PowerApps & Flow @ Power BI World Tour Copenhagen

PowerApps & Flow Daniel Laskewitz Business Solutions Consultant
Session objectives • Learn about Business Application Platform • Learn about Microsoft PowerApps • Learn about Microsoft F...
Session Agenda • Business Application platform • PowerApps • What is PowerApps? • Demo • Use cases • Flow • What is Flow? ...
Meet Your Presenter • Daniel Laskewitz • 31 years-old • Business Solutions Consultant • Microsoft Business Solutions MVP ...
Business Application Platform
MEASURE ACT AUTOMATE Power users who understand their business challenges the best can now quickly build and deliver solut...
Power users Power BI PowerApps Microsoft Flow Developers and IT pros Pro BI Pro Dev Pro Integration MEASURE ACT AUTOMATEPr...
Power users Power BI PowerApps Microsoft Flow Developers and IT pros Pro BI Pro Dev Pro Integration MEASURE ACT AUTOMATE C...
PowerApps
Build useful apps without writing code Craft forms and screens in a visual designer that helps you see exactly what you...
Connections Build apps that interact with your data sources and respect their permissions Your data PowerApps connects t...
it’s hard to keep everyone happy
Secure Scalable Managed Integrated Compliant Fast Iterative Cross-platform Beautiful Easy VS
How do I create a PowerApp? • Create and edit PowerApps in PowerApps Studio • Windows 10 app • Web-version available at h...
PowerApps Use Cases Functional domain Extend Example apps Human Capital Management (HCM) SharePoint • New employee onboard...
Flow
What makes up a Flow? Actions – what the flow does Uses data from the trigger Trigger – the event that kicks off the flow
Connectors
• Run manually based on user action • From Flow button • From PowerApps • Run on a schedule • Run based on an event that h...
• Connect to any cloud service • Use the data from the trigger • Connect even to simple HTTP endpoints if we don’t have o...
Templates
Other Flow options • Triggers • Actions • Conditions • Switch cases • Parallel branches
Flow Mobile • Mobile app for iOS, Android and Windows Phone • Create and edit Flows on-the-go • Flow buttons • Widgets
What about the web? • Does it work on the web?
Flow & Physical buttons
Flow Use Cases Get notifications Synchronize files Collect data Automate approvals
Flow admin center • Environments • Data loss prevention policies • User licenses • Flow runs
Anyone can sign up for free with their personal, work or school email Included for free with most* Office 365 and Dynam...
PowerApps Roadmap H2 Calendar 2017 o Export/import app packages across environments o Embedded in SharePoint Online forms ...
Flow Roadmap Calendar 2016 o Android Mobile App o On-premise data Gateway o In-context in SharePoint Online o Flow SDK for...
Resources: Microsoft PowerApps • PowerApps Blog • PowerApps Pricing • PowerApps Guided Learning • PowerApps Community • Po...
Resources: Microsoft Flow • Flow Blog • Flow Guided Learning • Flow Community • Flow Ideas
Questions? • Reach out to me on twitter: @Laskewitz • Check out my website • Email me: daniel.laskewitz@sogeti.com
Thank you for Attending! Don’t forget to join your local PUG to enjoy year-round networking and learning. www.pbiusergro...
