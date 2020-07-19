Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 Pet Haven Productions Lakota Fischer, Brieanna Bender, JonathanGeramann, Latasha Santana,Dean Klimeck EBBS Project & Por...
2 II. Company Information Pet Haven Productions is a production firm based in Omaha, NE. We provide development and promot...
3 III. Project Information Creators: Care 2 Adopt Development Team Title: Care 2 Adopt Media: App Length: N/A Genre: Pet/C...
4 IV. Distribution & Marketing Goals It is no question that this app could create for us a good turn out on return investm...
5 V. Target Markets Primary Target Audience Our target market will be men and women, ages 35 to 65 years old. We are targe...
6 XI. Appendices Good Eye Deer. (2015, September 16) Media Production 101: What does a media production company do? Retrie...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pet haven

45 views

Published on

pet haven

Published in: Services
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pet haven

  1. 1. 1 Pet Haven Productions Lakota Fischer, Brieanna Bender, JonathanGeramann, Latasha Santana,Dean Klimeck EBBS Project & Portfolio V 03/15/2020
  2. 2. 2 II. Company Information Pet Haven Productions is a production firm based in Omaha, NE. We provide development and promotional services to create groundbreaking applications for a vast amount of consumers. Leadership Team Pet Haven Productions consists of a team holding a multitude of talents invested directly with their clients. Brieanna Bender oversees the marketing department for Pet Haven Productions based on experience acquired at Full Sail University through marketing courses. Dean Klimeck is the project manager for Pet Haven Productions based on 2 years of experience at AT&T. Latasha Santana oversees the distribution department for Pet Haven Productions based on experience coordinating the collection of donations for the homeless community. Jonathan Germann oversees the client relations department for Pet Haven Productions based on experience at Full Sail University while enrolled in the Entertainment Business Bachelor’s degree program. Lakota Fischer oversees the customer service department for Pet Haven Productions based on experience acquired through three years of service at XPO Logistics. Company Ideals At Pet Haven we show up every day and contribute our best, knowing that each one of us is playing a role in the success of the company. We depend on each other so that we are constantly motivated to work hard and complete the necessary projects. Pet Haven Productions strives to cater to our clients every need to succeed. With the vast growth of the tech sector in recent years, new phone applications have been coming by thousands. These new apps are popping up every day and we look to be a part of what makes them happen. In twenty years’ time, we plan on coordinating over two hundred new projects, bringing groundbreaking applications to users around the world. Projects Pet Haven Production works to serve a number of different clients on different projects. Currently, Pet Haven Productions is seeking to establish a project with a potential client in developing a cutting edge app that is dedicated to finding wishful dog owners with wishful pets. In the US alone there are 670,000 dogs euthanized annually. Providing a platform for these beautiful animals to find homes creates a social benefit, according to Human Scociety.org not only “are you giving more animals a second chance, but the cost of your adoption goes directly towards helping those shelters better care for the animals they take in.”
  3. 3. 3 III. Project Information Creators: Care 2 Adopt Development Team Title: Care 2 Adopt Media: App Length: N/A Genre: Pet/Companion App Hooks “Care to find your new best friend?” “Care to find your companion?” “Your best friend is a click away.” “Adopt a friend.” Logline You have the chance to help an animal in need, and also gain a lifelong companion. You can adopt a furry companion who needs your help and gain your best friend along the way. Premise This app gives the ability for pets and potential owners to find each other and make a lasting connection. It helps pets in need find good homes and loving families. It helps owners find a new best friend. This app works on both sides allowing customers to see potential pets, and also allows pet shelters to update on their end to show new pets as they become available for adoption.
  4. 4. 4 IV. Distribution & Marketing Goals It is no question that this app could create for us a good turn out on return investment, and not only that but could bring more awareness to the number of pets who are currently living in shelters. For us, our goals go way beyond making a pretty penny and allowing people to see adoptable pets in their local area. The phrase “Adopt Don’t Shop” comes from a national campaign started to raise the awareness and benefits that come from adopting dogs and other animals from shelters instead of buying them from breeders or pet stores that buy from puppy mills. Our potential client represents this slogan directly. Making connections between the “Adopt Don’t Shop” slogan and the app our client is developing, we have to bring more awareness to the benefits of adopting animals who have been abandoned. More than 6.5 million animals are brought into U.S animals shelters every year. Of these 6.5 million, an estimated 1.5 million are forced to be euthanized due to overpopulation. We firmly believe that with this app we will not only be able to reduce this number each year by reuniting lost pets with their owners, but also by adopting out pets to their forever homes. Animals don’t ask to be here. It is unfair to euthanize animals who are perfectly healthy simply because there is not enough room for them in shelters. Bringing these animals to consumers homes via the app will not only inform potential adopters, but also assist them in picturing their animal in their home and helping them to find their perfect fit.
  5. 5. 5 V. Target Markets Primary Target Audience Our target market will be men and women, ages 35 to 65 years old. We are targeting breeders that are looking to find a family or individuals to adopt their animals. Our city of choice will be Scottsdale, AZ because they are number one for the most Pet-Friendly Cities. We are looking for a business and company that breeds animals full time and takes care of their animals. As well as keeping up with vaccinations, food, and fitness! We are targeting breeders that are looking to find a family or individuals to adopt their animals. The first target audience is who is producing the product. Secondary Target Audience The secondary target market will be men and women, ages 18-65 years old. Life events would be high school a parent who wants to give their child a head start on responsibility. A study in Buffalo showed a couple who has a cat or dog have a closer relationship (2020, Garcia). Another study found that when petting a pet or watching a fish in an aquarium can lowered blood pressure. We are targeting breeders that are looking to find a family or individuals to adopt their animals. Our secondary target market is different from the primary when it comes to breeding, producing the product, but the love and passion that they both have for the animal is the same. The secondary is the person looking for the animal they want to adopt.
  6. 6. 6 XI. Appendices Good Eye Deer. (2015, September 16) Media Production 101: What does a media production company do? Retrieved from:https://goodeyedeer.com.au/2015/09/16/media- production-101-what-does-a-media-production-company-do/ Jones, S., Sally, James Madison University, & UNC-Chapel Hill School of Journalism & Mass Communications, (202, February 25). Adopt, Don’t Shop: A Phrase Worth Thousands of Lives. Retrieved from http://www.caninejournal.com/adopt-dont-shop/#campaign Pet Statistics. (n.d.). Retrieved from https://www.aspca.org/animal-homelessness/shelter-intake- and-surrender/pet-statistics Top reasons to adopt a pet. (n.d.). Retrieved from https://www.humanesociety.org/resources/top- reasons-adopt-pet

×