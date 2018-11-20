Lasanclas935de100244

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ibiza Ref. 935 Santa Eulalia Finca-Anwesen Authentische Finca in sehr friedlicher Alleinlage mit herrlichem Meerblick € 6....
Objektbeschreibung
Tel +34 971 193 413 · Mobil +34 606 995 277 · Fax +34 971 193 338 · info@lasanclas-ibiza.com
Published in: Real Estate
  1. 1. Ibiza Ref. 935 Santa Eulalia Finca-Anwesen Authentische Finca in sehr friedlicher Alleinlage mit herrlichem Meerblick € 6.000.000 ca. 450 m² 18342 m² bebaute Fläche Grundstück bezugsfertig Zustand ca. 1800 Baujahr Entfernungen Ausstattung / Extras Flughafen nächster Strand nächste Ortschaft ca. 20 min (Auto) ca. 4 min (Auto) ca. 3 min (Auto) Aussenbeleuchtung, Bad en Suite, Barbecue, Brunnen, Einbauküchen, Einbauschränke, Elektro-Wandheizungen, Fischteich, Garage, Garten, Gästeapartment, Kamine, Klimaanlage, Natursteinmauern, Oberlichter, Pool, Sabinaholzdecken, Schlagläden, Sicherheitsgitter, Steinbackofen, Terrakottafussböden, Terrassen Abstellraum 2 Garagen Hauswirtschaftsraum 2 Wohnküchen 4 Bäder 4 Schlafzimmer Wohnzimmer Essbereich Esszimmer + Gästehaus: 2 Schlafzimmer Wohnzimmer Essbereich Objekteigenschaften Tel +34 971 193 413 · Mobil +34 606 995 277 · Fax +34 971 193 338 · info@lasanclas-ibiza.com Avda. Cap Martinet s/n, Edif. Balcon de Jesús II, 07819 Jesús, Ibiza Ref. 935, Santa Eulalia, Finca-Anwesen
×