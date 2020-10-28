Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
https://www.latitude51solar.ca/
Are you a commercial user or homeowner looking to save dollars on utility bills and invest in solar thermal energy? Latitu...
Passive Active
Antifreeze Drainback
www.solarskies.com
 Home Hot Water  Home Heating with Water  Central Hot Water System  All systems need  Collectors  Storage  Distribu...
 Serve clusters of buildings from a large centralized solar thermal field(s)  Energy Independence & Security Act of 2007...
https://www.latitude51solar.ca/
 Flat plate  Tube between glazing & absorber plate  Water temperature up to 170 to 180 F  Evacuated tube  Heat pipe s...
https://www.latitude51solar.ca/
https://www.latitude51solar.ca/
www.greenoorjasolutions.com
https://www.latitude51solar.ca/
https://www.latitude51solar.ca/
http://www.intechopen.com/
https://www.latitude51solar.ca/
https://www.latitude51solar.ca/
 North Carolina Solar Center (2002) Passive and Active Solar Domestic Hot Water Systems, Raleigh, NC  10 – 18 ft2 collec...
www.freehotwater.com
Contact Us : Thank You! Unit#20 305 McKay Ave Winnipeg, MB (Manitoba) R2G 0N5, Canada Phone : 1 800 317 9054 Web : http://...
Solar Water Heaters
Solar Water Heaters
Solar Water Heaters
Solar Water Heaters
Solar Water Heaters
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Solar Water Heaters

19 views

Published on

Are you a commercial user or homeowner looking to save dollars on utility bills and invest in solar thermal energy? Latitude51Solar brings a wide variety of solar water heaters that are effective in providing direct thermal using solar vacuum tubes rather than traditional photovoltaic panels. You can choose from our range of solar water heaters to enjoy hot water without the need of cost, fire and inconvenience. To make a green energy invest me Solar Water Tanks with potential for great returns and qualify for tax incentives, consider purchasing from our commercial and domestic solar water heaters after consulting our experts at 1 800 317 9054.

Published in: Services
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Solar Water Heaters

  1. 1. https://www.latitude51solar.ca/
  2. 2. Are you a commercial user or homeowner looking to save dollars on utility bills and invest in solar thermal energy? Latitude51Solar brings a wide variety of solar water heaters that are effective in providing direct thermal using solar vacuum tubes rather than traditional photovoltaic panels. You can choose from our range of solar water heaters to enjoy hot water without the need of cost, fire and inconvenience. To make a green energy invest me Solar Water Tanks with potential for great returns and qualify for tax incentives, consider purchasing from our commercial and domestic solar water heaters after consulting our experts at 1 800 317 9054.
  3. 3. Passive Active
  4. 4. Antifreeze Drainback
  5. 5. www.solarskies.com
  6. 6.  Home Hot Water  Home Heating with Water  Central Hot Water System  All systems need  Collectors  Storage  Distribution
  7. 7.  Serve clusters of buildings from a large centralized solar thermal field(s)  Energy Independence & Security Act of 2007  “if lifecycle cost-effective, as compared to other reasonably available technologies, not less than 30% of the hot water demand for each new Federal building or Federal building undergoing a major renovation be met through the installation and use of solar hot water heaters.” https://www.latitude51solar.ca/
  8. 8. https://www.latitude51solar.ca/
  9. 9.  Flat plate  Tube between glazing & absorber plate  Water temperature up to 170 to 180 F  Evacuated tube  Heat pipe surrounded by vacuum for insulation  Inner tube contains liquid that boils at low temperature  Hot gas rises to heat exchanger at top  Temperature as high as 250 F
  10. 10. https://www.latitude51solar.ca/
  11. 11. https://www.latitude51solar.ca/
  12. 12. www.greenoorjasolutions.com
  13. 13. https://www.latitude51solar.ca/
  14. 14. https://www.latitude51solar.ca/
  15. 15. http://www.intechopen.com/
  16. 16. https://www.latitude51solar.ca/
  17. 17. https://www.latitude51solar.ca/
  18. 18.  North Carolina Solar Center (2002) Passive and Active Solar Domestic Hot Water Systems, Raleigh, NC  10 – 18 ft2 collector / person  1.5 – 2.0 gallons storage / ft2 collector  Collectors ~ 4’ x 8’ = 32 ft2  Family of four needs 1 – 3 units  www.pasolar.ncat.org, Solar Water-Heating Systems: Siting and Sizing, accessed 2014  Collectors: 20 ft2 for first person  Northern US: 12 – 14 ft2 for each additional person  Sunbelt: 8 ft2 for each additional person  Storage  Northern: 1.5 gallons per ft2 collector  Southern: 2.0 gallons per ft2 collector
  19. 19. www.freehotwater.com
  20. 20. Contact Us : Thank You! Unit#20 305 McKay Ave Winnipeg, MB (Manitoba) R2G 0N5, Canada Phone : 1 800 317 9054 Web : http://www.latitude51solar.ca/

×