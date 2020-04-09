Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Orion Market Research Global Automotive NFC Market: Industry Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2019-2025 Request a Free Report on Sample of Global Automotive NFC Market @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/automotive-nfc-market ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Company Name: Orion Market Research Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari Email: info@omrglobal.com Contact no: +1 646-755-7667, +91 7803040404
  2. 2. The global automotive NFC market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period. Smart driving is primarily focused on the driver and passengers. The automobile is being transformed by technology, improved security and enhance the driving experience. NFC technology brings personalized entertainment and a connected experience into the car’s environment in a safe and easy-to-use manner. NFC is the crucial technology for the automotive makers, that provides effortless connection and keyless access and entry to the audio system of the vehicle via Bluetooth pairing. NFC key features include fast and intuitive operations, short operating distance with privacy and security, and greatly facilitates Bluetooth pairing and Wi-Fi hotspot registration. A full Report of Global Automotive NFC Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/automotive-nfc-market The automotive NFC market is primarily driven by the features offered by the NFC-enabled devices and newest automotive trends that allow car sharing, corporate fleet management wi-fi pairing, and personalization inside cars. The automotive NFC helps in connecting vehicles and keys to portable devices and infrastructure. This opens lucrative opportunities for the market in various applications such as car access, engine start, create personalized settings, set up Wi-Fi and WLAN connections, acquire vehicle information, make in-car payment for videos, tolls and others, and vehicle management. Request a Free Report on Sample of Global Automotive NFC Market @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/automotive-nfc-market Key players to contribute to the growth of the market The prominent players functioning in the global automotive NFC industry such as NXP Semiconductors N.V., STMicroelectronics N.V., Sony Corp., Panasonic Corp., Broadcom Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., BMW AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Renesas Electronics Corp., and others continuously contribute to the growth of the automotive NFC market during the forecast period. For instance, in June 2019, Infineon Technologies AG acquired Cypress Semiconductor Corp. for accelerating and strengthening its position in the market and enhance the growth. With this acquisition, the company would provide an improved portfolio for linking the digital with the real world, in automotive, industrial and IoT sectors. Further, Microposs provides an NFC interface for keyless accessing and effortless connection via Bluetooth. For the Bluetooth pairing, the mobile phone works as a reader/writer and audio system. For keyless access or entry, NFC-enabled mobile phone replaces the traditional key used to enter and start the car’s engine. NFC handset operates in the card mode, and the car handle, in the reader/writer mode. The company also offers the MP007, which is primarily used as an external protocol analyzer, so that NFC-related interoperability issues can be troubleshot. Gemalto NV offers virtual car keys and enables digitalization of the customer journey for private cars, vehicle fleets, car-sharing or rental cars. Also, it eliminates the user’s need to physically pick up keys; rather it offers management with enhanced security and greater user convenience.
  3. 3. Global Automotive NFC Market – Segmentation By Type • 106 Kbit/S • 212 Kbit/S • 424 Kbit/S By Application • On-Board Units • Car Keys • Others Global Automotive NFC Market – Segment by Region North America • United States • Canada Europe • Germany • United Kingdom • France • Spain • Italy • Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific • China • Japan • India • Rest of Asia-Pacific Rest of the World • Middle East & Africa • Latin America
  4. 4. Company Profiles • Alpine Electronics Inc. • BMW AG • Broadcom Inc. • Continental AG • Daimler AG • Ford Motor Co. • Gemalto NV • Infineon Technologies AG • MediaTek Inc. • Micropross SAS • NXP Semiconductors N.V. • Panasonic Corp. • PREMO S.A. • Qualcomm Technologies Inc. • Renesas Electronics Corp. • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. • Smartrac N.V. • Sony Corp. • STMicroelectronics N.V. • Texas Instruments Inc. For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report- customization/automotive-nfc-market About Orion Market Research Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research- based services. For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research Media Contact: Company Name: Orion Market Research Contact Person: Mr. AnuragTiwari Email: info@omrglobal.com Contact no: +1 646-755-7667, +91 780-304-0404

