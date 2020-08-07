Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LITHIUM OROTATE (5266-20-6) lithium orotate is a lithium supplement in the combination of orotic acid and lithium, benefic...
1. Lithium orotate Specifications Name: Lithium orotate CAS: 5266-20-6 Purity 98% Molecular For mula: C5H3LIN2O4 Molecular...
2. What is Lithium orotate (5266-20-6)? lithium orotate is a lithium supplement in the combination of orotic acid and lith...
supplement users. There are already several lithium salts on the market, such as lithium aspartate, lithium carbonate, and...
like pharmaceutical lithium carbonate and citrate. This really is much the same way prescription lithium works, although w...
signaling of among the D2 dopamine receptors within the brain. Elevated dopamine causes individuals to act impulsively and...
interested in our product, we are flexible with the customization of orders to suit your specific need and our quick lead ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Lithium orotate (5266 20-6)

39 views

Published on



https://www.cofttek.com/product/5266-20-6/

LITHIUM OROTATE (5266-20-6)

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Lithium orotate (5266 20-6)

  1. 1. LITHIUM OROTATE (5266-20-6) lithium orotate is a lithium supplement in the combination of orotic acid and lithium, beneficial to the ease of bipolar disorders, mania, depression, anxiety, and brain health, etc. Lithium is a naturally occurring trace element that could not exist alone, and it has to be in the salt form with other ingredients. Status: In Mass Production Unit: 25kg/Drum www.cofttek.com
  2. 2. 1. Lithium orotate Specifications Name: Lithium orotate CAS: 5266-20-6 Purity 98% Molecular For mula: C5H3LIN2O4 Molecular We ight: 162.0297 g/mol Melt Point: ≥300 °C Chemical name: OROTIC ACID LITHIUM SALT MONOHYDRATE Synonyms: lithium 2,6-dioxo-1,2,3,6-tetrahydropyrimidine-4-carboxylate; 4-Pyrimidinecarboxylic acid, 1,2,3,6-tetrahydro-2,6-dioxo-, lithium salt (1:1) InChI Key: IZJGDPULXXNWJP-UHFFFAOYSA-M Half Life: N/A Solubility: Soluble in DMSO, Methanol, Water Storage Condition: 0 – 4 C for short term (days to weeks), or -20 C for long term (months) Application: Lithium orotate is a substance that consists of lithium (an alkali metal) and orotic acid (a compound produced naturally in the body). Available in dietary supplement form, lithium orotate is touted as a natural treatment for a wide range of mental health problems. Appearance: White powder www.cofttek.com
  3. 3. 2. What is Lithium orotate (5266-20-6)? lithium orotate is a lithium supplement in the combination of orotic acid and lithium, beneficial to the ease of bipolar disorders, mania, depression, anxiety, and brain health, etc. Lithium is a naturally occurring trace element that could not exist alone, and it has to be in the salt form with other ingredients. Lithium orotate is a lithium compound popular among www.cofttek.com
  4. 4. supplement users. There are already several lithium salts on the market, such as lithium aspartate, lithium carbonate, and lithium chloride, etc. Well, lithium orotate is the only nutritional lithium for dietary supplements. 3. Lithium orotate (5266-20-6) benefits Lithium orotate has also been used with success in alleviating the pain from migraine and cluster headaches, low white blood cell counts, juvenile convulsive disease, alcoholism and liver disorders. And it is also reported that patients with myopia (nearsightedness) and glaucoma often benefit from the slight dehydrating effect of lithium on the eye, resulting in improvement in vision and reduction of intraocular pressure. 4. Lithium orotate (5266-20-6) Mechanism Of Action? Lithium orotate releases the lithium ion into the plasma and brain much www.cofttek.com
  5. 5. like pharmaceutical lithium carbonate and citrate. This really is much the same way prescription lithium works, although with no toxicity. Lithium orotate effectively addresses bipolar unpredictability by growing the uptake of two thrilling chemicals (dopamine and norepinephrine) into synaptosomes. Synaptosomes are squeezed off nerve being that can’t release the body’s hormones. This can help individuals to remain calm once they would certainly not be. Lithium interrupts the www.cofttek.com
  6. 6. signaling of among the D2 dopamine receptors within the brain. Elevated dopamine causes individuals to act impulsively and occasionally. Lithium orotate, citrate, carbonate also suppresses the glycogen synthase kinase 3 (GSK-3) enzyme that is essential in the cell ’s reaction to many signaling molecules. By destabilizing the D2 / GSK3 signaling path complex mania is reduced. 5. Lithium orotate (5266-20-6) Application Lithium orotate is a substance that consists of lithium (an alkali metal) and orotic acid (a compound produced naturally in the body). Available in dietary supplement form, lithium orotate is touted as a natural treatment for a wide range of mental health problems. 6. Lithium orotate powder for sale(Where to Buy Lithium orotate powder in bulk) Our company enjoys long term relationships with our clients because we focus on customer service and providing great products. If you are www.cofttek.com
  7. 7. interested in our product, we are flexible with the customization of orders to suit your specific need and our quick lead time on orders guarantees you’ll have great tasting our product on-time. We also focus on value-added services. We are available for service questions and information to support your business.We are an professional Lithium orotate powder supplier for several years, we supply products with competitive price, and our product is of the highest quality and undergoes strict, independent testing to ensure that it is safe for consumption around the world. References 1. Gong R, Wang P, Dworkin L. What we need to know about the effect of lithium on the kidney. Am J Physiol Renal Physiol. 2016;311(6):F1168-F1171.27122541 2. Heim W, Oelschläger H, Kreuter J, Müller-Oerlinghausen B. Liberation of lithium from sustained release preparations. A comparison of seven registered brands. Pharmacopsychiatry. 1994;27(1):27-31.8159780 3. Kling MA, Manowitz P, Pollack IW. Rat brain and serum lithium concentrations after acute injections of lithium carbonate and orotate. J Pharm Pharmacol. 1978;30(6):368-370.26768 www.cofttek.com

×