CEFALEAS LAURA MARIE RODRIGUEZ 2-11-4866 Medicina Social Y Comunitaria Medico Interno de UTESA
CEFALEA  ¿Qué es?El término cefalea, del latín cephalaea, hace referencia a los dolores y molestias localizadas en cualqu...
EPIDEMIOLOGÍA  Cifras de prevalencia:  Sexo (en países occidentales) 73-89% 92-99%  Tipo de Cefalea  Cefalea tensional...
Clasificación de la CefaleaI II Edición de la Clasificación Internacional de Cefaleas (versión CIC-3 beta)  PRIMARIAS  C...
ACTITUD DIAGNÓSTICA  ANAMNESIS  EXPLORACIÓN FÍSICA Y NEUROLÓGICA  PRUEBAS COMPLEMENTARIAS La clave diagnóstica es la re...
Anamnesis…  Edad, sexo y ocupación laboral  Edad de comienzo de la cefalea  Frecuencia de la cefalea  Intensidad y car...
Exploración física…  Constantes vitales (temperatura y presión arterial)  Signos meníngeos (si instauración brusca y/o f...
Pruebas complementarias…  Pruebas analíticas En general, los estudios analíticos de sangre no son útiles,… SALVO EN SITUA...
Pruebas complementarias…  Pruebas de neuroimagen  ¿Qué pruebas pido? TAC y RMN  En general, TAC es superior a RM para e...
“SIGNOS DE ALARMA”  Cefalea de inicio reciente en pacientes con:  > 50 años  Neoplasia y/o inmunodepresión  Riesgo de ...
CEFALEA TENSIONAL Guía oficial de Cefaleas 2019. Grupo de estudio de cefaleas de a sociedad andaluza de neurología (SANCE)
EPIDEMIOLOGÍA  Es la cefalea primaria más frecuente  Prevalencia: 62% de la población general  Pico de prevalencia: 35-...
FISIOPATOLOGÍA  Factores GENÉTICOS  Familiares de primer grado (tipo crónica)  Concordancia en gemelos monocigotos (tip...
DIAGNÓSTICO  Signos y síntomas  Dolor  Bilateral  Compresivo o constrictivo  Intensidad leve – moderada  No empeora ...
DIAGNÓSTICO II  Exploración física  Exploración sistémica  Hipersensibilidad pericraneal o presencia de “tender points”...
CLASIFICACIÓN III Edición de la Clasificación Internacional de Cefaleas (versión CIC-3 beta) 1. Cefalea tipo tensión episó...
 Tratamiento NO FARMACOLÓGICO  Medidas higiénico-dietéticas (dieta equilibrada, evitar hábitos tóxicos, ejercicio físico...
PREVENCIÓN  ¿Cuándo?  Cefaleas tipo tensión crónica y episódicas frecuentes  Cefaleas de intensidad moderada-grave  Ce...
MIGRAÑAS Desorden neurovascular caracterizado por cefalea unilateral y síntomas neurológicos que incluyen hipersensibilida...
EPIDEMIOLOGIA  Motivo neurológico de consulta mas frecuente  5-8% varones y 15-20% de mujeres  Elevada repercusión en p...
FISIOPATOLOGIA  Se cree que la migraña es un síndrome de dolor neurovascular con alteración del procesamiento neuronal ce...
DESENCADENANTES POTENCIALES DE LA MIGRAÑA • El consumo de vino tinto • La omisión de las comidas • El exceso de estímulos ...
TIPOS DE MIGRAÑA 1- Migraña Episódica:  Es una entidad crónica que cursa en forma de crisis o ataques. La ME ha sido clas...
2. Migraña con aura de tronco Conocida anteriormente como migraña basilar o migraña de Bickerstaff, se refiere a la migrañ...
MIGRAÑA CRONICA  Cefalea >15 días al mes durante al menos 3 meses  Características migrañosas durante >8 días al mes  C...
MANIFESTACIONES CLINICAS  Pródromos  Aura  Cefalea y Otros síntomas  Resolución - Puede originarse desde horas hasta d...
Diagnostico Diferencial • Cefalea tensional episódica • Cefalea en racimos. • Crisis epilépticas focales • Episodio de isq...
PRUEBAS COMPLEMENTARIAS Su necesidad vendrá determinada por la sospecha diagnostica, la exploración física y la presencia ...
COMPLICACIONES ESTATUS MIGRAÑOSO  Migraña de >72 horas a pesar de tratamiento  Paciente migrañoso previo  Factores de r...
CRITERIOS DE DERIVACIÓN De AP a Urgencias:  Presentacion Aguda  Presentacion aguda de etiología no clara  Sospecha cefa...
TRATAMIENTO SINTOMATICO  Se debe iniciar los primeros 15 minutos de cefalea (retraso en el inicio se asocia con mayor rie...
TRATAMIENTO PREVENTIVO  Necesario en un 25% pacientes  Indicado si:  ≥ 4 ataques al mes  Tratamiento sintomático agudo...
CEFALEAS TRIGEMINO- AUTONOMICAS Son entidades caracterizadas por un dolor estrictamente unilateral de gran intensidad, aco...
CEFALEA EN RACIMOS • Infrecuences, estrictamente unilaterales • El dolor puede ser orbital, supraorbital, temporal o combi...
TRATAMIENTO Tratamiento sintomatico Sumatriptán 6 mg subcutaneos al inicio del ataque (máximo 2 veces al día) mas efectiv...
CEFALEA HEMICRÁNEA PAROXÍSTICA• Ataques de dolor severo, estrictamente unilateral. • Clásicamente se describía una tendenc...
TRATAMIENTO Tratamiento sintomatico  Indometacina es el gold standard. dosis de 25 mg cada 8 horas, incrementándose cada ...
CEFALEA NEURALGIFORME UNILATERAL DE CORTA DURACIÓN Ataques de dolor unilateral Es más frecuente en hombres que en mujeres ...
Tratamiento • Lidocaína a 1.5 – 3.5 mg/kg/hora por un periodo de 7 días • Lamotrigina inicio del tto con una dosis de 25 m...
BIBLIOGRAFIA - Fauci, A., Braunwald, E., Isselbacher, K., Wilson, J., Martin, J., Kasper, D., Hauser, S., Longo, D., Agud ...
  1. 1. CEFALEAS LAURA MARIE RODRIGUEZ 2-11-4866 Medicina Social Y Comunitaria Medico Interno de UTESA
  2. 2. CEFALEA  ¿Qué es?El término cefalea, del latín cephalaea, hace referencia a los dolores y molestias localizadas en cualquier parte de la cabeza, en los diferentes tejidos de la cavidad craneana, en las estructuras que lo unen a la base del cráneo, los músculos y vasos sanguíneos que rodean el cuero cabelludo, cara y cuello. Anatomía y fisiología • Se originan de los nociceptores periféricos se estimulan en respuesta a lesión tisular. Los mecanismos que producen cefalea son: 1. Tracción, dilatación o inflamación de las ARTERIAS intracraneales o extracraneales 2. Tracción o desplazamiento de las VENAS intracraneales 3. Compresión, tracción o inflamación de los NERVIOS craneales o espinales 4. Irritación de las MENINGES y variaciones de la PRESIÓN INTRACRANEAL Farreras Rozman, Medicina Interna 18ed. Pag 1364
  3. 3. EPIDEMIOLOGÍA  Cifras de prevalencia:  Sexo (en países occidentales) 73-89% 92-99%  Tipo de Cefalea  Cefalea tensional: 60%  Migraña o jaqueca: 15%  Diferencias respecto al sexo: predominio de mujeres de 2-3/1  Un subgrupo de pacientes con migraña evoluciona a migraña crónica (cefalea al menos 15 días al mes), que corresponde a un 3% de los pacientes migrañosos.  Cefalea “en racimos”: 0.2-0.3%  Cefaleas crónicas: 4%
  4. 4. Clasificación de la CefaleaI II Edición de la Clasificación Internacional de Cefaleas (versión CIC-3 beta)  PRIMARIAS  Cefalea tensional  Migraña  Cefaleas trigémino-autonómicas  Otras cefaleas primarias  SECUNDARIAS  Cefalea atribuida a traumatismo craneal o cervical  Cefalea atribuida a trastornos vascular craneal y/o cervical  Cefalea atribuida a trastorno intracraneal no vascular  Cefalea atribuida a administración/supresión de una sustancia  Cefalea atribuida a infección  Cefalea atribuida a trastorno de la homeostasis  Cefalea o dolor facial atribuida a trastornos del cráneo, cuello, ojos, senos paranasales, dientes…  Cefalea atribuida a trastorno psiquiátrico  NEUROPATÍAS CRANEALES DOLOROSAS Y OTROS DOLORES FACIALES  Neuropatías craneales dolorosas y otros dolores faciales.  Otras cefaleas.
  5. 5. ACTITUD DIAGNÓSTICA  ANAMNESIS  EXPLORACIÓN FÍSICA Y NEUROLÓGICA  PRUEBAS COMPLEMENTARIAS La clave diagnóstica es la realización de una buena anamnesis y una exploración física adecuada. Es necesario descartar unas “señales de alarma” que nos permitirán orientar de forma razonable la posibilidad de cefalea grave y/o secundaria. Ayudan a descartar si hay una patología subyacente que requiera ser investigadaFarreras Rozman, Medicina Interna 18ed. Pag 1364
  6. 6. Anamnesis…  Edad, sexo y ocupación laboral  Edad de comienzo de la cefalea  Frecuencia de la cefalea  Intensidad y características de la cefalea  Duración del episodio de cefalea  Modo de instauración de la cefalea  Localización del dolor  Factores del dolor (desencadenantes, moduladores, de alivio…)  Síntomas asociados (náuseas, vómitos, foto- fonofobia,aura…)  Antecedentes familiares  Historia farmacológica En toda cefalea, debo conocer… El diagnóstico de las cefaleas primarias SE ESTABLECE E XCLUSIVAMENTE POR LA ANAMNESIS. Detallada… Cuidadosa … Dirigida … Farreras Rozman, Medicina Interna 18ed. Pag 1364
  7. 7. Exploración física…  Constantes vitales (temperatura y presión arterial)  Signos meníngeos (si instauración brusca y/o fiebre)  Exploración neurológica:  Nivel de consciencia  Afectación de funciones superiores  Pares craneales y pupilas  Campimetría por confrontación  Fuerza y sensibilidad  Reflejos osteotendinosos y reflejo de Babinky.  Exploración ocular (tonómetro y fondo de ojo)  Palpación de arterias temporales (en
  8. 8. Pruebas complementarias…  Pruebas analíticas En general, los estudios analíticos de sangre no son útiles,… SALVO EN SITUACIONES CONCRETAS VSG urgente ante una sospecha de arteritis de la temporal, o sospechas de infecciones, enfermedades metabólicas o hematológicas. ..  Pruebas de neuroimagen ¿Cuándo las realizo?  Cuando la ananmesis y/o la exploración no sea típica de una cefalea primaria …ya que la rentabilidad de estas pruebas en estudios de pacientes con criterios de cefalea primaria y una exploración neurológica normal es baja, especialmente en casos de migraña, donde se encuentran alteraciones relevantes en menos de un 0.2% de los pacientes.
  9. 9. Pruebas complementarias…  Pruebas de neuroimagen  ¿Qué pruebas pido? TAC y RMN  En general, TAC es superior a RM para el estudio de la HSA, traumatismos agudos y sospecha de lesiones óseas  La RM es más sensible para la detección de malformaciones vasculares y alteraciones de la sustancia blanca No hay suficiente evidencia para aconsejar el uso de una u otra técnica
  10. 10. “SIGNOS DE ALARMA”  Cefalea de inicio reciente en pacientes con:  > 50 años  Neoplasia y/o inmunodepresión  Riesgo de sangrado aumentado  Según la evolución:  Inicio brusco o explosivo tras esfuerz  Inicio reciente con aumento progresivo en intensidad o frecuencia  Empeoramiento de la cefalea /Falta de respuesta terapéutica antes efectiva  Cuando el dolor:  No respuesta a tratamiento correcto  Cambio de características sin una causa  Empeora / Se desencadena por cambios posturales  Cefalea asociada a:  FOD  Vómitos inexplicables o “en escopetazo”  Síndrome meníngeo  Papiledema  Focalidad neurológica  Alteración nivel de conciencia  Trastorno de conducta  Crisis epilépticas
  11. 11. CEFALEA TENSIONAL Guía oficial de Cefaleas 2019. Grupo de estudio de cefaleas de a sociedad andaluza de neurología (SANCE)
  12. 12. EPIDEMIOLOGÍA  Es la cefalea primaria más frecuente  Prevalencia: 62% de la población general  Pico de prevalencia: 35-40 años o 42.3% 46.9%  Incidencia: 14,2/1.000 hab/ año Mayor entre 25-35 años  Relación mujer/hombre de 5:4  Importante repercusión socioeconómica Llegado este momento, la prevalencia desciende con la edad… También declina con la edad y en ambos sexos
  13. 13. FISIOPATOLOGÍA  Factores GENÉTICOS  Familiares de primer grado (tipo crónica)  Concordancia en gemelos monocigotos (tipo episódica frecuente)  Factores AMBIENTALES Factores psicológicos ¡NO son causa!  Estrés, tensión mental, ansiedad, depresión…  Trastornos del sueño o de la alimentación  Afectación articulación temporomandibular  Cervicalgia  Presbicia Mecanismos PERIFÉRICOS  Aumento sensibilidad músculos pericraneales  Mecanismos CENTRALES  Disminución del umbral del dolor La patogenia es MULTIFACTORIAL
  14. 14. DIAGNÓSTICO  Signos y síntomas  Dolor  Bilateral  Compresivo o constrictivo  Intensidad leve – moderada  No empeora con esfuerzos físicos  No limitante para AVD aunque las dificulta  +/- fotofobia O fonobia ¡no las 2!  No náuseas ni vómitos “La cefalea tensional produce un dolor generalizado leve sin la incapacidad, las náuseas ni la fotofobia-fonofobia asociadas con la migraña”
  15. 15. DIAGNÓSTICO II  Exploración física  Exploración sistémica  Hipersensibilidad pericraneal o presencia de “tender points”  Presencia de puntos gatillos miofasciales o “trigger points”: “Tender points” “Trigger points”
  16. 16. CLASIFICACIÓN III Edición de la Clasificación Internacional de Cefaleas (versión CIC-3 beta) 1. Cefalea tipo tensión episódica infrecuente1. Con hipersensibilidad pericraneal 2. Sin hipersensibilidad pericraneal 2. Cefalea tipo tensión episódica frecuente 1. Con hipersensibilidad pericraneal 2. Sin hipersensibilidad pericraneal 3. Cefalea tipo tensión crónica1. Con hipersensibilidad pericraneal 2. Sin hipersensibilidad pericraneal < 15 días/mes ≥15 días/mes Con hipersensibilidad pericraneal TotalTenderness Score > a 8 puntos.
  17. 17.  Tratamiento NO FARMACOLÓGICO  Medidas higiénico-dietéticas (dieta equilibrada, evitar hábitos tóxicos, ejercicio físico, evitar malas posturas…)  Técnicas de biorretroalimentación con EMG  Fisioterapia manual  Ejercicio físico  Terapia cognitivo-conductual y técnicas de relajación  Acupuntura  Tratamiento FARMACOLÓGICO Antiinflamatorios  AINES ¡De primera elección! Eficacia superior de ibuprofeno frente a PCT o AAS  Eficacia similar de ibuprofeno con Ketoprofeno/Naproxeno a D equipotentes  No evidencia para inhibidores selectivos de la ciclooxigenasa tipo 2  Tratar de evitar prescripciones combinadas de fármacos o Si se hace, cafeína asociada a paracetamol, aspirina, ibuprofeno, o indometacina con procloperazina o Componente muscular asociado o ansiedad Relajante muscular (diazepam)  Paracetamol y Salicilatos Ibuprofeno +/- cafeína, ketoprofeno, naproxeno TRATAMIENTO
  18. 18. PREVENCIÓN  ¿Cuándo?  Cefaleas tipo tensión crónica y episódicas frecuentes  Cefaleas de intensidad moderada-grave  Cefaleas incapacitantes para la vida diaria  Tratamiento PREVENTIVO  Antidepresivos tricíclicos (ADT)  AMITRIPTILINA  Períodos de 6 meses: dosis baja nocturna (10-25 mg) debido a su efecto sedante seguida de un incremento lento (10-25 mg por semana) hasta alcanzar dosis de 35-75 mg al día.  El efecto comienza a las 2 semanas y es máximo a las 2-3 semanas  Contraindicado en: glaucoma, HBP, estreñimiento, enfermedad hepática o BAV  RAMS : Snd.Anticolinérgico  Antidepresivos tetracíclicos  MIANSERINA  Dosis inicial de 10mg, hasta un máximo de 60-90 mg, con una dosis media eficaz de 30-40mg/día en dosis única nocturna.  Inhibidores selectivos de la recaptación de serotonina (ISRS)  No eficacia de ser superiores a los anteriores  Indicados en depresión mayor asociada a cefalea tensional
  19. 19. MIGRAÑAS Desorden neurovascular caracterizado por cefalea unilateral y síntomas neurológicos que incluyen hipersensibilidad a la luz, sonidos y olores; así como una variedad de alteraciones autonómicas, cognitivas y emocionales
  20. 20. EPIDEMIOLOGIA  Motivo neurológico de consulta mas frecuente  5-8% varones y 15-20% de mujeres  Elevada repercusión en plano socioeconómico y sobre calidad de vida  Perdida de mas de 13 millones de jornadas laborales al año  La mayoría de los paciente debuta antes de los 30 años
  21. 21. FISIOPATOLOGIA  Se cree que la migraña es un síndrome de dolor neurovascular con alteración del procesamiento neuronal central (activación de los núcleos del tronco encefálico, hiperexcitabilidad cortical y propagación de la depresión cortical) y afectación del sistema trigeminovascular (lo que desencadena la liberación de neuropéptidos, con una inflamación dolorosa de los vasos craneanos en la duramadre).
  22. 22. DESENCADENANTES POTENCIALES DE LA MIGRAÑA • El consumo de vino tinto • La omisión de las comidas • El exceso de estímulos aferentes (p. ej., los destellos luminosos, los olores intensos) • Los cambios de clima • La privación de sueño • Estrés • Algunos factores hormonales, particularmente la menstruación • Ciertos alimentos
  23. 23. TIPOS DE MIGRAÑA 1- Migraña Episódica:  Es una entidad crónica que cursa en forma de crisis o ataques. La ME ha sido clasificada por la Clasificación Internacional de Cefaleas en migraña sin aura, migraña con aura, migraña con aura de tronco, migraña hemipléjica y migraña retiniana
  24. 24. 2. Migraña con aura de tronco Conocida anteriormente como migraña basilar o migraña de Bickerstaff, se refiere a la migraña cuya aura cursa con síntomas troncoencefalicos como diplopía, vértigo, tinnitus, síntomas visuales bilaterales, hipoacusia, ataxia, disartria, parestesias bilaterales e, incluso, disminución del nivel de consciencia. 3. Migraña hemipléjica Definido como el trastorno migrañoso cuya aura es característicamente motora, además de los otros tipos de auras. Si hay familiares de primer o segundo grado recibe el nombre de migraña hemipléjica familiar
  25. 25. MIGRAÑA CRONICA  Cefalea >15 días al mes durante al menos 3 meses  Características migrañosas durante >8 días al mes  Causa mas frecuente junto con la tensional de cefalea crónica diaria  Causas:  Abuso de medicación (opioides)  Obesidad  Consumo de cafeína  Estrés
  26. 26. MANIFESTACIONES CLINICAS  Pródromos  Aura  Cefalea y Otros síntomas  Resolución - Puede originarse desde horas hasta dias antes del inicio de la cefalea. - Los síntomas mas frecuentes suelen ser ansiedad, irritabilidad, sonofobia, tristeza y bostezos. - Deficits neurológicos (5 y 60 min) previos a la cefalea. - 1 hora con el dolor de cabeza. - El aura visual es el tipo mas frecuente. - Pueden producirse sintomas sensitivos - Durar de 4 a 72 horas - Con cefalea intensa de caracter pulsatil, hemicraneal u holocraneal - Con síntomas vegetativos como nauseas y/o vomitos - con sonofotofobia - Tras la desaparición del dolor, aunque algunos pacientes la experimentan tras dormirse o vomitar.
  27. 27. Diagnostico Diferencial • Cefalea tensional episódica • Cefalea en racimos. • Crisis epilépticas focales • Episodio de isquemia cerebral focal
  28. 28. PRUEBAS COMPLEMENTARIAS Su necesidad vendrá determinada por la sospecha diagnostica, la exploración física y la presencia de signos de alarma Puede ser útil solicitar una analítica sanguínea en algunos casos como en las siguientes sospechas diagnósticas:  Arteritis de la temporal:VSG, PCR  Vasculitis, lupus:VSG, PCR, FR,ANA  Origen infeccioso: Hemograma, transaminasas, serologías  Insuficiencia renal: creatinina y urea  Anemia: hemograma, Fe, B12,Folico  Alteraciones ionicas: iones en sangre
  29. 29. COMPLICACIONES ESTATUS MIGRAÑOSO  Migraña de >72 horas a pesar de tratamiento  Paciente migrañoso previo  Factores de riesgo:  Abuso de medicación  Estrés, depresión, ansiedad  Interrupcion de tratamiento profiláctico  Puede ser manifestación de un estatus epiléptico no convulsivo (raro)EEG INFARTO MIGRAÑOSO  Migraña aumenta el riesgo de ictus isquémico  Mas riesgo en migraña con aura, fumadores, mujeres y toma de ACO
  30. 30. CRITERIOS DE DERIVACIÓN De AP a Urgencias:  Presentacion Aguda  Presentacion aguda de etiología no clara  Sospecha cefalea secundaria grave  Cefalea con signos de alarma  Persistencia a pesar de tratamiento sintomático adecuado De AP a Neurología general:  Sospecha clínica o confirmación de secundaria que no precisa atención urgente  Anormalidad de exploración neurológica o síntomas negativos que no precisa atención urgente  Cefaleas trigémino- autonómicas o neuralgias  Cefalea por abuso de analgesicos de difícil control  Cefalea primaria que no mejora tras al menos un ciclo de tratamiento preventivo  Dificultad diagnóstica
  31. 31. TRATAMIENTO SINTOMATICO  Se debe iniciar los primeros 15 minutos de cefalea (retraso en el inicio se asocia con mayor riesgo de recurrencia 24 horas)  Respuesta óptima: aliviar el dolor y volver a la actividad habitual en <2 horas Crisis LEVE-MODERADA: - Aines + metoclopramida/domperidona - Si no respuesta o intolerancia: triptanes Crisis MODERADA-GRAVE: - Triptanes: máximo dos dosis en 24 horas - Intolerancia o no respuesta : AINE + metoclopramida IV - Corticoides (si estatus migrañoso)
  32. 32. TRATAMIENTO PREVENTIVO  Necesario en un 25% pacientes  Indicado si:  ≥ 4 ataques al mes  Tratamiento sintomático agudo ineficaz, con efectos secundarios intolerables, contraindicado, o abuso de él  Migrañas muy incapacitantes o complicaciones frecuentes  Preferencia personal del paciente  Expectativas realistas: reduce en aproximadamente un 50% la frecuencia de crisis y su
  33. 33. CEFALEAS TRIGEMINO- AUTONOMICAS Son entidades caracterizadas por un dolor estrictamente unilateral de gran intensidad, acompañadas de manifestaciones autonómicas ipsilaterales. Se considera que existen 4: 1. La cefalea en racimos 2. La hemicránea paroxística 3. La cefalea neuralgiforme unilateral de breve duración 4. La hemicránea continua.
  34. 34. CEFALEA EN RACIMOS • Infrecuences, estrictamente unilaterales • El dolor puede ser orbital, supraorbital, temporal o combinación. • Es más frecuente en hombres • La edad de inicio en ambos sexos es similar, en la tercera década de la vida (20-50 años). • Dura entre 15 a 180 minutos y ocurre desde una vez hasta 8 veces al día. • El dolor se asocia: Inyección conjuntival ipsilateral Lagrimeo Congestión nasal Rinorrea Miosis Ptosis Edema en párpado
  35. 35. TRATAMIENTO Tratamiento sintomatico Sumatriptán 6 mg subcutaneos al inicio del ataque (máximo 2 veces al día) mas efectiva Sumatriptán 20 mg intranasal (máximo 3 veces al día) Oxígeno a altas dosis y alto flujo (12 L/min por 15 minutos). Lidocaina: La dosis recomendada es de 1 ml (al 4-10 %). En forma de gotas o en spray. Tratamiento Preventivo Verapamil iniciado a dosis de 80 mg e incrementado 80 mg cada 8 horas hasta un máximo de 960 mg. De primera línea Metilprednisolona: con bolos de 250 mg en suero salino fisiológico, a pasar en 30-60 minutos durante 3 días. Prednisolona oral a dosis de 60 mg| al día e ir disminuyendo 10 mg cada tercer día. Topiramato: Se utiliza normalmente a dosis de 100-200 mg/día. Segunda línea.
  36. 36. CEFALEA HEMICRÁNEA PAROXÍSTICA• Ataques de dolor severo, estrictamente unilateral. • Clásicamente se describía una tendencia a presentarse en mujeres. • La edad de inicio característica es alrededor de la 3 o 4 década de vida. • Dura entre 2 y 30 minutos y ocurre varias veces al día • Se relaciona con inyección conjuntival ipsilateral, lagrimeo, congestión nasal, rinorrea, miosis, ptosis • El diagnóstico se basa en la evaluación de las características clínicas, la respuesta a indometacina y la exclusión de cuadros sintomáticos.
  37. 37. TRATAMIENTO Tratamiento sintomatico  Indometacina es el gold standard. dosis de 25 mg cada 8 horas, incrementándose cada 3 días hasta 150 mg diarios o hasta que el paciente esté controlado clínicamente. Dosis orales que inician a 25 mg, se incrementa a 50 mg y subsecuentemente a 75 mg Reconsiderar diagnóstico si no hay respuesta en 10 días Otras opciones si la indometacina no es tolerada Otros AINES • Rofecoxib o celecoxib • Topiramato • Verapamilo • Flunarizina • Nicardipino
  38. 38. CEFALEA NEURALGIFORME UNILATERAL DE CORTA DURACIÓN Ataques de dolor unilateral Es más frecuente en hombres que en mujeres Edad de inicio está entre los 35 y 65 años. Duran segundos o minutos, ocurren al menos una vez al día y se asocian con lagrimeo o enrojecimiento del ojo ipsilateral.
  39. 39. Tratamiento • Lidocaína a 1.5 – 3.5 mg/kg/hora por un periodo de 7 días • Lamotrigina inicio del tto con una dosis de 25 mg, con aumento progresivo hasta dosis de 100-300 mg/día. Fármaco de elección • Gabapentina a dosis 800-2700 mg/día • La pregabalina a dosis 75-450 mg/día • Topiramato dosis de 50 – 300 mg.
  40. 40. BIBLIOGRAFIA - Fauci, A., Braunwald, E., Isselbacher, K., Wilson, J., Martin, J., Kasper, D., Hauser, S., Longo, D., Agud Aparicio, J., De Dios Perrino, C. and De Dios Perrino, S. (n.d.). Harrison principios de medicina interna. 19th ed. mexico: McGRAW-HILL INTERAMERICANA EDITORES, S.A. de C.V, pp.146- 147- 148. - Guía oficial de Cefaleas 2019. Grupo de estudio de cefaleas de a sociedad andaluza de neurología (SANCE) - Bhat, P., Ramgopal, R., Dretler, A., Williams, D. and Gdowski, M. (n.d.). Manual Washington de terapéutica médica, 35.ª. 35th ed. ISBN, pp.849-852. - https://www.elsevier.es/es-revista-offarm-4-articulo-fisiopatologia-diagnostico-tratamiento-cefaleas-13013472

