Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ibiza Ref. 172 Jesús bungalow Practical, central house at ground level with possibility of enlargement € 650.000 83 m² 336...
property description Tel +34 971 193 413 · Mobile +34 606 995 277 · Fax +34 971 193 338 · info@lasanclas-ibiza.com Avda. C...
Tel +34 971 193 413 · Mobile +34 606 995 277 · Fax +34 971 193 338 · info@lasanclas-ibiza.com Avda. Cap Martinet s/n, Edif...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Lasanclas172en112459

5 views

Published on

x

Published in: Real Estate
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Lasanclas172en112459

  1. 1. Ibiza Ref. 172 Jesús bungalow Practical, central house at ground level with possibility of enlargement € 650.000 83 m² 336 m² constructed area plot of land completely refurbished condition 1967 year of constr. equipment / extras ADSL, air conditionings, aluminium windows, built-in wardrobes, carport, double glazing, electric entrance door, electric roller blinds, en suite bathroom, fitted kitchen, integrated ceiling lights, pool, shutters, stove, terraces, tiled stove, video entry phone, water purify system, whirlpool carportkitchen 2 bathrooms outside bathroom 2 bedrooms lounge characteristics Tel +34 971 193 413 · Mobile +34 606 995 277 · Fax +34 971 193 338 · info@lasanclas-ibiza.com Avda. Cap Martinet s/n, Edif. Balcon de Jesús II, 07819 Jesús, Ibiza Ref. 172, Jesús, bungalow
  2. 2. property description Tel +34 971 193 413 · Mobile +34 606 995 277 · Fax +34 971 193 338 · info@lasanclas-ibiza.com Avda. Cap Martinet s/n, Edif. Balcon de Jesús II, 07819 Jesús, Ibiza Ref. 172, Jesús, bungalow
  3. 3. Tel +34 971 193 413 · Mobile +34 606 995 277 · Fax +34 971 193 338 · info@lasanclas-ibiza.com Avda. Cap Martinet s/n, Edif. Balcon de Jesús II, 07819 Jesús, Ibiza Ref. 172, Jesús, bungalow

×