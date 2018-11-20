Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ibiza Ref. 935 Santa Eulalia finca auténtica Auténtica casa payesa en ubicación pacífica con magníficas vistas al mar € 6....
Auténtica casa payesa en ubicación pacífica con magníficas vistas al mar

Ibiza Auténtica casa payesa en ubicación pacífica con magníficas vistas al mar

Auténtica casa payesa en ubicación pacífica con magníficas vistas al mar

  1. 1. Ibiza Ref. 935 Santa Eulalia finca auténtica Auténtica casa payesa en ubicación pacífica con magníficas vistas al mar € 6.000.000 aprox. 450 m² 18342 m² superficie construida terreno para entrar a vivir estado aprox. 1800 año construcción distancias equipamiento / extras aeropuerto próxima playa próximo pueblo ca. 20 min (coche) ca. 4 min (coche) ca. 3 min (coche) apartamento de invitados, armarios empotrados, baño en suite, barbacoa, chimeneas, cocinas, estanque de peces, garaje, horno de piedra, iluminación externa, jardín, mallorquinas, muro de piedras naturales, piscina, pozo, radiadores eléctricos, rejas de seguridad, sistema de aire acondicionado, suelos de terracota, techos con vigas de sabina, terrazas, tragaluces trastero 2 garajes lavadero 2 amplias cocinas con comedor 4 cuartos de baño 4 dormitorios salón comedor comedor + casa de invitados: 2 dormitorios salón comedor características Tel +34 971 193 413 · Móvil +34 606 995 277 · Fax +34 971 193 338 · info@lasanclas-ibiza.com Avda. Cap Martinet s/n, Edif. Balcon de Jesús II, 07819 Jesús, Ibiza Ref. 935, Santa Eulalia, finca auténtica
