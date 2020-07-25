Sociales grado 7 taller i

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CORREO ELECTR�NICOal que debenenviarel taller desarrollado Benjamint.75@hotmail.com whatsapp3208001498 El tallerdebe ser desarrolladoyenviadoal docente m�ximoel viernes de cada semana.
Los territorios dependientes de Groenlandia, la isla m�s grande del mundo, y las peque�as Bermudas y San Pedro y Miquel�n ...
del Salado, Macizo de Huascar�n, Estratovolc�n Llullaillaco, Nevado Sajama, Monte Sausangate, Volc�n Chimborazo, Monte Mck...
encontramos las generalidades de América, contando con cada una delas divisiones, América del Sur, América central y América del Norte

  1. 1. CORREO ELECTR�NICOal que debenenviarel taller desarrollado Benjamint.75@hotmail.com whatsapp3208001498 El tallerdebe ser desarrolladoyenviadoal docente m�ximoel viernes de cada semana. DOCENTE: BENJAMIN TRUJILLO TALLER N�MERO I, DE SEGUNDO SEMESTRE PARA PLAN DE CONTINGENCIA �REA DE SOCIALES TEMA: GENERALIDADES DE AM�RICA GRADO 7 I.P. JOS� CELESTINO MUTIS GENERALIDADES DE AM�RICA Am�rica est� situada en su totalidad en el hemisferio occidental: se extiende entre los oc�anos Atl�ntico y Pac�fico, ba�ado al norte por el Oc�ano Glacial �rtico y al sur por el Pasaje de Drake, donde se tiene los Oc�anos Atl�ntico y pac�fico. La parte norte se inclina hacia el oeste y est� muy pr�ximo a Asia, ya que el estrecho de Bering s�lo mide 66 kil�metros: en cambio, la del sur se encuentra m�s aislada en medio de los mares y separada de las tierras m�s pr�ximas, Australia y �frica, por miles de kil�metros. Bloques F�sicos Del Continente Americano Am�rica del Norte, Norteam�rica o Am�rica Septentrional Am�rica del Norte o Norteam�rica corresponden a la parte m�s septentrional del continente americano. Colonizados a partir del siglo XVI por brit�nicos, espa�oles y franceses, Norteam�rica en gran parte la herencia de los colonizadores originales con las olas de inmigrantes que llegaron a partir de mediados del siglo XIX. Por su tama�o, el subcontinente abarca una variedad enorme de parajes, desde las desmembradas islas del �rtico hasta las �ridas tierras del desierto de Sonora y la abundante vegetaci�n de los antiguos territorios habitados por los mayas. Est� constituido casi en su totalidad por tres pa�ses: Canad�, los Estados Unidos y M�xico. Cada uno representa una realidad diferente y es dif�cil pensar el tama�o de diversidad entre pa�ses tan cercanos. Debido a sus grandes distancias, cada pa�s es un mundo diferente, con visiones culturales que pueden ser totalmente opuestas a s�lo kil�metros de distancia.
  2. 2. Los territorios dependientes de Groenlandia, la isla m�s grande del mundo, y las peque�as Bermudas y San Pedro y Miquel�n completan la divisi�n pol�tica del subcontinente. Am�rica Central o Centroam�rica Am�rica Central, tambi�n llamada Centroam�rica o Am�rica del Centro, es una regi�n geogr�fica central que conecta Am�rica del Norte con Am�rica del Sur. Rodeada por el oc�ano Pac�fico y el oc�ano Atl�ntico. Pol�ticamente se divide en los siete pa�ses independientes de Guatemala, Belice, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica y Panam�. Desde el punto de vista fisiogr�fico, algunos ge�grafos delimitan la regi�n entre el istmo de Tehuantepec en M�xico y el istmo de Panam�, en la rep�blica hom�nima. Am�rica del Sur o Suram�rica Am�rica del Sur, tambi�n llamado Sudam�rica o Suram�rica, es un subcontinente atravesado por la L�nea ecuatorial, con la mayor parte de su �rea en el Hemisferio Sur. Est� situado entre el Oc�ano Pac�fico y el Oc�ano Atl�ntico. En algunos pa�ses se suele incluir err�neamente como parte de Sudam�rica, a pa�ses de otros espacios geogr�ficos como M�xico, incluso a los pa�ses de las Antillas, los cuales pertenecen a Am�rica del Norte y Am�rica Central, respectivamente. Esto se debe a una confusi�n muy com�n entre la divisi�n geogr�fica y la divisi�n ling��stica del continente americano. Se confunde as� a Sudam�rica con Am�rica Latina. L�mites A Partir De Los Puntos Cardinales El continente americano est� limitado por tres oc�anos: el Atl�ntico, el Pac�fico y el glaciar �rtico. L�mite de Am�rica al Norte: Oc�ano Glaciar �rtico. L�mite de Am�rica al Oeste: Oc�ano Pac�fico. L�mite de Am�rica al Este: Oc�ano Atl�ntico. L�mite de Am�rica al Sur: Confluencia del oc�ano Pac�fico con el oc�ano Atl�ntico. RELIEVE: Entre los sistemas monta�osos m�s importantes de Am�rica tenemos: Monta�as Rocosas, Montes Apalaches, Cordillera los Andes, El Aconcagua, Ojos
  3. 3. del Salado, Macizo de Huascar�n, Estratovolc�n Llullaillaco, Nevado Sajama, Monte Sausangate, Volc�n Chimborazo, Monte Mckinley, Monte Logan, Volc�n Citlaltepetl. HIDROGRAF�A: Entre las principales cuencas fluviales de Am�rica tenemos: Cuenca del Misisipi, Cuenca del rio Bravo o Grande, Cuenca del ri� Orinoco, Cuenca del Amazonas, Cuenca del Plata. Actividad 1: Nombra dos cosas que creas que son m�s importantes de los bloques f�sicos de Am�rica, y justifica tu respuesta Actividad 2: Investiga de cada bloque f�sico de Am�rica, dos r�os importantes. Actividad 3: En el tema del relieve, investiga a donde pertenece al menos 4 de los sistemas monta�osos nombrados y cu�l es su importancia Actividad 4: Seg�n la tem�tica le�da, menciona algunas de las riquezas m�s importantes de Am�rica. Actividad 5: Investiga �a qu� se le llama l�nea del Ecuador? y �por qu� es importante? Actividad 6: Desarrolla el m�dulo en la p�gina 5 y 6, las primeras seis preguntas, t�male foto y env�ala junto al taller desarrollado

