Tareas 5º de primaria (2)

  1. 1. TAREAS 5º PRIMARIA -Semana del 30 de marzo al 3 de abril- Hola chic@s, cómo estáis. Espero que todos sigáis bien. Queremos decir a los papás que en matemáticas nos encontramos con la dificultad de que no podemos adelantar materia puesto que es una asignatura que les “cuesta mucho” y sin explicar en primera persona, teniéndolos delante, es muy complicado que nos entiendan. Así como en Lengua sí vamos a ir avanzando en lo que consideramos que se puede, con lo cual en Matemáticas vamos a ir afianzando los contenidos ya estudiados. MATEMÁTICAS Como veis, os mandamos la “segunda ronda” de ejercicios para esta semana. No es que queramos que no paréis, pero de las 5 clases que teníamos a la semana a lo que ahora tenemos… Además ya sabéis que el cálculo es una asignatura pendiente que tenemos, que no lo dominamos muy bien. No os dé pereza hacerlo (que ya sabemos que sí), pero es por vuestro bien. Os mandamos unas fichas para copiar y realizar en la libreta, y el CÁLCULO. ¡Venga, con ganas!
  2. 2. Podéis consultar el libro para repasar y poder hacerlo bien.
  3. 3. Os lo hemos repartido de lunes a viernes, por eso aparecen esas letras al principio: L(lunes), M(martes),… De esta forma haréis cada día: una resta, una suma, una multiplicación, una división y una operación combinada. No os quejéis que tampoco es tanto. ¡Vamos a ello! CÁLCULO 1. Coloca en columna y calcula. L) 72,692 - 41,801= M) 41,933 - 20,765= X)32.311 - 9.789 = J) 78.456 - 23.879 = V) 45.491 - 44.900 = 2. Coloca en columna y calcula. L) 7,52 + 6,92 + 2,02= M) 3,92 + 8,81 + 1,03= X)98.864 + 698 + 4.224 = J) 678.090 + 9 + 6.873 = V) 789.121 + 4.566 + 75.765 =
  4. 4. 3. Resuelve las siguientes multiplicaciones. L) 52,762 x 42 = M) 40,291 x 4.000 = X) 9.283 x 0,01= J) 78,987x 6,32= V) 23456x 4,86= 4. Resuelve las siguientes operaciones combinadas ( recuerda en qué orden se tienen que resolver). L) (13,45 + 7,2) x 13 = ... M) 12 x (8,31 - 6,03) = ... X) 9 x (47,02 + 31,48) = ... J) (341,731 - 21,409) x 10 = ... V) (32.432 + 3.421) - (4.231 + 65) = 5. Haz las siguientes divisiones. L) 187,56 : 12 M) 398,08 : 16 X) 259,14 : 21 J) 765,78: 4,3 V) 45323: 5,4
  5. 5. LENGUA  Portada del tema 9  Lectura de las páginas 158 y 159  Página 160: test de comprensión y ejercicios del 1 al 6  Página 161 : todos los ejercicios  Página 164 y 165: todos los ejercicios.  La sección relacionada con la gramática, en este caso el verbo, la veremos cuando estemos en clase. ENGLISH  READINGS: En la carpeta “English 6 II”, encontraréis dos pdf que son dos libros de lectura y un vídeo que os explica cómo abrirlos para poder escucharlos. Al final de cada libro hay unas actividades que NO tenéis que hacer, solo tenéis que hacerlo y escucharlos. o Da Vinci´s designs o Endangered animals
  6. 6. SOCIAL UNIT 4: THE CLIMATES OF SPAIN Teacher: Lidia Gamito Balague Lunes Meterse en “Google classroom” con la cuenta de gmail de los alumnos (nombre.apellido@a.anejas.es) Ejemplo: pepito.grillo@a.anejas.es Contraseña la primera vez que se entra: Anejas2019 Introducir el siguiente código para unirse a mi clase de sociales: 62xmoxe Tuesday 31st of March -Cover unit 4: the climates of Spain -Read pages 40,42. Wednesday 1st of April -Watch “video 1-Layers of the atmosphere” in Google classroom. -Read page 43. -Answer to the question in Google classroom. Thursday 2nd of April -Read pages 44,45 + More information in google classroom. -Watch “Video 2: climate” and “Video 3: Climates of Spain” Friday 3rd of April -Answer in Google classroom to 2 questions: a) How is the climate in Teruel? Explain b)What´s your favourite climate? Why?
  7. 7. NATURAL SCIENCE PERIOD BETWEEN 30TH MARCH TO 3RD APRIL. YEAR 5  Send me by email the NATURAL PARK PROJECT of unit-6.  NATURAL SCIENCE: Unit 7 Matter o Natural Science e-book: Enlaces web: Video about the properties of matter (watch and revise Matter II page 70-71). o Solids, Liquids and Gases: L,R, Voc + summary (pages 72-73) + LEARN MORE: Perfumes (page 72). o YOUTUBE video: States of matter for kids. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JQ4WduVp9k4 o KNOW HOW TO: build a submarine and see how it works. Do the experiment with the help of your parents (Gather the materials, build your submarine and test your submarine: page 74). Write down your favourite part and why? On Friday 3rd April I will send you a QUIZ to do about Unit 7 Matter  Answer it for your self-learning of unit 7  I will send you my own SUMMARY of UNIT-7 MATTER. Correct yours if you are missing some information.  Send you some activities for Easter. Some internet resources: (very interesting) - TV channel CLAN: Monday to Friday from 11 to 12 hours.
  8. 8. - Education Government: https://aprendoencasa.educacion.es/familias/in fantil-y-primaria/ If you have any questions contact with me through the email. Thanks, I am missing the SCHOOL and especially you, STUDENTS. Take care of yourselves and especially of your parents. FRANCÉS Aquí os dejo algunos enlaces con vídeos de cosicas que hemos visto. - Los colores: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gY5s6xxGfss - Números de 0 a 20: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UsEz58BblMY - Presentarse: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OQ2OvaZ0PnI - Material escolar: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1dw5cwie2Rk  Como tarea y para practicar un poco lo visto, deberán colorear y traducir el Cómic “Les Amants de Teruel” que tienen en pegado en su cuaderno.
  9. 9. EDUCACION FÍSICA Estimadas familias: Visto que el periodo de confinamiento se alarga, queremos transmitiros que es muy importante que el alumnado realice algún tipo de actividad física, si bien somos conscientes de las limitaciones que estar en casa conlleva. Por ello, y para motivar al alumnado en cualquier actividad, os proponemos diferentes tipos de actividades para que durante la semana practiquéis y luego decidan cual es la que más les gusta y cojan una rutina diaria. Sería bueno, que sea una actividad en familia, ya que se hace más divertido y es una manera de quemar un poco de energía. JUST DANCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1zQ1xOjZnk https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JwR2RZuCuDI&t=1s https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ay7X2mxDBRw https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5txbI09ItE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wcr4ZB_4Iqo YOGA PARA NIÑOS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nNbRQX8yJWs&t=231s https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3bjggxDiXyk&t=785s RUTINAS DE MOVIMIENTOS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L_A_HjHZxfI&t=289s https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lc1Ag9m7XQo&t=597s https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6u9dtrZ_cxs ADEMÁS, QUISIÉRAMOS INSISTIR EN LA IDEA QUE SE TRASMITIÓ EN LAS PRIMERAS TAREAS: El día que se vuelva a las aulas, a las nueve de la mañana, se realizara en el patio del colegio, donde los niños esperan en las filas, el baile de “resistiré” (alumnado y
  10. 10. familias) como punto y final a este periodo tan duro que estamos viviendo. Por esta razón, os pedimos que la ensayéis y, si queréis, podéis grabaros y enviarnos esos vídeos. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=es9b5W3eKUU Estos vídeos, además de mantener el contacto (alumn@s-maestr@ y maestr@s-alumn@s) servirán para hacer un vídeo que luego podrán visualizar y, seguro, disfrutar al verse y ver a sus compañeros/as. Muchas gracias. Esperamos vuestros videos. Y deseamos que estéis todos bien. Os recordamos nuestros emails: - Mayte Adán: teresa.adan@anejas.es - David Marrón: david.marron@anejas.es MÚSICA ¡Hola! Aquí os dejo unos vídeos por si queréis practicar un poco con la flauta. No es obligatorio. En el blog hay nuevas entradas de grabaciones realizadas por compañeros vuestros y también de algunas canciones. Así que, es una buena opción para que escuchéis música y para que podáis compartir vuestros vídeos. Os invito a que mandéis alguno como os decíamos cantando, bailando, tocando algún instrumento… Espero que estéis muy bien y la música os ayude a pasar estos días lo mejor posible. https://youtu.be/B7Dt84gKlHo https://youtu.be/HuV7_14gtb4

