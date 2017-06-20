NOREXYS MELENDEZ 23.860.019 INDUSTRIAL(4
ADJETIVOS Son los que sirven para describir sustantivos. Adjetivos Calificativos Son invariables en genero y número. Adjet...
Inglesii
Inglesii
Inglesii
Inglesii
Inglesii
Inglesii
Inglesii
Inglesii
Inglesii
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Inglesii

17 views

Published on

adjetivos y superlativos de ingles

Published in: Engineering
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
17
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Inglesii

  1. 1. NOREXYS MELENDEZ 23.860.019 INDUSTRIAL(4
  2. 2. ADJETIVOS Son los que sirven para describir sustantivos. Adjetivos Calificativos Son invariables en genero y número. Adjetivos Compuestos y Simples Son los que llevan uno o mas términos. Los simple se clasifican en sufijos y prefijos. Los Adjetivos largos son de 2 o mas silabas. se pueden conseguir con solo añadir more/most antes del verbo. Los Adjetivos cortos son de una sílaba. se pueden conseguir con solo añadir er/est al final del verbo.

×