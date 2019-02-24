Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
must read science books : Cyberwar | Science & Technology Listen to Cyberwar and must read science books new releases on y...
must read science books : Cyberwar | Science & Technology The question of how Donald Trump won the 2016 election looms ove...
must read science books : Cyberwar | Science & Technology Written By: Kathleen Hall Jamieson. Narrated By: Emily Durante P...
must read science books : Cyberwar | Science & Technology Download Full Version Cyberwar Audio OR Download now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

must read science books : Cyberwar | Science & Technology

3 views

Published on

Listen to Cyberwar and must read science books new releases on your iPhone... iPad... or Android. Get any must read science books FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

must read science books : Cyberwar | Science & Technology

  1. 1. must read science books : Cyberwar | Science & Technology Listen to Cyberwar and must read science books new releases on your iPhone, iPad, or Android. Get any must read science books FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. must read science books : Cyberwar | Science & Technology The question of how Donald Trump won the 2016 election looms over his presidency. In particular, were the 78,000 voters who gave him an Electoral College victory affected by the Russian trolls and hackers? Trump has denied it. So too has Vladimir Putin. Others cast the answer as unknowable. ​ Drawing on path-breaking work in which she and her colleagues isolated significant communication effects in the 2000 and 2008 presidential campaigns, the eminent political communication scholar Kathleen Hall Jamieson marshals the troll posts, unique polling data, analyses of how the press used the hacked content, and a synthesis of half a century of media effects research to argue that, although not certain, it is probable that the Russians helped elect the 45th president of the United States. ​ In the process, Cyberwar tackles questions that include: How extensive was the troll messaging? What characteristics of the social media platforms did the Russians exploit? Why did the mainstream press rush the hacked content into the citizenry's newsfeeds? Was Clinton telling the truth when she alleged that the debate moderators distorted what she said in the leaked speeches? Did the Russian influence extend beyond social media and news to alter the behavior of FBI director James Comey?
  3. 3. must read science books : Cyberwar | Science & Technology Written By: Kathleen Hall Jamieson. Narrated By: Emily Durante Publisher: HighBridge Company Date: November 2018 Duration: 9 hours 8 minutes
  4. 4. must read science books : Cyberwar | Science & Technology Download Full Version Cyberwar Audio OR Download now

×