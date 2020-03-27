Tareas 6º de primaria (2)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TAREAS SEXTO DE PRIMARIA ( semana del 30 de marzo – 3 de abril) ¡ Hola chic@s! ¿ Cómo estáis? Espero que todos sigáis bien...
LENGUA Soluciones para corregir lo anterior + - Libreta. Poner título tema 10: “Lluvia de sombreros” - Leer págs 174-175 -...
MATEMÁTICAS Soluciones para corregir lo anterior + - Libreta. Poner título tema 12: “ Probabilidad y estadística” - Pág 22...
NATURAL AND SOCIAL SCIENCE PERIOD BETWEEN 30TH MARCH TO 3RD APRIL. YEAR 6 • Send me by email the PROJECT of Social Science...
FRANCÉS Aquí os dejo algunos enlaces con vídeos de cosicas que hemos visto. • Las partes del cuerpo: https://www.youtube.c...
E.F. Estimadas familias: Visto que el periodo de confinamiento se alarga, queremos transmitiros que es muy importante que ...
MÚSICA ¡Hola! Aquí os dejo unos vídeos por si queréis practicar un poco con la flauta. No es obligatorio. En el blog hay n...
  1. 1. TAREAS SEXTO DE PRIMARIA ( semana del 30 de marzo – 3 de abril) ¡ Hola chic@s! ¿ Cómo estáis? Espero que todos sigáis bien. Os mandamos la ”segunda entrega ” de ejercicios para esta semana. No es que queramos que no paréis, pero visto que esto se alarga, tenemos que ir avanzando porque si no luego “ nos pillará el toro” . En lengua vamos a continuar por el tema 10 y hemos seleccionado los apartados del tema en los que no vais a tener mayor dificultad. En matemáticas nos vamos a saltar los temas 10 y 11 y vamos a empezar con el tema 12. Es un repaso de contenidos que ya estudiamos el curso pasado. Seguro que lo vais a recordar en cuanto lo veáis. Y ante cualquier dificultad, ya sabéis que estamos aquí para ayudaros en todo lo que podamos. Os llegaran al correo dos carpetas. Una con las soluciones de los ejercicios que habéis hecho a lo largo de estos días y otra carpeta de inglés (os lo explicamos un poco más abajo). ¡ Ya nos queda menos para vernos! .Como os dijimos, nos acordamos mucho de vosotros y tenemos muchísimas ganas de veros. Mucho ánimo para todos. ¡ Cuidaos mucho y cuidar mucho de vuestras familias y … portaos bien ! ☺ # yomequedoencasa #
  2. 2. LENGUA Soluciones para corregir lo anterior + - Libreta. Poner título tema 10: “Lluvia de sombreros” - Leer págs 174-175 - Pág 175 ej creatividad - Pág 176 ej 1, 2, 3 y 5 ( ***6C ya lo tiene hecho***) - Pág. 177 título ( Vocabulario. Frases hechas) + copiar recuadro https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V0cK4fT_MZc (aprovechar el link que os dejan en el vídeo: https://www.mundoprimaria.com/juegos-educativos/juegos-lenguaje/juego-frases-hechas para hacer el juego y repasar otros contenidos de lengua. También desde ese mismo link podéis ir a los que os hemos incluido de matemáticas https://es.ixl.com/math/6-primaria ) - Pág 177 ej. 1 al 7 - Pág. 180 título (Ortografía. Los dos puntos) + copiar recuadro https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h62vu464H5s - Pág 181 ej. 8, 9, 10 y 11 - Págs 186-187 Compruebo mi progreso ej 2, 3, 4, 10, 11 y 12 - LIBRO DE LECTURA “LAS BRUJAS”: *** 6º A y C: leer hasta EL CAPÍTULO “El plan” (incluido). *** 6ºB: cuatro capítulos más. ***6C Estudiar y repasar la primera y segunda conjugación***
  3. 3. MATEMÁTICAS Soluciones para corregir lo anterior + - Libreta. Poner título tema 12: “ Probabilidad y estadística” - Pág 222 leer recuadro . Poner título ( Media y moda) + copiar recuadro - Pág 222 ej. 1 y2 - Pág 223 ej. 3,4 y 5 - Pág 224 leer recuadro . Poner título ( Mediana) + copiar recuadro - Pág 224 ej. 1, 2 y 3 - Pág 225 leer recuadro . Poner título ( Rango ) + copiar recuadro - Pág 225 ej. 1 y 2 https://www.portaleducativo.net/octavo-basico/790/Media-moda-mediana-rango https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Akuc3VxsOkw https://es.ixl.com/math/6-primaria https://es.ixl.com/math/6-primaria/calcular-la-media-la-mediana-la-moda-y-el-rango ENGLISH - Id haciendo y corrigiendo las fichas anteriores. La mayoría incluían las soluciones . De aquellas que no las tenían las hemos incluido en la carpeta “soluciones”. - Readings. En la carpeta “English 6 II “ encontraréis dos pdf que son dos libritos de lectura y un vídeo que os explica cómo abrirlos para poder escucharlos. Al final de cada libro hay unas actividades que NO tenéis que hacer, sólo tenéis que leerlos y escucharlos.
  4. 4. NATURAL AND SOCIAL SCIENCE PERIOD BETWEEN 30TH MARCH TO 3RD APRIL. YEAR 6 • Send me by email the PROJECT of Social Science of units 1 and 2. • NATURAL SCIENCE: Unit 7 Matter o Natural Science e-book: Resources- Forms of energy (watch and read). o Forms of Energy: L,R, Voc + summary (pages 76-77) o Natural Science e-book: Enlaces web: What is energy? (Games & activities) o KNOW HOW TO: separate a mixture. Do the experiment with the help of your parents (separate: a mixture of SAND, IRON FILING ( Ex.:pins) and SALT page 78). Write down your favourite part and why? On Friday 3rd April I will send you a QUIZ to do about Unit 7 Matter • Answer it for your self-learning of unit 7 • I will send you my own SUMMARY of UNIT-7 MATTER. Correct yours if you are missing some information. • Send you some activities for Easter. Some internet resources: (very interesting) - TV channel CLAN: Monday to Friday from 11 to 12 hours. - Education Government: https://aprendoencasa.educacion.es/familias/infantil-y-primaria/ If you have any questions contact with me through the email. Thanks, I am missing the SCHOOL and especially you, STUDENTS. Take care of yourselves and especially of your parents.
  5. 5. FRANCÉS Aquí os dejo algunos enlaces con vídeos de cosicas que hemos visto. • Las partes del cuerpo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rhvck_2O_XM • La ropa: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XVgFr3u1-uA • Verbos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7IkZn4uX7q0 • Números de 1 a 50: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZDKh649K5PQ Como tarea, los alumnos de sexto deberán hacer el dibujo y la descripción de “Mon/Ma copain/e monstre”. INSTRUCCIONES: • Dibujar un monstruo. • Hacer la descripción siguiendo el modelo del cómic (número de cabezas, ojos, bocas, brazos, piernas… si son largos, cortos, pequeños, grandes…). • El monstruo deberá llevar ropa que aparecerá en la descripción. • La descripción deberá empezar así: “Mon copain monstre s´appelle ____________ et il a ___________ ans. Il a (empezar con la descripción).
  6. 6. E.F. Estimadas familias: Visto que el periodo de confinamiento se alarga, queremos transmitiros que es muy importante que el alumnado realice algún tipo de actividad física, si bien somos conscientes de las limitaciones que estar en casa conlleva. Por ello, y para motivar al alumnado en cualquier actividad, os proponemos diferentes tipos de actividades para que durante la semana practiquéis y luego decidan cual es la que más les gusta y cojan una rutina diaria. Sería bueno, que sea una actividad en familia, ya que se hace más divertido y es una manera de quemar un poco de energía. JUST DANCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1zQ1xOjZnk https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JwR2RZuCuDI&t=1s https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ay7X2mxDBRw https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5txbI09ItE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wcr4ZB_4Iqo YOGA PARA NIÑOS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nNbRQX8yJWs&t=231s https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3bjggxDiXyk&t=785s RUTINAS DE MOVIMIENTOS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L_A_HjHZxfI&t=289s https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lc1Ag9m7XQo&t=597s https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6u9dtrZ_cxs ADEMÁS, QUISIÉRAMOS INSISTIR EN LA IDEA QUE SE TRASMITIÓ EN LAS PRIMERAS TAREAS: El día que se vuelva a las aulas, a las nueve de la mañana, se realizara en el patio del colegio, donde los niños esperan en las filas, el baile de “resistiré” (alumnado y familias) como punto y final a este periodo tan duro que estamos viviendo. Por esta razón, os pedimos que la ensayéis y, si queréis, podéis grabaros y enviarnos esos vídeos. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=es9b5W3eKUU Estos vídeos, además de mantener el contacto (alumn@s-maestr@ y maestr@s-alumn@s) servirán para hacer un vídeo que luego podrán visualizar y, seguro, disfrutar al verse y ver a sus compañeros/as. Muchas gracias. Esperamos vuestros videos. Y deseamos que estéis todos bien. Os recordamos nuestros emails: • Mayte Adán: teresa.adan@anejas.es • David Marrón: david.marron@anejas.es
  7. 7. MÚSICA ¡Hola! Aquí os dejo unos vídeos por si queréis practicar un poco con la flauta. No es obligatorio. En el blog hay nuevas entradas de grabaciones realizadas por compañeros vuestros y también de algunas canciones. Así que, es una buena opción para que escuchéis música y para que podáis compartir vuestros vídeos. Os invito a que mandéis alguno como os decíamos cantando, bailando, tocando algún instrumento… Espero que estéis muy bien y la música os ayude a pasar estos días lo mejor posible. Resistiré es una canción con la que podéis aprender una nueva nota. https://youtu.be/hyRb-FCDbhQ Tres hojitas madre es para repasar la colocación del si bemol. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=y-YyO9yHMso La Sinfonía nº 9 os puede ayudar en la colocación del mi agudo. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=9YiuNedgEIo ¡Vamos a ello! ☺☺☺☺

