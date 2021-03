The Moffat Road: Denver to East Portal (2012 - 2016) showcases Union Pacific's modern take on mountain railroading along David Moffat's route west of Denver, Colorado, and the legacy that still lives on today along the former Denver & Rio Grande Western's Mainline thru the Rockies. In this book, we follow the first 50-miles of track leading up to the 6.2-mile long Moffat Tunnel.