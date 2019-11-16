Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 16 de Noviembre ¡¡¡¡HOLAAAAA SEXTO!!!!¿CÓMO ESTÁN? ESPERO QUE MUY BIEN. HOY, TE TRAIGO UNA ACTIVIDAD DE MATEMÁTICA, CONTINUACIÓNDE LAS ANTERIORES.ES DECIR,PARA PODER HACER ESTOS TRABAJOS,TENÉS QUE RECORDAR LO QUE ESTUVISTE HACIENDOCON LOS TRIÁNGULOS, RESPECTO A SUS LADOS Y A SUS ÁNGULOS. LA SUMA DE SUS ÁNGULOS ES DE 180º. LA SUMA DE DOS DE SUS LADOS DEBE SER MAYOR AL LADO RESTANTE. OTRA COSA QUE TENÉS QUE RECORDAR,ES LO QUE VIMOS EL AÑO PASADO ACERCA DE LAS RECTAS:
  2. 2. AHORA, SÍ, ESTAMOS LISTOS: ¡¡¡¡¡¡ARRANQUEMOS!!!!!! PRIMERA PARTE:CONSTRUIMOS 1. Dibujá dos triángulos rectángulos, con estas características: -Lado base ab = 6 cm ( lado base es donde apoyás el triángulo) -ángulo recto apoyado en el extremo a, de ese lado. -lado ac= 3 cm Así: c a b 2. Dos triángulos rectángulos,con estas características: - Lado base ab= 4 cm - Ángulo recto apoyado en el extremo a, de ese lado. - Lado ac= 4 cm Así: c a b 3. Dos triángulos equiláteros de 3 cm de lado. Así:
  3. 3. SEGUNDA PARTE: 1. Recortá los triángulos que dibujaste y usálos para construir nuevas figuras, como si fuera un rompecabezas.Esas figuras nuevas que armas, debentener 4 lados. Dibujálas y, también podés pegarlas acá. ¿Reconocésalguna? 2. Esas figuras están construidas con dos triángulos. Cada uno de esos triángulos que usaste para construirlas, tienen 3 ángulos que juntos miden 180º,¿te acordás? Si los ángulos de cada triángulo suman 180º, ¿cuándo medirán los ángulos de los dos triángulos juntos? ……. Por lo tanto, cuánto será la suma de los 4 ángulos de las nuevas figuras que construiste?........................................... 3. De las figuras que construiste,¿conocés alguna? Seguro que sí. Debe haber rectángulos, cuadrados y rombos.Ponéles el nombre . 4. Fijáte si esas figuras, tienen algunos lados paralelos. Escribí cuáles de ellas y remarcá los lados paralelos con color. 5. Ahora, que los dibujaste y les pusiste el nombre, vamos a dibujar las diagonales. Te muestro ejemplos, de tres de esas
  4. 4. figuras, vos dibujálas en todas las figuras que pudiste construir. Así: a. Mirándolas, ¿Podrías decirqué son las diagonales de una figura? b. ¿Cuántas diagonales tiene cada figura de 4 lados? c. Medí las diagonales que dibujaste con una regla, ¿qué podés observar al hacerlo? TERCERAPARTE Vamos a organizar todo lo que estuviste haciendo y leyendo: 1. Con tus palabras, explicá . a. ¿Qué son las rectas paralelas? b. ¿Qué son las perpendiculares? 2. Leé y completá: a. Las figuras que construiste, tienen 4 lados, por lo que recibenel nombre de cuadriláteros. Los cuadriláteros,tienen 4 lados y tienen 4 ángulos.
  5. 5. La suma de los 4 ángulosde los cuadriláteros,es de ………., y lo sabés,porque construiste los cuadriláteroscon dos triángulos,cuyos ángulos, juntos,suman 180º. Algunos de los cuadriláteros que armaste son …………., …………………,y ………………….. Algunos cuadriláterostienen lados paralelos,como, por ejemplo los …………… y ………………. Los cuadriláteros tienen ……..diagonales.las diagonales se dibujan uniendo …………………. Las diagonalesdelrectángulo,delcuadrado, son…………………..En cambio,las diagonalesdel rombo NO. CUARTA PARTE : 1. Observá estos cuadriláteros: Las rayitas en los lados, indican cuando esos lados son iguales. Los que tiene una rayita, son iguales entre sí. I Los que tiene doble rayita, son iguales entre sí. II
  6. 6. 2. AHORA, QUE COMPLETASTE EL CUADRO,FIJÁTESI PODÉS DECIR QUÉ CARACTERÍSTICAS TIENENLOS: - TRAPEZIODES. - TRAPECIOS - -PARALELOGRAMOS. Es decir, escribí de cada uno, cómo son sus lados, iguales o no, paralelos o no . Sacá estos datos del cuadro que hiciste antes. POR HOY, LLEGAMOSHASTA ACÁ. HICISTE MUCHAS COSAS HOY. RELEÉ EL TRABAJO, ANTES DE MANDARLO. TE AVISO,SE VIENE EL JUEGO DEL TRANSPORTADOR, ¡¡¡¡PREPARÁTEPARA EL NUEVO DESAFÍO!!! ESTE TRABAJOPUEDE LLEVARTE MÁS DE UN DÍA, HACÉLO TRANQUI Y MANDÁME LAS FOTOS. SI TENÉS ALGUNA DUDA, YA SABÉS,ME MANDÁS MENSAJE Y LO RESOLVEMOS.TODOS TIENENMI NÚMERO. ¡¡¡¡TE MANDO UN BESO ENORME!!!!!

