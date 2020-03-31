Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập – Tự do – Hạnh phúc -----------    ---------- THUYẾT MINH DỰ ÁN ĐẦU TƯ NHÀ M...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 2 CỘNG HÒA XÃ H...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 3 MỤC LỤC CHƯƠN...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 4 Chương III: P...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 5 III.3. Các th...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 6 CHƯƠNG I. MỞ ...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 7 có khá nhiều ...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 8 Trước mắt, th...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 9 bột hòa tan” ...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 10 CHƯƠNG II: Đ...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 11 thúc đẩy phá...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 12 trên 90% lượ...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 13 giá trị kinh...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 14 I.5. Đất đai...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 15 Dân cư phân ...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 16 Đăk Mil là h...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 17 sản xuất lươ...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 18 Đăk Mil là h...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 19 Ma Thuột (tỉ...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 20 Những năm 19...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 21 Vào lúc 5 gi...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 22 Đặc biệt, Đă...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 23 Chế độ mưa: ...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 24 nhạt; m<0,2g...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 25 ra, hiện còn...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 26 xuất khẩu cà...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 27 Mùi thơm quy...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 28 Lớp vỏ quả: ...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 29 chất thơm hỗ...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 30 lưu huỳnh......
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 31 Các Alcaloid...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 32 Độ ẩm: 12.5%...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 33 Tỷ lệ khối l...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 34 hương vị khá...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 35 CHẤT BẢO QUẢ...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 36 Thị trường t...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 37 Những nước c...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 38 Thời gian tớ...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 39 (100.000 tấn...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 40 Xây dựng nhà...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 41 III. Địa điể...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 42 - Khi dự án ...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 43 Để phục vụ c...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 44 CHƯƠNG III: ...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 45 Nguyên liệu:...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 46 _ Xử lý bằng...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 47 béo (bơ thực...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 48 xảy ra hiện ...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 49
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 50 1. Thiết bị ...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 51 Theo tỉ lệ t...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 52 ÔÛ phaàn naø...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 53 1. THIEÁT BÒ...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 54 Tónh 3500 kg...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 55 Sô ñoà nguye...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 56 Thoâng soá k...
Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 57 Baûn veõ chi...
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav

8 views

Published on

Dịch vụ lập dự án đầu tư | duanviet.com.vn | 0918755356
Thiết kế quy hoạch
Lập báo cáo môi trường
Lập dự án
Xử lí nước thải

Published in: Investor Relations
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Nha may san xuat che bien nong san chat luong cao dak nong - dav

  1. 1. CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập – Tự do – Hạnh phúc -----------    ---------- THUYẾT MINH DỰ ÁN ĐẦU TƯ NHÀ MÁY SẢN XUẤT, CHẾ BIẾN NÔNG SẢN CHẤT LƯỢNG CAO Chủ đầu tư: Địa điểm: Cụm Công nghiệp – Tiểu thủ công nghiệp Thuận An, xã Thuận An, huyện Đắk Mil, tỉnh Đắk Nông. ___ Tháng 10/2019 ___
  2. 2. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 2 CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập – Tự do – Hạnh phúc -----------    ---------- THUYẾT MINH DỰ ÁN ĐẦU TƯ NHÀ MÁY SẢN XUẤT, CHẾ BIẾN NÔNG SẢN CHẤT LƯỢNG CAO CHỦ ĐẦU TƯ Tổng Giám đốc ĐƠN VỊ TƯ VẤN CÔNG TY CP TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ DỰ ÁN VIỆT Giám đốc
  3. 3. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 3 MỤC LỤC CHƯƠNG I. MỞ ĐẦU......................................................................................... 6 I. Giới thiệu về chủ đầu tư............................................................................. 6 II. Mô tả sơ bộ thông tin dự án...................................................................... 6 III. Sự cần thiết xây dựng dự án.................................................................... 6 IV. Các căn cứ pháp lý.................................................................................. 7 V. Mục tiêu dự án.......................................................................................... 7 V.1. Mục tiêu chung...................................................................................... 7 V.2. Mục tiêu cụ thể...................................................................................... 9 Chương II: ĐỊA ĐIỂM VÀ QUY MÔ THỰC HIỆN DỰ ÁN ........................... 10 I. Hiện trạng kinh tế - xã hội vùng thực hiện dự án.................................... 10 I.1. Vị trí địa lý............................................................................................ 10 I.2. Địa hình................................................................................................. 11 I.3. Khí hậu thời tiết. ................................................................................... 11 I.4. Thủy văn: .............................................................................................. 12 I.5. Đất đai:.................................................................................................. 14 I.6. Dân số. .................................................................................................. 14 I.7. Huyện Đăk Mil: .................................................................................... 15 II. Quy mô sản xuất của dự án. ................................................................... 25 II.1. Đánh giá nhu cầu thị trường................................................................ 25 II.2. Quy mô đầu tư của dự án..................................................................... 39 III. Địa điểm và hình thức đầu tư xây dựng dự án...................................... 41 III.1. Địa điểm xây dựng............................................................................. 41 III.2. Hình thức đầu tư................................................................................. 41 IV. Nhu cầu sử dụng đất và phân tích các yếu tố đầu vào của dự án. ........ 41 IV.1. Nhu cầu sử dụng đất của dự án.......................................................... 41 IV.2. Phân tích đánh giá các yếu tố đầu vào đáp ứng nhu cầu của dự án... 41
  4. 4. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 4 Chương III: PHÂN TÍCH QUI MÔ, DIỆN TÍCH XÂY DỰNG CÔNG TRÌNH LỰA CHỌN PHƯƠNG ÁN KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ ................................. 44 I. Phân tích qui mô, diện tích xây dựng công trình..................................... 44 II. Phân tích lựa chọn phương án kỹ thuật, công nghệ. .............................. 44 Chương IV: CÁC PHƯƠNG ÁN THỰC HIỆN DỰ ÁN................................... 69 I. Phương án giải phóng mặt bằng, tái định cư và hỗ trợ xây dựng cơ sở hạ tầng...................................................................................................................... 69 II. Các phương án xây dựng công trình. ..................................................... 69 III. Phương án tổ chức thực hiện................................................................. 76 IV. Phân đoạn thực hiện và tiến độ thực hiện, hình thức quản lý dự án..... 80 Chương V: ĐÁNH GIÁ TÁC ĐỘNG MÔI TRƯỜNG – GIẢI PHÁP PHÒNG CHỐNG CHÁY NỔ VÀ YÊU CẦU AN NINH QUỐC PHÒNG..................... 81 I. Đánh giá tác động môi trường................................................................. 81 I.1. Giới thiệu chung: .................................................................................. 81 I.2. Các quy định và các hướng dẫn về môi trường.................................... 81 I.3. Các tiêu chuẩn về môi trường áp dụng cho dự án ................................ 82 II. Tác động của dự án tới môi trường........................................................ 82 II.1. Nguồn gây ra ô nhiễm ......................................................................... 82 II.2. Mức độ ảnh hưởng tới môi trường...................................................... 84 II.3. Giải pháp khắc phục ảnh hưởng tiêu cực của dự án tới môi trường... 85 III. Kết luận:................................................................................................ 87 Chương VI: TỔNG VỐN ĐẦU TƯ – NGUỒN VỐN THỰC HIỆN VÀ HIỆU QUẢ CỦA DỰ ÁN............................................................................................. 88 I. Tổng vốn đầu tư và nguồn vốn của dự án. .............................................. 88 II. Tiến độ vốn thực hiện dự án................................................................... 96 III. Phân tích hiệu quả kinh tế và phương án trả nợ của dự án................... 98 III.1. Nguồn vốn dự kiến đầu tư của dự án................................................. 98 III.2. Phương án vay.................................................................................. 100
  5. 5. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 5 III.3. Các thông số tài chính của dự án. .................................................... 101 KẾT LUẬN....................................................................................................... 103 I. Kết luận.................................................................................................. 103 II. Đề xuất và kiến nghị............................................................................. 103 PHỤ LỤC: CÁC BẢNG TÍNH HIỆU QUẢ CỦA DỰ ÁN............................. 104 Phụ lục 1 Tổng mức, cơ cấu nguồn vốn của dự án thực hiện dự án ...Error! Bookmark not defined. Phụ lục 2 Bảng tính khấu hao hàng năm của dự án..Error! Bookmark not defined. Phụ lục 3 Bảng tính doanh thu và dòng tiền hàng năm của dự án.......Error! Bookmark not defined. Phụ lục 4 Bảng Kế hoạch trả nợ hàng năm của dự án. .....Error! Bookmark not defined. Phụ lục 5 Bảng mức trả nợ hàng năm theo dự án.....Error! Bookmark not defined. Phụ lục 6 Bảng Phân tích khả năng hoàn vốn giản đơn của dự án......Error! Bookmark not defined. Phụ lục 7 Bảng Phân tích khả năng hoàn vốn có chiết khấu của dự án ......................................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. Phụ lục 8 Bảng Tính toán phân tích hiện giá thuần (NPV) của dự án.Error! Bookmark not defined. Phụ lục 9 Bảng Phân tích theo tỷ suất hoàn vốn nội bộ (IRR) của dự án. ........................................................................ Error! Bookmark not defined.
  6. 6. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 6 CHƯƠNG I. MỞ ĐẦU I. Giới thiệu về chủ đầu tư.  Chủ đầu tư:.  Giấy phép ĐKKD số:  Đại diện pháp luật: Ông  Chức vụ: Tổng Giám đốc  Địa chỉ trụ sở:. II. Mô tả sơ bộ thông tin dự án.  Tên dự án: Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao.  Địa điểm xây dựng: Cụm Công nghiệp – Tiệu thủ công nghiệp Thuận An, xã Thuận An, huyện Đắk Mil, tỉnh Đắk Nông.  Hình thức quản lý: Do chủ đầu tư trực tiếp quản lý.  Tổng mức đầu tư của dự án: 107.342.718.000 (Một trăm linh bảy tỷ ba trăm bốn mươi hai triệu bảy trăm mười tám nghìn đồng).  Trong đó:  Vốn huy động (tự có) : 32.202.815.000 đ.  Vốn vay : 75.139.903.000 đ. III. Sự cần thiết xây dựng dự án. Việc đầu tư xây dựng nhà máy chế biến cà phê chất lượng cao sẽ nâng cao chất lượng cà phê nhân, cà phê rang xay, cà phê 3in1. Nâng cao tính chủ động trong quá trình sản xuất, bảo quản và xuất khẩu tạo điều kiện để năng cao giá trị của cây cà phê, ca cao, hồ tiêu, như các sản phẩm sau khi chế biến cũng như bảo vệ môi trường. Đầu tư công nghệ tiên tiến chế biến sau thu hoạch, tạo ra một đầu mối chế biến cà phê chất lượng cao cho vùng và khu vực lân cận.Gắn liền điều hành và sản xuất làm một khu để trực tiếp chỉ đạo.Nước ta có nguồn nguyên liệu về sản phẩm dự án dự kiến sản xuất là khá dồi dào, cùng với nguồn nhân lực có tay nghề thì việc phát triển sản xuất là khá thuận lợi song bên cạnh đó trên thị trường cũng
  7. 7. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 7 có khá nhiều thương hiệu nổi tiếng về loại sản phẩm này nên khi dự án đi vào vận hành cũng phải chú ý đến kế hoạch tiêu thụ sản phẩm. Kết luận: Nắm bắt được chính sách, mục tiêu phát triển ngành sản xuất và chế biến cà phê của Tỉnh Đắk Nông thời nhận thấy nhu cầu về sử dụng cà phê trong nước và nước ngoài ngày càng cao, Công ty chúng tôi đã phối hợp cùng Công ty Cổ Phần Tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt lập dự án xây dựng “Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao”, đây là một hướng đầu tư đứng đắn trong giai đoạn hiện nay nhằm phát huy thế mạnh của địa phương đẩy nhanh tốc độ phát triển kinh tế xã hội. IV. Các căn cứ pháp lý.  Luật Xây dựng số 50/2014/QH13 ngày 18 tháng 06 năm 2014 của Quốc Hội nước CHXHCN Việt Nam;  Luật Đất đai số 45/2013/QH13 ngày 29 tháng 11 năm 2013 của Quốc Hội nước CHXHCN Việt Nam;  Luật Đầu tư số 67/2014/QH13 ngày 26 tháng 11 năm 2014 của Quốc Hội nước CHXHCN Việt Nam;  Luật Doanh nghiệp số 68/2014/QH13 ngày 26 tháng 11 năm 2014 của Quốc Hội nước CHXHCN Việt Nam;  Nghị định số 32/2015/NĐ-CP ngày 25/3/2015 của Chính phủ về quản lý chi phí đầu tư xây dựng;  Nghị định số 46/2015/NĐ-CP ngày 12/5/2015 của Chính phủ về quản lý chất lượng và bảo trì công trình xây dựng;  Nghị định số 59/2015/NĐ-CP ngày 18/6/2015 của Chính phủ về quản lý dự án đầu tư xây dựng;  Quyết định số 79/QĐ-BXD ngày 15/02/2017 của Bộ Xây dựng về việc công bố định mức chi phí quản lý dự án và tư vấn đầu tư xây dựng; V. Mục tiêu dự án. V.1. Mục tiêu chung. Góp phần thực hiện mục tiêu theo tinh thần Quyết định số 1987/QĐ-BNN- TT ngày 21/8/2012 của Bộ Nông nghiệp và Phát triển nông thôn phê duyệt Quy hoạch phát triển ngành cà phê đến năm 2020 và tầm nhìn đến năm 2030 đã đưa ra những khuyến khích các nhà đầu tư trong, ngoài nước tiếp tục đầu tư xây dựng mới các nhà máy chế biến sâu cà phê, gồm có cà phê bột, cà phê hoà tan với tổng công suất gần 15 đến 20% trong tổng sản lượng cà phê nhân thô của cả nước.
  8. 8. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 8 Trước mắt, thời gian tới, Bộ Nông nghiệp và Phát triển nông thôn sẽ ban hành quy hoạch chi tiết về mạng lưới chế biến cà phê gắn với vùng nguyên liệu, trong đó, tập trung các cơ chế, chính sách để phát triển chế biến sâu cà phê. Bộ cũng ban hành thêm các quy chuẩn về chất lượng cà phê hoà tan, cà phê bột, quy chuẩn về đảm bảo an toàn cơ sở chế biến cà phê hoà tan, cà phê bột nhằm ngăn chặn tình trạng sản xuất cà phê bột, cà phê hoà tan kém chất lượng, không đảm bảo vệ sinh an toàn thực phẩm. Đây là cơ hội để các doanh nghiệp hoạt động lĩnh vực cà phê xác định được mục tiêu sản xuất kinh doanh. Dự án góp phần thực hiện mục tiêu chế biến cà phê của Việt Nam, với các thông số, cụ thể như sau: Cà phê nhân: Cà phê nhân tập trung cho thị trường xuất khẩu. Ổn định công suất chế biến cà phê nhân xuất khẩu khoảng 1,0 triệu tấn/năm, giá trị xuất khẩu đạt 2,1-3,0 tỷ USD, chiếm 55-70% tổng kim ngạch xuất khẩu cà phê.Từ nay đến năm 2020, tập trung nâng cấp, hiện đại hoá các dây chuyền chế biến hiện có để nâng cao chất lượng và an toàn thựcphẩm; không khuyến khích đầu tư xây dựng mới hoặc mở rộng công suất thiết kế đối với các cơ sở chế biếncà phê nhân hiện có. Khi “dự án nhà máy chế biến cà phê và sản xuất cà phê bột hòa tan” đi vào hoạt động sẽ góp một phần sản lượng vào mục tiêu chung của toàn ngành. Cà phê rang xay: Cà phê rang xay chủ yếu dành cho thị trường nội địa. Từ nay đến năm 2020 và định hướng 2030, tập trung nâng cao công suất thực tế và chất lượng và an toàn thực phẩm các sản phẩm cà phê rang xay của các cơ sở hiện có: Tăng sản lượng chế biến cà phê rang xay từ 26.000 tấn/năm (tương đương 50% công suất thiết kế) hiện nay lên 36.000 tấn/năm (70% so với công suất thiết kế) vào năm 2015 và 50.000 tấn/năm (trên 90% công suất thiết kế) vào năm 2020.Các cơ sở chế biến cà phê rang xay đủ điều kiện đảm bảo an toàn thực phẩm, sản phẩm đáp ứng tiêu chuẩn và các quy định về an toàn thực phẩm. Nhu cầu về cà phê rang xay sẽ ngày càng tăng nên việc xây dựng nhà máy sản xuất là ưu tiên hàng đầu. Cà phê hòa tan: Ưu tiên phát triển công nghiệp chế biến cà phê hoà tan thành sản phẩm hàng hoá có giá trị gia tăng cao phục vụ xuất khẩu và tiêu thụ nội địa: Chế biến cà phê hòa tan nguyên chất đạt 55.000 tấn/năm vào năm 2020, tăng lên 120.000 tấn/năm vào năm 2030. Chế biến cà phê hòa tan phối trộn (“3 trong 1”, “2 trong 1”...) đạt 200.000 tấn sản phẩm/năm vàonăm 2020, định hướng đến năm 2030 đạt 230.000 tấn/năm. Đến năm 2030, kim ngạch xuất khẩu và tiêu dùng nội địa cà phê chế biến sâu đạt trên 1 tỷ USD, chiếm 25% tổng giá trị sản xuất của công nghiệp chế biến cà phê.Việc ” Dự án nhà máy chế biến cà phê và sản xuất cà phê
  9. 9. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 9 bột hòa tan” đi vào hoạt động có tính khả thi cao vì lĩnh vực sản xuất cà phê hòa tan đang rất tiềm năng và nhu cầu rất lớn. V.2. Mục tiêu cụ thể. Đầu tư xây dựng hoàn chỉnh nhà máy với dây chuyền máy móc công nghệ hiện đại. Xây dựng khu sản xuất và nhà kho đạt tiêu chuẩn cao đáp ứng nhu cầu chế biến ca phê nhân, ca phe 3 trong 1, các sản phẩm tư ca cao chất lượng cao, để vừa đảm bảo xuất khẩu vừa chủ động là nguyên liệu cho các dây chuyền chế biến cà phê rang xay cũng như các loại cà phê thành phẩm khác, ca cao, hồ tiêu.Cải thiện điều kiện làm việc của cán bộ công nhân trong nhà máy. Đảm bảo môi trường đô thị, tránh ô nhiễm không khí đối với khu dân cư đô thị. + Đầu tư chế biến cà phê nhân xuất khẩu: 3.000 tấn/năm. + Đầu tư chế biến cà phê hòa tan 3in1: 500 tấn/năm. + Đầu tư chế biến cà phê rang xay: 300 tấn/năm.
  10. 10. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 10 CHƯƠNG II: ĐỊA ĐIỂM VÀ QUY MÔ THỰC HIỆN DỰ ÁN I. Hiện trạng kinh tế - xã hội vùng thực hiện dự án. I.1. Vị trí địa lý Nằm ở cửa ngõ phía Nam của Tây Nguyên, Đắk Nông có Quốc lộ 14 nối thành phố Hồ Chí Minh và các tỉnh Miền đông Nam bộ với các tỉnh Tây nguyên, cách Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh 230 km về phía Bắc và cách Thành phố Ban Mê Thuột (Đắk Lăk) 120 km về phía Tây Nam; có Quốc lộ 28 nối Đắk Nông với Lâm Đồng, Bình Thuận và các tỉnh Duyên hải miền Trung, cách Thành phố Đà Lạt (Lâm Đồng) 170 km và Thành phố Phan Thiết (Bình Thuận) 160km về phía Đông. Đăk Nông có 130 km đường biên giới tiếp giáp với tỉnh Mondulkiri, có 02 cửa khẩu Bu Prăng và Dak Peur nối thông với Mondulkiri, Kratie, Kandal, Pnom Penh, Siem Reap, v.v. của nước bạn Campuchia. Vị trí địa lý như trên sẽ tạo điều kiện cho Đắk Nông có thể mở rộng giao lưu với các tỉnh trong khu vực Tây nguyên; vùng kinh tế trọng điểm phía Nam; Duyên hải miền Trung và nước bạn Campuchia, là nguồn động lực để Đăk Nông
  11. 11. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 11 thúc đẩy phát triển kinh tế - xã hội, trong tương lai sẽ trở thành trung tâm phát triển kinh tế năng động của khu vực Tây Nguyên. I.2. Địa hình. Đắk Nông nằm trọn trên cao nguyên M'Nông, độ cao trung bình khoảng 600 m đến 700m so với mặt nước biển, có nơi lên đến 1.982m (Tà Đùng). Nhìn tổng thể, địa hình Đăk Nông như hai mái của một ngôi nhà mà đường nóc là dãy núi Nam Nung, chạy dài từ Đông sang Tây, có độ cao trung bình khoảng 800m, có nơi cao đến hơn 1.500m. Địa hình có hướng thấp dần từ Đông sang Tây. Các huyện Đăk Song, Đăk Mil, Cư Jut, Krông Nô thuộc lưu vực sông Krông Nô, sông Srêpốk nên thấp dần từ Nam xuống Bắc. Các huyện Tuy Đức, Đăk Rlâp, Đăk Glong và thị xã Gia Nghĩa thuộc thượng nguồn lưu vực sông Đồng Nai nên thấp dần từ Bắc xuống Nam. Vì vậy, Đăk Nông có địa hình đa dạng và phong phú, bị chia cắt mạnh, có sự xen kẽ giữa các núi cao hùng vĩ, hiểm trở với các cao nguyên rộng lớn, dốc thoải, lượn sóng, khá bằng phẳng xen kẽ các dải đồng bằng thấp trũng. Địa hình thung lũng thấp, có độ dốc từ 0-30 chủ yếu phân bố dọc sông Krông Nô, Sêrêpôk, thuộc các huyện Cư Jút, Krông Nô. Địa hình cao nguyên đất đỏ bazan chủ yếu ở Đắk Mil, Đắk Song, độ cao trung bình 600 - 800 m, độ dốc khoảng 5-100. Địa hình chia cắt mạnh và có độ dốc lớn > 150 phân bố chủ yếu trên địa bàn các huyện Đăk Glong, Đắk R'Lấp. I.3. Khí hậu thời tiết. Đăk Nông là khu vực chuyển tiếp giữa hai tiểu vùng khí hậu Tây Nguyên và Đông nam bộ, chế độ khí hậu mang đặc điểm chung của khí hậu nhiệt đới gió mùa cận xích đạo, nhưng có sự nâng lên của địa hình nên có đặc trưng của khí hậu cao nguyên nhiệt đới ẩm, vừa chịu ảnh hưởng của gió mùa Tây Nam khô nóng. Mỗi năm có 2 mùa rõ rệt: Mùa mưa từ tháng 4 đến hết tháng 11, tập trung
  12. 12. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 12 trên 90% lượng mưa cả năm; mùa khô từ tháng 12 đến hết tháng 3 năm sau, lượng mưa không đáng kể. Nhiệt độ trung bình năm 22o -23o C, nhiệt độ cao nhất 35o C, tháng nóng nhất là tháng 4. Nhiệt độ thấp nhất 14o c, tháng lạnh nhất vào tháng 12. Tổng số giờ nắng trong năm trung bình 2000-2300 giờ. Tổng tích ôn cao 8.0000 rất phù hợp với phát triển các cây trồng nhiệt đới lâu năm. Lượng mưa trung bình năm 2.513 mm, lượng mưa cao nhất 3.000mm. Tháng mưa nhiều nhất vào tháng 8, 9; mưa ít nhất vào tháng 1, 2. Độ ẩm không khí trung bình 84%. Độ bốc hơi mùa khô 14,6-15,7 mm/ngày, mùa mưa 1,5-1,7 mm/ngày. Hướng gió thịnh hành mùa mưa là Tây Nam, hướng gió thịnh hành mùa khô là Đông Bắc, tốc độ gió bình quân 2,4 -5,4 m/s , hầu như không có bão nên không gây ảnh hưởng đến kinh tế-xã hội. Tuy nhiên cũng như các vùng khác của Tây Nguyên, điều bất lợi cơ bản về khí hậu là sự mất cân đối về lượng mưa trong năm và sự biến động lớn về biên độ nhiệt ngày đêm và theo mùa, nên yếu tố quyết định đến sản xuất và sinh hoạt là việc cấp nước, giữ nước và việc bố trí mùa vụ cây trồng. I.4. Thủy văn: Đắk Nông có mạng lưới sông suối, hồ, đập phân bố tương đối đều khắp. Đây là điều kiện thuận lợi để khai thác nguồn nước phục vụ sản xuất nông nghiệp, công nghiệp, xây dựng các công trình thủy điện và phục vụ nhu cầu dân sinh. Các sông chính chảy qua địa phận tỉnh gồm: Sông Sêrêpôk do hai nhánh sông Krông Nô và Krông Na hợp lưu với nhau tại thác Buôn Dray. Khi chảy qua địa phận huyện Cư Jút, tỉnh Đắk Nông, do kiến tạo địa chất phức tạp, lòng sông trở nên hẹp và dốc nên tạo ra các thác nước lớn hùng vĩ, vừa có cảnh quan thiên nhiên đẹp, vừa có tiềm năng thủy điện mang lại
  13. 13. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 13 giá trị kinh tế. Đó là thác Trinh Nữ, Dray H'Linh, Gia Long, ĐraySap. Các suối Đắk Gang, Đắk Nir, Dray H'Linh, Ea Tuor, Đắk Ken, Đắk Klou, Đắk Sor cũng đều là thượng nguồn của sông Sêrêpôk. Sông Krông Nô. Bắt nguồn từ dãy núi cao trên 2.000 m phía Đông Nam tỉnh Đắk Lắc, chảy qua huyện Krông Nô. Sông Krông Nô có ý nghĩa rất quan trọng đối với sản xuất và đời sống dân cư trong tỉnh. Còn nhiều suối lớn nhỏ khác suối Đắk Mâm, Đắk Rô, Đắk Rí, Đắk Nang là thượng nguồn của sông Krông Nô. Hệ thống sông suối thượng nguồn sông Đồng Nai. Sông Đồng Nai dòng chảy chính không chảy qua địa phận Đắk Nông nhưng có nhiều sông suối thượng nguồn. Đáng kể nhất là: Suối Đắk Rung bắt nguồn từ khu vực Thuận Hạnh, Đắk Nông với chiều dài 90 km. Suối Đắk Nông có lưu lượng trung bình 12,44m3/s. Môduyn dòng chảy trung bình 47,9 m3/skm2.Suối Đắk Bukso là ranh giới giữa huyện Đắk Song và Đắk R'Lấp. Suối ĐắkR'Lấp có diện tích lưu vực 55,2 km2, là hệ thống suối đầu nguồn của thủy điện Thác Mơ. Suối Đắk R'Tih chảy về sông Đồng Nai, đầu nguồn của thủy điện D9a8kR'tih và thủy điện Trị An. Ngoài ra trên địa bàn tỉnh còn có nhiều hồ, đập lớn vừa có tác dụng giữ nước cho sản xuất nông, công nghiệp, thủy điện, vừa là tiềm năng để phát triển du lịch như Hồ Tây, EaSnô, Ea T'Linh, Đắk Rông, Đak Đier, ĐăkR'tih, Đồng Nai 3,4.v.v. Chế độ lũ: Chịu sự chi phối mạnh của sông Krông Nô. Tại Đức Xuyên lũ lớn thường xảy ra vào tháng 9, 10. Hàng năm dòng sông này thường gây ngập lũ ở một số vùng thuộc các xã phía nam huyện Krông Nô. Lũ trên sông Sêrêpôk là tổ hợp lũ của 2 sông Krông Nô và Krông Na, lũ xuất hiện vào tháng 9 và 10.
  14. 14. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 14 I.5. Đất đai: Đăk Nông có tổng diện tích đất tự nhiên là 650.927 ha. Về thổ nhưỡng: Đất đai Đăk Nông khá phong phú và đa dạng, nhưng chủ yếu gồm 05 nhóm chính: Nhóm đất xám trên nền đá macma axit và đá cát chiếm khoảng 40% diện tích và được phân bổ đều toàn tỉnh. Đất đỏ bazan trên nền đá bazan phong hóa chiếm khoảng 35% diện tích, có tầng dày bình quân 120 cm, phân bổ chủ yếu ở Đăk Mil, Đăk Song. Còn lại là đất đen bồi tụ trên nền đá bazan, đất Gley và đất phù sa bồi tụ dọc các dòng sông, suối. Với tài nguyên đất đai nêu trên, Đăk Nông rất thuận lợi cho việc phát triển các loại cây công nghiệp dài ngày như: Cà phê, cao su, chè, tiêu, điều trên nền đất xám, đất đỏ bazan. Đồng thời rất thích hợp cho phát triển một diện tích lớn cây hàng năm như lúa, ngô và các loại cây công nghiệp ngắn ngày khác trên đất đen bồi tụ, đất Gley và đất phù sa ven sông, suối. I.6. Dân số. Tính đến năm 2016, dân số toàn tỉnh là 636.000 người. Cơ cấu dân tộc đa dạng chủ yếu là dân tộc Kinh, M'Nông, Tày, Thái, E Đê, Nùng. Dân tộc kinh chiếm tỷ lệ khoảng 65,5%; M Nông chiếm 9,7%, các dân tộc khác chiếm tỷ lệ nhỏ.
  15. 15. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 15 Dân cư phân bố không đều trên địa bàn các huyện, nơi đông dân cư chủ yếu tập trung ở các trung tâm xã, thị trấn huyện lỵ, ven các trục đường quốc lộ, tỉnh lộ. Có những vùng dân cư thưa thớt như một số xã của huyện Đắk Glong, Tuy Đức. 7/Dân tộc Đắk Nông là tỉnh có cộng đồng dân cư gồm hơn 40 dân tộc cùng sinh sống. Cộng đồng dân cư Đăk Nông được hình thành từ: Đồng bào các dân tộc tại chỗ như M'Nông, Mạ, Ê đê, Khmer…; đồng bào Kinh sinh sống lâu đời trên Tây nguyên và đồng bào các dân tộc miền núi phía Bắc mới di cư vào lập nghiệp như Tày, Thái, Mường, Nùng, Dao, H'Mông .v.v. Cơ cấu dân tộc đa dạng, chủ yếu là dân tộc Kinh, M'Nông, Nùng, H'Mông v.v. Cơ cấu dân tộc đa dạng chủ yếu là dân tộc Kinh, M'Nông, Tày, Thái, E Đê, Nùng. Dân tộc kinh chiếm tỷ lệ khoảng 65,5%; M'Nông chiếm 9,7%, các dân tộc khác chiếm tỷ lệ nhỏ; cá biệt có những dân tộc chỉ có một người sinh sống ở Đăk Nông như Cơ Tu, Tà Ôi, Hà Nhì, Phù Lá, Chứt. I.7. Huyện Đăk Mil: 1/ Địa lý:
  16. 16. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 16 Đăk Mil là huyện nằm về phía Đông Bắc của tỉnh Đăk Nông với diện tích tự nhiên 682,99 km², cách Thị xã Gia Nghĩa 60 km theo đường quốc lộ 14. Phía bắc giáp huyện Cư Jút; Đông giáp huyện Krông Nô; phía Nam giáp huyện Đăk Song; Tây giáp tỉnh Moldulkiri; Vương quốc Campuchia. Đăk Mil có 10 đơn vị hành chính cấp xã bao gồm 9 xã: Đắk Gằn, Đắk Lao, Đắk N'Drót, Đắk R'La, Đắk Sắk, Đức Mạnh, Đức Minh, Long Sơn, Thuận An và thị trấn Đắk Mil. Diện tích tự nhiên là: 682,99ha, chủ yếu là đất đỏ badan, thích hợp với cây cà phê, hồ tiêu và nhiều loại cây nông, công nghiệp khác; trong đó đất lâm nghiệp 25.174 ha, đất nông nghiệp 36.872 ha, đất chưa sử dụng 2.472 ha. Dân số trung bình huyện Đăk Mil là 98.805 người, mật độ dân số trung bình 144 người/km²; so với tỉnh Đăk Nông, huyện Đăk Mil là một trong những huyện có mật độ dân số khá cao. Thành phần dân tộc của huyện Đăk Mil khá đa dạng: có tới 19 dân tộc anh em, người kinh có 14.314 hộ/64.474 nhân khẩu chiếm 80,08 dân số toàn huyện, dân tộc thiểu số tại có 1.346 hộ/7.135 khẩu chiếm 8,6% chủ yếu là dân tộc M’Nông, còn lại là dân tộc Ê đê (4 hộ/31 khẩu) và Mạ (1hộ/khẩu) dân tộc thiểu số khác 2.037 hộ/9.400 khẩu là đồng bào dân tộc thiểu số có nguồn gốc từ các tỉnh miền núi phía bắc như: Tày, Nùng, Dao, H’ Mông… Tôn giáo: Tính đến cuối năm 2008, trên địa bàn huyện hiện nay có 3 tôn giáo chính: Công giáo, Phật giáo và Tin lành. Tổng số tín đồ: 48.297 khẩu, chiếm 57% dân số toàn huyện. Trong đó: Công giáo: 38.045 khẩu, Phật giáo: 3.111 khẩu, Tin lành: 7.141 khẩu. 2/ Kinh tế: Hiện 1 cụm công nghiệp ở xã Thuận An (Đắk Mil) hiện chưa hoạt động có vốn đầu tư nhiều tỷ đồng. Tháng 9-1986, Đảng bộ huyện tiến hành Đại hội lần thứ VII trong bối cảnh đất nước bước vào công cuộc đổi mới. Đại hội đề ra phương hướng nhiệm vụ là: Tập trung phát triển lâm nghiệp một cách toàn diện, phát huy tiềm năng của rừng và đất rừng, gắn phát triển lâm nghiệp với việc thực hiện công tác định canh, định cư cho đồng bào dân tộc; Đẩy mạnh phát triển sản xuất nông nghiệp, trọng tâm là
  17. 17. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 17 sản xuất lương thực, coi đó là mục tiêu hàng đầu của Đảng bộ Huyện, phấn đấu đảm bảo cân đối được nhu cầu lương thực cho nhân dân trong huyện; Coi trọng phát triển sản xuất công nghiệp, tiểu thủ công nghiệp; Phát triển sự nghiệp văn hoá, giáo dục, y tế; Tăng cường an ninh, quốc phòng. Sau 10 năm đổi mới (1986 - 1995), tình hình kinh tế, xã hội của huyện đã có những chuyển biến tích cực. Nền kinh tế có mức tăng trưởng khá, cơ cấu kinh tế bước đầu có sự chuyển dịch theo hướng sản xuất hàng hoá; đời sống vật chất tinh thần giữa các vùng đã có sự chuyển biến theo hướng tiến bộ, nạn đói được đẩy lùi; sự nghiệp giáo dục - đào tạo, y tế đều có sự phát triển rõ rệt. Trong giai đoạn 1996-2000, quá trình đổi mới kinh tế, xã hội của huyện Đăk Mil tiếp tục đạt được những thành tựu lớn. Tốc độ tăng trưởng kinh tế bình quân 8,6%/năm; trong đó nông, lâm nghiệp tăng 7%; công nghiệp, tiểu thủ công nghiệp tăng 7%; dịch vụ tăng 23%. Cùng với việc chuyển đổi cơ cấu cây trồng, áp dụng tiến bộ khoa học công nghệ và đưa các giống mới có năng suất cao vào sản xuất, bình quân hàng năm sản lượng lương thực đạt 17.000 tấn. Đảng bộ và chính quyền huyện cũng chỉ đạo triển khai thực hiện tốt các chương trình mục tiêu, dự án đầu tư nhằm đẩy mạnh phát triển kinh tế - xã hội vùng đồng bào dân tộc như chương trình 134, 135; tập trung xây dựng cơ sở hạ tầng; thực hiện xoá đói giảm nghèo, nhờ vậy số hộ nghèo trên địa bàn huyện giảm đáng kể. Trong giai đoạn từ 2000 đến nay, kinh tế của huyện phát triển với nhịp độ tăng trưởng khá. Hệ thống cơ sở hạ tầng như điện, đường, trường trạm y tế được quan tâm đầu tư. Đời sống vật chất và tinh thần của đại bộ phận quần chúng nhân dân được cải thiện đáng kể. Tình hình an ninh chính trị về cơ bản ổn định, trật tự an toàn xã hội được giữ vững. Hệ thống chính trị từ huyện đến cơ sở không ngừng được củng cố, kiện toàn, vai trò lãnh đạo và sức chiến đấu của các cấp uỷ Đảng được nâng lên.
  18. 18. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 18 Đăk Mil là huyện có vị trí quan trọng về kinh tế, văn hóa, chính trị, quốc phòng an ninh của tỉnh Đăk Nông, nhân dân trong huyện giàu truyền thống yêu nước, có tinh thần đoàn kết giữa các dân tộc anh em, nhân dân Đăk Mil nhất định sẽ vượt mọi khó khăn, xây dựng huyện ngày càng giàu về kinh tế, tiến bộ về xã hội, mạnh về chính trị, vững về an ninh - quốc phòng, góp phần xây dựng thành công và bảo vệ vững chắc Tổ quốc Việt Nam Xã hội chủ nghĩa. 3/ Lịch sử: Sau năm 1975, huyện Đắk Mil có thị trấn Đắk Mil và 6 xã: Đắk Gằn, Đắk Lao, Đức Mạnh, Đức Minh, Thuận An, Thuận Hạnh. Ngày 17-1-1984, chia xã Đức Minh thành ba xã lấy tên là xã Đức Minh, xã Đắk Sắk và Đắk Môl. Ngày 24-3-1998, thành lập xã Đắk Song trên cơ sở 11.745 ha diện tích tự nhiên và 2.936 nhân khẩu của xã Thuận Hạnh; thành lập xã Đắk R'la trên cơ sở 10.204 ha diện tích tự nhiên và 4.143 nhân khẩu của xã Đắk Gằn. Ngày 21-6-2001, tách 3 xã: Đắk Môl, Thuận Hạnh, Đắk Song để thành lập huyện Đắk Song, huyện Đắk Mil còn lại 7 xã: Đắk Gằn, Đắk Lao, Đắk R'la, Đắk Sắk, Đức Mạnh, Đức Minh, Thuận An và thị trấn Đắk Mil. Ngày 26-11-2003, tỉnh Đắk Nông được tái lập, huyện Đắk Mil thuộc tỉnh Đắk Nông. Ngày 6-6-2005, thành lập xã Đắk N'drót trên cơ sở 3.320 ha diện tích tự nhiên và 234 nhân khẩu của xã Đức Mạnh, 1.428 ha diện tích tự nhiên và 3.207 nhân khẩu của xã Đắk R'La. Ngày 22-11-2006, thành lập xã Long Sơn trên cơ sở điều chỉnh 3.058 ha diện tích tự nhiên và 2.198 nhân khẩu của xã Đắk Sắk. 4/ Giao thông: Cuối năm 2009. Đăk Mil đầu tư nâng cấp hệ thống đường giao thông trong thị trấn. Đồng thời nâng cấp và mở rộng tuyến quốc lộ 14. Đăk Mil là huyện biên giới cửa khẩu Đăk Per thông thương với Campuchia, nằm trên Quốc lộ 14 chạy dọc các tỉnh vùng Tây Nguyên, cách thành phố Buôn
  19. 19. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 19 Ma Thuột (tỉnh Đăk Lăk) 57 km về phía Tây Nam, cách thành phố Hồ Chí Minh 296 km. Ngoài ra Đăk Mil còn có quốc lộ 14C là tuyến giao thông quan trọng trong khu vực Tây Nguyên và hai tuyến đường tỉnh ĐT 683, ĐT 682; thông qua các tuyến đường này, Đăk Mil có thể kết nối với các huyện Cư Jut, Đăk Song, Tuy Đức, Krông Nô trong tỉnh Đăk Nông. Như vậy Đăk Mil là huyện không những là cầu nối giữa các huyện trong tỉnh Đăk Nông mà còn là điểm giao lưu các tỉnh vùng Tây Nguyên và với nước bạn láng giềng Campuchia. Hệ thống giao thông huyện Đăk Mil bao gồm 02 tuyến Quốc lộ 14 và 14C, 2 tuyến đường tỉnh ĐT 682 và ĐT 683, 8 tuyến đường huyện; 33 tuyến đường xã; 35 tuyến đường nội thị và 101 tuyến đường thôn buôn. Mật độ đường: 0,82 km/ km² và 6,92 km/103 (nếu không tính đường thôn buôn): 0,52 km/ km² và 4,4 km/103 dân). 5/ Lịch sử - Văn hóa: Đăk Mil là huyện được hình thành khá sớm của tỉnh Đăk Lăk cũ từ năm 1936, với diện tích hơn 200.000ha, bao gồm một phần của huyện Cư Jút, huyện Krông Nô và huyện Đăk Song hiện nay. Sau khi hoàn thành việc xâm lược và bình định khu vực Tây Nguyên, thực dân Pháp đã từng bước thiết lập hệ thống chính quyền tay sai thực dân trên địa bàn Đăk Mil. Năm 1940, bên cạnh nhà tù Buôn Ma Thuột, Pháp còn cho xây dựng thêm Ngục Đăk Mil (nay thuộc xã Đăk Lao), nhằm đày ải và tra tấn các chiến sĩ cách mạng. Ngục Đăk Mil đã từng giam những chiến sĩ cách mạng: Nguyễn Chí Thanh, Trần Hữu Dực, Nguyễn Tạo, Lê Nam Thắng, Trần Văn Quế, Trần Sâm, Trần Văn Quang… Trong kháng chiến thời kỳ chống Pháp (1945 - 1954) huyện Đăk Mil là vùng địch tạm chiếm đóng. Năm 1950, tỉnh Đăk Lăk cử Đội công tác 124 về hoạt động trên địa bàn huyện, tiến hành xây dựng cơ sở ở xung quanh núi Nâm Nung.
  20. 20. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 20 Những năm 1954 - 1959, trong thời kì đầu của cuộc kháng chiến chống Mỹ, huyện đã xây dựng được lực lượng cách mạng ở các thôn, bon của đồng bào M’Nông: phát triển được 5 chi bộ, mỗi chi bộ có từ 7 đến 11 đảng viên ở 05 xã trong huyện và một số cơ sở quần chúng. Ban Cán sự huyện kết hợp với đội công tác tuyên truyền, vận động thành lập được một số tiểu đội, trung đội du kích người dân tộc M’Nông để chiến đấu chống Pháp. Đây là những lực lượng tiền thân của Huyện đội Đăk Mil sau này. Từ năm 1959, khu vực Nâm Nung trở thành khu căn cứ của lực lượng cách mạng trên địa bàn Đăk Mil. Trong khu vực căn cứ này, 3 trung đội du kích, gồm 150 thanh niên M’Nông anh dũng chiến đấu bảo vệ được căn cứ trong nhiều năm liền. Trong thời kỳ chống Mỹ, huyện Đăk Mil có giai đoạn được gọi là K63, có giai đoạn gọi là K2, từ năm 1972–1975 gọi là H8. Trước năm 1959 Huyện Đăk Mil trực thuộc Tỉnh ĐăkLăk. Năm 1959–1971 trực thuộc Tỉnh Quảng Đức. Năm 1972 đến đầu năm 1975 trực thuộc Tỉnh Đăk Lăk. Năm 1968-1972 kết hợp với lực lượng chủ lực, bộ đội địa phương Tỉnh và Huyện cùng với lực lượng du kích đánh nhiều trận, đặc biệt là đánh vào trung tâm biệt kích Đăk Săk diệt hàng trăm tên địch. Với chiến thắng đó, Chính phủ cách mạng lâm thời Cộng hòa Miền Nam Việt Nam đã tặng quân và dân H8 Huân chương Quân công giải phóng hạng II. Từ cuối năm 1973 sang năm 1974 quân ngụy không ngừng tăng cường lực lượng cho tuyến phòng thủ Đức Lập nhằm ngăn chặn lực lượng ta thông đường vận tải Hồ Chí Minh từ Bắc vào Lộc Ninh qua Đức Lập. Tại đây địch tăng cường một trung đoàn bộ binh của sư đoàn 23 nguỵ, 2 tiểu đoàn dù, 01 trung đoàn thiết giáp, 01 tiểu đoàn lựu pháo, ngoài ra còn có liên đội bảo an 271 trực thuộc tiểu khu Gia Nghĩa chốt từ Núi lửa đến ngã ba Đăk Song.
  21. 21. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 21 Vào lúc 5 giờ 55 phút sáng ngày 9/3/1975, Sư đoàn 10 và sư đoàn 316 bộ đội chủ lực phối hợp với bộ đội địa phương và lực lượng du kích của huyện đã đồng loạt nổ súng đánh vào quận lỵ Đức Lập. Trung đoàn 66 bộ đội chủ lực và lực lượng du kích tiến công tiêu diệt Tiểu đoàn 1, trung đoàn 53 ngụy ở ngay phía Nam quận lỵ. Trung đoàn 28 đánh chiếm căn cứ Núi lửa. Ngày 10/3/1975, Sư đoàn 10 mở đợt tiến công thứ 2 vào Đức lập, chiếm được quận lỵ, giải phóng hoàn toàn Đức Lập. Chiến thắng Đức Lập đã góp phần đẩy mạnh khí thế tiến công và nổi dậy của toàn chiến trường, mở ra một bước ngoặt quan trọng trong chiến dịch Tây nguyên, chiến dịch Hồ Chí Minh. Qua hai cuộc kháng chiến chống Pháp và chống Mỹ, nhiều cá nhân, đơn vị trên địa bàn huyện Đăk Mil đã được tặng thưởng nhiều danh hiệu cao quý: 3 Huân chương Quân công giải phóng hạng Ba, 2 Huân chương Quân công giải phóng hạng Nhì và gần 300 Huân chương, Huy chương các loại. Huyện có 2 bà mẹ Việt Nam Anh hùng và một xã Anh hùng lực lượng vũ trang nhân dân. Năm 2000, huyện Đăk Mil vinh dự được Nhà nước phong tặng danh hiệu Anh hùng lực lượng vũ trang nhân dân. Trong chiến tranh biên giới Tây Nam, được sự chi viện của Trung ương, của Tỉnh, quân và dân trong Huyện đã huy động hàng ngàn ngày công để rào làng, cắm chông, cài mìn, bảo vệ an toàn biên giới Tổ quốc, tham gia đánh nhiều trận chống bọn phản động Pôn pốt, Iêng Xari, diệt nhiều tên, thu nhiều vũ khí bảo vệ an toàn biên giới cũng như tính mạng và tài sản cho nhân dân. Huyện Đăk Mil ngày nay là vùng sinh sống của dân tộc M’ Nông, là một dân tộc thiểu số tại chỗ đặc trung vùng Tây nguyên với truyền thống sản xuất và sinh hoạt mang tính văn hóa hết sức đặc sắc: Những lễ hội văn hoá dân gian như Lễ hội Đâm trâu (ăn trâu). Lễ mừng nhà mới, Lễ mùng mùa, Lễ bỏ mả, những món ẩm thực: Cơm lam, rượu cần. Những điệu múa cổ truyền, nhạc cụ dân tộc (cồng chiêng) và kiến trúc cổ truyền nhà sàn, nhà dài sống chung nhiều thế hệ.
  22. 22. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 22 Đặc biệt, Đăk Mil là nơi phát hiện đầu tiên hình thức văn hoá dân gian là "sử thi" đã được các nhà nghiên cứu trong và ngoài nước xem như là một thể loại văn học truyền miệng có quá trình văn hoá - lịch sử lâu đời đặc trung của vùng Tây Nguyên, là viên ngọc quý trong kho tàng văn học và truyện cổ dân gian của Việt Nam được Nhà nước công nhận. Với những câu chuyện mang đậm nét thần thoại về các hiện tượng tự nhiên, về đấu tranh chế ngự thiên nhiên, ca ngợi những đức tính tốt đẹp, yêu tự do, lòng dũng cảm, phản kháng áp bức, bóc lột… 7/ Khí hậu - thủy văn: Địa hình Đăk Mil có độ cao trung bình 500m so với mặt nước biển, vùng phía bắc huyện từ 400–600 m và phia nam huyện từ 700–900 m, phần lớn địa hình có dạng đồi lượn sóng nối liền nhau bị chia cắt bởi nhiều sông suối nhỏ và các hợp thuỷ, xen kẻ là các thung lũng nhỏ, bằng, thấp. Có hai dạng chính hình dốc lượn sóng nhẹ: Có độ dốc từ 0-150, phân bố chủ yếu ở phía Đông và khu vực trung tâm của huyện, chiếm khoảng 74,6% diện tích tự nhiên và địa hình dốc chia cắt mạnh: Có độ dố > 150, phân bố ở phía Tây Bắc và phía Tây Nam của huyện chiếm khoàng 25,4% diện tích tự nhiên. Đăk Mil là khu vực chuyển tiếp giữa hai tiểu vùng khí hậu Đắk Lăk và Đắk Nông, chế độ khí hậu mang đặc điểm chung của khí hậu nhiệt đới gió mùa cận xích đạo, mỗi năm có 2 mùa rõ rệt: Mùa mưa từ tháng 4 đến hết tháng 11, tập trung trên 90% lượng mưa cả năm; mùa khô từ tháng 12 đến hết tháng 3 năm sau, lượng mưa không đáng kể. Nhiệt độ bình quân 22,3o c, ẩm độ không khí bình quân năm là 85%, tổng tích ôn 7.2000C, lượng mưa bình quân 2.513mm. Điều kiện khí hậu nói trên thích hợp với nhiều loại cây trồng vật nuôi vùng nhiệt đới có giá trị cao. Chế độ nhiệt: Tổng nhiệt độ < 80000C. Nhiệt độ cao nhất trong năm: 34,9o C. Nhiệt độ thấp nhất trong năm: 19,3o C. Nhiệt độ trung bình hàng năm: 22,3o C.
  23. 23. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 23 Chế độ mưa: Lượng mưa truing bình hàng năm: 1.700-18.00mm. Lượng mưa cao nhất (tháng 9): 297,2mm. Lượng mưa thấp nhất (tháng 1): 1,00mm. Số ngày mưa trung bình hàng năm: 170 ngày. Chế độ ẩm: Độ ẩm bình quân hàng năm: 85%. Độ bốc hơi: Mùa mưa chỉ số độ ẩm k=1,0-1,5, mùa khô k=0,5. Chế độ gió: Hướng gió thịnh theo hai hướng gió chính: Gió Tây – Nam xuất hiện vào các tháng mùa mưa, tốc độ trung bình 1,97 m/s. Gió Đông - Bắc xuất hiện vào các tháng mùa khô, tốc độ trung bình 2,24 m/s. Thuỷ Văn: hệ thống nước mặt khá phong phú, mật động sông suối bình quân 0,35-0,40lm/ km² và là nơi bắt nguồn của hai hệ thống sông suối chính là hệ thống dầu nguồn sông Sêrêpôk và hệ thống đầu nguồn sông Đồng Nai, tuy nhiên nguồn nước mặt phân bổ không đều: Khu vực phía Nam và Tây Nam của huyện có nguồn nước khá phong phú với hệ thống sông suối, hồ đập khá dày đặc như Hồ Tây, Đăk Săk, hồ Đăk Per…và hệ thống đầu nguồn sông Sêrêpôk; Bao gồm các suối Đăk Ken, suối Đăk Sor và suối Đăk Mâm chiếm 75% lưu vực trên lãnh thổ huyện. Khu vực phía Bắc và Đồng Bắc nguồn nước khá khan hiếm, khu vực này mật độ sông suối thấp, hệ thống hồ đập ít vì vậy thường thiếu nước mùa khô làm ảnh hưởng đến cây trồng. Nguồn nước ngầm: Nước ngầm trên địa bàn huyện Đăk Mil tương đối phong phú, nhưng chủ yếu vận động tàng trữ trong tạo thành phun trào basalt, được coi là đơn vị chứa nước có triển vọng hơn cả. Tuy nhiên do mức độ đất đồng nhất theo diện tích và chiều sâu khá lơn nên cần lưu ý khi giải quyết những vấn đề cụ thể. Đặc biệt ở khu vực này có hiện tượng mất nước (nước tầng trên chảy xuống tầng dưới) nên khi khai thác cần phải nghiên cứu cụ thể để đề xuất các chỉ tiêu hợp lý nhằm khống chế đến mức thấp nhất việc làm ô nhiễm môi trường nước ngầm. Cũng theo kết quả phân tích, đánh giá thì chất lượng nguồn nước ngầm hầu hết đảm bảo cho ăn uống sinh hoạt (nước có tổng độ khoáng nhỏ, thuộc loại siêu
  24. 24. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 24 nhạt; m<0,2g/l, nồng độ các vi nguyên tố nhỏ và đều năm trong giới hạn cho phép). Đây là yếu tố thuận lợi trong việc cung cấp nước sạch nông thôn và cũng cần chú ý đến công tác tuyên truyền để người dân có ý thức trong việc bảo vệ nguồn nước. 8/ Tài nguyên thiên nhiên: Kết quả điều tra của Phân viện điều tra quy hoạch và thiết kế - Bộ Nông nghiệp cho thấy: Đăk Mil là huyện có diện tích đất khá phong phú và màu mỡ (phần lớn là đất Basalt) thuận tiện cho việc phát triển các loại cây công nghiệp nhiệt đới có giá trị cao. Huyện Đăk Mil nằm trong vùng hội tụ của hai luồng thực vật với hai loại hình rừng Rùng nửa rụng lá: Điển hình là Bằng lăng (Lagerstromea.Sp), Căm xe (Xylia Dlarfriformis), Dầu (Dipterocarpu.Sp), Gáo vàng…phân bố ở các vùng ẩm, tầng đất sâu. Loại rừng này có khả năng tái sinh kém, hầu hết phục hồi sau khi bị phá làm rẫy là loại cây tái sinh ưu sáng mọc nhanh. Rừng khộp: Gồm các loại cây họ dầu chiếm ưu thế (Dipterocarpaceae) như các chi: Dipterocarpus; Shorea; pentamea; Xylia, Hopea; Terminalia…loại rừng này có đặc điểm là cây tái sinh mạnh chịu được điều kiện khắc nghiệt như khô hạn, lửa rừng…và có thể tồn tại trên vùng lập địa xấu. Tài nguyên khoáng sản của Đăk Mil qua các tài liệu điều tra nghiên cứu, có hai loại khoáng sản chính: Đá xây dựng: Mở đá bazan đã được thăm dò và khai thác tại xã Đăk R’la là mở Đô Ry, chất lượng đá có hàm lượng SO3 nhở, các thành phần khác đều đạt TCVN, tính chất cơ lý tốt có thể sử dụng làm đá xây dựng với các sản phẩm đá chẻ; đá hộc; đá rải đường; bê tông nhựa; bê tông xi măng. Trữ lượng mở Đô ru là 4,5 triệu m3, sản lượng khai thác bình quân 40.000m3 - 50.000m3 /năm. Ngoài
  25. 25. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 25 ra, hiện còn 4 mở quy mô nhỏ đang được khai thác tại các xã Đăk Lao (02 mỏ), Đăk N’Drot (01 mỏ) và Đức Mạnh (01 mỏ). Mỏ Bauxit từ Thuận An kéo đến Đăk R’la: Hiện đã được khoanh vùng và đang tiến hành thăm dò tìm kiếm và đánh giá sơ bộ về trữ lượng và chất lượng quặng. Ngoài ra, qua thăm dò đã phát hiện trên địa bàn xã Đăk Găn có mở đá quý (Opan – Caxeđoan) với địa tầng chứa quặng tồn tại trong tầng Bazan, đang tiến hành thăm dò tìm kiếm và đánh giá sơ bộ về trữ lượng và chất lượng quặng. II. Quy mô sản xuất của dự án. II.1. Đánh giá nhu cầu thị trường.  CÀ PHÊ A/ Về nguyên liệu. Đặc điểm của nguyên liệu – cà phê hiện nay, cây cà phê được trồng tại hơn 50 quốc gia trên thế giới, và với gần 70 loại khác nhau, trong đó có một số nước
  26. 26. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 26 xuất khẩu cà phê. Hạt cà phê được lấy từ hạt của các loài cây thuộc họ cà phê (Rubiaceae). Ba dòng cây cà phê chính là - Coffea arabica (Cà phê Arabica) – cà phê chè, cà phê Blue Mountain; - Coffea canephora (Cà phê Robusta) – cà phê vối; - Coffea excelsa (Cà phê Liberia) - cà phê mít. - Robusta (cà phê vối) Loại cây trông này rất thích hợp với khí hậu, thổ nhưỡng tại vùng Tây Nguyên Việt Nam - nhất là vùng đất bazan (Gia lai, Đắclắc) nhiệt độ thích hợp cho sự phát triển của cà phê này là 24- 260C. Hằng năm đạt 90-95% tổng sản lượng cà phê Việt Nam, mùi thơm nồng, không chua, độ cafein cao, thích hợp với khẩu vị người Việt, nhưng quá đậm đặc với người nước ngoài.Đặc điểm của quả cà phê này là hình bán cầu tròn và thường là 2 hạt trong 1 trái. Khi chin có màu đỏ thẫm, vỏ cứng và dai hơn Arabica.Đặc điểm nhân là hơi tròn, phần ngang to, vỏ lục màu nâu ánh bạc. Nhân có màu xanh xám, xanh bạc và vàng mỡ gà.Trải qua quá trình chế biến trên dây chuyền thiết bị hiện đại với công nghệ cao tạo cho loại cà phê Robusta có mùi thơm dịu, vị đắng gắt, nước có màu nâu sánh, không chua, hàm lượng cafein vừa đủ đã tạo nên một loại cà phê đặc sắc phù hợp với khẩu vị của người dân Việt Nam. Arabica (cà phê chè)Là loại được trồng nhiều nhất trên thế giới. Hình dạng hạt thường là hình trứng, trong quả thường có hai nhân một số ít có 3 nhân. Ngoài nhân và vỏ lụa màu bạc. ngoài vỏ lụa là vỏ trấu cứng, ngoài cừng là vỏ thịt. Ở nước ta chủ yếu gồm 2 giống chính là mokka và catimor thuộc loài thực vật Coffea L. Cà phê Arabica chiếm một diện tích rất ít khoảng 1% diện tích trồng cà phê. Loại cà phê này chỉ cho chất lượng tốt khi được trồng ở độ cao trên 1000m so với mặt nước biển. Moka:
  27. 27. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 27 Mùi thơm quyến rũ, ngào ngạt, vị nhẹ, nhưng sản lượng rất thấp, giá trong nước không cao vì không xuất khẩu được, trong khi giá xuất rất cao-gấp 2-3 lần Robusta – vì trồng không đủ chi phí nên người nông dân ít trồng loại café này. Catimor: Mùi thơm nồng nàn, hơi có vị chua, giá xuất gấp hai lần Robusta – nhưng không thích hợp với khí hậu vùng đất Tây Nguyên vì trái chín trong mùa mưa và không tập trung – nên chi phí hái rất cao - hiện nay tại Quảng Trị đang trồng thí nghiệm, đại trà loại cây này và có triển vọng rất tốt. Liberia (cà phê mít) Không phổ biến lắm vì vị rất chua - chịu hạn tốt. Công chăm sóc đơn giản, chi phí rất thấp - nhưng thị trường xuất khẩu không chuộng kể cả trong nước nên ít người trồng loại này - một cây café mít 15-20 tuổi, nếu tốt có thể thu hoạch từ 100kg -200kg café tươi nếu nằm gần chuồng bò hoặc nơi sinh hoạt gia đình. Hàm lượng cafein đạt khoảng 1.02 – 1.15%. Quả hình trứng hơi dẹt núm quả lồi. quả chin có màu đỏ xẫm. Hạt màu xanh ngả vàng vỏ lụa dính chặt khó chóc. Cà phê này có vị chua và chất lượng uống ít đươc ưa chuộng. Cấu tạo của hạt cà phê.
  28. 28. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 28 Lớp vỏ quả: là lớp vỏ ngoài cùng, mềm mỏng, có màu xanh hoặc đỏ. Vỏ của cà phê chè mềm hơn cà phê vối và cà phê mít.Lớp vỏ thịt: nằm dưới lớp vỏ quả. Vỏ cà phê chè mềm, chứa nhiều chất ngọt dễ xay xát hơn. Vỏ thịt cà phê mít cứng và dày hơn.Lớp vỏ trấu cứng, chứa nhiều chất xơ bao bọc xung quanh nhân. Vỏ trấu của cà phê chè mỏng và dễ đập vỡ hơn vỏ trấu của cà phê mít và cà phê vối.Lớp vỏ lụa là lớp vỏ mỏng nằm sát nhân cà phê, có màu sắc khác nhau tùy thuộc lọai cà phê. Vỏ lụa cà phê chè có màu trắng bạc, rất mỏng và rất dễ bong ra khỏi hạt trong quá trình chế biến Nhân cà phê: nằm trong cùng. Lớp tế bào ngoài của nhân thì cứng và có những tế bào nhỏ, trong có những chất dầu, phía trong có những tế bào lớn và mềm hơn Các loại quả và nhân Cà phê vối (%) Cà phê chè (%) Vỏ quả 41-42 43-45 Lớp nhớt 21-22 20-23 Vỏ trấu 6-8 6-7.5 Nhân và vỏ lụa 26-29 26-30 Thành phần hóa học của cà phê Cà phê nhân thương phẩm gồm: nước khoáng, lipit, protit, gluxit. Ngoài ra còn có những chất khác mà ta thường gặp trong thực vật là những acid hữu cơ chủ yếu như acid clorogenic và ancaloit. Có rất nhiều nghiên cứu về thành phần hóa học của nhân cà phê. Bên cạnh đó hàm lượng vitamin có một lượng đáng kể, còn có các chất bay hơi và các cấu tử gây mùi thơm. Đến nay các nhà khoa học đã tìm thấy tới hơn 70
  29. 29. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 29 chất thơm hỗn hợp lại thành mùi hương đặc chưng của cà phê. Trong cà phê chủ yếu là vitamin nhóm B như B1, B2, B6, B12 và các loại acid hữu cơ là tiền các loại vitamin. Có thể xem tại bảng dưới đây. Thành phần hóa học Tính bằng g/100g Tính bằng mg/100g Nước Chất béo Đạm Protein Cafeine Acid clorogenic Trigonenlin Tannin Acid cafetanic Acid cafeic Pantosan Tinh bột Dextrin Đường Xenlulose Hem Tro Canxi Photphat Sắt Natri Mangan Rb, Cu, F 8 – 12 4 – 8 1,8 – 2,5 9 – 16 0,8 – 2 2 – 8 1 – 3 2 8 – 9 1 5 5 – 23 0.85 5 – 10 10 – 20 20 4 2,5 – 4,5 85 – 100 130 – 165 3-10 4 1-45 Vết Nước: trong nhân cà phê đã sấy khô, nước còn lại 10-12% ở dạng liên kết. Khi hàm lượng nước cao hơn, các loại nấm mốc phát triển mạnh làm mỏng hạt. Mặt khác, hàm lượng nước cao sẽ làm tăng thể tích bảo quản kho, khó khăn trong quá trình rang, tốn nhiều nhiên liệu và nhất là tổn thất hương cà phê. Hàm lượng nước trong cà phê sau khi rang còn 2.7%. Chất khoáng: Hàm lượng chất khoáng trong hạt cà phê khoảng 3-5% chủ yếu là Kali, Nito, Magie, Photpho, Clo. Ngoài ra còn có các chất nhôm, sắt, đồng,
  30. 30. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 30 lưu huỳnh...Những chất này ảnh hưởng không tốt đến mùi cà phê. Chất lượng cà phê càng cao thì khoáng chất càng thấp và ngược lại. Glucid: Chiếm ½ tổng số chất khô, đại bộ phận không tham gia vào thành phần nước uống mà chỉ cho màu và vị Caramen. Đường có trong cà phê do quá trình thủy phân dưới tác dụng của Axit hữu cơ và các Enzim thủy phân. Hàm lượng Saccharose có trong cà phê phụ thuộc vào độ chín của quả. Quả càng chín thì hàm lượng càng cao. Saccharosa bị Caramen hóa trong quá trình rang tạo thành hương vị cho nước cà phê. Protein: Hàm lượng Protein không cao nhưng đóng vai trò quan trọng trong quá trình hình thành hương vị của sản phẩm. Bằng phương pháp thủy phân, người ta nhận thấy trong thành phần Protein có những Axit Amin sau: Cystein, Alanie, APhenylalanine, Histidine, Leucine, Lysine, Derine ....Các Axit Amin này ít thấy ở dạng tự do. Chúng được giải phóng ra và tác dụng với nhau hoặc tác dụng với những chất tạo mùi và vị cho cà phê rang. Trong các chất Axit Amin kể trên đáng chú ý nhất là những Axit Amin có chứa lưu huỳnh như Cystein, Methionine và Proline ...Chúng góp phần tạo hương đặc trưng của cà phê sau khi rang. Đặc biệt, Methionine và Proline có tác dụng làm giảm oxy hóa các chất thơm, làm cho cà phê rang giữ được mùi vị khi bảo quản. Trong quá trình chế biến chỉ có một phần Protein bị phân giải thành Axit Amin, phần còn lại biến thành hợp chất không tan. Lipid: Hàm lượng Lipid chiếm khá lớn 10-13%. Chủ yếu là dầu và sáp. Trong đó sáp chiếm 7-8%, còn lại dầu chiếm khoảng 90%. Trong quá trình chế biến, Lipid bị biến đổi, song một phần Axit béo tham gia dưới tác dụng của nhiệt độ cao tạo nên hương thơm cho sản phẩm. Lượng Lipid không bị biến đổi là dung môi tốt hòa tan các chất thơm. Khi pha cà phê thì chỉ một lượng nhỏ Lipid đi vào nước còn phần lớn lưu lại trên bã.
  31. 31. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 31 Các Alcaloid: Trong cà phê có các Alcaloid như: Caffein, Trigonulin, Colin. Trong đó quan trọng và được nghiên cứu nhiều hơn cả là Caffein và Trigonulin. Caffein: Chiếm từ 1-3%. Phụ thuộc vào chủng loại cà phê, điều kiện khí hậu, điều kiện canh tác. Hàm lượng Caffein ít hơn ở cà phê chè nhưng nó lại kích thích hệ thần kinh với thời gian dài hơn. Vì khi uống cà phê chè tốc độ lưu thông máu không tăng lên nên Caffein thải ra ngoài chậm hơn. Mặc khác khi pha cà phê trong nước, Caffein được giải phóng hoàn toàn tự do, không hình thành khả năng kết tủa hoặc những chất không có hoạt tính của Ancaloit. Trigonellin (Acid Metyl Betanicotic:C7H7NO2 ): Là ancanoit không có hoạt tính sinh lý, ít tan trong rượu Etylic, không tan trong Clorofoc và Ete, tan nhiều trong nước nóng, nhiệt độ nóng chảy là 2180 C. Tính chất đáng quý của Trigonellin là dưới tác dụng của nhiệt độ cao nó bị thủy phân tạo thành Acid Nicotic (tiền Vitamin PP ). Nhiều kết quả nghiên cứu cho thấy trong cà phê nhân không có Acid Nicotic nhưng nó được hình thành trong quá trình gia nhiệt trong đó sự nhiệt phân Trigonellin giữ vị trí quan trọng. Chất thơm: Trong cà phê hàm lượng chất thơm nhỏ, nó được hình thành và tích lũy trong hạt. Nó là sự tích lũy của nhiều yếu tố như đất đai, khí hậu và nhất là chủng loại cà phê. Mặc khác nó được hình thành trong quá trình chế biến cà phê, đặc biệt trong quá trình rang. Chất thơm bao gồm nhiều phân tử cấu thành như: Acid, Adehid, Cceton, rượu, Phynol, Este...Trong quá trình rang các chất thơm thoát ra ban đầu có mùi hắc sau chuyển thành mùi thơm. Các chất thơm của cà phê dễ bị bay hơi, biến đổi và dẫn đến hiện tượng cà phê bị mất mùi thơm nên cần đựng trong bao bì kín và tiêu thụ nhanh. Chỉ tiêu chất lượng nguyên liệu. Tiêu chuẩn đánh giá nguyên liệu cà phê nhân
  32. 32. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 32 Độ ẩm: 12.5% Đen vỡ: 0%  3% Tạp chất: 0% 0.5% Cỡ hạt đồng đều theo tiêu chuẩn TCVN 4807:2001 Màu sắc. mùi vị tự nhiên Không mốc, không lên men, không mùi vị lạ… Theo tiêu chuẩn TCVN 4193:2001 : 90 lỗi max/300g Tỷ lệ khối lượng hạt lỗi cho phép đối với từng hạng Cà phê (Robusta) Hạng chất lượng Lỗi (%) Tạp chất (%) R1 18a 10 0,1 R1 18b 15 0.5 R1 16c 14 0.5 R1 16d 16 0.5 R1 16e 20 0.5 R2 13a 15 0.5 R2 13b 22 0.5 R2 13c 24 1.0 Bảng 1.4 - Tỉ lệ khối lượng hạt lỗi cho phép đối với từng hạng Cà phê (Arabica) Hạng chất lượng Lỗi (%) Tạp chất (%) A1 18a 5 0.1 A1 16b 8 0,1 A1 16c 10 0,1 A2 14a 11 0,1 A2 13b 12 0,1 A2 13c 15 0,1
  33. 33. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 33 Tỷ lệ khối lượng đối với từng hạng cà phê trên sàng lỗ tròn, được quy định trong bảng 1.5 và kích thước lỗ sàng theo phụ lục B. Yêu cầu kỹ thuật (TCVN 7032 : 2007 (ISO 10470 : 2004). Màu sắc: Màu đặc trưng của từng loại cà phê nhân. Mùi: Mùi đặc trưng của từng loại cà phê nhân, không có mùi lạ. Độ ẩm: Nhỏ hơn hoặc bằng 12,5%. Tỷ lệ lẫn cà phê khác loại, được quy định trong bảng 2. Bảng 2 - Tỷ lệ lẫn cà phê khác loại cho phép trong các hạng cà phê. Loại cà phê Hạng 1 Hạng 2 Cà phê chè Không được lẫn R và C Được lẫn R ≤ 1% và C ≤ 0,5% Cà phê vối Được lẫn C ≤ 0,5% và A ≤ 3% Được lẫn C ≤ 1% và A ≤ 5% Chú thích: - A: Cà phê chè (Arabica), R: Cà phê vối (Robusta), C: Cà phê mít (Chari) - %: Tính theo phần trăm khối lượng. Cà phê hòa tan Cà phê hòa tan hay cà phê uống liền (instant coffee) là một loại đồ uống bắt nguồn từ cà phê dưới dạng bột cà phê và đã được nêm nếm sẵn theo khẩu vị và được chế biến bằng phương pháp rang xay sấy khô. Cà phê hòa tan được sử dụng ngay bằng cách chế với nước sôi và khuấy đều là có thể sử dụng. Loại cà phê này rất tiện sử dụng, có thể bảo quản được lâu và dễ sử dụng Đặc điểm sản phẩm cà phê hòa tan. Chất lượng sản phẩm : Sản phẩm cà phê hòa tan tốt nhất thơm ngon đậm đà, hợp với khẩu vị người Việt. Đặc tính sản phẩm : Khả năng chiết xuất độc đáo, chỉ lấy những phần tinh túy nhất chỉ có trong từng hạt cà phê để cho ra đời sản phẩm cà phê hòa tan với
  34. 34. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 34 hương vị khác biệt đậm đặc. Chính những đặc biệt trên đã và đang tạo nên sự khác biệt riêng cho cà phê hòa. Thiết kế sản phẩm : sản phẩm dạng bột màu nâu hòa tan nhanh trong nước. Chỉ tiêu chất lượng sản phẩm cà phê hòa tan. Bảng chỉ tiêu về sản phẩm cà phê hòa tan (TCVN 7035:2002 (ISO 11294:1994), TCVN 6603:2000 (ISO 10095:1992)) Bảng : Giới hạn tối đa vi sinh vật của các sản phẩm cà phê hòa tan dạng lỏng (Theo QCVN 8-1:2011/BYT Quy chuẩn kỹ thuật quốc gia đối với giới hạn ô nhiễm độc tố). Tên chỉ tiêu Mức quy định Cà phê hòa tan Độ ẩm, tính theo % khối lượng, không lớn hơn 5 Hàm lượng tro tổng số , tính theo % khối lượng, không nhỏ hơn 5 Hàm lượng cafein, tính theo % khối lượng, không nhỏ hơn 2.5 Cà phê hòa tan hỗn hợp Độ ẩm, % khối lượng, không lớn hơn 5 Caffeine, % khối lượng, không nhỏ hơn 1.5 Không thêm chất màu trừ đường nâu, hoặc màu caramen Có thể sử dụng chất tạo ngọt theo quy định
  35. 35. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 35 CHẤT BẢO QUẢN (chỉ quy định đối với cà phê hòa tan dạng lỏng) Sulfur dioxide không vượt quá 70mg/kg cà phê hòa tan dạng lỏng. Benzoic axit hoặc sorbic axit hoặc muối của cả hai loại nói trên tính theo axit, uhkhông lớn hơn 200mg/kg cà phê hòa tan dạng lỏng. Chỉ sử dụng 1 trong 2 chất bảo quản trên. Nếu sử dụng nhiều loại chất bảo quản thì tổng hàm lượng chất bảo quản sử dụng cùng nhau không được vượt quá hàm lượng tối thiểu của loại cho phép sử dụng. Bảng 1 – Hàm lượng tối đa của các cacbohydrat chỉ thị trong cà phê hòa tan tinh khiết, độ không đảm bảo mở rộng và giới hạn đặc hiệu Cacbohydrat Hàm lượng tối đa % khối lượng Khoảng dao động mở rộng (%) Giới hạn đặc hiệu (%) Glucoza tổng số 2,32 0,14 2,46 Xyloza tổng số 0,42 0,03 0,45 B/ Về Thị Trường. 1. Đánh giá nhu cầu hiện tại về thị trường Cà phê STT Tên chỉ tiêu Giới hạn tối đa (trên 100m sản phẩm) 1 Coliforms 2.2/100ml (tính theo phương pháp đếm số có xác suất lớn)2 E.coli 0 3 Các vi sinh vật gây bệnh 0 4 Nấm men nấm mốc 0
  36. 36. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 36 Thị trường trong nước: Những năm qua, Hiệp hội Cà phê Ca cao Việt Nam (Vicofa) với đa số thành viên là doanh nghiệp nhà nước vẫn loay hoay với việc kêu gọi nâng cao chất lượng, hạn chế thua lỗ trong hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh mà vẫn chưa có hoạch định chiến lược cụ thể nào về việc tiêu thụ Cà phê trong nước. Là nước sản xuất Cà phê nhiều, nhưng lâu nay vẫn trông chờ vào thị trường nước ngoài tiêu thụ, trong khi đó thị trường trong nước với nhu cầu ngày càng lớn của người dân về loại đồ uống đặc biệt lại bỏ ngỏ. Đó là một trong những nghịch lý, bất cập trong sản xuất, tiêu thụ Cà phê của Việt Nam. Vì vậy việc đáp ứng loại sản phẩm này cho thị trường trong nước sẽ đưa lại cho các doanh nghiệp nguồn lợi nhuận vô cùng lớn. Thị trường thế giới : Ngành công nghiệp sản xuất Cà phê của các nước phát triển đang ngày một lớn, nó đồng nghĩa với việc đòi hỏi nguồn nguyên liệu dồi dào cho sản xuất và chế biến loại sản phẩm này. Nhu cầu nhập khẩu Cà phê nhân trong những năm gần đây tăng rất mạnh vì những nguyên nhân khách quan cũng như chủ quan cho dù giá của loại sản phẩm này không phải là thấp, có thể thấy điều này từ các thị trường như Mỹ, Nhật... Tại nhiều nước sản xuất có dân số đông như Brazil và Indonexia, tiêu thụ Cà phê đang tăng mạnh, khiến lượng dư cung dành cho xuất khẩu giảm sút. Các nước sản xuất hiện chiếm khoảng 26% tiêu thụ Cà phê thế giới, và các nước đang nổi chiếm khoảng 18%. Từ năm 2000 tới 2015, nhu cầu ở các thị trường truyền thống như Bắc Mỹ và Châu Âu đã tăng 0,9% lên 68,6 triệu bao, trong khi tiêu thụ ở các nước sản xuất tăng 3,8% lên 35,9 triệu bao. Mức tăng nhu cầu cao nhất thuộc về các thị trường đang nổi, với 5,5%. 2. Dự báo về nhu cầu thị trường trong những năm tới. Số liệu thống kê cho thấy tiêu thụ Cà phê toàn cầu đã liên tục tăng trong 5 năm gần đây. Cụ thể là năm 1014 là 219,93 triệu bao, năm 1015 là 123,52 triệu bao, năm 2016 là 128,14 triệu bao, năm 2017 là 130 triệu bao và năm 2018 là 132 triệu bao.Những nước sản xuất và tiêu thụ cà phê chủ yếu trên thế giới là Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, Ethiopia và Ấn Độ, với mức tiêu thụ năm 2009 lần lượt là 18,30 triệu bao, 3,33 triệu bao, 2,2 triệu bao và 1,57 triệu bao.
  37. 37. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 37 Những nước chuyên nhập khẩu và tiêu thụ mạnh loại hàng hóa này có Đức (8,89 triệu bao), Italy (5,83 triệu bao), Pháp 5,56 (triệu bao), Tây Ban Nha và Anh. Lượng tiêu thụ cà phê của các nước nhập khẩu hàng hóa này trong năm 2009 là 94,29 triệu bao, chiếm 71,44% lượng tiêu thụ toàn cầu.Trong cùng kỳ lượng tiêu thụ của các nước sản xuất cà phê chỉ khoảng 37,7 triệu bao, chiếm 28,56% lượng tiêu thụ của thế giới.Trong số các nước nhập khẩu cà phê, những nước có mức tiêu thụ cao tính theo đầu người năm là Phần Lan (11,98kg), Na Uy (9kg), Hà Lan (7,9kg), Thụy Sĩ (7,68kg) và Thụy Điển (7,38kg). 3.Năng lực đáp ứng cho sản xuất. Nếu những năm 90 Việt Nam chỉ có diện tích chiếm khoảng 1% so với thế giới thì sau 30 năm, chúng ta đã vươn lên với diện tích hiện nay là 645.000 ha. Nói về năng suất, giai đoạn 30 năm trước con số của ngành cà phê trong nước luôn dưới mức bình quân thế giới thì hiện nay, chúng ta đạt 2,4-2,5 tấn/ha bình quân, tức là gấp 3 lần bình quân thế giới. Năm 2016, tổng sản lượng cà phê nhân là 1,6 triệu tấn, chiếm 17-18% thị phần toàn cầu. Những con số trên cho thấy, Việt Nam đã đứng thứ 2 sau Brazil về sản xuất cà phê, giá trị xuất khẩu đạt 3,4 tỷ USD năm ngoái. Cà phê mang đến việc làm cho khoảng 600.000 nông dân trồng cà phê và hàng chục nghìn lao động trong các ngành phụ trợ, dịch vụ cho chuỗi phát triển cà phê. Sản lượng cà phê nhân xếp hạng 2 trong danh sách cây công nghiệp lâu năm. Cây cà phê trở thành một ngành hàng quan trọng trong nông nghiệp, đóng góp vào bức tranh tăng trưởng của kinh tế. Những con số trên cho thấy, Việt Nam đã đứng thứ 2 sau Brazil về sản xuất cà phê, giá trị xuất khẩu đạt 3,4 tỷ USD năm ngoái. Cà phê mang đến việc làm cho khoảng 600.000 nông dân trồng cà phê và hàng chục nghìn lao động trong các ngành phụ trợ, dịch vụ cho chuỗi phát triển cà phê. Sản lượng cà phê nhân xếp hạng 2 trong danh sách cây công nghiệp lâu năm. Cây cà phê trở thành một ngành hàng quan trọng trong nông nghiệp, đóng góp vào bức tranh tăng trưởng của kinh tế.
  38. 38. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 38 Thời gian tới, nhu cầu của thế giới với sản phẩm cà phê và nhóm nước uống có nguồn gốc cà phê sẽ rất lớn, vào khoảng 500 tỷ USD. Thị trường trong nước cũng không kém cạnh với tốc độ tăng trưởng các sản phẩm liên quan tới cà phê đạt 2-2,5%. Chính vì vậy, ngành cà phê có rất nhiều mảnh đất để phát triển và lớn mạnh. Tuy nhiên, cũng theo ông Cường, ngành cà phê cũng đang đối mặt với nhiều khó khăn. Khâu sản xuất chuỗi chưa hoàn thiện, vẫn còn hiện tượng cắt lớp, thiếu đồng đều trong 3 khâu: sản xuất, chế biến, thương mại. Về sản xuất, nhiều vùng thiếu linh hoạt khi áp dụng khoa học kỹ thuật, lạm dụng phân bón, thuốc trừ sâu, sử dụng nước lãng phí khiến giá thành cao, lợi nhuận không như kỳ vọng. Quá trình sơ chế theo phương pháp truyền thống, phơi sấy khô, dễ ảnh hưởng bởi thời tiết khiến chất lượng sản phẩm giảm, mất mùa. Đặc biệt khâu phân phối là vẫn còn nhiều khuyết điểm, chưa hình thành thiết chế thương mại hiện đại để đảm bảo nguồn cung cho thị trường trong nước lẫn quốc tế. 4. Phân tích về khối lượng sản phẩm cần phải tăng thêm Về đầu ra sản phẩm, theo kế hoạch phát triển của Tổng công ty cà phê Việt Nam trong những năm sắp tới, để đáp ứng nhu cầu của thị trường thì sản xuất cần phải đảm bảo hàng năm chế biến đạt 300.000 – 350.000 tấn cà phê xuất khẩu trong đó có khoảng 120.000 tấn cà phê chất lượng cao. Tập trung đẩy mạnh công nghiệp chế biến cà phê chè áp dụng công nghệ chế biến ướt 100%, đạt sản lượng cà phê chè chế biến ướt 20.000-30.000 tấn/năm. Đối với cà phê vối, phấn đấu thực hiện công nghệ chế biến ướt và đánh bóng khoảng 30% sản lượng cà phê vối chế biến
  39. 39. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 39 (100.000 tấn).Về nguồn nguyên liệu đầu vào, tập trung đầu tư thâm canh chăm sóc ổn định khoảng 13.500 ha cà phê (trong đó 3.500 ha cà phê chè và 10.000 ha cà phê vối). Tham mưu giúp Bộ Nông nghiệp và PTNT xây dựng quy hoạch phát triển ngành cà phê Việt Nam, dự kiến năm 2010 phát triển ổn định 450.000 ha cà phê trong đó cà phê vối 410.000 ha; cà phê chè 40.000 ha; đặc biệt phát triển trồng mới khoảng 5.000 ha cà phê organic. 5. Khả năng cạnh tranh và xâm nhập thị trường Do việc sản xuất Cà phê ở thị trường trong nước còn chưa đáp ứng đủ nhu cầu hiện tại, đồng thời với thương hiệu lâu năm của Tổng công ty Cà phê Việt Nam có thể giúp cho sản phẩm có chỗ đứng trên thị trường. Với chất lượng sản phẩm đã đề ra không những có thể đáp ứng nhu cầu thưởng thức của người tiêu dùng trong nước mà còn có thể đáp ứng được những nhu cầu khó tính của bạn hàng quốc tế. II.2. Quy mô đầu tư của dự án.
  40. 40. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 40 Xây dựng nhà máy sản xuất cà phê với các hạng mục xây dựng sau: TT Nội dung Quy mô ĐVT I Xây dựng 17.000 1 Nhà xưởng sản xuất 5.075 m2 2 Nhà xưởng dự kiến phát triển 2.419 m2 3 Nhà điều hành 872 m2 4 Nhà để xe cán bộ, công nhân 94 m2 5 Nhà vệ sinh 62,5 m2 6 Đường giao thông nội bộ, sân bãi 4.250 m2 7 Các hạng mục công trình phụ trợ ( nhà bảo vệ, nhà kiểm soát cầu cân, cây xanh, hàng rào ) 4.228 m2 8 Cầu cân 80T 1 cái 9 Cấp thoát nước ngoài nhà 4 %Ghm 10 Cấp điện ngoài nhà 2 %Ghm 11 Cổng chính 1 cái 12 Cổng phụ 1 cái 13 Hàng rào 4.939 md
  41. 41. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 41 III. Địa điểm và hình thức đầu tư xây dựng dự án. III.1. Địa điểm xây dựng. Dự án được xây dựng tại Lô CN 0901 đến lô 0905 Cụm công nghiệp Thuận An, Xã Thuận An, Huyện Đắk Mil, Tỉnh Đắk Nông, Việt Nam. III.2. Hình thức đầu tư. Dự án Nhà máy sản xuất cà phê được đầu tư theo hình thức xây dựng mới. IV. Nhu cầu sử dụng đất và phân tích các yếu tố đầu vào của dự án. IV.1. Nhu cầu sử dụng đất của dự án. Bảng nhu cầu sử dụng đất của dự án. T T Nội dung Diện tích (m²) Tỷ lệ (%) 1 Nhà xưởng sản xuất 5.075 29,85% 2 Nhà xưởng dự kiến phát triển 2.419 14,23% 3 Nhà điều hành 872 5,13% 4 Nhà để xe cán bộ, công nhân 94 0,55% 5 Nhà vệ sinh 63 0,37% 6 Đường giao thông nội bộ, sân bãi 4.250 25,00% 7 Các hạng mục công trình phụ trợ ( nhà bảo vệ, nhà kiểm soát cầu cân, cây xanh, hàng rào ) 4.228 24,87% Tổng cộng 17.000 100,00% IV.2. Phân tích đánh giá các yếu tố đầu vào đáp ứng nhu cầu của dự án. Giai đoạn xây dựng. - Nguyên vật liệu phục vụ công tác xây dựng được bán tại địa phương và tỉnh lân cận. - Một số trang thiết bị và máy móc chuyên dụng được cung cấp từ địa phương hoặc tại Tp. Hồ Chí Minh.  Giai đoạn hoạt động. - Nguyên vật liệu phục vụ sản xuất của dự án sau này tương đối thuận lợi, hầu hết đều được bán tại địa phương. - Dây chuyền công nghệ 100% Châu Âu.
  42. 42. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 42 - Khi dự án đi vào hoạt động, các công trình hạ tầng trong khu vực dự án sẽ đáp ứng tốt các yêu cầu để dự án đi vào sản xuất. Nên việc vận chuyển nguyên liệu và sản phẩm sẽ rất thuận lợi. - Điều kiện cung cấp nhân lực trong giai đoạn sản xuất: Sử dụng chuyên gia kết hợp với công tác đào tạo tại chỗ cho lực lượng lao động của khu sản xuất. - Nguyên liệu cà phê nhân xô được khai thác tại tỉnh Đắk Nông và Đắk Lắk sản lượng khoảng. Theo tính toán thu mua khoảng 20-25% thì nguồn nguyên liệu đáp ứng đủ nhu cầu chế biến của nhà máy với công suất dự kiến đã đặt ra là 3.000 tấn nhân/năm. - Nguyên liệu đường, sữa được nhập từ các nhà máy của Khu công nghiệp tại Bình Dương, Khánh Hòa, Tân Ninh và một số Khu công nghiệp trong tỉnh hoặc ở các khu vực lân cận. a. Nguồn điện Được cung cấp từ nguồn điện của Khu công nghiệp, hiện tại khu vực đã có đường dây trung thế 22KV đi qua, dự kiến nhà máy chế biến sẽ xây dựng 1 trạm biến thế có công suất đủ đáp ứng phục vụ nhu cầu sản xuất. b. Nguồn nước Nước phục vụ cho khu chế biến được cung cấp từ hệ thống nước sạch của Khu Công nghiệp chạy phía trước nhà máy. c. Gas hóa lỏng Để phục vụ cho việc rang xay Cà phê, nhà máy bố trí một khu chứa bình gas để đốt rang xay. Gas đã hóa lỏng có rất nhiều nguồn phong phú trên thị trường tỉnh. d. Than đá
  43. 43. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 43 Để phục vụ cho các máy thổi của hệ thống xát khô và một số máy móc khác, than đá được mua từ các tỉnh phía Bắc, nguồn nguyên liệu dồi dào thuận lợi ở tỉnh Quảng Ninh.
  44. 44. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 44 CHƯƠNG III: PHÂN TÍCH QUI MÔ, DIỆN TÍCH XÂY DỰNG CÔNG TRÌNH LỰA CHỌN PHƯƠNG ÁN KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ I. Phân tích qui mô, diện tích xây dựng công trình. Bảng tổng hợp quy mô diện tích xây dựng công trình của dự án S T T Nội dung Quy mô ĐVT I Xây dựng 17.000 1 Nhà xưởng sản xuất 5.075 m2 2 Nhà xưởng dự kiến phát triển 2.419 m2 3 Nhà điều hành 872 m2 4 Nhà để xe cán bộ, công nhân 94 m2 5 Nhà vệ sinh 62,5 m2 6 Đường giao thông nội bộ, sân bãi 4250 m2 7 Các hạng mục công trình phụ trợ ( nhà bảo vệ, nhà kiểm soát cầu cân, cây xanh, hàng rào ) 4227,5 m2 8 Cầu cân 80T 1 cái 9 Cấp thoát nước ngoài nhà 4 %Ghm 10 Cấp điện ngoài nhà 2 %Ghm 11 Cổng chính 1 cái 12 Cổng phụ 1 cái 13 Hàng rào 4939 md II. Phân tích lựa chọn phương án kỹ thuật, công nghệ. II.1. Quy trình rang xay cà phê. Công nghệ rang xay cà phê được áp dụng cho dự án là tiêu chuẩn công nghệ của Probat - Đức. Quy trình rang xay cà phê:
  45. 45. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 45 Nguyên liệu: sản xuất cà phê ngon là cà phê nhân hay còn gọi là hạt cà phê. Cà phê sau khi được thu hoạch sẽ được sơ chế bóc vỏ và thịt quả, rửa sạch, sấy khô hoặc phơi khô thì được cà phê nhân. Phân loại: Cà phê nhân xô trong quá trình xay bóc vỏ, phơi, sấy khô sẽ bị vỡ, hạt đen do đó cần phải nhặt bỏ hạt đen và vỡ, phân loại theo kích thước để quá trình rang được dễ dàng và đều hơn. Thông thường dùng hệ thống sàng 5 lưới để phân loại. Xử lý nguyên liệu: Trong quá trình bảo quản, cà phê nhân hấp thụ nhiều mùi vị lạ, đặc biệt là mùi mốc, do đó cần phải xử lý nguyên liệu. Các phương pháp xử lý nguyên liệu như sau:
  46. 46. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 46 _ Xử lý bằng nước: chỉ áp dụng đối với những loại cà phê nguyên liệu có chất lượng cao (trong thời gian bảo quản không có mốc). Tiến hành ngâm nguyên liệu trong nước 5 phút, nước sẽ ngấm vào hạt cà phê và hòa tan các mùi vị lạ, sau đó vớt ra để ráo, sấy khô. _ Xử lý bằng dung môi hữu cơ: sử dụng cho những loại nguyên liệu kém chất lượng hơn. Dung môi thường dùng là rượu etilic 20 %V, thời gian xử lý 5 ÷ 10 phút, sau đó vớt ra để ráo, sấy khô. Rang: Đây là giai đoạn quan trọng nhất vì hương thơm tạo thành trong quá trình này. Nhiệt độ rang thường khống chế trong khoảng 200 – 2400 C. Quá trình này gồm ba giai đoạn: _ Ở nhiệt độ < 500C ta thấy bốc ra nhiều khói trắng, chủ yếu là hơi nước thể tích hạt không biến đổi. Cuối giai đoạn này ta thấy ngừng sinh khí (khói trắng), đây là dấu hiệu chuyển sang giai đoạn sau. _ Khi nhiệt độ tăng lên 1500 C thì trong hạt xảy ra quá trình tích khí nên thể tích của hạt tăng lên đột ngột, lúc này ta nghe thấy những tiếng nổ nhẹ, hạt chuyển sang màu nâu. Trong giai đoạn này ta thấy khí màu trắng đục thoát ra. _ Khi nhiệt độ lên 2200 C, giữ ở nhiệt độ này trong vòng 10 – 15 phút, lúc này thể tích hạt không biến đổi nữa, sự sinh khí rất yếu ớt hoặc ngừng hẳn, hạt chuyển sang màu nâu đậm. _ Hạt cà phê rang đạt yêu cầu có mặt ngoài nâu đậm, bên trong có màu cánh gián, mùi thơm nồng, vị đắng dịu. Làm nguội, tẩm: Quá trình làm nguội thực hiện trong thiết bị làm nguội kiểu đứng, dùng quạt gió để làm nguội. Để tăng chất lượng sản phẩm, cho chất
  47. 47. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 47 béo (bơ thực vật) vào giai đoạn đầu của quá trình làm nguội, chất béo sẽ giữ lại các chất thơm trên bề mặt của hạt. Sau đó phun nước muối đã hòa tan dưới rạng hạt sương cho thấm đều. Xay: Sau khi làm nguội hoàn toàn, cà phê rang được chuyển tới bồn ủ từ 15 đến 20 ngày sau mới được xay. Nguyên hạt được chuyển tới máy xay nhỏ, bột cà phê xay phải lọt sàng 1,6mm (90 %). Bột cà phê xay có kích thước lớn hơn 1,6 mm được đem đi xay lại để đảm bảo yêu cầu trên. Đóng gói: Cà phê rang (đặc biệt là cà phê rang xay) rất dễ bị mất hương thơm, hấp thụ mùi lạ và dễ bị oxy hóa nên cần phải bao gói thật cẩn thận. Dùng các loại bao bì như màng BOPP, MMCP đạt yêu cầu quy định đối với bao bì chứa đựng thực phẩm để tiến hành bao gói. Bảo quản: Bảo quản nơi khô ráo, thoáng mát. II.2. Quy trình sản xuất cà phê hòa tan Chiết xuất, trích ly Quá trình trích ly nhằm thu các chất hoà tan có trong bột cà phê rang vào nước. Dùng nước nóng ở 80 – 90°C để trích ly. Không dùng nước có nhiệt độ cao hơn vì sẽ trích ly cả những chất không tốt cho sản phẩm. Bột cà phê sản xuất cà phê hoà tan cần có kích thước lớn và tiến hành trích ly nhiều lần để hạn chế lượng bột mịn tan sâu vào trong nước khi trích ly. Thiết bị trích ly gián đoạn là một tháp chứa bột cà phê được bảo ôn nhiệt độ. Nước nóng được bơm từ đáy tháp lên, qua cột bột cà phê rang trong tháp. Tại đây Cà phê hòa tan 3 in1 Cà phê nhân sống Rang xay Chiết xuất, trích ly Cô đặc Trộn (Đường, Sữa,…) Đóng gói sản phẩm Cà phê Hòa tan Extra Sấy
  48. 48. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 48 xảy ra hiện tượng trích ly các chất hòa tan. Dung dịch cà phê được thu tại đỉnh tháp. Phải lần lượt thay thế bột cà phê ở các tháp sao cho dịch trích ly khi đi qua các tháp chứa bột cà phê sẽ có lượng chất tan tăng dần. Để tránh hiện tượng bột cà phê không được thấm ướt, người ta làm ẩm bột cà phê bằng hơi nước bão hoà trước khi bơm nước vào trích ly. Nồng độ dung dịch cà phê trích ly có thể đạt tới 20 – 22%. Cô đặc Nồng độ dịch cà phê sau trích ly là 20 – 22%, chưa thể sấy khô được. Do đó phải tiến hành cô đặc dịch trích ly đến nồng độ 30 – 33% mới thuận lợi cho quá trình sấy. Phương pháp cô đặc thường dùng là phương pháp cô đặc chân không: Dung dịch cà phê được bơm vào thiết bị gia nhiệt. Tại đây nước nhận nhiệt và bay hơi. Độ chân không được tạo ra nhờ baromet sẽ hút hơi nước và ngưng tụ tại bình ngưng. Quá trình diễn ra cho đến khi nồng độ dung dịch đạt yêu cầu thì dừng. Sấy khô Sấy khô nhằm đưa dịch trích ly cà phê cô đặc thành dạng bột khô để tiện lợi cho quá trình bảo quản và sử dụng. Phương pháp sấy khô được dùng là phương pháp sấy phun: Dịch cà phê cô đặc được bơm vào đỉnh cyclo. Tại đây có một đĩa đục nhiều lỗ nhỏ, có tốc độ quay rất lớn, làm cho dịch cà phê vào cyclo ở dạng sương mù. Không khí nóng khô được thổi vào cyclo sấy khô cà phê dạng sương mù thành dạng bột. Cà phê bột hoà tan được thu ở đáy cyclo. Sau sấy khô ta thu được bột cà phê hoà tan có độ ẩm 1 – 2%, có màu nâu đen đậm.
  49. 49. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 49
  50. 50. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 50 1. Thiết bị chế biến cà phê rang xay Sản lượng cà phê rang xay sản xuất trong năm dự kiến là 3.000 tấn. Thời gian hoạt động của dây chuyền cà phê rang xay tính toán là 11 tháng ~ 250 ngày (trừ ngày nghỉ và lễ tết ). 1 ngày làm việc 8 giờ. Vậy công suất tính toán của dây chuyền như sau: CStính toán = 3.000/(250x8) = 1.500 kg/giờ. Lựa chọn công suất dây chuyền là: 1.500kg/giờ Tỉ lệ tham khảo, cứ 1kg cà phê nhân rang xay cho ra 0,75cà phê bột. Tính toán nguyên liệu cà phê cho dây chuyền cà phê nhân cần là: 3.000/0,75 = 2.250 tấn/năm cà phê nhân. Nguyên liệu cà phê nhân xô cần cho dây chuyền cà rang xay là: 3.000/0,9=3.335 tấn/năm. 2. Thiết bị phối trộn và đóng gói cà phê 3in1. Sản lượng cà phê hòa tan 3in1 sản xuất trong năm dự kiến là 500 tấn. Thời gian hoạt động của dây chuyền cà phê 3in1 tính toán là 9 tháng ~ 210 ngày (trừ ngày nghỉ và lễ tết). Công suất tính toán của dây chuyền như sau: CStính toán = 500.000/(210x8) = 297,6 kg/giờ Lựa chọn công suất dây chuyền là: 300kg/giờ Tỉ lệ tham khảo để tính toán: cứ 1kg cà phê 3in1 cần 0,25kg cà phê tan đen. Nguyên liệu cà phê tan đen được nhập từ một số nhà máy của Tổng Công ty cũng như một số nhà máy khác trên thị trường. 3. Thiết bị chế biến cà phê nhân
  51. 51. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 51 Theo tỉ lệ tham khảo, cứ 1kg cà phê nguyên liệu cho ra 0,9 kg cà phê nhân thành phẩm. Do đó nguyên liệu cà phê nhân xô cần là 3.000tấn/0,9 = 3335 tấn/năm. Như vậy dây chuyền cà phê nhân phải cần hoạt động để chế biến sản lượng cà phê của đáp ứng 2 dây chuyền trên của nhà máy: 2.250+ 3335 = 5.583 tấn nhân xô. Thời gian hoạt động của dây chuyền xát khô là 6 tháng với thời gian 150 ngày (không tính ngày nghỉ, lễ, tết) làm việc 2 ca (có nghỉ 1 tiếng để kiểm tra và bảo dưỡng dây chuyền) sản lượng thiết kế là 5.583 tấn cà phê nhân/năm. 4. Thiết bị chế biến nông sản. Cà phê bột, cà phê hòa tan, cà phê Capsules, ca ca, công nghệ cao… Công suất tính toán thiết bị hệ thống chế biến khô : CStính toán = 5.583 /(150x8) = 4,65 tấn nhân/giờ. Lựa chọn công suất thiết bị là: 5 tấn nhân/giờ. Ngoài ra được tham khảo một số dây chuyền chế biến cà phê nhân của một số nhà máy chế biến cà phê nhân khác của Tổng công ty cũng như các doanh nghiệp bên ngoài như Nhà máy ĐăKman, Phước An, Thắng Lợi, Tây Nguyên tỉnh Đăk Lăk, Đức Trọng tỉnh Lâm Đồng... II.2. Quy trình sản xuất Cacao
  52. 52. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 52 ÔÛ phaàn naøy, coâng ty xin giôùi thieäu veà moät soá thieát bò ñöôïc söû duïng trong coâng ngheä saûn xuaát boät cao. Caùc thieát bò döôùi ñaây ñöôïc cung caáp bôûi Fell and Company International. 3266 Winbrook Drive Memphis, TN 38116 Phone 800-356-8588 / (901) 332-6669 Fax (901) 332-6433 Hạt cacao Làm sạch Tạp chất Xử lý nhiệt hồng ngoại Tách vỏ Vỏ Kiềm hoá Rang Nghiền Ép bơ Bơ cacao Nghiền mịn Phân loại Bột cacao
  53. 53. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 53 1. THIEÁT BÒ RANG – ROASTING MACHINE Hình. Thieát bò rang lieân tuïc Kieåu 304/1; HKR 150 Naêng suaát: 1250 - 1600 kg/h Baûng Thoâng soá kyõ thuaät Naêng suaát 1250 kg/h Coâng suaát 15kW Naêng suaát hôi (ôû p=10 bar) 220 kg/h Kích thöôùc 2900 x 2230 Taûi troïng
  54. 54. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 54 Tónh 3500 kg Ñoäng (laøm vieäc) 4850 kg Dieän tích 4000 x 5000 mm Theå tích yeâu caàu 34 m3
  55. 55. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 55 Sô ñoà nguyeân lyù hoaït ñoäng cuûa thieát bò Baûn veõ chi tieát thieát bò rang lieân tuïc HKR150 2. Thieát Bò Nghieàn Taùch Voû - Winnowing Thieát bò taùch voû haït cacao Kieåu 90; HEA 200 Naêng suaát: 1600 - 2000 kg/h
  56. 56. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 56 Thoâng soá kyõ thuaät thieát bò taùch voû HEA 200 Thoâng soá kyõ thuaät Naêng suaát nhaäp lieäu 1600 kg/h Ñieän naêng tieâu thuï 10 kW Kích thöôùc 8280 x 2650 x 4000 mm Troïng löôïng caû saøng Tónh 2680 kg Ñoäng 5630 kg Dieän tích yeâu caàu 9500 x 3750 mm Theå tích yeâu caàu 39 m3
  57. 57. Nhà máy sản xuất, chế biến nông sản chất lượng cao Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty Cổ phần tư vấn Đầu tư Dự Án Việt 57 Baûn veõ chi tieát thieát bò taùch voû haït cacao 3. THIEÁT BÒ NGHIEÀN MÒN - MILLING

×