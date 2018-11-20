Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ibiza Ref. 935 Santa Eulalia authentic finca mansion Authentic farm house in pacific location with marvellous sea views € ...
property description Tel +34 971 193 413 · Mobile +34 606 995 277 · Fax +34 971 193 338 · info@lasanclas-ibiza.com Avda. C...
Tel +34 971 193 413 · Mobile +34 606 995 277 · Fax +34 971 193 338 · info@lasanclas-ibiza.com Avda. Cap Martinet s/n, Edif...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Lasanclas935en100243

21 views

Published on

x

Published in: Real Estate
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Lasanclas935en100243

  1. 1. Ibiza Ref. 935 Santa Eulalia authentic finca mansion Authentic farm house in pacific location with marvellous sea views € 6.000.000 approx. 450 m² 18342 m² constructed area plot of land ready to move in condition approx. 1800 year of constr. distances equipment / extras airport next beach next town ca. 20 min (car) ca. 4 min (car) ca. 3 min (car) air conditioning, BBQ, built-in wardrobes, electric heaters, en suite bathroom, exterior lighting, fireplaces, fishpond, fitted kitchens, garage, garden, guest apartment, natural stone walls, pool, sabina wood ceilings, safety bars, shutters, skylights, stone oven, terraces, terracotta floors, well store room 2 garages utility room 2 kitchen-cum-living rooms 4 bathrooms 4 bedrooms living room dining area dining room + guest house: 2 bedrooms living room dining area characteristics Tel +34 971 193 413 · Mobile +34 606 995 277 · Fax +34 971 193 338 · info@lasanclas-ibiza.com Avda. Cap Martinet s/n, Edif. Balcon de Jesús II, 07819 Jesús, Ibiza Ref. 935, Santa Eulalia, authentic finca mansion
  2. 2. property description Tel +34 971 193 413 · Mobile +34 606 995 277 · Fax +34 971 193 338 · info@lasanclas-ibiza.com Avda. Cap Martinet s/n, Edif. Balcon de Jesús II, 07819 Jesús, Ibiza Ref. 935, Santa Eulalia, authentic finca mansion
  3. 3. Tel +34 971 193 413 · Mobile +34 606 995 277 · Fax +34 971 193 338 · info@lasanclas-ibiza.com Avda. Cap Martinet s/n, Edif. Balcon de Jesús II, 07819 Jesús, Ibiza Ref. 935, Santa Eulalia, authentic finca mansion

×