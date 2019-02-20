Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ibiza Ref. 517 Talamanca luxury flat Newly built luxury flat at only 80m to the beach of Talamanca € 695.000 117 m² 17 m² ...
property description Tel +34 971 193 413 · Mobile +34 606 995 277 · Fax +34 971 193 338 · info@lasanclas-ibiza.com Avda. C...
Tel +34 971 193 413 · Mobile +34 606 995 277 · Fax +34 971 193 338 · info@lasanclas-ibiza.com Avda. Cap Martinet s/n, Edif...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Newly built luxury flat at only 80m to the beach of Talamanca

5 views

Published on

Ibiza Newly built luxury flat at only 80m to the beach of Talamanca

Published in: Real Estate
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Newly built luxury flat at only 80m to the beach of Talamanca

  1. 1. Ibiza Ref. 517 Talamanca luxury flat Newly built luxury flat at only 80m to the beach of Talamanca € 695.000 117 m² 17 m² constructed area terrace first to move into condition 2019 year of constr. distances equipment / extras airport next beach next town ca. 9 min (car) ca. 1 min (walking distance) ca. 3 min (car) ADSL, aluminium windows, built-in wardrobes, central air conditioning system warm/cold, double glazing, en suite bathroom, fitted kitchen, integrated ceiling lights, lift, safety door, terrace, underfloor heating, video entry phone kitchen 2 bathrooms 2 bedrooms lounge characteristics Tel +34 971 193 413 · Mobile +34 606 995 277 · Fax +34 971 193 338 · info@lasanclas-ibiza.com Avda. Cap Martinet s/n, Edif. Balcon de Jesús II, 07819 Jesús, Ibiza Ref. 517, Talamanca, luxury flat
  2. 2. property description Tel +34 971 193 413 · Mobile +34 606 995 277 · Fax +34 971 193 338 · info@lasanclas-ibiza.com Avda. Cap Martinet s/n, Edif. Balcon de Jesús II, 07819 Jesús, Ibiza Ref. 517, Talamanca, luxury flat
  3. 3. Tel +34 971 193 413 · Mobile +34 606 995 277 · Fax +34 971 193 338 · info@lasanclas-ibiza.com Avda. Cap Martinet s/n, Edif. Balcon de Jesús II, 07819 Jesús, Ibiza Ref. 517, Talamanca, luxury flat

×