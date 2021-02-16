Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Home AeroPress Co ee Maker AeroPress Coffee Maker Sale $59.00 $39.90 or make 4 interest-free payments of $9.98 AUD fortnig...
Rediscover your favourite avours with The AeroPress Co ee Maker–an en rely unique way to brew co ee! Whether you’re compe ...
Find and buy the best co ee equipment, brewing gear, accessories and more online. Beanhunter Coupons Refund Policy Shippin...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Aero press coffee maker

5 views

Published on




https://shop.beanhunter.com/products/aerobie-aeropress-coffee-espresso-maker

Rediscover your favourite flavours with The AeroPress Coffee Maker–an entirely unique way to brew coffee! Whether you’re competing in the National Aeropress Championships, or just making a warm cup to kick off your backpacking adventures–coffee brewed through the Aeropress will consistently create smooth, rich, and nuanced flavours.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Aero press coffee maker

  1. 1. Home AeroPress Co ee Maker AeroPress Coffee Maker Sale $59.00 $39.90 or make 4 interest-free payments of $9.98 AUD fortnightly with More info Share this: Add to cart Buy it now 1 Quan ty $9.95 Flat Rate Shipping AUS wide What are you looking for?
  2. 2. Rediscover your favourite avours with The AeroPress Co ee Maker–an en rely unique way to brew co ee! Whether you’re compe ng in the Na onal Aeropress Championships, or just making a warm cup to kick o your backpacking adventures–co ee brewed through the Aeropress will consistently create smooth, rich, and nuanced avours. What makes it so di erent? Rather than pouring hot water over a bed of grounds to over-extract at the centre and under-extract around the edge–the AeroPress u lizes the full submersion method and separates extracted co ee through high-pressure processing micro- lters to create a grit-free cup unlike any other. The AeroPress simply put makes Smooth, Rich, Pure & Fast Co ee & Espresso anywhere. Be sure to check out our customer reviews below if you're s ll unconvinced! There really isn't an easier, faster or more delicious way to get barista-style co ee anywhere you go! SMOOTHEST - Using the ideal water temperature and gentle air pressure brewing yields rich avour with lower acidity and without bi erness. RICHEST - Total immersion brewing results in uniform extrac on of the ul mate in full co ee avour. PUREST - Micro ltered for grit free co ee – unlike other press-type co ee makers. FASTEST - One minute from start to enjoy. The actual press me takes only 20 seconds. MADE IN THE US - Patented Features Total Immersion Co ee Perfect Grit free black co ee Bisphenol-A (BPA) and phthalate free Made in the U.S.A Includes: 1 x AeroPress Co ee maker (Latest Model in Stock) Chamber Plunger Filter Cap Paddle Scoop 1 x 350 Micro Filters for AeroPress or the equivalent of a years supply You may also like
  3. 3. Find and buy the best co ee equipment, brewing gear, accessories and more online. Beanhunter Coupons Refund Policy Shipping Policy Copyright © 2021 Beanhunter Shop. About Us Top Brands & Products Popular Products Follow us Quick shop Sale Choose op ons from $43.90 Fellow Atmos Co ee Vacuum Canister Quick shop Sale Add to cart $59.95 $39.90 AeroPress Go Co ee Maker Quick shop Sale Add to cart $14.95 $12.90 Hario V60 2 Cup (100Pcs) White Papers Bulk Quick shop $34.95 Kinto Handcr Mug 320ml

×