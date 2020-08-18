Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
How to Cure Piles or Hemorrhoids Piles are one of the common ailments that impact the overall well being and functioning o...
Medications are the first treatment line for patients diagnosed with piles. This includes over the counter (OTC) remedies,...
 Consume a lot of water every day. Make sure you drink at least 8 to 10 glasses of water every day.  Eat more amount of ...
In several cases, natural ways to cure piles do not work. This makes it important to take medical experts advice that lead...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

How to Cure Piles or Hemorrhoids | How to Cure Hemorrhoids Naturally

22 views

Published on

How to Cure Piles or Hemorrhoids. If you are Facing Problems due to Piles, Consult the Piles Specialist at Laser Piles Clinic Today

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

How to Cure Piles or Hemorrhoids | How to Cure Hemorrhoids Naturally

  1. 1. How to Cure Piles or Hemorrhoids Piles are one of the common ailments that impact the overall well being and functioning of the anus. They are a collection of tissues and veins. These structures become swollen and inflamed over time. This starts creating the difficulty of the individual affected with the same. The most common causes of piles include chronic diarrhea, constipation over a long time, lifting heavy weights, and feeling difficulty in passing stool through the anus. If this not diagnosed and treated at the right time, then the pain and difficulty will increase over time and hamper the routine. If you are thinking about how to cure piles or hemorrhoids, check out the detailed information below. How to cure piles or hemorrhoids? The timely diagnosis of piles or hemorrhoids will help in finding out the best cure for the piles. Piles, also known as hemorrhoids can be treated with the help of different treatments. This includes the following:  MEDICATIONS :
  2. 2. Medications are the first treatment line for patients diagnosed with piles. This includes over the counter (OTC) remedies, corticosteroids, and laxatives, to name a few. OTC medications can be an essential solution for how to cure hemorrhoids without any complications. Corticosteroids help in reducing inflammation and pain in the patient. If you are thinking about how to cure piles pain, then corticosteroids will work the best. If constipation increases in the patient, then laxatives prove to be highly beneficial for the patients.  BANDING : Here, the doctor uses the band and ties it around the pile’s base. This cuts the blood supply which makes the piles fall off. This is useful in the initial stages of piles.  SCLEROTHERAPY : Sclerotherapy is the procedure where the doctor injects medicine directly into the piles. This also works in the initial stages of piles.  INFRARED COAGULATION : Here the doctor utilizes a medical device that burns the hemorrhoid tissue. This is useful in eradicating the hemorrhoids from the patients.  HEMORRHOID SAMPLING : Here the procedure blocks blood flow to the tissues of piles. The recurrence of hemorrhoids is possible after this treatment. Patients need to understand this before  HEMORRHOIDECTOMY : If you want to get rid of piles pain, thus achieving a complete cure of the condition, then hemorrhoidectomy will be highly beneficial. Patients need to take care of the side effects and take extra measures to prevent the same occurrence. How to get rid of piles pain? If you are feeling confused regarding solutions for how to get rid of piles pain, then here are some practical ways to deal and eradicate piles pain.
  3. 3.  Consume a lot of water every day. Make sure you drink at least 8 to 10 glasses of water every day.  Eat more amount of fiber-based foods. This will lead to the softer texture of the excretion, thus easing the solid waste from the body.  Use wet toilet paper around the affected area to reduce the pain at the time of releasing stool.  Apply ice packs on the affected area with the support of a soft towel to achieve comfort throughout the day.  Exercise regularly. This will lead to the increased flexibility of the muscles in the body and proves to be an effective solution for how to cure piles pain. How to cure hemorrhoids naturally? Most of the individuals want an answer of how to cure hemorrhoids naturally. If you want to know how to cure piles fast, then utilize the following natural remedies.  Opt for brisk walks for at least 30 minutes every day. Brisk walking improves the bowel function.  Take bathroom breaks whenever required. This will help in preventing the growth of the hemorrhoids, eventually leading to improvement in the condition.  Avoid exercises like squats or stationary bikes to prevent excess pressure on the affected area.  Maintain proper hygiene. It would be best if you made sure that hygiene regulations are followed from time to time.  Use witch hazel for a natural cure. Tannins present in this herb. Apply the undistilled witch hazel to get the benefits. How to get rid of external piles? If you are thinking to get rid of external piles, here are some of the solutions that have a positive impact on the piles.  Opt for stool softeners. Fiber based supplements will also help in improving the condition. Just make sure that you consume these supplements a few times a day.  Wear loose clothing that will aid in proper blood circulation. You can eventually bring changes in your wardrobe for the best results. This will improve the external piles condition in the long term.
  4. 4. In several cases, natural ways to cure piles do not work. This makes it important to take medical experts advice that leads to the desired improvement in the condition of the patient. If you are facing problems due to piles, consult the piles specialist at Laser Piles Clinic today.

×