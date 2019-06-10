Lasanclas172es112501

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ibiza Ref. 172 Jesús bungalow Practica y céntrica casa de una sola planta con posibilidad de ampliación € 650.000 83 m² 33...
descripción del inmueble Tel +34 971 193 413 · Móvil +34 606 995 277 · Fax +34 971 193 338 · info@lasanclas-ibiza.com Avda...
Tel +34 971 193 413 · Móvil +34 606 995 277 · Fax +34 971 193 338 · info@lasanclas-ibiza.com Avda. Cap Martinet s/n, Edif....
Published in: Real Estate
  1. 1. Ibiza Ref. 172 Jesús bungalow Practica y céntrica casa de una sola planta con posibilidad de ampliación € 650.000 83 m² 336 m² superficie construida terreno completamente restaurado estado 1967 año construcción equipamiento / extras acristalamiento doble, ADSL, armarios empotrados, baño en suite, carpintería de aluminio, cochera, cocina, estores eléctricos, estufa de cerámica, estufa de leña, iluminación integrada en techo, jacuzzi, mallorquinas, piscina, portal eléctrico, sistema de preparación de agua potable, sistemas de aire acondicionado, terrazas, video portero cocheracocina 2 cuartos de baño baño exterior 2 dormitorios salón-comedor características Tel +34 971 193 413 · Móvil +34 606 995 277 · Fax +34 971 193 338 · info@lasanclas-ibiza.com Avda. Cap Martinet s/n, Edif. Balcon de Jesús II, 07819 Jesús, Ibiza Ref. 172, Jesús, bungalow
  descripción del inmueble
  3. 3. Tel +34 971 193 413 · Móvil +34 606 995 277 · Fax +34 971 193 338 · info@lasanclas-ibiza.com Avda. Cap Martinet s/n, Edif. Balcon de Jesús II, 07819 Jesús, Ibiza Ref. 172, Jesús, bungalow

