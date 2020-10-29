Video taller mod_4_-_alumnos (4)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
31 views

Published on

Teatro

Published in: Education
  1. 1. CENTRO DE EDUCACIÓN A DISTANCIA DE SALTA PROFESORADO DE LENGUA, HISTORIA y GEOGRAFÍA PROFESORADO: Lengua y Literatura MATERIA: Teatro AÑO: 4° DOCENTE: Prof. Alberto Torres Zayas OBJETIVOS -Reconocer el elemento conflicto de la estructura dramática y sus tipos. Distinguiéndolos en textos dramáticos al momento de su lectura y análisis. -Dominar el lenguaje, las técnicas y formas de producción. CAPACIDADES: - Diferenciar los tres tipos de conflicto en el análisis de textos dramáticos. ACTIVIDADES: 1) Después de la lectura ya conocemos más sobre los conflictos de la estructura dramática y sus tipos, retomarás la obra “El enfermo imaginario” de Moliere y elabora un cuadrotomando a cada personaje y de ubicar, según tu interpretación, los conflictos con el otro y con uno mismo. PERSONAJES CON EL OTRO CON UNO MISMO ARGÁN Buscacasar a su hijaporsu propio interés mientras que ella pretende casarse con otro por amor. Con Antonia por desafiarlo, engañarlo muchas veces y otras decirle lo que no quiere escuchar. Con su hermano por diferir sobre la importancia de la medicina y sus métodos, por el matrimonio arreglado de Angelica y por hacerlo dejar los tratamientos. Con Cleonte por no ser digno de su hija, por no ser médico. Su mente le indica que esta enfermoy necesitademédicosy tratamientos. Su entorno le plantea ideas contrarias sobre su hipocondría, sus decisiones sobre Angelica, su matrimonio con Belisa y eso genera conflicto en su mente.
  2. 2. CENTRO DE EDUCACIÓN A DISTANCIA DE SALTA PROFESORADO DE LENGUA, HISTORIA y GEOGRAFÍA Con Belisa cuando descubre su falta de amor. Con su médico y boticario cuando lo abandonan en los tratamientos y atenciones. ANTONIA Suconflictoescontodapersonaa la que pretende desenmascarar o hacerla entrar en razón: Argán, Belisa, Diafoirus. Seenfrentaa los queobstaculizan susobjetivos.Su conflicto principal es con Argán por decirle la verdad de frente y oponerse al matrimonio arreglado de Angelica. Predispuestasiemprea ayudara que el amor y la verdad surjan, pero a la vez debe mentir, persuadir y engañar para lograrlo. ANGELICA Conflicto con T. Diafoirus cuando la corteja Con su madrastra Belisa por querer enviarla al convento y por estar con su padre por interés y no por verdadero amor. Se opone al mandato de su padre, pero debe complacerlo como hija y a la vez desea casarse con el hombre que ama. Debe mentirle a su padre para no enfrentarlo ante sus deseos. Lucha entre los deberes de hija obediente y los intereses verdaderos de su corazón. BELISA Con su hijastra por no aceptar el convento y acusarla de ser interesada. Con Antonia, Heraldo y Argón cuando la desenmascaran. Conseguir el dinero de su marido, pero debe fingir amor por él y por su hija. Negar rotundamente sus intenciones cuando ponen en evidencia sus intenciones maliciosas. HERALDO Enfrentamiento con Argán  Se opone a casar a su sobrina Angelica contra su voluntad o llevarla al convento como desea Argán  Por su Hipocondría, sus médicos y tratamientos. Pretende hacer entrar en razón a su hermano en cuanto a las malas decisionesquetomaensu vida y a la vez debe ser cómplice de la mentira de Antonia para lograr lo que se propone.
  3. 3. CENTRO DE EDUCACIÓN A DISTANCIA DE SALTA PROFESORADO DE LENGUA, HISTORIA y GEOGRAFÍA  Que su hermano no vea la falsedad de su nueva esposa: el materialismo y falta de amor. CLEONTE Con T. Diafoirus por el amor de Angelica y con Argán por no ser un yerno médico. Cuando es profesor de música se enfrenta a Argán que lo echa al ver la obra que presenta con su hija. Desea casarse con Angélica, pero debe obtener la bendición de Argán y para ello convertirse en médico. SR. DIAFOIRUS Busca casar a su hijo inepto y trata de presentarlo como un buenpartidofrentealos demás. THOMAS DIAFOIRUS Con Angelica cuando rechaza su cortejo. Responde a los deseos de su padre y corteja a Angelica, aunque ella lo rechace. LUISA Con su padre Argán cuando la castiga por mentirle sobre su hermana Angelica, no decirle que estaba con un hombre en su habitación. Quierecubrirasu hermanayala vez decirle la verdad a su padre. DR. PURGON Con Argón por despreciar sus métodos y a la medicina que él práctica. SR. FLEURANT Con Argón y Heraldo por no aceptar la prescripción y medicinas encomendados por el doctor Purgón. CRITERIOS DE EVALUACIÓN: •Demuestra manejo y lectura del material. •Distingue con claridad los tipos del elemento conflictoen el análisis del texto dramático.

