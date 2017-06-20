Investigacion de operaciones

REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉC...
Es una rama de las Matemáticas consistente en el uso de modelos matemáticos, estadística y algoritmos con objeto de realiz...
METODOLOGÍA DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN DE OPERACIONES DEFINICIÓN DEL PROBLEMA CONSTRUCCIÓN DEL MODELO RESOLUCIÓN DEL MODELO SOLUC...
SEGUNDA GUERRA MUNDIAL Estados Unidos realizó más investigaciones La primera técnica matemática fue el Método Símplex de P...
La naturaleza de la organización es esencialmente inmaterial y, de hecho, la investigación de operaciones se ha aplicado d...
Modelo Matemático: Se emplea cuando la función objetivo y las restricciones del modelo se pueden expresar en forma cuantit...
Modelos de Investigación de Operaciones de la ciencia de la administración: Los científicos de la administración trabajan ...
ENFOQUE DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN DE OPERACIONES SOLUCIÓNAL PROBLEMA DEL SISTEMA REAL SISTEMA REAL SOLUCIÓN AL MODELO MODELO CUA...
ETAPAS DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN DE OPERACIONES
TIPOS DE MODELOS MATEMÁTICOS Modelo cuantitativo Es aquel cuyos principales símbolos representan números. Son los más comu...
Modelo Determinístico Corresponde a aquel modelo cuantitativo que no contiene consideraciones probabilísticas. Modelo Desc...
HERRAMIENTAS TOMAR DESICIONES ORGANIZACION METODOLOGIA GRUPOS INTERDISCIPLINARIOS
Transporte Medicina Gobierno Telecomunicacione s Electrónica Negocios Comunicaciones Computación
Un modelo matemático comprende principalmente tres conjuntos básicos de elementos. Estos son: Variables y parámetros de de...
  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” EXTENSIÓN COL-SEDE CIUDAD OJEDA Integrantes: Génesis Rincón Ingeniera industrial
  2. 2. Es una rama de las Matemáticas consistente en el uso de modelos matemáticos, estadística y algoritmos con objeto de realizar un proceso de toma de decisiones. CARACTERÍSTICAS La investigación de operaciones permite el análisis de la toma de decisiones teniendo en cuenta la escasez de recursos, para determinar cómo se pueden maximizar o minimizar los recursos. La investigación de operaciones es la aplicación, por grupos interdisciplinarios, del método científico a problemas relacionados con el control de las organizaciones o sistemas, a fin de que se produzcan soluciones que mejor sirvan a los objetivos de la organización. DEFINICIÓN
  3. 3. METODOLOGÍA DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN DE OPERACIONES DEFINICIÓN DEL PROBLEMA CONSTRUCCIÓN DEL MODELO RESOLUCIÓN DEL MODELO SOLUCIÓN ¿ES VALIDA LA SOLUCIÓN? MODELO MODIFICADO IMPLEMENTACIÓN SI NO
  4. 4. SEGUNDA GUERRA MUNDIAL Estados Unidos realizó más investigaciones La primera técnica matemática fue el Método Símplex de Programación
  5. 5. La naturaleza de la organización es esencialmente inmaterial y, de hecho, la investigación de operaciones se ha aplicado de manera extensa en áreas tan diversas como la manufactura, el transporte, la constitución, las telecomunicaciones, la planeación financiera, el cuidado de la salud, la milicia y los servicios públicos, por nombrar sólo unas cuantas. Así, la gama de aplicaciones es extraordinariamente amplia. SU NATURALEZA
  6. 6. Modelo Matemático: Se emplea cuando la función objetivo y las restricciones del modelo se pueden expresar en forma cuantitativa o matemática como funciones de las variables de decisión. Modelo de Simulación: Los modelos de simulación difieren de los matemáticos en que las relación entre la entrada y la salida no se indican en forma explícita. En cambio, un modelo de simulación divide el sistema representado en módulos básicos o elementales que después se enlazan entre si vía relaciones lógicas bien definidas. Por lo tanto, las operaciones de cálculos pasaran de un módulo a otro hasta que se obtenga un resultado de salida. Los modelos de simulación cuando se comparan con modelos matemáticos; ofrecen mayor flexibilidad al representar sistemas complejos, pero esta flexibilidad no esta libre de inconvenientes. La elaboración de este modelo suele ser costoso en tiempo y recursos. TIPOS DE MODELOS DE I.O.
  7. 7. Modelos de Investigación de Operaciones de la ciencia de la administración: Los científicos de la administración trabajan con modelos cuantitativos de decisiones. Modelos Formales: Se usan para resolver problemas cuantitativos de decisión en el mundo real. Algunos modelos en la ciencia de la administración son llamados modelos determinísticos. Esto significa que todos los datos relevantes (es decir, los datos que los modelos utilizarán o evaluarán) se dan por conocidos. En los modelos probabilísticos (o estocásticos), alguno de los datos importantes se consideran inciertos, aunque debe especificarse la probabilidad de tales datos.
  8. 8. ENFOQUE DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN DE OPERACIONES SOLUCIÓNAL PROBLEMA DEL SISTEMA REAL SISTEMA REAL SOLUCIÓN AL MODELO MODELO CUANTITATIVO SISTEMA ASUMIDO JUICIOS Y EXPERIENCIAS VARIABLES RELEVANTES RELACIONES RELEVANTES MÉTODO DESOLUCIÓN INTERPRETACIÓNDECISIONES
  9. 9. ETAPAS DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN DE OPERACIONES
  10. 10. TIPOS DE MODELOS MATEMÁTICOS Modelo cuantitativo Es aquel cuyos principales símbolos representan números. Son los más comunes y útiles en los negocios. Modelo cualitativo Aquel modelo cuyos símbolos representan en su mayoría a Cualidades no numéricas. Una fuente importante es la teoría de conjuntos. Modelo Probabilístico Aquellos basados en la estadística y probabilidades (donde se incorpora las incertidumbres que por lo general acompañan nuestras observaciones de eventos reales).
  11. 11. Modelo Determinístico Corresponde a aquel modelo cuantitativo que no contiene consideraciones probabilísticas. Modelo Descriptivo Cuando el modelo simplemente describe una situación del mundo real en términos matemáticos, descripción que puede emplearse para exponer una situación con mayor claridad, para indicar como pueden reajustarse o aún para determinar los valores de ciertos aspectos de la situación. Modelo Optimizador Corresponde al modelo ideado para seleccionar entre varias alternativas, de acuerdo a determinados criterios, la más óptima.
  12. 12. HERRAMIENTAS TOMAR DESICIONES ORGANIZACION METODOLOGIA GRUPOS INTERDISCIPLINARIOS
  13. 13. Transporte Medicina Gobierno Telecomunicacione s Electrónica Negocios Comunicaciones Computación
  14. 14. Un modelo matemático comprende principalmente tres conjuntos básicos de elementos. Estos son: Variables y parámetros de decisión Las variables de decisión son las incógnitas (o decisiones) que deben determinarse resolviendo el modelo. Los parámetros son los valores conocidos que relacionan las variables de decisión con las restricciones y función objetivo. Los parámetros del modelo pueden ser determinísticos o probabilísticos. Restricciones Para tener en cuenta las limitaciones tecnológicas, económicas y otras del sistema, el modelo debe incluir restricciones (implícitas o explícitas) que restrinjan las variables de decisión a un rango de valores factibles. Función objetivo La función objetivo define la medida de efectividad del sistema como una función matemática de las variables de decisión. La solución óptima será aquella que produzca el mejor valor de la función objetivo, sujeta a las restricciones. CONSTRUCCION DE UN MODELO MATEMÁTICO

×