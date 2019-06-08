Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Arabian Nights Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature Listen to Arabian Nights and Best Selling Literature new r...
Arabian Nights Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature The teacher, Patrick Healy, traveled around the world, tal...
Arabian Nights Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature Written By: Patrick Healy. Narrated By: Denise Kahn Publis...
Arabian Nights Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature Download Full Version Arabian Nights Audio OR Listen now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Arabian Nights Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature

7 views

Published on

Listen to Arabian Nights and Best Selling Literature new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any Arabian Nights Audiobook English Full Length

Published in: Real Estate
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Arabian Nights Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature

  1. 1. Arabian Nights Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature Listen to Arabian Nights and Best Selling Literature new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any Arabian Nights Audiobook English Full Length LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Arabian Nights Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature The teacher, Patrick Healy, traveled around the world, talked with people in different places, and collected around half thousand myths, legends, and folktales and their several alternative versions. His opinion and comments (directly or indirectly) are inevitable. ​ This is the first volume of his work. Patrick grouped together 33 famous Arabian children's stories and myths with his words. He retold the stories with his own opinion and approach to them. Patrick is an Australian writer who has an abiding interest in the folklore of different cultures. He has lived and worked in Hong Kong for over twenty-five years as a high school teacher. Patrick has traveled extensively throughout Asia and speaks both Cantonese and Mandarin fluently. ​ Table of contents: ​ The Arabian Nights; ​ The First Old Man and of the Deer; ​ The Merchant and the Genie; ​ The Second Old Man, and of the Two Black Dogs;
  3. 3. Arabian Nights Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature Written By: Patrick Healy. Narrated By: Denise Kahn Publisher: Stergiou Limited Date: November 2017 Duration: 11 hours 42 minutes
  4. 4. Arabian Nights Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature Download Full Version Arabian Nights Audio OR Listen now

×