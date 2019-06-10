Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ibiza Ref. 172 Jesús Bungalow Praktisches, zentrales Haus mit Möglichkeit zur baulichen Erweiterung € 650.000 83 m² 336 m²...
Objektbeschreibung
Tel +34 971 193 413 · Mobil +34 606 995 277 · Fax +34 971 193 338 · info@lasanclas-ibiza.com Avda. Cap Martinet s/n, Edif. Balcon de Jesús II, 07819 Jesús, Ibiza
Lasanclas172de112503

  1. 1. Ibiza Ref. 172 Jesús Bungalow Praktisches, zentrales Haus mit Möglichkeit zur baulichen Erweiterung € 650.000 83 m² 336 m² bebaute Fläche Grundstück komplett restauriert Zustand 1967 Baujahr Ausstattung / Extras ADSL, Alufenster, Bad en Suite, Carport, Doppelverglasung, Einbauküche, Einbauschränke, elektrische Rollos, elektrisches Einfahrtstor, Gegensprechanlage mit Videoüberwachung, Holz-Ofen, integrierte Deckenbeleuchtung, Jacuzzi, Kachelofen, Klimaanlagen, Pool, Schlagläden, Terrassen, Trinkwasseraufbereitungsanlage CarportKüche 2 Bäder Aussenbad 2 Schlafzimmer Wohn-/Esszimmer Objekteigenschaften Tel +34 971 193 413 · Mobil +34 606 995 277 · Fax +34 971 193 338 · info@lasanclas-ibiza.com Avda. Cap Martinet s/n, Edif. Balcon de Jesús II, 07819 Jesús, Ibiza Ref. 172, Jesús, Bungalow
  Objektbeschreibung
  3. 3. Tel +34 971 193 413 · Mobil +34 606 995 277 · Fax +34 971 193 338 · info@lasanclas-ibiza.com Avda. Cap Martinet s/n, Edif. Balcon de Jesús II, 07819 Jesús, Ibiza Ref. 172, Jesús, Bungalow

