 390:10=39 Con el mismorazonamientoresolvemosestasdivisiones. Si 38x100=3800 entonces 3800:100=38 entonces 3802:100=38 y me sobran 2 Y si fueran3806:100=38 y sobran6 Y si fueran 3826:100=38 y me sobran26 ¿VASENTENDIENDO?SEGUIMOS: 380x10=3800 entonces 3800:10=380 entonces 3802:10=380 y me sobran 2 Si 3800:10=380 entonces3805:10=380 y me sobran 5 y acá 3856:10=385y me sobran6 ¿Estás entendiendo? 38x100=3800 entonces 3800:100=38 y ahora 3805:100=38 y me sobran5 y si fuera 3825:100=38 y me sobran25 3-Ya podésresolverestasdivisiones: 4690:10= 4691:10= 4600:100= 4690:100=
  4. 4. 4695:100= 4000:1000= 4690:1000= 9520:10= 9526:10= 9500:100= 9526:100= 9000:1000= 9526:1000= 21.350:10= 21.352:10= 21.300:100= 21.352:100= 21.000:1000= 21.352:1000= 20.000:10.000= 21.352:10.000= Seguroque éstaste resultaronmuyfáciles. 4-Ahora,últimodesafíoporhoy.Revisáloque hiciste hastaacá. 96.254:10= 6.235:100= 8.987:1000= 34.201:100= 8.023:100= 7.203:10= 15.306:1000= 9.411:10= LLEGAMOS HASTA ACÁ PORHOY, TE MANDOUN BESO GRANDE.CUALQUIER DUDA TE COMUNICÁSCONMIGO,VOY A ENVIARUN VIDEOAL GRUPO DE WHATSUP QUE TENEMOS PARA EXPLICARTEESTO MEJOR.

