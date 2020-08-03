Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CARDIOPATIA Y EMBARAZO • INTEGRANTE: • Laura Marie Rodriguez • Brigida Hernandez • Anny De la Paz
Cardiopatía y Embarazo • Importante causa de morbi-mortalidad materna y fetal. • Enmascaramiento y empeoramiento de estas ...
• Complica el 1% de todos los embarazos. • 3er puesto en la mortalidad materna. • 1era causa de origen no obstétrico en lo...
Incidencia y Etiologia • La principal causa de enfermedad cardiovascular en el embarazo es de origen congénito. • Otras ca...
Control Preconcepcional • Rol destacado • Estudio cardiológico funcional. • En caso de sospecha será referida a un centro ...
• En cuanto a los resultados perinatales se observa mayor prevalencia: Restricción del crecimiento fetal Sufrimiento fet...
Evaluación del compromiso funcional • Identificar con precisión la enfermedad cardiaca • El compromiso funcional existente...
Clasificación de la New york Heart Association (NYHA) • Clase I. Pacientes con cardiopatía pero sin síntomas. • Clase II. ...
• Clase funcional I y II (de la NYHA). con buena función ventricular y con cardiopatías no complejas, alcanzan buenos resu...
Modificaciones de la anatomía y fisiología materna producidas por el embarazo • Se deben a los cambios hormonales. • Se in...
Modificaciones de la anatomía y fisiología materna producidas por el embarazo • El ↑ del volumen plasmático es precoz. • S...
• La resistencia vascular periférica disminuye por la acción hormonal y efecto "fistula“. • La presión sanguínea cae, en e...
• El gasto cardiaco se incrementa progresivamente hasta 50%. • En la semana 24-26. • Estando sostenida hasta el final de e...
• A partir de la sem 24-26, el útero grávido adquiere tal peso y volumen que al adoptar la embarazada la posición de decúb...
Síntomas y hallazgos cardiovasculares del embarazo normal • Durante el embarazo normal puede observarse:  Disminución de ...
En los estudios complementarios merecen señalarse: • En el electrocardiograma:  Horizontalización del corazón con el eje ...
También sufren variaciones los signos auscultatorios típicos de algunas cardiopatías: • Se tornan más audibles los soplos ...
CARDIOPATIA CONGENITAS • Constituyen un amplio conjunto de anomalías con repercusión hemodinámica muy diversa. • En Estado...
Alto Riesgo • Son pacientes con clases funcionales III y IV. Las situaciones que acarrean mayor riesgo son:  Hipertensión...
• Recomendaciones para pacientes de alto riesgo: 1. El embarazo no es recomendable. 2. Si este ocurre debe aconsejarse su ...
Otras condiciones especificas Comunicación interauricular: • Es la mas comun • Predominio en mujeres • Suele ser bien tole...
Comunicación interventricular: • Si es pequeño el defecto es insignificante. • En este caso el embarazo es bien tolerado. ...
Estenosis Pulmonar: • Es bien tolerada. • La estenosis severa puede condicionar arritmias, regurgitación tricúspidea e inc...
Coartación de la aorta • Se corrige tempranamente • No es tan frecuente • Puede ser tolerada por la madre pero altera el d...
Arritmias cardiacas son frecuentes y su presencia no implica riesgo sobre todo en pacientes sin historia previa de enferme...
En estos casos se deberá identificar factores causantes o agravantes de arritmias que sean corregibles. Alteraciones elect...
Los fármacos utilizados con mayor seguridad (no se han descrito efectos teratogénicos) son: La digoxina  Los beta bloque...
Artropatía coronaria e infarto de miocardio Son entidades raras en mujeres en edad fértil. Los factores de riesgo son: Hip...
Otras causas potenciales son las enfermedades del colágeno, enfermedad de Knwasnki, anemia de células falciformes, y la ut...
En presencia de estos factores puede evaluarse el flujo coronario mediante el electrocardiograma con prueba de esfuerzo. ...
El diagnóstico del infarto de miocardio durante el embarazo muchas veces se retrasa por el bajo índice de sospecha.
• Pueden utilizarse fibrinoliticos cuando el diagnóstico es precoz. • En el infarto agudo de miocardio se utilizarán betab...
La coronariografia es el método diagnóstico de elección. Ofrece las mayores certezas para instaurar el tratamiento más a...
Miocardiopatia periparto La prevalencia es mayor en embarazos gemelares, multíparas, mayores de 30 años y raza negra. Se t...
La etiología es desconocida. La sintomatología es de insuficiencia cardiaca congestiva Dolor precordial Arritmia y palpita...
El examen físico revela cardiomegalia, tercer tono cardiaco y soplos de insuficiencia mitral y tricuspídea. La radiografía...
La radiografía de tórax, el electrocardiograma, el ecocardiograma y los cambios hemodinámícos son los habituales de otras ...
La evolución clínica es variable, 50% de las mujeres evolucionan favorablemente con buena y a veces completa recuperación ...
La arritmia cardíaca puede llegar a ser mortal, por lo que debe ser puesta de manifiesto incluso mediante registro electr...
La arritmia ventricular debe tratarse con fármacos antiarrítmicos el parto es seguro en pacientes con miocardiopatía hipe...
• Los fármacos tocolíticos betamiméticos agravan el cuadro y deben ser evitados, la alternativa terapéutica es el sulfato ...
Miocardiopatia chagásica La enfermedad de Chagas-Mazza es una infección producida por un protozoo flagelado: el Trypanosom...
Es una endemia distribuida desde el sur de los Estados Unidos de Norteamérica hasta el sur de Argentina y Chile. La via cl...
En la Argentina, la prevalencia en la población general es variable pero las corrientes migratorias desde áreas endémicas...
En embarazadas asistidas en hospitales públicos la prevalencia de la infección varia dcl3 al 17°.U, de acuerdo a la regió...
La vía clásica de infección es la vectorial (trasmitida por la vinchuca) Actualmente en franca disminución. Otras vías son...
Independientemente de la via de adquisición, la enfermedad de Chagas-Mazza presenta generalmente tres fases: Fase aguda: ...
Fase subaguda o indeterminada: puede durar años o décadas, el sistema inmunológico controla la infección pero no la elimi...
Cursa con baja parasitemia y presencia de anticuerpos específicos. A nivel de tubo digestivo las lesiones típicas son el m...
A nivel cardiaco la "cardiopatía chagásica" puede ocasionar: palpitaciones, insuficiencia cardiaca progresiva . cardiomega...
Bloqueo de rama derecha asociado o no a hemibloqueo anterior izquierdo En esta etapa las alteraciones electrocardiográfi ...
La radiografía de tórax puede revelar aumento global del área cardíaca incluso con derrame pericárdico. La mayoría de las ...
Manifestaciones clínicas Las manifestaciones clínicas en el recién nacido infectado varian ampliamente desde el asintomáti...
• Menos frecuentemente hay compromiso cardiaco y del sistema nervioso central con calcificaciones cerebrales y microcefali...
En la fase aguda y en el posparto, para la detección de enfermedad de Chagas-Mazza congénito, el método de diagnóstico ide...
Diagnóstico parasicológico Métodos directos:
gota fresca: emplea sólo una gota de sangre entre portaobjeto y cubreobjeto gota gruesa: se obtiene una gota de sangre por...
técnica de microhematócrito: se toman 6 capilares de hematocritos de sangre heparinizada y se centrifugan a 3000 rpm duran...
Esta técnica permite utilizar pequeños volúmenes de sangre (0,5 mi) y, por su buena sensibilidad, es la más adecuada para ...
Los métodos parasitológicos indirectos como el xenodiagnóstico, la inoculación en ratón lactante y el hemocultivo son méto...
Por otro lado, los resultados recién están disponibles entre los 15 a 60 días de obtenida la muestra. los métodos de detec...
Cardiopatía Reumática La frecuencia de la fiebre reumática ha disminuido durante los últimos decenios pero la cardiopatía ...
Estenosis mitral Es la valvulopatia más frecuente en embarazadas y su origen es casi siempre reumático (raramente es congé...
El aumento de la presión en la aurícula izquierda puede acompañarse de arritmia cardiaca, incremento de la presión en el c...
Recomendaciones la embarazada con esta condición debe ser rigurosamente controlada aun cuando fuera totalmente asintomátic...
Cuando el compromiso hemodinámico sea severo está indicada la valvulotomia mitral percutánea con balón. El riesgo de esta ...
Insuficiencia aortica Las modificaciones fisiológicas durante el embarazo mejoran las condiciones hemodinámicas en esta va...
tratamiento  En pacientes sintomáticas pueden utilizarse diuréticos y vasodilatadores como la hidralazina o bloqueantes d...
Insuficiencia mitral El prolapso valvular es la causa más frecuente de regurgitación mitral. Las modificaciones fisiológic...
Embarazo y prótesis valvulares las embarazadas portadoras de prótesis valvulares plantean problemas centrados en los sigui...
2. La menor eficacia antitrombótica de la heparina respecto de los antlcoagulantes orales, sobre todo si no se mantiene un...
Profilaxis de la endocarditis bacteriana La endocarditis bacteriana no es frecuente durante el embarazo pero cuando se pre...
pacientes con válvulas cardiacas protésicas, antecedente de endocarditis bacteriana, coartación aortica. cardiopatias cong...
Embarazo en una paciente trasplantada El manejo es complejo por la necesidad de evaluar las condiciones maternas, las feta...
feto: su adecuación a la condición materna (hemodinamica, inmunológica, valorar el crecimiento intrauterino, el riesgo de ...
Manejo general de la paciente cardiaca embarazada • Reducción de demandas física. Es importante identificar con precisión ...
La restricción de sodio procura reducir sobrecargas y el consiguiente riesgo de insuficiencia cardiaca congestiva. Una die...
Evaluación fetal Los riesgos feto-neonatales son: aborto, muerte fetal, parto prematuro, restricción de crecimiento fetal ...
diagnostico El diagnóstico temprano de la cardiopatía en el feta (antes de la semana 24a. de la gestación), la adecuada pr...
BIBLIOGRAFIA
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cardiopatia y embarazo

49 views

Published on

libro de schwarcz y williams

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cardiopatia y embarazo

  1. 1. CARDIOPATIA Y EMBARAZO • INTEGRANTE: • Laura Marie Rodriguez • Brigida Hernandez • Anny De la Paz
  2. 2. Cardiopatía y Embarazo • Importante causa de morbi-mortalidad materna y fetal. • Enmascaramiento y empeoramiento de estas entidades. • El manejo requiere el entendimiento de los cambios fisiológicos de la gestante.
  3. 3. • Complica el 1% de todos los embarazos. • 3er puesto en la mortalidad materna. • 1era causa de origen no obstétrico en los países industrializado. • 5.6% de las muertes maternas en Estados Unidos entre 1987 y 1990.
  4. 4. Incidencia y Etiologia • La principal causa de enfermedad cardiovascular en el embarazo es de origen congénito. • Otras causas aunque menos frecuentes incluyen: o Las cardiopatías hipertensiva o Isquémica o Sifilítica o Las cardiomiopatías o Las de origen chagásico. o Entre otras . • Unas de las consideraciones de mayor importancia es que el gasto cardiaco se encuentra aumentado hasta un 50%.
  5. 5. Control Preconcepcional • Rol destacado • Estudio cardiológico funcional. • En caso de sospecha será referida a un centro especializado.
  6. 6. • En cuanto a los resultados perinatales se observa mayor prevalencia: Restricción del crecimiento fetal Sufrimiento fetal Parto prematuro Bajo peso al nacer con incremento de la mortalidad perinatal.
  7. 7. Evaluación del compromiso funcional • Identificar con precisión la enfermedad cardiaca • El compromiso funcional existentes antes del embarazo y durante el curso de este. • Para evaluar la capacidad funcional es útil la Clasificación de la New york Heart Association (NYHA) .
  8. 8. Clasificación de la New york Heart Association (NYHA) • Clase I. Pacientes con cardiopatía pero sin síntomas. • Clase II. Pacientes que se sienten cómodos en reposo pero tienen síntomas con la actividad física común. • Clase III. Pacientes cómodos en reposo pero con limitación marcada de la actividad física. Cualquier actividad provoca síntomas. • Clase IV. Pacientes sintomáticos en reposo.
  9. 9. • Clase funcional I y II (de la NYHA). con buena función ventricular y con cardiopatías no complejas, alcanzan buenos resultados perinatales. • En las clases III y IV el riesgo es obviamente mayor, cualquiera sea la condición que la origine. • Este riesgo se asocia a condiciones como: Hipertensión pulmonar Obstrucción al tracto de salida del ventrículo izquierdo, Cardiopatías cianóticas El síndrome de Marfan.
  10. 10. Modificaciones de la anatomía y fisiología materna producidas por el embarazo • Se deben a los cambios hormonales. • Se inician muy precozmente (semana 5ª) • Se acentúan progresivamente hasta alcanzar la máxima expresión en el tercer trimestre, en el parto y durante el puerperio.
  11. 11. Modificaciones de la anatomía y fisiología materna producidas por el embarazo • El ↑ del volumen plasmático es precoz. • Se acentúa en las 1era mitad de la gestación y continua hasta el final de la misma superando hasta un 50% el basal. • Es mayor en embarazadas multiples. • La masa celular sanguínea o volumen globular se ↑ pero en menor amplitud.
  12. 12. • La resistencia vascular periférica disminuye por la acción hormonal y efecto "fistula“. • La presión sanguínea cae, en el segundo trimestre. • Al final de la gestación, las cifras-tensionales retornan a valores pregravidicos. • El descenso de la presión diastólica es ligeramente mayor al de la sistólica, lo que incrementa la presión diferencial.
  13. 13. • El gasto cardiaco se incrementa progresivamente hasta 50%. • En la semana 24-26. • Estando sostenida hasta el final de embarazo. • El incremento del gasto cardiaco se debe al aumento de la Frecuencia cardiaca (oscila entre 10 y 20 latidos/min.) y aumento del volumen sistólico. • La presión en el circuito pulmonar no varían.
  14. 14. • A partir de la sem 24-26, el útero grávido adquiere tal peso y volumen que al adoptar la embarazada la posición de decúbito supino, puede comprimir la vena cava Inferior. • Otro cambio importante desde la perspectiva de las cardiopatías durante el embarazo es el estado de hipercoagulabilidad: 1- Mayor viscosidad plasmática 2- Aumento de factores de coagulación como el II, VII, VIII, IX y X 3- Mayor concentración de fibrinógeno sérico. 4- Una actividad fibrinolítica plasmática disminuida
  15. 15. Síntomas y hallazgos cardiovasculares del embarazo normal • Durante el embarazo normal puede observarse:  Disminución de la tolerancia al esfuerzo con disnea y fatigabilidad.  Edemas en miembros inferiores.  Sensación de palpitaciones y mareos.  Dilatación del lecho venoso periférico, incluso con dilatación de la vena yugular.  Aumento de la amplitud del pulso arterial y venoso.  Latido precordial más enérgico de lo habitual.  Auscultación de soplos y cambios en los ruidos habituales
  16. 16. En los estudios complementarios merecen señalarse: • En el electrocardiograma:  Horizontalización del corazón con el eje eléctrico desviado a izquierda,  Alteraciones inespecíficas de la repolarización  Extrasístole supraventricular o ventricular. • La radiografía de tórax puede mostrar:  Aumento de índice cardiotorácico, por horizontalización e incremento del volumen ventricular. • El ecocardiograma puede mostrar:  Aumento de diámetro y volumen tele diastólico del ventrículo izquierdo.
  17. 17. También sufren variaciones los signos auscultatorios típicos de algunas cardiopatías: • Se tornan más audibles los soplos de las estenosis mitral, aórtica y pulmonar, por hiperflujo, • Son menos audibles los soplos del prolapso y de la insuficiencia mitral al igual que la regurgitación aórtica, por la taquicardia, el aumento de los volúmenes ventriculares y la disminución de las resistencias vasculares.
  18. 18. CARDIOPATIA CONGENITAS • Constituyen un amplio conjunto de anomalías con repercusión hemodinámica muy diversa. • En Estados Unidos se aproxima a 11 por cada 1000 recién nacidos vivos. • Es la mas comun en países desarrollados. • Según su compromiso funcional pueden clasificarse como de alto riesgo y bajo riesgo.
  19. 19. Alto Riesgo • Son pacientes con clases funcionales III y IV. Las situaciones que acarrean mayor riesgo son:  Hipertensión Pulmonar  Obstrucciones fijas a la salida del ventrículo izquierdo  Enfermedad cianótica
  20. 20. • Recomendaciones para pacientes de alto riesgo: 1. El embarazo no es recomendable. 2. Si este ocurre debe aconsejarse su terminación por la alta mortalidad materna que condiciona (8 al 35%) o morbilidad (50%). 3. Si la decisión materna, adecuadamente informada, es continuar con el embarazo, el objetivo será alcanzar la viabilidad fetal y luego practicar cesárea. 4. El seguimiento cardiológico y obstétrico debe ser muy estricto. 5. Recomendar restricción de la actividad física con reposo en cama. 6. Proveer oxigeno si hay evidencia de hipoxia. En estos casos el seguimiento recomendado es el monitoreo de saturación de oxígeno. 7. Es de vital importancia la vigilancia del crecimiento fetal en las cardiopatías cianóticas. 8. A partir del segundo trimestre la paciente debe permanecer internada, asegurando cuidados intensivos para la madre y el neonato.
  21. 21. Otras condiciones especificas Comunicación interauricular: • Es la mas comun • Predominio en mujeres • Suele ser bien tolerada en grandes cortocircuitos • Al comienzo es de izquierda a derecha. • En sus inicios es asintomáticos • A partir de los 30 se presentan complicaciones: 1. Arritmias supraventriculares, con riesgo de tromboembolismo 2. Hipertensión pulmonar con inversión del cortocircuito [ahora de derecha a izquierda) 3. Insuficiencia cardiaca congestiva. Recomendaciones: Durante el embarazo se deben cuidar los efectos de la estasis venosa en miembros inferiores y evitar el sangrado severo durante el parto y puerperio que aumentarían el cortocircuito de derecha a izquierda.
  22. 22. Comunicación interventricular: • Si es pequeño el defecto es insignificante. • En este caso el embarazo es bien tolerado. • Cuando el defecto es grande, el riesgo materno es muy elevado. (30 y el 70% de mortalidad) • El riesgo de transmisión del defecto al hijo es alto. Recomendaciones: es importante evitar la hipotensión severa (hemorragia posparto) por el riesgo de inversión del flujo
  23. 23. Estenosis Pulmonar: • Es bien tolerada. • La estenosis severa puede condicionar arritmias, regurgitación tricúspidea e incluso falla cardiaca derecha. Tetralogía de Fallot: • Es la cardiopatía cianótica mas frecuente. • Obstrucción del tracto de salida del ventrículo derecho, hipertrofia ventricular derecha y cabalgamiento de la aorta. • Los embarazo de mujeres no operada es de riesgo maternos, fetales y neonatales. • Ligado a cianosis materna. Recomendaciones: puede estar indicada la reparación quirúrgica antes del parto. El riesgo posquirúrgico es proporcional al éxito de la reparación; el embarazo es seguro con lesiones residuales ligeros y buen función ventricular.
  24. 24. Coartación de la aorta • Se corrige tempranamente • No es tan frecuente • Puede ser tolerada por la madre pero altera el desarrollo fetal, por disminución del flujo uteroplacentario. Recomendaciones: debe corregirse antes del embarazo. Se indicará reducir los esfuerzos limitando la actividad física y controlando la presión arterial. Se debe evaluar el flujo uteroplacentario.
  25. 25. Arritmias cardiacas son frecuentes y su presencia no implica riesgo sobre todo en pacientes sin historia previa de enfermedad cardiaca orgánica.
  26. 26. En estos casos se deberá identificar factores causantes o agravantes de arritmias que sean corregibles. Alteraciones electrolíticas HipertiroidismoExceso de cafeína Alcohol o tabaco e incluso la anemia
  27. 27. Los fármacos utilizados con mayor seguridad (no se han descrito efectos teratogénicos) son: La digoxina  Los beta bloqueantes y el verapamilo. Amiodarona no tiene efectos teratogénicos pero puede producir hipotiroidismo fetal.
  28. 28. Artropatía coronaria e infarto de miocardio Son entidades raras en mujeres en edad fértil. Los factores de riesgo son: Hipocolesterolemia familiar, obesidad, diabetes ,fumadoras, especialmente aquellas que concomitantemente utilizaron anticonceptivos con estrógenos, y la hipertensión arterial, incluso la inducida por el propio embarazo.
  29. 29. Otras causas potenciales son las enfermedades del colágeno, enfermedad de Knwasnki, anemia de células falciformes, y la utilización de cocaína.
  30. 30. En presencia de estos factores puede evaluarse el flujo coronario mediante el electrocardiograma con prueba de esfuerzo.  Pacientes que se sean portadoras de un coronopatia deben recibir adecuado asesoramiento preconcepcional para tratar este problema antes de iniciar el próximo embarazo.
  31. 31. El diagnóstico del infarto de miocardio durante el embarazo muchas veces se retrasa por el bajo índice de sospecha.
  32. 32. • Pueden utilizarse fibrinoliticos cuando el diagnóstico es precoz. • En el infarto agudo de miocardio se utilizarán betabloqueantes y aspirina en dosis bajas, que no ha demostrado efectos teratogeneos sobre el feto. • Está contraindicado el uso de la enzima convertidora de angiotensina hasta luego de la extracción fetal por el riesgo de muerte lntraútero.
  33. 33. La coronariografia es el método diagnóstico de elección. Ofrece las mayores certezas para instaurar el tratamiento más adecuado: angioplastia, stent, fibrinólisis local e incluso cirugía urgente si el cuadro lo justifica.
  34. 34. Miocardiopatia periparto La prevalencia es mayor en embarazos gemelares, multíparas, mayores de 30 años y raza negra. Se trata de mujeres jóvenes, sin antecedentes previos, que desarrollan signos de insuficiencia cardíaca por disfunción sistólica del ventrículo izquierdo en el lapso comprendido entre el último mes del embarazo y hasta cinco meses después del parto.
  35. 35. La etiología es desconocida. La sintomatología es de insuficiencia cardiaca congestiva Dolor precordial Arritmia y palpitaciones Menos frecuentemente cuadros de embolia.
  36. 36. El examen físico revela cardiomegalia, tercer tono cardiaco y soplos de insuficiencia mitral y tricuspídea. La radiografía de tórax, el electrocardiograma, el ecocardiograma y los cambios hemodinámícos son los habituales de otras miocardiopalias dilatadas.
  37. 37. La radiografía de tórax, el electrocardiograma, el ecocardiograma y los cambios hemodinámícos son los habituales de otras miocardiopalias dilatadas.
  38. 38. La evolución clínica es variable, 50% de las mujeres evolucionan favorablemente con buena y a veces completa recuperación de la función cardíaca; en e la prueba diagnóstica definitiva.
  39. 39. La arritmia cardíaca puede llegar a ser mortal, por lo que debe ser puesta de manifiesto incluso mediante registro electrocardiografico dinámico tipo Holter. El riesgo de trasmisión madre-hijo cuando existen antecedentes familiares alcanza al 50%.  El tratamiento estará indicado sólo en pacientes sintomáticas, en estos casos son de utilidad los betabloqueantes y los diuréticos.
  40. 40. La arritmia ventricular debe tratarse con fármacos antiarrítmicos el parto es seguro en pacientes con miocardiopatía hipertrófica Aunque debe programarse la inducción y concertar la presencia del equipo adecuado.  El uso de prostaglandinas puede ser desfavorable por el efecto vasodilatador, mientras que la; oxitocina parece ser bien tolerada.
  41. 41. • Los fármacos tocolíticos betamiméticos agravan el cuadro y deben ser evitados, la alternativa terapéutica es el sulfato de magnesio. • La anestesia peridural también deberá evitarse por el efecto vasodilatador así como también la pérdida sanguínea que debe reemplazarse de inmediato con líquidos
  42. 42. Miocardiopatia chagásica La enfermedad de Chagas-Mazza es una infección producida por un protozoo flagelado: el Trypanosoma cruzi.
  43. 43. Es una endemia distribuida desde el sur de los Estados Unidos de Norteamérica hasta el sur de Argentina y Chile. La via clásica de infección es la vectorial (trasmitida por la vinchuca), actualmente en franca disminución. Otras vías son la trasplacentaria, la trasfusional y por trasplante de órganos.
  44. 44. En la Argentina, la prevalencia en la población general es variable pero las corrientes migratorias desde áreas endémicas hacen que el mayor número de infectados se concentre en los grandes centros urbanos.
  45. 45. En embarazadas asistidas en hospitales públicos la prevalencia de la infección varia dcl3 al 17°.U, de acuerdo a la región geográfica y a las condiciones sociocconómicas de los grupos estudiados.
  46. 46. La vía clásica de infección es la vectorial (trasmitida por la vinchuca) Actualmente en franca disminución. Otras vías son la trasplacentaria, la trasfusional y por trasplante de órganos.
  47. 47. Independientemente de la via de adquisición, la enfermedad de Chagas-Mazza presenta generalmente tres fases: Fase aguda: caracterizada por alta parasitemia, donde sólo un 10% de los individuos presenta compromiso clínico. Este periodo dura entre una semana y dos meses. La respuesta inmunológica destruye una gran mayoría de los parásitos existentes.
  48. 48. Fase subaguda o indeterminada: puede durar años o décadas, el sistema inmunológico controla la infección pero no la elimina. Es asintomática, con baja parasitemia y presencia de anticuerpos especificas. Fase crónica: en 20-30% de los individuos aparecen lesiones a nivel cardíaco, digestivo o del sistema nervioso periférico.
  49. 49. Cursa con baja parasitemia y presencia de anticuerpos específicos. A nivel de tubo digestivo las lesiones típicas son el megaesófago y el mega colon.
  50. 50. A nivel cardiaco la "cardiopatía chagásica" puede ocasionar: palpitaciones, insuficiencia cardiaca progresiva . cardiomegalia, derrame pericárdico. arritmias ventriculares severas.
  51. 51. Bloqueo de rama derecha asociado o no a hemibloqueo anterior izquierdo En esta etapa las alteraciones electrocardiográfi cas más frecuentes son: Bloqueo auriculoventricular  Ondas Q patológicas modificación del segmento ST trastornos de la repolarización, extrasistolia ventricular polifoeal.
  52. 52. La radiografía de tórax puede revelar aumento global del área cardíaca incluso con derrame pericárdico. La mayoría de las mujeres en edad fértil estarán cursando la fase indeterminada o crónica de la infección con escaso compromiso a nivel cardiovascular y digestivo. Ç
  53. 53. Manifestaciones clínicas Las manifestaciones clínicas en el recién nacido infectado varian ampliamente desde el asintomático, que son la gran mayoría (70%) Hasta los que presentan retardo de crecimiento intrauterino, cuadro de sepsis con alteraciones hematológicas y/o hepatoesplenomegalia, que es el signo clínico más frecuente.
  54. 54. • Menos frecuentemente hay compromiso cardiaco y del sistema nervioso central con calcificaciones cerebrales y microcefalia. • La importancia del diagnóstico temprano de la enfermedad congénita radica en que el tratamiento en el recién nacido alcanza una efectividad del 100%, logrando la negativización serológica postratamiento.
  55. 55. En la fase aguda y en el posparto, para la detección de enfermedad de Chagas-Mazza congénito, el método de diagnóstico ideal es la visualización directa o el aislamiento del T. cruzi.
  56. 56. Diagnóstico parasicológico Métodos directos:
  57. 57. gota fresca: emplea sólo una gota de sangre entre portaobjeto y cubreobjeto gota gruesa: se obtiene una gota de sangre por punción del hélix auricular y luego se tiñe con Giemsa; procedimientos de concentración como el Strout: estas técnicas son actualmente poco empleadas por su baja sensibilidad;
  58. 58. técnica de microhematócrito: se toman 6 capilares de hematocritos de sangre heparinizada y se centrifugan a 3000 rpm durante 40 seg;luego se cortan los capilares al nivel de la capa de blancos y se coloca esta ultima entre portaobjeto y cubreobjeto. Se visualiza al microscopio con un aumento de 400x en búsqueda del parásito que se identifica fácilmente por su tamaño y movimientos característicos.
  59. 59. Esta técnica permite utilizar pequeños volúmenes de sangre (0,5 mi) y, por su buena sensibilidad, es la más adecuada para su uso en pediatría.
  60. 60. Los métodos parasitológicos indirectos como el xenodiagnóstico, la inoculación en ratón lactante y el hemocultivo son métodos de alta sensibilidad en la fase aguda pero requieren una compleja infraestructura.
  61. 61. Por otro lado, los resultados recién están disponibles entre los 15 a 60 días de obtenida la muestra. los métodos de detección de ADN parasitario por PCR se encuentran aún en etapa experimental.
  62. 62. Cardiopatía Reumática La frecuencia de la fiebre reumática ha disminuido durante los últimos decenios pero la cardiopatía reumática continúa siendo la causa más frecuente de cardiopatía orgánica en el embarazo en los países en desarrollo.
  63. 63. Estenosis mitral Es la valvulopatia más frecuente en embarazadas y su origen es casi siempre reumático (raramente es congénito). Las complicaciones hemodinámicas comienzan cuando la superficial. Las complicaciones hemodinámicas comienzan cuando la superficie del orificio valvular se reduce a menos de 2 cm2 (normal 4 a 6 cm2), incrementando la presión intraauricular. Esto se agrava durante el curso del embarazo en el segundo y tercer trimestre, el parto y el puerperio inmediato.
  64. 64. El aumento de la presión en la aurícula izquierda puede acompañarse de arritmia cardiaca, incremento de la presión en el circuito pulmonar. Disnea de esfuerzo y signo radiológico de edema intersticial. Fibrilación auricular y edema agudo de pulmón
  65. 65. Recomendaciones la embarazada con esta condición debe ser rigurosamente controlada aun cuando fuera totalmente asintomática, antes del embarazo y durante el primer trimestre. Su condición hemodinámica requerirá un seguimiento cardiológico frecuente con ecocardiografía. Se indicarán agentes betabloqueantes para tratar cuadros de taquiarritmia con este objetivo también puede utilizarse la digoxina y eventualmente diuréticos en presencia de edema pulmonar.
  66. 66. Cuando el compromiso hemodinámico sea severo está indicada la valvulotomia mitral percutánea con balón. El riesgo de esta intervención es bajo y no se incrementa con el embarazo; los resultados hemodinámicos son muy buenos, mejorando los resultados perinatales y posibilitando incluso el parto vaginal.
  67. 67. Insuficiencia aortica Las modificaciones fisiológicas durante el embarazo mejoran las condiciones hemodinámicas en esta valvulopatia. La disminución de la resistencia periférica y la reducción de la duración de la diástole (por aumento de la frecuencia cardiaca) reducen el volumen regurgitado; este a su vez es proporcionalmente menor frente al incremento fisiológico del volumen sistólico. Esta valvulopatia suele ser bien tolerada aun en pacientes con regurgitación severa.
  68. 68. tratamiento  En pacientes sintomáticas pueden utilizarse diuréticos y vasodilatadores como la hidralazina o bloqueantes de canales cálcicos para disminuir la poscarga, aun cuando no haya cifras tensionales elevadas.  Se intentara alcanzar la madurez fetal para luego inducir el parto.
  69. 69. Insuficiencia mitral El prolapso valvular es la causa más frecuente de regurgitación mitral. Las modificaciones fisiológicas de la gestación también mejoran las condiciones hemodinámicas de esta valvulopatia, por lo que, al igual que la regurgitación aórtica, suele tolerarse bien.
  70. 70. Embarazo y prótesis valvulares las embarazadas portadoras de prótesis valvulares plantean problemas centrados en los siguientes aspectos: l. La necesidad de valorar la tolerancia al embarazo y al parto, dependiente de la condición hemodinoimica materna y el estado funcional de la prótesis. 2. El estado de hipercoagulabilidad, que se prolongará durante todo el embarazo, obligando a indicar tratamiento anticoagulante para evitar accidentes tromboembolicos. 3. El riesgo de aborto, embriopatías, prematuridad y hemorragias neonatales relacionado con el uso de anticoagulantes que cruzan la barrera placentaria como los antagonistas de la vitamina K. 4. El deterioro estructural acelerado de las prótesis valvulares biológicas que puede obligar a reemplazos duran te el embarazo o en el puerperio.
  71. 71. 2. La menor eficacia antitrombótica de la heparina respecto de los antlcoagulantes orales, sobre todo si no se mantiene un control estricto de la anticoagulación o si se administran dosis bajas l. Los anticoagulantes orales {warfarina, acenoeumarol) se asocian a un mayor riesgo de embriopatia, sobre todo si el tratamiento se mantiene durante las primeras 6 a 12semanas del embarazo. La necesidad de indicar tratamiento anticoagulante durante" el embarazo es una situación controversia. Tratamiento anticoagulante en el embaraza
  72. 72. Profilaxis de la endocarditis bacteriana La endocarditis bacteriana no es frecuente durante el embarazo pero cuando se presenta su manejo es dificultoso El cuadro infeccioso puede agravar el daño estructural de la lesión cardiaca y el síndrome febril concomitante acentúa el gasto cardíaco ya aumentado por el propio embarazo. Respecto al tipo de parto, es interesante considerar que el parto normal es seguido de bacteriemia hasta en un 5% de los casos, involucrando diferentes microorganismos. El riesgo de endocarditis bacteriana complicando el parto normal es extremadamente bajo , pero hay consenso en que la embarazada con cardiopatía debe recibir profilaxis antibiótica durante el trabajo de parto, el parto y durante la operación cesárea.
  73. 73. pacientes con válvulas cardiacas protésicas, antecedente de endocarditis bacteriana, coartación aortica. cardiopatias congénitas cianóticas, ductus arterioso permeables, valvulopatia mitral, comunicación interventricular lesiones intracardiacas corregidas quirúrgicamente con defectos residuales. Son de riesgo moderado la miocardiopatia hipertrófica y el prolapso mitral con insuficiencia.
  74. 74. Embarazo en una paciente trasplantada El manejo es complejo por la necesidad de evaluar las condiciones maternas, las fetales, las del órgano trasplantado, el tratamiento inmunosupresor y la interacción con cualquier otra medicación a administrada durante el embarazo, todo lo cual incrementa la posibilidad de resultados adversos. • En la madre: consideraciones respecto a la propia historia de la cardiopatía que originó el trasplante, el riesgo de trasmitirla a la descendencia, la comorbilidad diabetes, hipertensión, nefropatías. • El pronóstico a largo plazo de la enfermedad materna.
  75. 75. feto: su adecuación a la condición materna (hemodinamica, inmunológica, valorar el crecimiento intrauterino, el riesgo de prematurez, la exposición a medicamentos inmunosupresores, antibióticos y el consiguiente riesgo de malformaciones. En el órgano trasplantado vigilar la adaptación funcional a los cambios durante el embarazo, el parto y el puerperio. En cuanto al tratamiento inmunosupresor, este debe mantener el delicado equilibrio entre inmunosupresión y rechazo del órgano trasplantado, equilibrio que el embarazo puede alterar.
  76. 76. Manejo general de la paciente cardiaca embarazada • Reducción de demandas física. Es importante identificar con precisión la enfermedad cardiaca y el grado de compromiso funcional existente antes del embarazo y durante su curso. • La disminución de la actividad física de acuerdo a la capacidad funcional es una de las principales estrategias terapéuticas con el objeto de mantener las demandas tanto físicas como emocionales dentro de los limites de la capacidad cardiaca. • La reducción de la actividad física evita la disnea, la fatiga y las palpitaciones.
  77. 77. La restricción de sodio procura reducir sobrecargas y el consiguiente riesgo de insuficiencia cardiaca congestiva. Una dieta con alrededor de 2 g diarios seria adecuada en la mayoría de las pacientes. Diuréticos. Su empleo es discutido pues reducen la perfusión placentaria. No están indicados en casos de hipertensión inducida por el embarazo pero si deben indicarse en cuadros de insuficiencia cardíaca o cuandó la hipertensión arterial sea de otro origen. la hidroclorotiazida carece de efectos teratogénicos pero atraviesa la placenta y se han descrito casos de trombocitopenia neonatal. La furosemida también atraviesa la placenta alcanzando concentraciones plasmáticas similares en la madre y el feto.
  78. 78. Evaluación fetal Los riesgos feto-neonatales son: aborto, muerte fetal, parto prematuro, restricción de crecimiento fetal y la trasmisión hereditaria de la cardiopatia de padres al hijo. La madre portadora de una cardiopatía congénita tiene mayor riesgo de trasmitirlo a la descendencia que el padre. La prevalencia de cardiopatía congénita en hijos de mujeres con esta patología se eleva del 0,5 en la población general al 4% en esta población con riesgo especifico. Este porcentaje es mayor cuando hay un hijo previo afectado.
  79. 79. diagnostico El diagnóstico temprano de la cardiopatía en el feta (antes de la semana 24a. de la gestación), la adecuada programación del parto y la atención en una institución con la complejidad adecuada mejoran el pronóstico feto-neonatal. Desde la perspectiva materna los dos principales determinantes del pronóstico feto-neonatal son; la clase funcional y el grado de cianosis materna. En las cardiopatía materna de alto riesgo, se impone finalizar el embarazo precozmente, en cuyo caso se valorará el perfil pulmonares. se impone finalizar el embarazo precozmente, en cuyo caso se valorará el perfil pulmonar fetal con eventual .inducción de la maduración pulmonar con betametasona.
  80. 80. BIBLIOGRAFIA

×