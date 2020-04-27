Orientaciones familias salida_calle

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. EQUIPO DE ORIENTACIÓN EDUCATIVA DE INFANTIL Y PRIMARIA. TERUEL Equipo de Orientación Educativa de Infantil y Primaria de Teruel ORIENTACIONES FAMILIAS SALIDA A LA CALLE CON NIÑOS EN CUARENTENA Llevamos más de cinco semanas confinados, en nuestras casas, sometidos a una experiencia marcada por muchas ideas y sensaciones ligadas a la incertidumbre, al desasosiego, al nerviosismo y también al miedo. Más de cinco semanas en las que nuestros niños y niñas han dejado de asistir a sus colegios, relacionarse con sus compañeros y profesores como siempre han hecho, con la mirada cercana, el tacto y contacto directo. Un alto porcentaje de familias que, como consecuencia del confinamiento han mejorado la relación intrafamiliar. Esta crisis también está siendo una oportunidad única para estar más tiempo juntos, compartir actividades, juegos; para conversar y dialogar. Y escucharnos y comprendernos mejor. Asimismo, el confinamiento puede estar generando malestar psicológico la familia y, en especial, entre niños y niñas: en el sueño, en su estado de ánimo, en su conducta. A partir del domingo, los niños pueden salir un ratito, con unas normas y con ciertas limitaciones. Los niños son muy flexibles y son buenos asumiendo rutinas diferentes, si éstas se establecen bien. Será fundamental explicarles bien la situación, adaptándose a su nivel de madurez. Os dejamos aquí unas ideas para facilitar estas primeras salidas. ANTES DE SALIR:  Anticipar con un cuento a los más pequeños. Cuento Superhéroe: https://quierocrecer.es/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Cuento_Superheroe_CON_mascarilla.pdf Historia: oso goloso: https://quierocrecer.es/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/recomendaciones-salida-ninos.pdf Cuento: El coronavirus y los niños (parte II)  Previamente a la salida, recordar las normas de higiene, y las reglas de seguridad, asegurándose de que se han entendido bien. Puede plantearse como las reglas de un juego. o visionando el cómo lavarnos las manos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=16&v=jPqlHzfrl8k&feature=emb_logo  Explicarle cómo haremos la salida y por qué lo hacemos de esa manera. Imaginad posibles imprevistos y las reacciones más adecuadas en cada caso.  Según la edad de los pequeños, lo ideal es proponer alternativas y decidir juntos el recorrido ¿cuál de ellos prefieren? y ¿por qué?
  2. 2. EQUIPO DE ORIENTACIÓN EDUCATIVA DE INFANTIL Y PRIMARIA. TERUEL  No anticipar por la noche que saldremos al día siguiente para evitar que se ponga nervioso.  Hablar de lo que vamos a llevar, donde vamos a ir, cuánto tiempo dura el paseo.  Comentar lo que nos encontraremos en la calle: hay poca gente y las que veremos llevan mascarilla y guantes, las personas mantienen la distancia, no nos saludamos pero si nos sonreímos y decimos adiós.  Evitar poner las expectativas muy altas. RECOMENDACIONES EN LAS EXPLICACIONES PARA NIÑOS HASTA LOS 7 AÑOS. Con los más pequeños es muy importante ajustar el lenguaje a su nivel de comprensión y de razonamiento verbal. Se recomienda usar un lenguaje sencillo, breve y concreto. Será útil que utilicemos explicaciones que tengan que ver con aspectos que ya conocen. Por ejemplo, podemos explicar que: "El coronavirus es como un resfriado muy fuerte. Así que, cuando salgamos a la calle, es importante hacer algunas cosas para no caer enfermos". Les podemos decir: "¿Verdad que nos abrigamos cuando hace frío o cogemos un paraguas cuando llueve para no resfriarnos?, pues ahora hay que ponerse una mascarilla para no caer enfermos". Asimismo les tendremos que explicar que "de momento no podremos estar cerca de otras personas y así nadie se pondrá enfermo. Así, si nos encontramos a alguien que conocemos podremos hablar pero no nos podremos acercar". Les podemos recordar que cuando estornudamos, tosemos o tocamos a los demás nos podemos pasar el virus y que por ello no hay que acercarse a otras personas. Para ayudarles a comprender el mensaje verbal y recordar las indicaciones que les damos, puede ser útil usar ayudas o apoyos visuales. Por ejemplo podemos:  Pegar en una de las paredes del lado de la puerta de la salida al exterior dibujos o imágenes de todo lo que tenemos que tener presente para salir (ejemplo: la distancia entre las personas, lugar donde iremos, como iremos, mascarilla...) puede ser interesante que estos dibujos se hagan con el niño, es una forma de trabajar la salida.  Pegar a otra pared dibujos o imágenes de todo lo que tenemos que tener presente cuando volvamos a casa (ejemplo: quitarse los zapatos, quitarse la ropa, lavarse las manos y cara...) RECOMENDACIONES EN LAS EXPLICACIONES PARA NIÑOS A PARTIR DE LOS 8 AÑOS Probablemente los niños mayores han recibido mucha más información respecto al virus y sus posibles consecuencias. También en estas edades es cuando habitualmente aparecen los miedos evolutivos respecto la muerte y ante las posibles desgracias o catástrofes. Por lo tanto, es posible que se muestren más inseguros ante la situación de tener que salir de casa, que en las últimas semanas ha sido un lugar seguro, específicamente en aquellos niños que han sufrido una pérdida familiar durante el confinamiento. Será muy importante estar atentos a estos aspectos y clarificar todas las dudas que
  3. 3. EQUIPO DE ORIENTACIÓN EDUCATIVA DE INFANTIL Y PRIMARIA. TERUEL los niños nos planteen con información concreta y veraz. Si hay alguna pregunta que nos hacen, para la que no tenemos respuesta inmediata, es mejor responder con franqueza, diciendo que no lo sabemos y que nos encargaremos de buscar una respuesta. En esta franja de edad, podemos explicar, por ejemplo, que: "La situación con el coronavirus ha mejorado un poco y por ello podemos empezar a salir a la calle, sin embargo, es importante seguir algunas recomendaciones para no ponernos enfermos ni contagiar a nadie". Tendremos que explicar específicamente las pautas dadas por las autoridades sanitarias y verificar su comprensión por parte de los niños, tanto de las recomendaciones en la salida y en la vuelta. También será importante trasladar que estas medidas son temporales, que sirven para ahora, pero que es probable que se vayan cambiando progresivamente en la medida que se vaya controlando mejor la pandemia. Podemos hacer un listado, escrito, visual o unas instrucciones verbales sencillas para que el niño recuerde las consignas básicas de la salida. MIENTRAS ESTAMOS EN LA CALLE  Salir tranquilos y mantener la calma con los niños. Es posible que salir con los niños produzca algún tipo de temor, lo cual es normal, por lo que se recomienda que no se trate de evitar ese sentimiento, sino que se actúe con él, focalizando la atención en el niño y en el disfrute de la salida.  No asustarnos si tocan algo. Llevar bote de gel hidroalcohólico para lavarle las manos.  Alejarnos con calma de otras personas para mantener la distancia.
  4. 4. EQUIPO DE ORIENTACIÓN EDUCATIVA DE INFANTIL Y PRIMARIA. TERUEL  ¿Y si vemos a un amigo o a un compañero de clase?. Anticipar antes de salir que le saludaremos diciendo adiós con la mano y si son pequeñitos pueden tirarse un beso  Hay que tratar de disfrutar de la salida, tomando consciencia de la importancia de lo que se está haciendo, y que es otro momento más de interacción en la familia, de comentar cosas divertidas y de compartir.  Los niños también, deben saber que si no respetan las normas, no podrán salir al día siguiente". Y CUANDO VOLVEMOS A CASA  Seguir las normas de higiene: lavarse las manos, quitarse los zapatos, cambiarse de ropa y desinfectar los juguetes con agua caliente y jabón, así como las ruedas de estos.  Hablar sobre la experiencia en positivo: qué es lo que nos ha gustado y cómo nos hemos sentido. Animarles a celebrar vuestro primer día al aire libre.  Invitarles a realizar con sus experiencias algún tipo de obra. QUE PASA SI: El niño/a no quiere salir porque está a gusto en casa. No forzar al niño ni presionarlo, dejarlo a su elección. Se puede proponer a otro día e ir haciéndolo gradualmente. Tiene miedo o angustia de salir: muchos niños pueden sentirse inseguros ante la posibilidad de empezar a salir de casa. Pueden tener ideas y fantasías respecto al contagio, miedo a enfermar y/o morir. Será necesario acompañar esta emoción transmitiendo seguridad en el adulto acompañante, explicando que nosotros nos encargamos, que tomaremos las medidas de seguridad adecuadas, y que nunca los dejaríamos salir si no pensáramos que podemos hacerlo. El objetivo es transmitir que siguiendo las indicaciones, el riesgo de contagio se reduce y estamos seguros. No quiere volver a casa: algunos niños pueden pensar que salir a la calle implica que pueden hacer las mismas actividades y pueden ir a los mismos lugares donde iban antes. Por tanto, se pueden sentir frustrados y enfadados una vez experimenten las limitaciones, tanto de espacio como de actividad y de tiempo. En este sentido, se aconseja específicamente anticipar, con información ajustada a la realidad respecto a cuándo, dónde, por cuánto tiempo y en qué condiciones podremos salir. También les podemos validar y acompañar en la emoción de frustración que sienten, ya que es legítima y comprensible. Podemos utilizar frases como: “tienes razón, ¡es un rollo no poder estar más tiempo en la calle!”, “sé lo difícil que es para ti aguantar esto, y comprendo perfectamente que estés frustrado”. Después de recoger sus quejas podemos volver a insistir en que es necesario hacerlo, que a nosotros también nos gustaría quedarnos más pero que ya se ha acabado el paseo, que al día siguiente volveremos a salir.
  5. 5. EQUIPO DE ORIENTACIÓN EDUCATIVA DE INFANTIL Y PRIMARIA. TERUEL NORMAS PARA SALIR A LA CALLE DURANTE EL CONFINAMIENTO SALIMOS A DAR UN PASEO Y PODEMOS LLEVAR PELOTA, BICI O PATIN (La salida será máximo de una hora) ES IMPORTANTE QUE NO TE ALEJES DEL ADULTO QUE TE ACOMPAÑA NO PODEMOS IR AL PARQUE NI LOS COLUMPIOS GUARDA LA DISTANCIA CON OTRAS PERSONAS QUE PUEDAS ENCONTRARTE (dos metros) ¿TIENES MASCARILLA? SI ES ASÍ PUEDES PONERTELA. EN CASO CONTRARIO GUARDA LA DISTANCIA DE SEGURIDAD DE DOS METROS. HAY QUE LAVARSE LOS MANOS ANTES DE SALIR Y CUANDO LLEGUES A CASA NO PODEMOS TOCARNOS LA CARA NI LOS OJOS SI TENEMOS LAS MANOS SUCIAS SI ENTRAS EN UNA TIENDA, RESPETAMOS LAS NORMAS QUE NOS DICEN LOS PAPAS
  6. 6. EQUIPO DE ORIENTACIÓN EDUCATIVA DE INFANTIL Y PRIMARIA. TERUEL

