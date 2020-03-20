Successfully reported this slideshow.
MUSICA -RIPASSIAMO LE NOTE MAESTRA LARA
BUONGIORNO RAGAZZI! NON PERDIAMO L’ALLENAMENTO ALLA MUSICA! IN QUESTI GIORNI HO ACCOMPAGNATO LE ATTIVITA’ PROPOSTE CON BRA...
leggere la musica NON E’ difficile!
Attenzione!!!
VEDIAMO INSIEME 3 diversi metodi per imparare a leggere le note. 1. LA SCALA MUSICALE Per usare questo metodo devi padrone...
Puoi fissare alcuni punti di riferimento per non confonderti: Scrivi da solo/a i nomi alle note che mancano… è facile!
2. RIGHE E SPAZI  Osserviamo quindi che nel pentagramma si alternano 5 righe e 4 spazi...proviamo a leggerli separatamente
3.LA MANO DI GUIDO D’AREZZO Questo metodo, che risale ad uno studioso di musica del medioevo, Guido d’Arezzo, assomiglia a...
3.LA MANO DI GUIDO D’AREZZO
Ora tocca a noi!  IN QUESTI GIORNI PUOI:  ALLENARTI SUL SITO http://www.musicbus.it/  DISEGNARE LA MANO DELLE NOTE CHE ...
 SPERO SIATE SERENI NEL RICEVERE QUESTE LEZIONI, E NON PREOCCUPATEVI… FATE I COMPITI SENZA FRETTA…  UN ABBRACCIO GRANDE ...
RIPASSIAMO IN TRE METODI LE NOTE MUSICALI

