Dự án Nhà máy điện mặt trời Trung Nam Trà Vinh kết hợp nông nghiệp công nghệ cao CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lậ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 1 CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM  BÁO CÁO NGHIÊN CỨU KHẢ THI NHÀ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 2 MỤC LỤC CHƯƠNG I. MỞ ĐẦU................................................
Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 3 I. Phương án giải phóng mặt bằng, tái định cư và hỗ trợ xây dựng cơ s...
Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 4 PHỤ LỤC: CÁC BẢNG TÍNH HIỆU QUẢ TÀI CHÍNH CỦA DỰ ÁN ....... 62 1. Bản...
Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 5 CHƯƠNG I. MỞ ĐẦU I. Giới thiệu về chủ đầu tư. Chủ đầu tư: Mã số thuế ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 6 bưởi 100 - 150 tấn/ha/năm, hoa cắt cành 1,5 triệu cành/ha/năm; giá tr...
Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 7 đại hóa nông nghiệp và nông thôn, một trong những nhiệm vụ trọng tâm ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 8 V. Mục tiêu dự án. V.1. Mục tiêu chung. - Phát triển nền nông nghiệp ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 9 CHƯƠNG II. ĐỊA ĐIỂM VÀ QUY MÔ THỰC HIỆN DỰ ÁN I. Hiện trạng kinh tế -...
Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 10 Khu vực đất xây dựng dự án là một trong các vị trí đất được hình thà...
Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 11 nghiệp, thủy sản đạt 10.231 tỷ đồng tăng 6,15%, đóng góp 2,39 điểm p...
Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 12 31,62%; thuế sản phẩm trừ trợ cấp sản phẩmchiếm 2,23% (Cơ cấu tương ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 13 năm 1996 đã có 9 khu khoa học nông nghiệp công nghệ cao. Phần lớn cá...
Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 14 Sản xuất tại các khu NNCNC đạt năng suất kỷ lục. Ví dụ như Israel nă...
Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 15 - Công nghệ tưới nhỏ giọt: Công nghệ này phát triển rất mạnh mẽ ở cá...
Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 16 Về vốn đầu tư: Ngày 2/2/2017, Thủ tướng Chính phủ Nguyễn Xuân Phúc đ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 17 Liên quan đến vấn đề này, Thủ tướng cho biết, Chính phủ sẽ báo cáo Q...
Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 18 Việc ứng dụng hiệu ứng nhà kính để tạo ra môi trường thuận lợi nhất ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 19 dựng nhiều mô hình sản xuất giống cây, chăn nuôi lợn, gà quy mô công...
Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 20 Thứ tư, cần có chính sách đào tạo lại lao động cho những vùng đưa cô...
Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 21 rằng, không nên chạy theo dự án, mà phải đầu tư tốt hơn, bài bản hơn...
Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 22 dựng dự án: Công ty TNHH Rau sạch Việt Thụy Phát, Công ty CP Đầu tư ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 23 trình quản lý dịch hại tổng hợp IPM và sản xuất theo quy trình canh ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 24 điện mặt trời, điện gió, vì phần lớn những vùng đất như vậy ở Nhật B...
Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 25 Các nhà nghiên cứu tại Đại học Massachusetts đang khám phá khả năng ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 26 Mô hình kết hợp dự án điện mặt trời với trồng cây giống như cải xoăn...
Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 27 VietGAP, ứng dụng công nghệ cao trong sản xuất như các loại rau, củ ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 28 TT Nội dung Diện tích (m²) Tỷ lệ (%) 4 Khu trồng Cà chua 40.000 25,0...
Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 29 CHƯƠNG III. PHÂN TÍCH QUI MÔ, DIỆN TÍCH XÂY DỰNG CÔNG TRÌNH LỰA CHỌN...
Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 30  Thông gió:  Thông gió mái: Khẩu độ thông gió mái cố định, chỉ lắp...
Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 31  Đảm bảo tốt cho dịch chuyển khí nóng  Nhiệt độ ổn định  Di chuyể...
Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 32  Là hệ thống bù áp, duy trì một lưu lượng không đổi trong khi áp lự...
Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 33  Lưu lượng vòi phun 22 l/h, (5.5l/h x 4 đầu phun = 22 l/h) dưới áp ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 34 Để tạo thuận lợi và nâng cao năng suất cũng như hiệu quả trong bán h...
Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 35 Ảnh minh họa: Các dạng mã hóa hay sử dụng và in trên sản phẩm Một kh...
Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 36 GlobalGAP là một bộ tiêu chuẩn được xây dựng để áp dụng tự nguyện ch...
Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 37 viên để có quyền truy cập hệ thống dữ liệu này, các nhà cung cấp có ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 38  Một nhà sản xuất riêng lẻ đăng ký chứng nhận theo tiêu chuẩn GLOBA...
Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 39  Đào tạo nhận thức chung về vai trò và tác dụng của việc xây dựng v...
Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 40 Phát triển nông nghiệp Công nghệ cao cũng xử lý bằng H2O2 ở nồng độ ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 41 Ngâm hạt giống bí đỏ vào vào nước ấm ở nhiệt độ từ 30-35 độ C trong ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 42 Bí đỏ có thể thu hoạch được sau khoảng 30 ngày đậu quả. Nếu muốn thu...
Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 43 - Trồng cây: Nên trồng vào buổi chiều mát, khi trồng đặt cây nhẹ nhà...
Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 44 - Sử dụng dụng cụ treo và móc giữ cà chua chuyên dụng: Dụng cụ treo ...
Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 45 CHƯƠNG IV. CÁC PHƯƠNG ÁN THỰC HIỆN DỰ ÁN I. Phương án giải phóng mặt...
  1. 1. Dự án Nhà máy điện mặt trời Trung Nam Trà Vinh kết hợp nông nghiệp công nghệ cao CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập – Tự do - Hạnh phúc  BÁO CÁO NGHIÊN CỨU KHẢ THI NHÀ MÁY ĐIỆN MẶT TRỜI TRUNG NAM TRÀ VINH KẾT HỢP NÔNG NGHIỆP CÔNG NGHỆ CAO Địa điểm xây dựng: Xã Dân Thành, Thị xã Duyên Hải, Tỉnh Trà Vinh Chủ đầu tư: Tháng 1/2019
  2. 2. Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 1 CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM  BÁO CÁO NGHIÊN CỨU KHẢ THI NHÀ MÁY ĐIỆN MẶT TRỜI TRUNG NAM TRÀ VINH KẾT HỢP NÔNG NGHIỆP CÔNG NGHỆ CAO CHỦ ĐẦU TƯ ĐƠN VỊ TƯ VẤN CÔNG TY CP TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ Giám đốc Tháng 1 năm 2019
  3. 3. Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 2 MỤC LỤC CHƯƠNG I. MỞ ĐẦU....................................................................................... 5 I. Giới thiệu về chủ đầu tư................................................................................... 5 II. Mô tả sơ bộ thông tin dự án............................................................................ 5 III. Sự cần thiết xây dựng dự án.......................................................................... 5 IV. Các căn cứ pháp lý........................................................................................ 7 V. Mục tiêu dự án................................................................................................ 8 V.1. Mục tiêu chung............................................................................................ 8 V.2. Mục tiêu cụ thể............................................................................................ 8 CHƯƠNG II. ĐỊA ĐIỂM VÀ QUY MÔ THỰC HIỆN DỰ ÁN....................... 9 I. Hiện trạng kinh tế - xã hội vùng thực hiện dự án............................................ 9 I.1. Điều kiện tự nhiên vùng thực hiện dự án...................................................... 9 I.2. Điều kiện kinh tế xã hội.............................................................................. 10 II. Quy mô sản xuất của dự án. ......................................................................... 12 II.1. Tình hình sản xuất nông nghiệp ứng dụng công nghệ cao trên thế giới và Việt Nam ............................................................................................................. 12 II.2. Quy mô đầu tư của dự án........................................................................... 26 III. Địa điểm và hình thức đầu tư xây dựng dự án............................................ 27 III.1. Địa điểm xây dựng................................................................................... 27 III.2. Hình thức đầu tư....................................................................................... 27 IV. Nhu cầu sử dụng đất và phân tích các yếu tố đầu vào của dự án. .............. 27 CHƯƠNG III. PHÂN TÍCH QUI MÔ, DIỆN TÍCH XÂY DỰNG CÔNG TRÌNH LỰA CHỌN PHƯƠNG ÁN KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ.................... 29 I. Phân tích qui mô, diện tích xây dựng công trình........................................... 29 II. Phân tích lựa chọn phương án kỹ thuật, công nghệ. .................................... 29 II.1. Giải pháp công nghệ.................................................................................. 29 II.2. Giải pháp kỹ thuật ..................................................................................... 39 CHƯƠNG IV. CÁC PHƯƠNG ÁN THỰC HIỆN DỰ ÁN............................. 45
  4. 4. Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 3 I. Phương án giải phóng mặt bằng, tái định cư và hỗ trợ xây dựng cơ sở hạ tầng. ............................................................................................................................. 45 I.1. Phương án giải phóng mặt bằng. ................................................................ 45 I.2. Phương án tái định cư................................................................................. 45 I.3. Phương án hỗ trợ xây dựng cơ sở hạ tầng kỹ thuật. ................................... 45 II. Các phương án xây dựng công trình. ........................................................... 45 III. Phương án tổ chức thực hiện....................................................................... 46 III.1. Các phương án kiến trúc. ......................................................................... 46 III.2. Phương án quản lý, khai thác................................................................... 47 III.2. Giải pháp về chính sách của dự án........................................................... 47 IV. Phân đoạn thực hiện và tiến độ thực hiện, hình thức quản lý dự án........... 48 CHƯƠNG V. ĐÁNH GIÁ TÁC ĐỘNG MÔI TRƯỜNG – GIẢI PHÁP PHÒNG CHỐNG CHÁY NỔ VÀ YÊU CẦU AN NINH QUỐC PHÒNG..................... 49 I. Đánh giá tác động môi trường. ...................................................................... 49 I.1. Các loại chất thải phát sinh......................................................................... 49 I.2. Biện pháp giảm thiểu tác động tiêu cực...................................................... 50 I.3. Phương án phòng chống sự cố vệ sinh và an toàn lao động....................... 52 II. Giải pháp phòng chống cháy nổ................................................................... 52 CHƯƠNG VI. TỔNG VỐN ĐẦU TƯ –NGUỒN VỐN THỰC HIỆNVÀ HIỆU QUẢ CỦA DỰ ÁN............................................................................................. 53 I. Tổng vốn đầu tư và nguồn vốn của dự án...................................................... 53 II. Khả năng thu xếp vốn và khả năng cấp vốn theo tiến độ............................. 55 III. Phân tích hiệu quả về mặt kinh tế của dự án............................................... 58 III.1. Nguồn vốn dự kiến đầu tư của dự án. ...................................................... 58 III.2. Chi phí sử dụng vốn ................................................................................. 58 III.3. Các thông số tài chính của dự án. ............................................................ 59 KẾT LUẬN....................................................................................................... 61 I. Kết luận.......................................................................................................... 61 II. Đề xuất và kiến nghị..................................................................................... 61
  5. 5. Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 4 PHỤ LỤC: CÁC BẢNG TÍNH HIỆU QUẢ TÀI CHÍNH CỦA DỰ ÁN ....... 62 1. Bảng tổng mức, cơ cấu nguồn vốn của dự án thực hiện dự án 2. Bảng tính khấu hao hàng năm của dự án. 3. Bảng tính doanh thu và dòng tiền hàng năm của dự án. 4. Bảng Kế hoạch trả nợ hàng năm của dự án. 5. Bảng Mức trả nợ hàng năm theo dự án. 6. Bảng Phân tích khả năng hoàn vốn giản đơn của dự án. 7. Bảng Phân tích khả năng hoàn vốn có chiết khấu của dự án. 8. Bảng Tính toán phân tích hiện giá thuần (NPV) của dự án. 9. Bảng Phân tích theo tỷ suất hoàn vốn nội bộ (IRR) của dự án.
  6. 6. Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 5 CHƯƠNG I. MỞ ĐẦU I. Giới thiệu về chủ đầu tư. Chủ đầu tư: Mã số thuế : Đại diện pháp luật: Chức vụ: Chủ tịch HĐQT Địa chỉ trụ sở: II. Mô tả sơ bộ thông tin dự án. Tên dự án: Nhà máy điện mặt trời Trung Nam Trà Vinh kết hợp nông nghiệp công nghệ cao. Địa điểm thực hiện dự án: Xã Dân Thành, Thị xã Duyên Hải, Tỉnh Trà Vinh Hình thức quản lý: Chủ đầu tư trực tiếp quản lý điều hành và khai thác dự án. Tổng mức đầu tư của dự án : 35.631.559.000 đồng. (Ba mươi lăm tỷ sáu trăm ba mươi mốt triệu năm trăm năm mươi chín nghìn đồng) Trong đó:  Vốn tự có (100%) : 35.631.559.000 đồng.  Vốn vay tín dụng (0%) : 0 đồng. III. Sự cần thiết xây dựng dự án. Khu nông nghiệp ứng dụng công nghệ cao (NNUDCNC) là khu công nghệ cao tập trung thực hiện hoạt động ứng dụng thành tựu nghiên cứu và phát triển công nghệ cao vào lĩnh vực nông nghiệp để thực hiện các nhiệm vụ: chọn tạo, nhân giống cây trồng, giống vật nuôi cho năng suất, chất lượng cao; phòng, trừ dịch bệnh; trồng trọt, chăn nuôi đạt hiệu quả cao; tạo ra các loại vật tư, máy móc, thiết bị sử dụng trong nông nghiệp; bảo quản, chế biến sản phẩm nông nghiệp; phát triển doanh nghiệp nông nghiệp ứng dụng công nghệ cao và phát triển dịch vụ công nghệ cao phục vụ nông nghiệp. Đặc trưng của sản xuất tại các khu NNCNC: đạt năng suất cao kỷ lục và hiệu quả kinh tế rất cao; ví dụ ở Israen đã đạt năng suất cà chua 250 - 300 tấn/ha/năm,
  7. 7. Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 6 bưởi 100 - 150 tấn/ha/năm, hoa cắt cành 1,5 triệu cành/ha/năm; giá trị sản phẩm 120 - 150 ngàn USD/ha/năm, Trung Quốc đạt 40 - 50 ngàn USD/ha/năm. Nông nghiệp công nghệ cao là nền nông nghiệp được áp dụng những công nghệ mới vào sản xuất, bao gồm: công nghiệp hóa nông nghiệp (cơ giới hóa các khâu của quá trình sản xuất), tự động hóa, công nghệ thông tin, công nghệ vật liệu mới, công nghệ sinh học và các giống cây trồng, giống vật nuôi có năng suất và chất lượng cao, đạt hiệu quả kinh tế cao trên một đơn vị diện tích và phát triển bền vững trên cơ sở canh tác hữu cơ (Theo Vụ Khoa học Công nghệ - Bộ Nông nghiệp và PTNT). Các tiêu chí cho khu nông nghiệp ứng dụng công nghệ cao: - Phù hợp với chiến lược, kế hoạch phát triển nông nghiệp và nhiệm vụ của khu nông nghiệp ứng dụng CNC; - Có khả năng thu hút đầu tư, nhân lực công nghệ cao trong và ngoài nước thực hiện sản xuất sản phẩm NNUDCNC. - Có điều kiện xây dựng kết cấu hạ tầng (thủy lợi, giao thông, điện …) đáp ứng yêu cầu của hoạt động nghiên cứu, đào tạo, thử nghiệm và trình diễn ứng dụng CNC trong nông nghiệp; - Lấy con người làm gốc, dựa vào đội ngũ cán bộ khoa học. - Có sự tham gia của giới doanh nghiệp. - Có môi trường kinh tế, xã hội, môi trường kinh doanh thuận lợi, khuyến khích tự do sáng tạo, phát minh, ứng dụng công nghệ cao, chuyển giao công nghệ, hoạt động theo nguyên tắc của cơ chế thị trường. - Vai trò của khu NNUDCNC: Phục vụ phát triển kinh tế của tỉnh, khu vực, là đầu tàu về ứng dụng khoa học công nghệ. Đối với nước ta, phát triển nông nghiệp ứng dụng công nghệ cao gắn với công nghiệp chế biến và thị trường tiêu thụ là một trong những chủ trương lớn của Đảng và Nhà nước. Hiện nay, nhiều địa phương đã xây dựng và triển khai thực hiện chương trình phát triển nông nghiệp ứng dụng công nghệ cao, đặc biệt là các thành phố lớn như Hà Nội, Hải Phòng, TP. Hồ Chí Minh và một số tỉnh như Lâm Đồng đã tiến hành triển khai đầu tư xây dựng các khu nông nghiệp công nghệ cao với những hình thức, quy mô và kết quả hoạt động đạt được ở nhiều mức độ khác nhau. Đối với tỉnh Trà Vinh, thực hiện chủ trương đẩy mạnh công nghiệp hóa, hiện
  8. 8. Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 7 đại hóa nông nghiệp và nông thôn, một trong những nhiệm vụ trọng tâm là xây dựng nền nông nghiệp phát triển bền vững theo hướng hiện đại, ứng dụng công nghệ cao, hướng mạnh vào sản xuất các sản phẩm chủ lực, có giá trị kinh tế cao của tỉnh là yêu cầu cấp thiết. Trước tình hình đó, chúng tôi đã phối hợp với Công Ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Đầu Tư tiến hành nghiên cứu và lập dự án đầu tư “Nhà máy điện mặt trời Trung Nam Trà Vinh kết hợp nông nghiệp công nghệ cao” IV. Các căn cứ pháp lý. Luật Xây dựng số 50/2014/QH13 ngày 18 tháng 06 năm 2014 của Quốc Hội nước CHXHCN Việt Nam; Luật Đất đai số 45/2013/QH13 ngày 29 tháng 11 năm 2013 của Quốc Hội nước CHXHCN Việt Nam; Luật Đầu tư số 67/2014/QH13 ngày 26 tháng 11 năm 2014 của Quốc Hội nước CHXHCN Việt Nam; Luật Doanh nghiệp số 68/2014/QH13 ngày 26 tháng 11 năm 2014 của Quốc Hội nước CHXHCN Việt Nam; Luật Đấu thầu số 43/2013/QH13 ngày 26 tháng 11 năm 2013 của Quốc Hội nước CHXHCN Việt Nam; Luật Bảo vệ môi trường số 55/2014/QH13 ngày 23/06/2014 của Quốc Hội nước CHXHCN Việt Nam; Nghị định số 32/2015/NĐ-CP ngày 25/3/2015 của Chính phủ về quản lý chi phí đầu tư xây dựng; Nghị định số 46/2015/NĐ-CP ngày 12/5/2015 của Chính phủ về quản lý chất lượng và bảo trì công trình xây dựng; Nghị định số 59/2015/NĐ-CP ngày 18/6/2015 của Chính phủ về quản lý dự án đầu tư xây dựng; Quyết định số 79/QĐ-BXD ngày 15/02/2017 của Bộ Xây dựng về việc công bố định mức chi phí quản lý dự án và tư vấn đầu tư xây dựng; Nghị định số 19/2015/NĐ-CP ngày 14/2/2015 của Chính phủ V/v Quy định chi tiết thi hành một số điều của Luật Bảo vệ môi trường.
  9. 9. Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 8 V. Mục tiêu dự án. V.1. Mục tiêu chung. - Phát triển nền nông nghiệp ứng dụng công nghệ cao để tạo ra sản phẩm có năng suất, chất lượng, hiệu quả kinh tế cao; đảm bảo an toàn vệ sinh thực phẩm để vừa phục vụ nhu cầu tại chỗ, vừa phục vụ nhu cầu xuất khẩu, góp phần tăng thu nhập cho người lao động. - Hình thành mô hình điểm trong sản xuất nông nghiệp công nghệ cao, sản phẩm chủ lực là rau sạch phục vụ cho nhu cầu địa phương và cung cấp nguồn thực phẩm sạch an toàn cho toàn bộ hệ thống nhà hàng khách sạn resort trên địa phương. - Các công nghệ được ứng dụng trong thực hiện dự án chủ yếu tập trung vào công nghệ cao, công nghệ tiên tiến so với mặt bằng công nghệ sản xuất nông nghiệp trong tỉnh. V.2. Mục tiêu cụ thể. - Tiến hành xây dựng các khối Pin trải rộng trên toàn bộ diện tích đất phục vụ cho việc phát triển nông nghiệp công nghệ cao. - Xây dựng nhà màng (nhà kiếng, nhà lưới với các thiết bị kèm theo) để tiếp nhận công nghệ (sản xuất rau công nghệ cao) và tổ chức thực nghiệm các biện pháp kỹ thuật (cải tiến cho phù hợp với điều kiện của địa phương), trình diễn chuyển giao công nghệ sản xuất. - Khi dự án đi vào sản xuất với 100% công suất, thì hàng năm dự án cung cấp cho thị trường khoảng 480 tấn dưa lưới, 20 tấn cà chua và 45,6 tấn bí ngô các loại theo tiêu chuẩn GLOBALGAP; - Sản xuất theo tiêu chuẩn VIETGAP/GLOBALGAP với công nghệ gần như tự động hoàn toàn. - Toàn bộ sản phẩm của dự án được gắn mã vạch, từ đó có thể truy xuất nguồn gốc hàng hóa đến từng công đoạn trong quá trình sản xuất.
  10. 10. Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 9 CHƯƠNG II. ĐỊA ĐIỂM VÀ QUY MÔ THỰC HIỆN DỰ ÁN I. Hiện trạng kinh tế - xã hội vùng thực hiện dự án. I.1. Điều kiện tự nhiên vùng thực hiện dự án. 1.Vị trí địa lý: Tỉnh Trà Vinh nằm ở phía Đông Nam đồng bằng sông Cửu Long với diện tích tự nhiên của tỉnh là 2.295,1 km², giữa 2 con sông lớn là sông Cổ Chiên và sông Hậu. Vị trí địa lý giới hạn từ: 9°31’46’’ đến 10°04’5” vĩ độ Bắc và 105°57’16” đến 106°36’04” kinh độ Đông. Phía Bắc, Tây - Bắc giáp tỉnh Vĩnh Long; phía Đông giáp tỉnh Bến Tre với sông Cổ Chiên; phía Tây giáp tỉnh Sóc Trăng với Sông Hậu; phía Nam, Đông - Nam giáp biển Đông với hơn 65 km bờ biển. Trung tâm tỉnh lỵ nằm trên Quốc lộ 53 , cách thành phố Hồ Chí Minh gần 200 km và cách thành phố Cần Thơ 100 km. Trà Vinh nối với thị xã Vĩnh Long bằng quốc lộ 53, tuyến thông thương đường bộ duy nhất nối Trà Vinh với các tỉnh thuộc đồng bằng sông Cửu Long và vùng kinh tế trọng điểm phía Nam. Trà Vinh là tỉnh ven biển ở đồng bằng sông Cửu Long, Trà Vinh có tích tự nhiên hơn 2.215 km2, với địa hình thấp và phẳng, có hệ thống sông rạch phong phú nên đất đai luôn được phù sa bồi đắp. Được thiên nhiên ưu đãi nên đã tạo cho Trà Vinh một nền sản xuất nông nghiệp đa dạng và phong phú từ trồng trọt, chăn nuôi, nuôi trồng thủy sản ở cả 3 vùng nước mặn, lợ và ngọt.
  11. 11. Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 10 Khu vực đất xây dựng dự án là một trong các vị trí đất được hình thành do việc đổ bùn tạo bãi đất sau khi đào kênh đường thủy nhân tạo Quan Chánh Bố. Toàn bộ công tác đổ, đắp đất đã tạo ra một mặt bằng khá bằng phẳng với cao độ được nâng lên 4m so với mặt đất tự nhiên nguyên thủy. Đây là điểm thuận lợi cho việc khai thác năng lượng và cũng như xây dựng mô hình nông nghiệp công nghệ cao. 2.Khí hậu: Trà Vinh nằm trong vùng nhiệt đới gió mùa ven biển, khí hậu chia thành 2 mùa rõ rệt là mùa mưa và mùa khô; mùa mưa từ tháng 5 đến tháng 11, mùa khô từ tháng 12 đến tháng 4 năm sau. Nhiệt độ trung bình năm 26 - 27,6°C, số giờ nắng trung bình là 2.556 giờ/năm, lượng mưa hàng năm vào khoảng 1.520 mm, độ ẩm trung bình năm là 84%. Nhìn chung, khí hậu Trà Vinh mang đặc điểm nhiệt đới gió mùa với nền nhiệt độ cao, ổn định, nắng và bức xạ mặt trời thuận lợi cho sản xuất nông nghiệp. Tuy nhiên, yếu tố hạn chế của khí hậu là lượng mưa ít, lại tập trung theo mùa kết hợp với địa hình thấp, chịu ảnh hưởng của gió chướng, thuỷ triều cao gây ngập úng và hạn hán cục bộ, ít nhiều ảnh hưởng đến đời sống và sản xuất của dân. 3.Đặc điểm địa hình: Địa hình Trà Vinh mang tính chất vùng đồng bằng ven biển, chịu ảnh hưởng bởi sự giao thoa giữa sông và biển đã hình thành các vùng trũng, phẳng xen lẫn các giồng cát, các huyện phía bắc địa hình bằng phẳng hơn các huyện ven biển, địa hình dọc theo 2 bờ sông thường cao, vào sâu nội đồng bị các giồng cát hình cánh cung chia cắt tạo nên các vùng trũng cục bộ, xu thế độ dốc chỉ thể hiện ở trên từng cánh đồng. Cao trình biến thiên của tỉnh từ 0,1 – 1m chiếm 66% diện tích tự nhiên. Địa hình cao nhất trên 4 m gồm đỉnh các giồng cát phân bố ở Nhị Trường, Long Sơn (Cầu Ngang); Ngọc Biên (Trà Cú); Long Hữu (Duyên Hải). Địa hình thấp nhất dưới 0,4 m tập trung tại các cánh đồng trũng ở Tập Sơn, Ngãi Xuyên (Trà Cú), Thanh Mỹ, cánh đồng Ôcàđa (Châu Thành); Mỹ Hoà, Mỹ Long, Hiệp Mỹ (Cầu Ngang); Long Vĩnh (Duyên Hải). Nhìn chung địa hình thuận lợi cho sản xuất nông nghiệp từ 0,6 – 1m thích hợp cho tưới tiêu tự chảy, ít bị hạn cũng như không bị ngập úng. I.2. Điều kiện kinh tế xã hội. Tổng sản phẩm trong tỉnh (GRDP) năm 2017 theo giá so sánh 2010 ước thực hiện 27.854 tỷ đồng, tăng 12,09% so năm 2016. Trong đó khu vực nông, lâm
  12. 12. Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 11 nghiệp, thủy sản đạt 10.231 tỷ đồng tăng 6,15%, đóng góp 2,39 điểm phần trăm; khu vực công nghiệp - xây dựng đạt 7.606 tỷ đồng, tăng 33,51%, đóng góp 7,68 điểm phần trăm; khu vực dịch vụ đạt 9.395 tỷ đồng, tăng 5,57%, đóng góp 1,99 điểm phần trăm; riêng thuế sản phẩm trừ trợ cấp sản phẩm đạt 621 tỷ đồng, tăng 1,14%, đóng góp 0,03 điểm phần trăm. Tốc độ tăng trưởng khá cao, chủ yếu do ngành phân phối điện và khí đốt tăng mạnh vì năm nay có thêm 01 nhà máy Nhiệt điện đi vào hoạt động. Bên cạnh đó, tình hình sản xuất nông, lâm nghiệp và thủy sản cũng tương đối thuận lợi về thời tiết, nhiều công trình thủy lợi được đầu tư, nông dân chủ động áp dụng nhiều biện pháp khoa học kỹ thuật vào sản xuất. Ngoài ra, các hoạt động thương mại dịch vụ mặc dù tốc độ tăng trưởng không đạt được như kỳ vọng nhưng nhìn chung cũng có bước phát triển, trong năm tỉnh đã tổ chức nhiều hoạt động xúc tiến thương mại, du lịch thu hút được nhiều người tham gia. Tốc độ tăng tổng sản phẩm năm 2017 Đơn vị tính:% Tốc độ tăng so với năm 2016 Đóng góp của các khu vực vào tăng trưởng năm 2017 (Điểm phần trăm) Tổng số 12,09 12,09 Nông, lâm nghiệp và thủy sản 6,15 2,39 Công nghiệp và xây dựng 33,51 7,68 Dịch vụ 5,57 1,99 Thuế sản phẩm trừ trợ cấp sản phẩm 1,14 0,03 Về cơ cấu kinh tế năm 2017, khu vực nông, lâm nghiệp, thuỷ sản chiếm 34,99%; khu vực công nghiệp - xây dựng chiếm 31,16%; khu vực dịch vụ chiếm
  13. 13. Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 12 31,62%; thuế sản phẩm trừ trợ cấp sản phẩmchiếm 2,23% (Cơ cấu tương ứng năm 2016 là 38,86%; 24,41%; 34,26%; 2,47%). Các ngành nghề sản xuất nông nghiệp của tỉnh hiện có Về chăn nuôi, nhờ khí hậu ôn hòa, ít bị ngập lũ, mặt bằng rộng, nguồn nước dồi dào, nguồn phụ phẩm nông nghiệp đa dạng, nên Trà Vinh được lợi thế để phát triển. Ở lĩnh vực thủy sản, tỉnh có thế mạnh cả về nuôi trồng, khai thác biển; trong đó, nuôi trồng thủy sản giữ vị trí quan trọng về mặt giá trị. Thủy sản của tỉnh là một ngành tổng hợp cả trong đất liền, ven biển và trên biển về các mặt khai thác, nuôi trồng, chế biến và hậu cần dịch vụ nghề cá. Tuy nhiên, sản xuất nông nghiệp của địa phương đang tồn tại và rất nhiều khó khăn. Những hạn chế, yếu kém về công tác quy hoạch, ứng dụng khoa học công nghệ, cơ sở hạ tầng kỹ thuật, phương thức xuất nhỏ lẻ, manh mún... đang là một thách thức lớn đối với tỉnh trong chương trình tái cơ cấu nông nghiệp theo hướng nâng cao giá trị gia tăng và phát triển bền vững. Do đó, ngành nông nghiệp Trà Vinh phải thay đổi một cách căn cơ, hướng đến phương thức sản xuất khoa học hơn, hiện đại hơn để tạo đột phá mới. Đây chính là điểm cần nghiên cứu để chuyển đổi sang mô hình nông nghiệp công nghệ cao mang lại hiệu quả kinh tế cho địa phương và khai thác các lợi thế tiềm năng của địa phương. Một số mô hình nông nghiệp công nghệ cao đang nghiên cứu và triển khai tại tỉnh Trà Vinh: - Mô hình chăn nuôi gia xúc, gia cầm như Bò, dê, heo, vịt, gà tập trung và theo quy mô công nghiệp - Mô hình nuôi trồng thủy sản, nhất là nghề nuôi tôm nước mặn và nước lợ - Mô hình trồng cây nông nghiệp công nghệ cao II. Quy mô sản xuất của dự án. II.1. Tình hình sản xuất nông nghiệp ứng dụng công nghệ cao trên thế giới và Việt Nam 1. Trên thế giới Từ những năm giữa thế kỷ XX, các nước phát triển đã quan tâm đến việc xây dựng các khu nông nghiệp ứng dụng công nghệ cao nhằm thúc đẩy sáng tạo khoa học công nghệ giúp cho kinh tế phát triển. Đầu những năm 80, tại Hoa Kỳ đã có hơn 100 khu khoa học công nghệ. Ở Anh quốc, đến năm 1988 đã có 38 khu vườn khoa học công nghệ với sự tham gia của hơn 800 doanh nghiệp. Phần Lan đến
  14. 14. Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 13 năm 1996 đã có 9 khu khoa học nông nghiệp công nghệ cao. Phần lớn các khu này đều phân bố tại nơi tập trung các trường đại học, viện nghiên cứu để nhanh chóng ứng dụng những thành tựu khoa học công nghệ mới và kết hợp với kinh nghiệm kinh doanh của các doanh nghiệp để hình thành nên một khu khoa học với các chức năng cả nghiên cứu ứng dụng, sản xuất, tiêu thụ và dịch vụ. Năm 2015, 98% nông dân Pháp sử dụng Internet để phục vụ công việc nhà nông, như cập nhật thông tin thời tiết, tình hình sản xuất nông nghiệp, biến động của thị trường nông sản, thực hiện các giao dịch ngân hàng qua mạng... Hiện nay, châu Âu đặc biệt khuyến khích xu hướng áp dụng công nghệ cao trong nông nghiệp với chương trình Chính sách nông nghiệp chung (PAC). Theo số liệu mới đây, có nhiều nông dân sử dụng Internet để điền đơn xin trợ giúp của PAC. Tuy nhiên, so với người làm nông bên kia bờ Đại Tây Dương (Mỹ, Canada), việc ứng dụng Internet tại châu Âu còn hạn chế, đắt đỏ và chưa thực sự phổ cập. Ngoài ra, các nguyên nhân như hạ tầng cơ sở kém, độ tuổi nông dân tại "lục địa già" khá cao (chỉ có 6% nông dân châu Âu ở độ tuổi dưới 35)... dẫn tới hạn chế khả năng ứng dụng công nghệ vào sản xuất nông nghiệp. Trong tương lai, châu Âu sẽ tiếp tục phát triển hạ tầng kỹ thuật số, khi nhiều thanh niên bày tỏ họ sẵn sàng làm công việc nhà nông, nhưng không phải với điều kiện như những năm 90 của thế kỷ trước. Từ nay đến 2020, Liên minh châu Âu (EU) hy vọng toàn bộ các gia đình châu Âu được kết nối Internet với tốc độ đường truyền tối thiểu là 30 MB/giây. Ngoài ra, vấn đề đào tạo nông dân tiếp cận các công cụ kỹ thuật số nhằm phục vụ hiện đại hóa các trang trại, tạo thêm việc làm và thành lập mới các doanh nghiệp tại khu vực nông thôn, cũng đang được lưu tâm. Bên cạnh các nước tiên tiến, nhiều nước và khu vực lãnh thổ ở châu Á cũng đã chuyển nền nông nghiệp theo hướng số lượng là chủ yếu sang nền nông nghiệp chất lượng, ứng dụng công nghệ sinh học, công nghệ tự động hoá, cơ giới hoá, tin học hoá… để tạo ra sản phẩm có chất lượng cao, an toàn, hiệu quả. Tiêu biểu như các nước thuộc khu vực Đông Á và Đông Nam Á như Trung Quốc, Đài Loan, Thái Lan… Đặc biệt, từ những năm 1990, Trung Quốc đã rất chú trọng phát triển các khu NNCNC, đến nay đã hình thành hơn 405 khu NNCNC, trong đó có 1 khu NNCNC cấp quốc gia, 42 khu cấp tỉnh và 362 khu cấp thành phố. Ngoài ra, còn hàng ngàn cơ sở ứng dụng công nghệ cao trên khắp đất nước. Những khu này đóng vai trò quan trọng trong việc phát triển nền nông nghiệp hiện đại của Trung Quốc.
  15. 15. Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 14 Sản xuất tại các khu NNCNC đạt năng suất kỷ lục. Ví dụ như Israel năng suất cà chua đạt 250 – 300 tấn/ha, bưởi đạt 100 – 150 tấn/ha, hoa cắt cành 1,5 triệu cành/ha… đã tạo ra giá trị sản lượng bình quân 120.000 – 150.000 USD/ha/năm. Riêng ở Trung Quốc đạt giá trị sản lượng bình quân 40 – 50.000 USD/ha/năm, gấp 40 - 50 lần so với các mô hình trước đó. Chính vì vậy, sản xuất nông nghiệp theo hướng ứng dụng công nghệ cao và sự phát triển các khu NNCNC đã và đang trở thành mẫu hình cho nền nông nghiệp tri thức thế kỷ XXI. Việc ứng dụng công nghệ cao trong canh tác cây trồng trên thế giới bao gồm: - Công nghệ lai tạo giống: Đây là công nghệ được ứng dụng phổ biến trong việc nghiên cứu và chọn tạo các giống cây trồng, vật nuôi có những tính chất ưu việt cho hiệu quả, năng suất cao hoặc có khả năng chống chịu cao đối với điều kiện ngoại cảnh tác động, góp phần đẩy nhanh sự phát triển về mặt năng suất và chất lượng cây trồng, vật nuôi, có nhu cầu ứng dụng cao trong nông nghiệp. - Công nghệ nuôi cấy mô thực vật In vitro: Công nghệ nuôi cấy mô được hơn 600 công ty lớn trên thế giới áp dụng để nhân nhanh hàng trăm triệu cây giống sạch bệnh. Thị trường cây giống nhân bằng kỹ thuật cấy mô vào khoảng 15 tỷ USD/năm và tốc độ tăng trưởng khoảng 15%/năm. - Công nghệ trồng cây trong nhà kính: Hiện nay được gọi là nhà màng do việc sử dụng mái lớp bằng màng polyethylen thay thế cho kính (green house) hay nhà lưới (net house). Trên thế giới, công nghệ trồng cây trong nhà kính đã được hoàn thiện với trình độ cao để canh tác rau và hoa. Ứng với mỗi vùng miền khác nhau, những mẫu nhà kính và hệ thống điều khiển các yếu tố trong nhà kính cũng có sự thay đổi nhất định cho phù hợp với điều kiện khí hậu của từng vùng, trong đó hệ thống điều khiển có thể tự động hoặc bán tự động. Tuy nhiên đối với các vùng thường chịu nhiều tác động của thiên tai như bão lũ, động đất thì lại cần cân nhắc kỹ giữa lợi ích và chi phí do rủi ro. - Công nghệ trồng cây trong dung dịch (thủy canh), khí canh và trên giá thể: Trong đó các kỹ thuật trồng cây thủy canh (hydroponics) dựa trên cơ sở cung cấp dinh dưỡng qua nước (fertigation), kỹ thuật khí canh (aeroponics) – dinh dưỡng được cung cấp cho cây dưới dạng phun sương mù và kỹ thuật trồng cây trên giá thể - dinh dưỡng chủ yếu được cung cấp ở dạng lỏng qua giá thể trơ. Kỹ thuật trồng cây trên giá thể (solid media culture) thực chất là biện pháp cải tiến của công nghệ trồng cây thủy canh, vì giá thể này được làm từ những vật liệu trơ và cung cấp dung dịch dinh dưỡng để nuôi cây.
  16. 16. Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 15 - Công nghệ tưới nhỏ giọt: Công nghệ này phát triển rất mạnh mẽ ở các nước có nền nông nghiệp phát triển, đặc biệt ở các nước mà nguồn nước tưới đang trở nên là những vấn đề quan trọng chiến lược. Thông thường hệ thống tưới nhỏ giọt được gắn với bộ điều khiển lưu lượng và cung cấp phân bón cho từng loại cây trồng, nhờ đó tiết kiệm được nước và phân bón. Trong chăn nuôi và thuỷ sản: - Đưa các giống vật nuôi qua thụ tinh nhân tạo và truyền cấy phôi vào sản xuất: Với phương pháp này có thể giúp duy trì được nguồn giống tốt và tiện lợi cho việc nhập khẩu giống nhờ việc chỉ phải vận chuyển phôi đông lạnh thay vì động vật sống, tuy nhiên giá thành tương đối cao và đòi hỏi kỹ thuật phức tạp. - Sử dụng các giống cá qua biến đổi bộ nhiễm sắc thể và chuyển đổi giới tính ở cá: Giúp nâng cao năng suất nuôi trồng. Ví dụ chỉ có cá tầm cái đẻ trứng và cá đực Tilapia lớn nhanh hơn cá cái. Cá đực Tilapia chuyển thành cá cái khi xử lý với oestrogen. Loại cá đực này khi giao phối với cá cái bình thường sẽ đẻ ra toàn cá đực do đó tăng năng suất nuôi trồng khá cao. - Hỗ trợ dinh dưỡng vật nuôi: Các công nghệ biến đổi gen ngày càng được áp dụng rộng rãi nhằm cải thiện dinh dưỡng vật nuôi như thông qua việc biến đổi thức ăn để vật nuôi dễ tiêu hoá hơn, hoặc là kích thích hệ thống tiêu hoá và hô hấp của vật nuôi để chúng có thể sử dụng thức ăn hiệu quả hơn. - Công nghệ trong chẩn đoán bệnh và dịch tễ: Các loại kít thử dựa trên nền tảng công nghệ sinh học cao cho phép xác định các nhân tố gây bệnh và giám sát tác động của các chương trình kiểm soát bệnh ở mức độ chính xác cao mà trước đây chưa hề có. Dịch tễ phân tử đặc trưng bởi các mầm bệnh (vi rút, vi khuẩn, ký sinh và nấm) có thể xác định được nguồn lây nhiễm của chúng thông quan phương pháp nhân gen. 2. Tại Việt Nam Theo Bộ Nông nghiệp và Phát triển nông thôn, hiện cả nước có khoảng 4.000 doanh nghiệp đầu tư trong lĩnh vực nông nghiệp trong tổng số 600.000 doanh nghiệp hiện có. Với số lượng doanh nghiệp đầu tư vào nông nghiệp còn quá ít thì việc tham gia của các “đại gia” vào ngành được kỳ vọng sẽ mở ra “chương mới” cho nền sản xuất nông nghiệp Việt Nam trong thời gian tới. Nông nghiệp công nghệ cao sắp trở thành lĩnh vực “nóng” về thu hút vốn đầu tư trong năm 2017, với sự vào cuộc mạnh mẽ của các doanh nghiệp, ngân hàng và sự quyết tâm cao độ của Chính phủ.
  17. 17. Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 16 Về vốn đầu tư: Ngày 2/2/2017, Thủ tướng Chính phủ Nguyễn Xuân Phúc đã nhấn nút khởi động sản xuất nông nghiệp công nghệ cao tại Nông trường VinEco Hà Nam, do Tập đoàn Vingroup đầu tư. Hành động này cho thấy, Chính phủ đặc biệt coi trọng việc tìm giải pháp giải bài toán nông nghiệp Việt Nam, đó là một nền nông nghiệp sạch, thông minh, ứng dụng công nghệ cao, sản xuất theo yêu cầu thị trường. Được biết, tại tỉnh Hà Nam, rất nhiều doanh nghiệp tư nhân lớn đã rót tiền tỷ đầu tư vào nông nghiệp. Theo Tập đoàn Vingroup, Dự án VinEco Hà Nam có diện tích 180 ha với tổng số vốn đầu tư gần 300 tỷ đồng, trong đó, khu cánh đồng mẫu lớn rộng gần 130 ha, khu nhà kính Israel công nghệ cao quy mô 5 ha và các khu vực hỗ trợ sản xuất. Dự kiến, cuối năm 2017, VinEco Hà Nam sẽ hoàn thiện hạ tầng, triển khai sản xuất trên toàn bộ diện tích. Không chỉ Vingroup, năm qua, rất nhiều “đại gia” đổ vốn vào nông nghiệp, đơn cử như: Hòa Phát, Trường Hải, FPT… Với cách làm nông hoàn toàn mới, những “con sếu đầu đàn” này được kỳ vọng sẽ thay đổi hoàn toàn cung cách sản xuất nông nghiệp và chất lượng nông sản nước ta. Sau tỉnh Hà Nam, nhiều địa phương cũng đang cấp tập lên kế hoạch mạnh tay gọi vốn đầu tư vào nông nghiệp. Bộ trưởng Bộ Nông nghiệp và Phát triển nông thôn Nguyễn Xuân Cường nhận xét: “Chưa bao giờ xã hội có sự quan tâm đến nông nghiệp như hiện nay, khi hàng loạt doanh nghiệp, tập đoàn lớn đầu tư vào nông nghiệp, nông thôn. Sự chuyển hướng này mang theo khoa học công nghệ, tiến bộ kỹ thuật phát triển nông nghiệp công nghệ cao. Điều này kỳ vọng cho sự bứt phá mạnh mẽ của nền nông nghiệp nước ta”. Về chính sách Phát triển nông nghiệp công nghệ cao không chỉ giải bài toán về thị trường, về biến đổi khí hậu, mà còn giải bài toán về thực phẩm bẩn, căn bệnh nhức nhối của toàn xã hội hiện nay. Tuy nhiên, Bộ trưởng Nguyễn Xuân Cường cũng thừa nhận, các chính sách để phát triển nông nghiệp công nghệ cao hiện nay còn nhiều bất cập, đặc biệt là chính sách đất đai. “Chúng ta mong muốn có nhiều khu sản xuất nông nghiệp công nghệ cao thì đòi hỏi mọi chính sách phải đồng bộ, mà bắt đầu từ việc tháo gỡ nút thắt tích tụ đất đai phải là một cuộc cách mạng cho nông nghiệp”, Bộ trưởng cho biết.
  18. 18. Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 17 Liên quan đến vấn đề này, Thủ tướng cho biết, Chính phủ sẽ báo cáo Quốc hội việc sửa Luật Đất đai 2013 như kiến nghị của các địa phương, yêu cầu quy hoạch sử dụng đất ở các địa phương theo hướng mở rộng hạn điền, quy hoạch các điều kiện để hỗ trợ phát triển nông nghiệp công nghệ cao như chế độ nước tưới, kênh mương, hỗ trợ hạ tầng…, giảm thủ tục rườm rà. Thủ tướng cũng yêu cầu, các bộ, ngành phải suy nghĩ, nghiên cứu hướng vào nông nghiệp công nghệ cao để sửa đổi chính sách. Ngay trong tháng 3 tới đây, phải chỉnh sửa xong nghị định về chính sách khuyến khích doanh nghiệp đầu tư vào nông nghiệp, nông thôn. Bên cạnh đó, vấn đề mở rộng hạn điền, tích tụ ruộng đất, vốn là vấn đề khó khăn nhất, nên ngay trong buổi làm việc đầu năm mới, Thủ tướng Nguyễn Xuân Phúc đã nhấn mạnh, phải nâng gói hỗ trợ cho đầu tư nông nghiệp công nghệ cao từ 60.000 tỷ đồng đến 100.000 tỷ đồng, giao Ngân hàng Nhà nước trong thời gian tới vận động các ngân hàng có gói tín dụng hỗ trợ cần thiết để thực hiện vấn đề này. Theo Phó chủ tịch Thường trực LienVietPostBank Nguyễn Đức Hưởng, nếu mỗi ngân hàng cùng góp sức tham gia, việc thực hiện gói tín dụng này không hề khó khăn. Hiện LienVietPostBank cũng đã công bố, sẽ dành gói tín dụng 10.000 tỷ đồng với các ưu đãi về lãi suất, để tham gia chương trình này. 3. Những thuận lợi và khó khăn của sản xuất nông nghiệp công nghệ cao 3.1. Những thuận lợi Nông nghiệp công nghệ cao tạo ra một lượng sản phẩm lớn, năng suất cao, chất lượng tốt và đặc biệt là thân thiện với môi trường. Các bài học kinh nghiệm của Israel cho thấy khi áp dụng công nghệ cao thì mỗi ha trồng cà chua cho ra 250 – 300 tấn/năm, trong khi với cách sản xuất truyền thống của nước ta thì năng suất chỉ đạt khoảng 20 – 30 tấn/ha/năm. Cũng như vậy, một ha trồng hoa hồng ở nước ta chỉ cho khoảng 1 triệu cành với doanh thu từ 50 – 70 triệu đồng/ha/năm thì ở Israel con số tương ứng là 15 triệu cành chất lượng đồng đều và hiển nhiên doanh thu cũng cao hơn. Không những vậy việc ứng dụng khoa học công nghệ cao còn giúp nhà sản xuất tiết kiệm các chi phí như nước, phân bón, thuốc bảo vệ thực vật và do đó góp phần bảo vệ môi trường. Chính những lợi ích như vậy mà sản xuất nông nghiệp công nghệ cao đã và đang trở thành mẫu hình cho nền nông nghiệp thế kỷ XXI. Nông nghiệp công nghệ cao sẽ giúp nông dân chủ động trong sản xuất, giảm sự lệ thuộc vào thời tiết và khí hậu do đó quy mô sản xuất được mở rộng.
  19. 19. Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 18 Việc ứng dụng hiệu ứng nhà kính để tạo ra môi trường thuận lợi nhất cho sản xuất nông nghiêp cũng như ứng dụng các thành tựu công nghệ khác để tạo ra các cơ sở trồng trọt chăn nuôi hiện đại, không phụ thuộc vào thời tiết, khí hậu đã khiến nông dân chủ động được kế hoạch sản xuất của mình cũng như khắc phục được tính mùa vụ nghiệt ngã trong sản xuất nông nghiệp. Do không phụ thuộc mùa vụ và thời tiết nên có thể cho ra đời các sản phẩm nông nghiệp trái vụ có giá bán cao hơn và do đó đạt lợi nhuận cao hơn các sản phẩm chính vụ. Không những vậy, hiệu ứng nhà kính với các môi trường nhân tạo được tạo ra đã tránh được các rủi ro thời tiết, sâu bệnh và hiển nhiên là năng xuất cây trồng vật nuôi trên một đơn vị đất đai sẽ tăng lên, sản phẩm nhiều lên thì tất yếu thị trường được mở rộng hơn. Mặt khác môi trường nhân tạo thích hợp với các giống cây trồng mới có sức chịu đựng sự bất lợi của thời tiết cao hơn đồng thời chống chịu sâu bênh lớn hơn. Điều này thích hợp với các vùng đất khô cằn không thuận với sản xuất nông nghiệp như vùng trung du, miền núi, vùng bị sa mạc hóa v.v. Ở Việt Nam đã xuất hiện các mô hình trồng chuối, hoa lan, cà chua, rau quả công nghệ cao theo các tiêu chuẩn VIETGAP và GLOBALGAP… ở các tỉnh như Lâm đồng, Lào Cai, các tỉnh miền Tây Nam Bộ đã bước đầu đáp ứng nhu cầu tiêu thụ trong nước và xuất khẩu sang các thị trường khó tính như Mỹ, Nhật Bản, EU. Sản xuất nông nghiệp công nghệ cao giúp giảm giá thành sản phẩm, đa dạng hóa thương hiệu và cạnh tranh tốt hơn trên thị trường. Khi áp dụng công nghệ cao vào sản xuất nông nghiệp sẽ hạn chế được sự lãng phí về tài nguyên đất, nước do tính ưu việt của các công nghệ này như công nghệ sinh học, công nghệ gen, công nghệ sản xuất phân hữu cơ và tự động hóa sản xuất. Với việc tiết kiệm chi phí và tăng năng xuất cây trồng vật nuôi, quá trình sản xuất rễ rằng đạt được hiệu quả theo quy mô và do đó tạo ra nền sản xuất lớn với lượng sản phẩm đủ để cung cấp cho quá trình chế biến công nghiệp. Cũng nhờ thương mại hóa được sản phẩm mà các thương hiệu sản phẩm được tạo ra và cạnh tranh trên thị trường. Lợi thế về quy mô và chi phí thấp là các yếu tố đảm bảo các sản phẩm nội địa cạnh tranh được với hàng ngoại nhập ít nhất ở chi phí vận chuyển và maketing. Những ví dụ về trồng rau công nghệ cao trong nhà lưới ở TP. HCM đã cho thấy doanh thu đạt 120 – 150 triệu đồng/ha, gấp 2 – 3 lần canh tác theo lối truyền thống. Các mô hình trồng hoa - cây cảnh ở Đà Lạt và chè ô long ở Lâm Đồng cũng cho thấy dây truyền sản xuất khép kín cây giống, ươm, chăm sóc, thu hoạch trong nhà lưới với hệ thống tưới phun sương, tưới nhỏ giọt theo tiêu chuẩn Israel đã cho năng xuất và chất lượng sản phẩm hơn hẳn cách sản xuất truyền thống , sử dụng màng phủ. Tại Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu, Vĩnh Phúc, Hà Nội… đã xây
  20. 20. Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 19 dựng nhiều mô hình sản xuất giống cây, chăn nuôi lợn, gà quy mô công nghiệp theo công nghệ Nhật Bản đã và đang mang lại những hiệu quả to lớn, giúp người sản xuất có thu nhập gấp 2 thậm chí là gấp nhiều lần so với sản xuất quảng canh hộ gia đình truyền thống. Cùng với đó là sự tham gia của các tập đoàn, công ty và các doanh nghiệp lớn đầu tư ngày càng nhiều vào lĩnh vực này: Tập đoàn Hoàng Anh Gia Lai, Tập đoàn Hòa Phát và mới đây là tập đoàn Vingroup đầu tư vào hơn 1000ha sản xuất nông nghiệp công nghệ cao tại Vĩnh Phúc (rau, hoa) đã minh chứng cho sự phát triển đúng đắn của loại hình nông nghiệp này, và trong tương lai không xa sẽ còn nhiều doanh nghiệp mạnh dạn đầu tư vào lĩnh vực nhiều tiềm năng này. 3.2. Những khó khăn Theo mục tiêu đề ra, đến năm 2020, cả nước có 200 doanh nghiệp nông nghiệp ứng dụng công nghệ cao, 10 khu nông nghiệp công nghệ cao. Tuy nhiên, theo ông Ngô Tiến Dũng, Tổng thư ký Hiệp hội Nông nghiệp công nghệ cao, hiện cả nước mới chỉ có 22 doanh nghiệp nông nghiệp công nghệ cao, trong số hàng ngàn doanh nghiệp nông nghiệp. Nguyên nhân là, các doanh nghiệp còn gặp nhiều khó khăn về vốn và ưu đãi đầu tư công nghệ, trong khi đây lại là lĩnh vực đòi hỏi chi phí đầu tư lớn, thời gian thu hồi vốn lâu. Vì vậy, để tạo được sức lan tỏa, cũng như sự vào cuộc mạnh mẽ của các doanh nghiệp trong lĩnh vực này, cần có chính sách thu hút đầu tư hấp dẫn hơn. Trong thời gian tới, để các doanh nghiệp nông nghiệp công nghệ cao phát triển mạnh mẽ hơn nữa, cần tập trung những vấn đề trọng tâm sau: Thứ nhất, phải có cơ chế ưu đãi cao nhất về thuế, đất đai, hạ tầng, tín dụng... Thậm chí, có thể ban hành những chính sách ưu đãi đặc biệt cho doanh nghiệp đầu tư vào lĩnh vực này trong một thời gian nhất định. Thứ hai, phải nhanh chóng lấp đầy khoảng trống đầu tư trong lĩnh vực nghiên cứu sinh học, nghiên cứu ứng dụng công nghệ. Đầu tư về khoa học - công nghệ cho nông nghiệp hiện rất thấp (năm 2015 khoảng 0.3% GDP; năm 2020 ước đạt 0,5% GDP). Thứ ba, phải ban hành quy chuẩn kỹ thuật và chứng nhận về sản phẩm nông nghiệp công nghệ cao. Đồng thời, nhãn mác sản phẩm phải ghi đầy đủ xuất xứ nguyên liệu đầu vào. Một khi quy định về nhãn mác hàng hóa không còn nhập nhèm, sản phẩm công nghệ cao có lợi thế cạnh tranh, doanh nghiệp mới dám bỏ vốn đầu tư.
  21. 21. Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 20 Thứ tư, cần có chính sách đào tạo lại lao động cho những vùng đưa công nghệ cao vào nông nghiệp. Nếu doanh nghiệp đứng ra đào tạo trực tiếp thì phải có chính sách hỗ trợ kinh phí đào tạo, đồng thời có chính sách đi kèm để giải quyết lao động dư thừa. Thực tiễn nhiều năm và ở nhiều ngành đã cho chúng ta những bài học đắt giá khi thiếu nhân lực. Đã có rất nhiều chương trình, dự án rủng rỉnh tiền bạc, đất đai, thậm chí chính sách và hành lang pháp lý khá hoàn chỉnh, nhưng lại thiếu chiến lược phát triển nhân lực cho chính ngành sản xuất đó và vì thế rủi ro rất cao. Điểm lại về các cơ sở đào tạo nhân lực nông nghiệp công nghệ cao ở nước ta đang hết sức chắp vá. Ở đó thiếu một sự hợp tác điều phối vĩ mô giữa các trường đại học đào tạo về nông nghiệp tích hợp cùng với các ngành khoa học kỹ thuật công nghệ khác để chuẩn bị nhân lực lãnh đạo quản lý, khoa học kỹ thuật... như mong muốn của Chính phủ. So sánh về điều kiện tự nhiên để làm nông nghiệp công nghệ cao, chúng ta hơn hẳn Israel, Nhật Bản... nhưng chúng ta thiếu nhân lực. Ngay cả doanh nghiệp nông nghiệp Nhật Bản qua Việt Nam để làm nông nghiệp công nghệ cao cũng gặp khó khăn về nguồn nhân lực được đào tạo. Theo số liệu tuyển sinh của Bộ GD-ĐT, ngành nông lâm nghiệp và thủy sản từ năm 2010 đến 2014 chỉ chiếm 2-5% tổng quy mô tuyển sinh trung cấp chuyên nghiệp. Đến nay, số trường trung cấp liên quan đến đào tạo nông nghiệp còn hơn 10 trường. Ít ỏi thế, vậy ai sẽ là người trực tiếp chuyển giao kỹ thuật nông nghiệp công nghệ cao cho nông dân? Ai là người lao động trực tiếp trong doanh nghiệp nông nghiệp công nghệ cao? Nhật Bản vốn là một nước công nghiệp, vậy mà cách đây không lâu, Thủ tướng Shinzo Abe trong chính sách phát triển kinh tế của mình đặt ra mục tiêu tăng gấp đôi giá trị xuất khẩu sản phẩm nông nghiệp và mong muốn tăng gấp đôi thu nhập của nông dân Nhật Bản trong vòng 10 năm. Trung Quốc hiện có khoảng 300 trường đào tạo nghề nông nghiệp, trong đó có 134 trường cao đẳng, người học trong các cơ sở này được miễn học phí và có thể được trợ cấp từ chính phủ. Quyết tâm và sự cam kết của Thủ tướng trong phát triển nông nghiệp công nghệ cao đang nhen nhóm hi vọng có một cuộc cách mạng trong sản xuất nông nghiệp, để đời sống nông dân được ấm no hơn. Sắp tới đây sẽ có nhiều dự án, đề án về nông nghiệp công nghệ cao được đệ trình các cấp quản lý. Nhưng cần lưu ý
  22. 22. Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 21 rằng, không nên chạy theo dự án, mà phải đầu tư tốt hơn, bài bản hơn cho nguồn nhân lực. Câu hỏi tìm đâu ra nhân lực công nghệ cao luôn phải được trả lời thỏa đáng. Đó mới là chìa khóa để biến ước mơ nông nghiệp công nghệ cao thành sự thật. 4. Một số khu nông nghiệp ứng dụng công nghệ cao điển hình ở Việt Nam và thế giới 4.1. Khu nông nghiệp ứng dụng công nghệ cao ở Việt Nam Tại thành phố Hồ Chí Minh Vào cuối tháng 09 năm 2011 Sở Nông Nghiệp & PTNT tỉnh Vĩnh Long tổ chức đoàn tham quan, học tập, trao đổi kinh nghiệm về xây dựng Khu Nông nghiệp Công nghệ cao (NNCNC) tại thành phố Hồ Chí Minh do ông Phan Nhựt Ái – Giám đốc Sở Nông nghiệp & PTNT Vĩnh Long làm trưởng đoàn. Khu NNCNC được xây dựng theo quyết định số 3534/QĐ-UB ngày 14/7/2004 của UBND TP.HCM tại xã Phạm Văn Cội, huyện Củ Chi với tổng diện tích là 88,17 ha, đến tháng 04 năm 2010 mới chính thức đi vào hoạt động với tổng mức đầu tư 152,627 tỷ đồng bằng nguồn vốn Ngân sách thành phố. Khu NNCNC nằm trên tuyến đường đi địa đạo Củ Chi và cách trung tâm TP. Hồ Chí Minh 44 km về phía Tây Bắc nên thuận tiện giao thông đi các tỉnh và được xây dựng theo mô hình hiện hữu, đa chức năng tập trung cho lĩnh vực trồng trọt. Khu nông nghiệp tại tỉnh Lâm Đồng Nếu như khu NNCNC tại Lâm Đồng đã xác định được vị thế lớn của mình trên vùng đất cao nguyên, thì NNCNC tại TP. Hồ Chí Minh với đặc trưng là nông nghiệp đô thị đã và đang có sức lan toả mạnh mẽ cho cả khu vực Đông nam bộ và ĐBSCL. Khu NNCNC đã dành hơn 56 ha để kêu gọi nhà đầu tư thứ cấp đầu tư, sau khi xem xét đã chấp thuận với 14 dự án chủ yếu sử dụng nguồn vốn trong nước với tổng diện tích 56,8 ha và tổng mức đầu tư hơn 452 tỷ đồng (suất đầu tư trung bình gần 8 tỷ đồng/ha). Tuy nhiên, cho đến nay có 12 dự án được cấp thẩm quyền cấp giấy chứng nhận đầu tư. Hiện nay đã có 07 nhà đầu tư đang triển khai xây
  23. 23. Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 22 dựng dự án: Công ty TNHH Rau sạch Việt Thụy Phát, Công ty CP Đầu tư & Phát triển Nhiệt Đới, Công ty TNHH SX-TM Việt Quốc Thịnh, Công ty TNHH Nông nghiệp Chánh Phong, Công ty TNHH MTV Nấm Trang Sinh, Công ty TNHH Cuộc sống tốt lành, Công ty CP sinh học Trường Xuân. (Nguồn: Ban quản lý khu nông nghiệp công nghệ cao TpHCM) Triển khai tại Hà Nội Hà Nội đã triển khai thực hiện mô hình đồng bộ: Sản xuất rau an toàn, phòng chống dịch bệnh tổng hợp trong chăn nuôi bò thịt, bò sữa chất lượng hiệu quả, an toàn dịch bệnh. Nhiều cơ chế, chính sách được đề xuất đưa vào áp dụng cùng các giải pháp kỹ thuật, biện pháp quản lý cho hiệu quả kinh tế cao, giúp nông dân, doanh nghiệp phát huy tiềm năng. Hà Nội cũng đã hình thành một số vùng sản xuất chuyên canh tập trung quy mô lớn có giá trị kinh tế cao, thu nhập và đời sống của nông dân ngày càng được cải thiện; sản lượng lương thực cũng tăng thêm trong trồng trọt. Ngoài thu hoạch nhanh gọn cây trồng vụ Đông, Hà Nội đã gieo cấy gần 92.600 ha lúa và trồng hơn 17.090 ha rau màu vụ Xuân cho năng suất vượt trội; duy trì ổn định tổng đàn gia súc, gia cầm với đàn bò thịt là 138.250 con, bò sữa 14.420 con (sản lượng sữa đạt 16.200 tấn), trâu 23.620 con, lợn gần hơn 1,4 triệu con... . Tiếp tục nghiên cứu nhân rộng công nghệ sinh sản nhân tạo đối với giống tôm thẻ chân trắng, tôm sú, cua biển, cá bớp, cá nước ngọt, ứng dụng công nghệ sản xuất tảo làm thức ăn trong sản xuất giống, công nghệ tuần hoàn nước, công nghệ kiểm soát dịch bệnh để sản xuất giống chất lượng cao, sạch bệnh. Khuyến khích các doanh nghiệp đầu tư công nghệ, nhân lực trong sản xuất, nhân giống tôm theo hình thức các DNUDCNC và được ưu đãi theo Luật CNC. Kêu gọi xã hội hóa trong đầu tư, xây dựng các trung tâm sản xuất giống thủy sản: trung tâm giống thủy sản nước ngọt ở khu vực xã Gia An, huyện Tánh Linh, diện tích 10 ha, quy mô khoảng 8 - 10 triệu con giống/năm; trại thực nghiệm sản xuất giống thủy sản ở huyện Hàm Thuận Bắc 5 – 8 triệu con; xây dựng trại sinh sản ương giống cá tầm tại hồ Đa Mi (Cty CP Tầm Long đầu tư). Nguồn giống cung cấp cho thị trường cần được kiểm dịch chặt chẽ các khâu thông qua hệ thống các trạm kiểm dịch giống trên địa bàn tỉnh. Vùng sản xuất lúa giống tại Hoà Tiến, huyện Hòa Vang, TP. Đà Nẵng - Đây là vùng hằng năm được phù sa sông Yên bồi lắp, đất đai màu mỡ và có truyền thống về trồng lúa lâu năm. Những năm gần đây được sự hướng dẫn của Trung tâm khuyến ngư nông lâm, bà con tại vùng đã dần làm quen với chương
  24. 24. Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 23 trình quản lý dịch hại tổng hợp IPM và sản xuất theo quy trình canh tác chuẩn của Cục trồng trọt từ khâu sản xuất đến khâu thu hoạch đạt chất lượng. - Trong vùng hiện đang có gần 200ha diện tích sản xuất lúa giống nguyên chủng (chủ yếu là các giống Xi23, NX30) sản xuất hằng năm cung cấp hơn 1000 tấn lúa giống, tiêu thụ thông qua mối liên kết giữa hợp tác xã với các công ty cung cấp giống. - Trong quá trình sản xuất lúa giống cũng đã áp dụng cơ giới hoá trong các khâu làm đất, sạ hàng, tỉa dặm và thu hoạch bằng máy gặt đập liên hợp và lò sấy. Đây là nền tảng cơ bản để đẩymạnh ứng dụng công nghệ cao trong sản xuất lúa giống. - Hơn nữa, hiện nay vùng đang được dự án “Xây dựng vùng sản xuất lúa giống tại xã Hoà Tiến, huyện Hoà Vang, Tp. Đà Nẵng” do chương trình Hợp tác FAO và Ủy ban nhân dân Tp. Đà Nẵng đầu tư hướng đến thị trường mục tiêu là các tỉnh thành của của khu vực Tây Nguyên, duyên hải và đồng bằng sông Hồng. Vùng trồng hoa cao cấp Quan Nam 4 – xã Hòa Liên, h. Hòa Vang, TP. Đà Nẵng - Người dân trồng hoa thôn Vân Dương 1 chỉ mới phát triển nghề trồng hoa từ năm 2004 trên diện tích manh mún, không ổn định nhưng hiệu quả kinh tê- xã hội mang lại từ nghề là rất cao ( Năm 2011 cho lãi bình quân 400 triệu/ha/5 tháng). Khi chuyển sang vùng chuyên canh hoa tập trung sẽ tạo điều kiện ổn định để ứng dụng công nghệ cao,phát triển nghề trồng hoa bền vững. - Hợp tác xã hoa Vân Dương 1 với 32 tổ viên đang hoạt động tốt trong việc thiết lập các mối liên kết với hộ nông dân trong việc cung ứng vật tư trồng cây, giống và thị trường đầu ra. Trong khi khả năng đáp ứng tại chỗ hiện tại chỉ khoảng 60- 70% với hoa thường và 5% với chủng loại hoa cao cấp. - Phát triển vùng trồng hoa ứng dụng công nghệ cao không chỉ đạt được hiệu quả về mặt kinh tế cho nông dân mà còn giải quyết được sinh kế cho người dân khu di dời, góp phần chuyển đổi cơ cấu cây trồng hiệu quả. 4.2. Khu nông nghiệp ứng dụng công nghệ cao trên thế giới Nhật Bản Kể từ thảm hoạ Fukushima, Nhật Bản đã cố gắng tránh xa năng lượng hạt nhân và hướng đến sản xuất các loại năng lượng tái tạo. Nhưng một trở ngại rất lớn cho việc đó là tìm kiếm những vùng đất rộng và trống để xây dựng nhà máy
  25. 25. Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 24 điện mặt trời, điện gió, vì phần lớn những vùng đất như vậy ở Nhật Bản lại rất cần thiết cho nông nghiệp nước này. Và giải pháp được đưa ra, tất nhiên, là kết hợp cả hai. Một dự án năng lượng mặt trời mới do công ty Sustainergy và công ty Hitachi Capital hợp tác thực hiện sẽ kết hợp việc sản xuất điện mặt trời với việc canh tác nấm. Theo đó, dự án này sẽ có công suất 4.000kW, và những trang trại nấm được trồng phía dưới các tấm pin mặt trời để không lãng phí diện tích đất rộng lớn sẽ sản xuất 40 tấn hàng năm. Lý do họ lựa chọn nấm chứ không phải loại cây trồng nào khác là bởi vì nấm có thể sinh trưởng tốt mà không cần ánh nắng trực tiếp. Tại Mỹ Hình: Mô hình nhà máy Solar kết hợp trồng nấm
  26. 26. Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 25 Các nhà nghiên cứu tại Đại học Massachusetts đang khám phá khả năng trồng nhiều loại cây trồng hơn ở dưới các tấm pin mặt trời. Một trang trại ở South Deerfield đã trồng cây giống như cải xoăn, bông cải xanh và cải cầu vồng dưới các tấm pin mặt trời. Mô hình kết hợp dự án điện mặt trời với trồng cây giống như cải xoăn, bông cải xanh và cải cầu vồng ở South Deerfield (Mỹ)
  27. 27. Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 26 Mô hình kết hợp dự án điện mặt trời với trồng cây giống như cải xoăn, bông cải xanh và cải cầu vồng ở South Deerfield (Mỹ) Hiện nay mô hình kết hợp nông nghiệp và năng lượng đang là lối đi của rất nhiều công ty trên thế giới áp dụng. Hình: Mô hình nhà máy Solar kết hợp trồng rau sạch (Ảnh tham khảo) Hình: Mô hình nhà máy Solar kết hợp trồng rau sạch (Ảnh tham khảo) II.2. Quy mô đầu tư của dự án. Dự án nhà máy điện mặt trời bao gồm các khối Pin trải rộng trên toàn bộ diện tích đất do vậy việc phát triển nông nghiệp công nghệ cao phù hợp nhất là cây nông nghiệp. Với hình thức bố trí phía trên là các giàn Pin và phần đất bên dưới có thể bố trí các khu vực trồng cây nông nghiệp ứng dụng công nghệ cao đặc biệt thích hợp với các loại cây cần có mái che kết hợp hệ thống tưới thông minh..vv Từ các phân tích trên, nhận thấy một số loại cây trồng có thể kết hợp trong dự án như mô hình trồng cây nông nghiệp ngắn ngày đáp ứng theo tiêu chuẩn
  28. 28. Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 27 VietGAP, ứng dụng công nghệ cao trong sản xuất như các loại rau, củ quả sạch, dưa lưới, ... đang là thế mạnh của địa phương nhưng được ứng dụng công nghệ sản suất tiên tiến. Với các phân tích như trên, nhà đầu tư lựa chọn mô hình trồng sản xuất trồng nấm công nghệ cao để thực hiện áp dụng cho dự án. Quy mô xây dựng mô hình dự án gồm các hạng mục chính như sau: STT Nội dung ĐVT Số lượng I Xây dựng 160.000 1 Khu nhà kho m² 1.000 2 Khu nhà sơ chế m² 1.000 3 Khu trồng Dưa lưới m² 80.000 4 Khu trồng Cà chua m² 40.000 5 Khu trồng bí ngô m² 38.000 III. Địa điểm và hình thức đầu tư xây dựng dự án. III.1. Địa điểm xây dựng. Dự án đầu tư “Nhà máy điện mặt trời Trung Nam Trà Vinh kết hợp nông nghiệp công nghệ cao” được thực hiện tại Xã Dân Thành, Thị xã Duyên Hải, Tỉnh Trà Vinh. Diện tích thửa đất: 160.000 m2 III.2. Hình thức đầu tư. Dự án “Nhà máy điện mặt trời Trung Nam Trà Vinh kết hợp nông nghiệp công nghệ cao” đầu tư theo hình thức xây dựng mới. IV. Nhu cầu sử dụng đất và phân tích các yếu tố đầu vào của dự án. IV.1. Nhu cầu sử dụng đất của dự án. Bảng tổng hợp nhu cầu sử dụng đất TT Nội dung Diện tích (m²) Tỷ lệ (%) 1 Khu nhà kho 1.000 0,63 2 Khu nhà sơ chế 1.000 0,63 3 Khu trồng Dưa lưới 80.000 50,00
  29. 29. Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 28 TT Nội dung Diện tích (m²) Tỷ lệ (%) 4 Khu trồng Cà chua 40.000 25,00 5 Khu trồng bí ngô 38.000 23,75 Tổng cộng 160.000 100 IV.2. Phân tích đánh giá các yếu tố đầu vào đáp ứng nhu cầu của dự án.  Giai đoạn xây dựng. - Nguyên vật liệu phục vụ công tác xây dựng được bán tại địa phương. - Một số trang thiết bị và máy móc chuyên dụng được cung cấp từ địa phương hoặc tại Tp. Hồ Chí Minh.  Giai đoạn hoạt động. - Các máy móc, thiết bị và nguyên vật liệu phục vụ sản xuất của dự án sau này tương đối thuận lợi, hầu hết đều được bán tại địa phương. Đồng thời, khu dự án cũng tương đối gần trung tâm Tp. HCM nên rất thuận lợi cho việc mua máy móc, thiết bị và nguyên vật liệu phục vụ cho sản xuất của dự án. - Khi dự án đi vào hoạt động, các công trình hạ tầng trong khu vực dự án sẽ đáp ứng tốt các yêu cầu để dự án đi vào sản xuất. Nên việc vận chuyển nguyên liệu và sản phẩm sẽ rất thuận lợi. - Điều kiện cung cấp nhân lực trong giai đoạn sản xuất: Sử dụng chuyên gia kết hợp với công tác đào tạo tại chỗ cho lực lượng lao động của khu sản xuất.
  30. 30. Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 29 CHƯƠNG III. PHÂN TÍCH QUI MÔ, DIỆN TÍCH XÂY DỰNG CÔNG TRÌNH LỰA CHỌN PHƯƠNG ÁN KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ I. Phân tích qui mô, diện tích xây dựng công trình. STT Nội dung ĐVT Số lượng I Xây dựng 160.000 1 Khu nhà kho m² 1.000 2 Khu nhà sơ chế m² 1.000 3 Khu trồng Dưa lưới m² 80.000 4 Khu trồng Cà chua m² 40.000 5 Khu trồng bí ngô m² 38.000 II. Phân tích lựa chọn phương án kỹ thuật, công nghệ. II.1. Giải pháp công nghệ II.1.1. Công nghệ nhà màng. Với ưu thế nhà màng (nhà kính) giúp che mưa, nhà giúp ngăn ngừa sâu bệnh, giúp chủ động hoàn toàn trong việc tạo ra điều kiện sống tối ưu cho cây trồng để đạt được năng suất và chất lượng tối ưu. Công nghệ nhà màng áp dụng cho dự án sẽ được triển khai trên các loại cây trồng: rau, hoa và gia vị. Đồng thời nhà có thể trồng được tất cả các loại rau, quả quanh năm, đặc biệt các loại rau khó trồng ngoài trời mùa mưa và hạn chế sâu bệnh,… Chính vì vậy việc lựa còn công nghệ nhà màng, nhà lưới là rất phù hợp với điều kiện canh tác nông nghiệp đô thị, nông nghiệp công nghệ cao.  Phân biệt nhà màng và nhà lưới: Nhà màng là nhà trên mái được bao phủ bởi màng polyethylene, xung quanh che lưới ngăn côn trùng. Nhà lưới là mái và xung quang bao phủ bằng lưới ngăn côn trùng.  Dự án sử dụng Kiểu nhà màng: Kiểu nhà Gotic, thông gió mái cố định. Nhà màng sử dụng trồng rau, quả trên giá thể và trên đất, có hệ thống tăng cường khung nhà để treo đỡ cho rau ăn quả.
  31. 31. Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 30  Thông gió:  Thông gió mái: Khẩu độ thông gió mái cố định, chỉ lắp lưới ngăn côn trùng, không có rèm mái.  Rèm hông mặt trước theo khẩu độ nhà màng: Vận hành lên xuống bằng mô-tơ. Rèm hông theo chiều máng nước: Vận hành lên xuống bằng mô-tơ  Vật liệu che phủ: Lưới ngăn côn trùng Thanh nẹp màng PE và lưới ngăn côn trùng. Thanh âm khoá định hình bằng thép mạ kẽm pre-galvanized, được thiết kế đồng bộ với kết cấu khung nhà màng, cùng với nẹp giữ bằng các lò xo thép bọc nhựa định hình zic-zac được thiết kế đồng bộ, đảm bảo nẹp giữ lưới ngăn côn trùng và màng PE căng, thẳng, kín. Quạt đối lưu Quạt đối lưu trong nhà màng trồng rau ăn lá và nhà màng trồng rau ăn quả có tác dụng tăng cường thông gió cưỡng bức. Có 02 quạt đối lưu sẽ được lắp đặt cho 1 khẩu độ nhà. Các quạt đối lưu này có thể sử dụng như là các quạt thông gió tổng thể, thông gió song song hoặc như là các quạt điều hoà tái lưu thông không khí trong nhà màng. Các quạt này là quạt đa chức năng, cung cấp dòng khí thổi ra mỏng nhưng lại có hiệu quả sâu và rất hiệu dụng trong các điều kiện làm việc khác nhau tạo điều kiện tối đa trong việc đẩy khí nóng trong nhà màng ra bên ngoài và thu nhận không khí mát ngoài trời. Hệ thống quạt đối lưu sẽđược vận hành tựđộng bằng công tắc đóng mở. Chức năng và lợi ích của quạt đối lưu:
  32. 32. Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 31  Đảm bảo tốt cho dịch chuyển khí nóng  Nhiệt độ ổn định  Di chuyển được vùng khí ẩm và làm khô cho lá  Để sử dụng một cách kinh tế nhất các chất hoá học dùng trong nông nghiệp  Giảm được khí nóng khi mở nhà màng  Tạo ra được lượng không khí dịch chuyển và tái tạo không đổi trong nhà màng. II.1.2. Hệ thống tưới nhỏ giọt Để đạt được độ đồng đều tối đa, mỗi máng giá thể trồng rau ăn quả sẽ được trang bị 02 đường ống nhỏ giọt Uniram, đường kính 17mm, khoảng cách đầu nhỏ giọt gắn chìm trong ống là 20cm, lưu lượng đầu nhỏ giọt 1.6L/h; Hệ thống Uniram vận hành tự động theo khối lượng được điều khiển bởi bộ điều khiển tưới và dinh dưỡng trung tâm. Đặc tính kỹ thuật của hệ thống tưới nhỏ giọt:  Áp lực làm việc từ 1 đến 4 bar  Chống hiện tượng siphon (AS – anti siphon)  Chống rò rỉ (CNL – Compensated Non-Leakage).  Mê cung“Turbonet" kép trong đầu nhỏ giọt với đường chảy rộng.  Đầu nhỏ giọt gắn trong, có hệ số CV (hệ số khác biệt) rất nhỏ.  Vật liệu chế tạo: ống dẫn: nhựa LDPE; Đầu nhỏ giọt: nhựa PE; Màng ngăn: Silicon.
  33. 33. Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 32  Là hệ thống bù áp, duy trì một lưu lượng không đổi trong khi áp lực làm việc tại đầu vào thay đổi (trong khoảng áp lực làm việc khuyến cáo), đảm bảo phân phối chính xác lượng nước và phân bón cho cây trồng.  Hệ thống chống hiện tượng siphon ngăn ngừa nước bẩn từ các dòng chảy ngược xâm nhập vào đường ống nhỏ giọt.  Chống rò rỉ (CNL) loại trừ rò rỉ và hiệu ứng điền đầy lại đường ống, tăng hiệu quả khi tưới lặp lại nhiều lần.  Hệ thống tự rửa lọc với diện tích ngăn lọc lớn tăng khả năng chống bít kín đầu nhỏ giọt, và làm cho Uniram tăng độ bền sử dụng khi dùng lượng nước tưới ít. Hệ thống phân phối thứ cấp của công nghệ tưới nhỏ giọt.  Những đầu ống nhỏ giọt tại máng giá thể sẽ được nối với ống nhánh phân phối PVC, các ống nhánh PVC này chạy dọc theo đường bê tông đi lại trong nhà màng.  Hệ thống ống nhánh phân phối sẽ được nối với ống chính PVC qua các bộ van phân phối. Ống chính và ống nhánh chôn dưới đất, chỉ có bộ van phân phối nổi trên mặt đất. Bộ van phân phối của công nghệ tưới nhỏ giọt.  Nhà màng sẽ được cung cấp 01 bộ van, bao gồm các phụ kiện và một van đóng mở bằng điện có chức năng điều chỉnh giảm áp lực nước. Hệ thống ống phân phối chính của công nghệ tưới nhỏ giọt.  Ống phân phối chính PVC sẽ được chôn dưới đất song song với đường bê tông trong nhà màng. Ống phân phối chính bắt đầu từ hệ thống trung tâm trong phòng điều khiển tưới. Bịt cuối ống của công nghệ tưới nhỏ giọt.  Để giữ cho ống nhỏ giọt và đầu nhỏ giọt sạch qua các mùa vụ, mỗi ống nhỏ giọt sẽ được cung cấp một đầu bịt cuối ống. Hệ thống tưới làm mát Coolnet:  Vòi phun Coolnet bao gồm 4 đầu vòi phun tạo thành cụm hình chữ thập.
  34. 34. Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 33  Lưu lượng vòi phun 22 l/h, (5.5l/h x 4 đầu phun = 22 l/h) dưới áp lực nước 4 bars.  Áp lực nước khuyên dùng: 4 bars. Tuy nhiên vòi phun Coolnet vẫn tiếp tục phun sương đều với độ hạt nhỏ (30~90 micron) dưới áp lực nước 3 bar và thấp hơn. Đầu nối đầu vào của vòi phun là đầu nối cái, ấn tựđộng làm chặt.  Bộ phận gia trọng giữ cho vòi phun luôn thẳng.  Van chống rò rỉ áp suất cao.  Áp suất đóng: 2,0 bar  Áp suất mở : 3,0 bar  Không bị nhỏ giọt khi ngừng hệ thống hoặc khi áp suất giảm. II.1.3. Công nghệ dán nhãn, đóng gói sản phẩm bằng mã vạch. Mã vạch là một nhóm các vạch kẻ và các khoảng trống song song đặt xen kẽ. Các mã này hay được in hoặc dán trên các bề mặt của sản phẩm, hàng hóa… bằng các loại tem dán đã được in vã vạch. Nếu thẻ căn cước (CMND) giúp ta phân biệt người này với người khác thì mã số hàng hoá là “thẻ căn cước” của hàng hoá, giúp ta phân biệt được nhanh chóng và chính xác các loại hàng hoá khác nhau. Đồng thời qua đó có thể quá trình quản lý sản phẩm một cách rõ ràng hơn trong quá trình sản xuất và lưu trữ.
  35. 35. Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 34 Để tạo thuận lợi và nâng cao năng suất cũng như hiệu quả trong bán hàng và quản lý kho dự án sẽ in trên hàng hoá một loại mã hiệu đặc biệt gọi là mã số mã vạch của hàng hoá, bao gồm hai phần: mã số của hàng hoá và vạch là phần thể hiện cho máy đọc. Những thông tin mã hoá của mã vạch thường gặp như:  Số hiệu linh kiện (Part Numbers)  Số nhận diện người bán, nhà sản xuất (Vendor ID Numbers, ManufactureID Numbers)  Số hiệu Pallet (Pallet Numbers)  Nơi trữ hàng hoá  Tên hay số hiệu khách hàng  Giá cả món hàng  Số hiệu lô hàng và số xê ri  Số hiệu đơn đặt gia công  Mã nhận diện tài sản  Số hiệu đơn đặt mua hàng,…v.v…
  36. 36. Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 35 Ảnh minh họa: Các dạng mã hóa hay sử dụng và in trên sản phẩm Một khi đã xác định xong thông tin cần mã hoá, bước tiếp theo là xác định loại mã vạch thích hợp về kích thước, công nghệ mã hoá và máy in mã vạch thích hợp nhất. Trước khi in mã vạch, dự án lên kế hoạch thiết kế bao bì, nhãn mác và xác định sẽ được in vào đâu, với mục đích sử dụng in mã vạch trực tiếp bao bì của sản phẩm, nên công nghệ áp dụng bằng công nghệ in bao bì (thường là in Offset). II.1.4. Công nghệ sản xuất GLOBALGAP. Đảm bảo an toàn vệ sinh thực phẩm từ trang trại tới bàn ăn là mục tiêu mà cả cộng đồng nhân loại đang hướng tới. Nuôi trồng nông sản thực phẩm là mắt xích đầu tiên của chuỗi cung cấp thực phẩm, vì thế việc đảm bảo vệ sinh an toàn nông sản thực phẩm có ý nghĩa vô cùng quyết định cho sự an toàn vệ sinh của thực phẩm trên bàn ăn.  Bộ tiêu chuẩn GlobalGAP.
  37. 37. Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 36 GlobalGAP là một bộ tiêu chuẩn được xây dựng để áp dụng tự nguyện cho sản xuất nông nghiệp (trồng trọt, chăn nuôi và thủy sản) trên toàn cầu. Đại diện hợp pháp của Ban thư ký GlobalGAP là tổ chức phi lợi nhuận mang tên FoodPLUS GmbH có trụ sở tại Đức. Bộ tiêu chuẩn GlobalGAP được xây dựng bởi một hiệp hội bình đẳng của các nhà sản xuất, các nhà bán lẻ, các tổ chức dịch vụ, các nhà cung cấp sản phẩm nông nghiệp, các tổ chức chứng nhận, các công ty tư vấn, các nhà sản xuất phân bón và thuốc bảo vệ thực vật, các trường đại học...và các hiệp hội của họ. Các thành viên này tham gia GlobalGAP với các tư cách khác nhau, với mục tiêu cụ thể khác nhau nhưng đều vì mục đích chung của GlobalGAP. Hiệp hội GlobalGAP cung cấp tiêu chuẩn và khuôn khổ cho chứng nhận bên thứ 3 độc lập đối với các quá trình sản xuất tại các trang trại trồng trọt, chăn nuôi, thủy sản và chỉ thừa nhận các tổ chức chứng nhận được công nhận năng lực theo tiêu chuẩn ISO/IEC Guide 65 hoặc EN 45011. Đến nay, GlobalGAP có sự tham gia của hơn 100 tổ chức chứng nhận từ khoảng 80 quốc gia khác nhau. Mục tiêu cuối cùng của GlobalGAP là phát triển nông nghiệp một cách bền vững trên các quốc gia thành viên. GlobalGAP là công cụ quản lý trang trại nhằm  Đáp ứng nhu cầu thị trường trong nước và quốc tế.  Đảm bảo vệ sinh an toàn cho nông sản thực phẩm.  Hạ giá thành và nâng cao chất lượng nông sản.  Sử dụng hiệu quả và bền vững nguồn lực sản xuất nông nghiệp.  Làm giàu nông dân và phát triển nông thôn.  Bảo vệ môi trường và cảnh quan chung. Bộ tiêu chuẩn GlobalGAP là công cụ kết nối giữa doanh nghiệp với doanh nghiệp, giữa nhà sản xuất với người cung ứng nông sản thực phẩm, vì thế nó không hướng tới việc gắn nhãn trên sản phẩm dành cho người tiêu dùng cuối cùng, mà quan tâm tới sản lượng và địa điểm sản xuất. Bằng việc đăng ký số GGN (Global GAP Number), cung cấp và cập nhật thông tin của nhà sản xuất đã được chứng nhận trên Cơ sở dữ liệu của GlobalGAP, nhà cung cấp sẽ có cơ hội tự giới thiệu về chủng loại, nguồn gốc xuất xứ, phương thức sản xuất, mức độ an toàn, mùa thu hoạch và sản lượng của sản phẩm của mình. Bằng việc trở thành thành
  38. 38. Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 37 viên để có quyền truy cập hệ thống dữ liệu này, các nhà cung cấp có thể tìm kiếm nguồn hàng một cách nhanh chóng, thuận lợi và tin cậy.  Yêu cầu của tiêu chuẩn GlobalGAP Bộ tiêu chuẩn GlobalGAP ra đời phiên bản đầu tiên năm 2000, cứ sau 3 năm áp dụng thì tiêu chuẩn GlobalGAP lại được xem xét và sửa đổi (nếu cần). Để có thể áp dụng được cho các trang trại với các sản phẩm khác nhau (cây trồng, vật nuôi và thủy sản) với đặc thù sản xuất khác nhau, bộ tiêu chuẩn được thiết kế thành 3 loại tài liệu bao gồm:  Quy định chung/General Regulation (GR) - tài liệu cung cấp các thông tin tổng thể, về tổ chức chứng nhận, các phương thức chứng nhận và yêu cầu đào tạo đối với chuyên gia đánh giá.  Các điểm kiểm soát và tiêu chí sự phù hợp/Control Points and Compliance Criteria (CPCC) - tài liệu đưa ra các điểm cần kiểm soát và tiêu chí phù hợp cho từng điểm; Các điểm kiểm soát và tiêu chí sự phù hợp được cụ thể hóa theo các môdun sản phẩm khác nhau và được phân tầng theo mô hình dưới đây.  Bảng kiểm tra/Checklist (CL) - tài liệu dùng để các chuyên gia sử dụng trong quá trình đánh giá, cả đánh giá nội bộ lẫn đánh giá của tổ chức chứng nhận; Thực chất bảng kiểm tra này chính là yêu cầu rút gọn của tài liệu thứ 2 nói trên. Vì thế khi áp dụng, một nhà sản xuất một nhóm sản phẩm phải:  Đáp ứng các yêu cầu trong Quy định chung đối với nhà sản xuất;  Phù hợp với yêu cầu kiểm soát có trong 3 văn bản có liên quan (ví dụ trang trại sản xuất rau phải áp dụng quy định kiểm soát cho mọi trang trại, cho ngành trồng trọt, và cho rau quả);  Đánh giá nội bộ cho theo bảng kiểm tra dành cho trang trại rau quả và thêm bảng kiểm tra dành cho hệ thống quản lý chất lượng (nếu định chứng nhận theo nhóm).  Phương thức chứng nhận GlobalGAP Nhà sản xuất có thể lựa chọn chứng nhận GlobalGAP theo một trong 4 phương thức sau:
  39. 39. Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 38  Một nhà sản xuất riêng lẻ đăng ký chứng nhận theo tiêu chuẩn GLOBALGAP để nhận được giấy chứng nhận cho riêng mình.  Một nhóm nhà sản xuất có cùng 1 tư cách pháp nhân có thể đăng ký chứng nhận theo nhóm theo tiêu chuẩn GLOBALGAP để được nhận giấy chứng nhận chung khi đủ điều kiện.  Một nhà sản xuất riêng lẻ đăng ký chứng nhận GLOBALGAP thông qua đánh giá đối chuẩn (Benchmarking) với một tiêu chuẩn GAP khác để nhận được giấy chứng nhận cho riêng mình.  Một nhóm nhà sản xuất có cùng 1 tư cách pháp nhân có thể đăng ký chứng nhận GLOBALGAP thông qua đánh giá đối chuẩn (Benchmarking) với một tiêu chuẩn GAP khác để được nhận giấy chứng nhận chung khi đủ điều kiện.  Thủ tục chứng nhận GLOBALGAP. Về cơ bản, thủ tục chứng nhận sẽ do các tổ chức chứng nhận xây dựng phù hợp với yêu cầu của tiêu chuẩn ISO/IEC Guide 65 hoặc EN 45011 (nghĩa là tổ chức chứng nhận phải được công nhận) và đáp ứng các quy định riêng của Global GAP (nghĩa là tổ chức chứng nhận phải được Global GAP phê duyệt).  Quá trình xây dựng và áp dụng GlobalGAP vào trang trại. Để có lòng tin lâu dài của người tiêu dùng, nhà sản xuất nông nghiệp phải xây dựng, duy trì và bảo vệ thương hiệu sản phẩm của mình thông qua 4 nhóm hoạt động sau:  Xây dựng, áp dụng và chứng nhận quy trình nuôi trồng an toàn trong trang trại theo tiêu chuẩn GlobalGAP;  Xây dựng cơ chế, cách nhận biết và truy xét nguồn gốc sản phẩm (ghi chép và lưu hồ sơ về nguyên liệu đầu vào, quá trình sản xuất trong trang trại và khách hàng mua sản phẩm đầu ra); hoạt động này nên được tiến hành lồng ghép với việc kiểm soát hoạt động sản xuất theo tiêu chuẩn.  Thực hiện thủ tục đăng ký và bảo hộ nhãn hiệu thương mại trong nước và quốc tế (nếu cần) và các biện pháp thực tiễn để chống hàng giả, hàng nhái;  Thực hiện các giải pháp tiếp thị hữu hiệu để kết nối với thị trường (hệ thống phân phối, thông tin trên nhãn/ bao bì, quảng cáo, triển lãm, hội thảo, hoạt động xã hội/công ích…). Để có được thị trường và giá bán tốt hơn, các nhà sản xuất cần (tự mình hoặc có sự hỗ trợ của tư vấn) thực hiện các hoạt động chính sau đây:
  40. 40. Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 39  Đào tạo nhận thức chung về vai trò và tác dụng của việc xây dựng và áp dụng Global GAP cho tất cả người làm;  Nghiên cứu tiêu chuẩn, quy phạm pháp luật của nơi sản xuất và thị trường xuất khẩu để xây dựng cách thức nuôi/ trồng đáp ứng yêu cầu;  Thực hiện việc nuôi/ trồng theo quy trình đã xây dựng, ghi chép và lưu hồ sơ cần thiết theo yêu cầu đã xây dựng;  Đào tạo đánh giá viên nội bộ và tiến hành đánh giá nội bộ trước khi đăng ký chứng nhận;  Tham gia và thực hiện quá trình chứng nhận với tổ chức chứng nhận đã được công nhận và phê duyệt;  Thực hiện tiếp các hoạt động xây dựng thương hiệu và thị trường để có được giá bán tốt hơn. Chứng nhận Global GAP được coi là cây cầu nối giữa nhà sản xuất với người tiêu dùng. II.2. Giải pháp kỹ thuật II.2.1. Công nghệ xử lý, đóng gói, bảo quản và chế biến sau thu hoạch dưa lưới. Dưa lưới chịu nhiều yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến chất lượng và cảm quan cũng như dinh dưỡng, tỉ lệ hư hỏng, thời gian bảo quản sau thu hoạch. Các yếu tố bên trong là do dưa sau thu hoạch vẫn tiếp tục một số quá trình sinh lý, sinh hóa như hô hấp, thoát hơi nước, sản sinh khí ethylene, quá trình chín, nấm bệnh,… làm dưa bị héo, giảm khối lượng chất khô, vỏ, thịt quả mềm đi, không còn độ giòn và có thể bị hư hỏng hoàn toàn; giảm thời gian bảo quan; dễ bị tổn thương cơ học khi vận chuyển đi xa,... Những yếu tố bên ngoài cũng tác động không nhỏ đến thời gian bảo quản và tỉ lệ hư hỏng như nhiệt độ, độ ẩm không khí, hàm lượng oxy, khí ethylene, hàm lượng cacbonic, nấm bệnh, vi khuẩn xâm nhiễm bề mặt. Để khắc phục, một số biện pháp xử lý trên cây ở giai đoạn cận thu hoạch nhằm nâng cao chất lượng dưa sau thu hoạch. Một số kết quả nghiên cứu trên thế giới và trong nước cho thấy xử lý bằng peroxide hydrogen (H2O2) có tác dụng làm tăng độ ngọt của dưa lưới nhờ kích thích cơ chế phản hồi tự bảo vệ của cây và tăng nồng độ các chất thẩm thấu trong đó có glycinebetaine, tăng hoạt tính các enzyme chịu hạn và tăng hàm lượng đường. Mặt khác, chất điều hòa sinh trưởng aminoethoxyvinylglycine (AVG) cũng được nghiên cứu và ứng dụng để làm chậm quá trình chín và tăng cường độ chắc của quả. Hiện Trung tâm Nghiên cứu và
  41. 41. Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 40 Phát triển nông nghiệp Công nghệ cao cũng xử lý bằng H2O2 ở nồng độ 1-5 ppm khi dưa bắt đầu tạo lưới. Dưa nên được thu hoạch đúng thời điểm dựa trên chỉ số chín (dựa vào các yếu tố như thời gian từ lúc trồng, độ tạo lưới, độ nứt của cuống) để quả đạt chất lượng tốt nhất khi đến tay người dùng, kéo dài thời gian tồn trữ. Thời điểm nứt cuống – 58 ngày. Thời điểm đứt cuống – 65 ngày. Trái dưa lưới sau khi thu hoạch thường chứa các loại nấm bệnh như Fusarium, Geotrichum, Rhizopus hoặc các vi khuẩn gây bệnh như Salmonella spp, E. Coli nên phải được xử lý trước khi đóng gói, bảo quản hoặc đưa ra thị trường. Một số kết quả nghiên cứu trên thế giới tập trung vào xử lý bằng dung dịch H2O2 nồng độ từ 10 - 50 ppm, chlorine nồng độ 100 ppm, nhúng quả bằng nước nóng …. Hoặc sử dụng màng bao sinh học, kiểm soát thành phần không khí, khí ethylene, v.v... Trung tâm Nghiên cứu và Phát triển nông nghiệp Công nghệ cao hiện xử lý bằng chlorine ở nồng độ 50 - 100 ppm. Dự án áp dụng công nghệ xử lý, đóng gói và bảo quản theo công nghệ trên, trước ngày thu hoạch, dưa được dán nhãn đã đánh số và thu hoạch trong khoảng 14 ngày; bảo quản ở 20 C trong 2 tuần và trước khi xuất bán, nâng nhiệt độ lên 200 C trong 1 tuần rồi để ở nhiệt độ phòng trong 3 giờ nhằm hạn chế sốc nhiệt. II.2.2. Kỹ thuật trồng cây bí ngô Đất trồng Bí đỏ dễ trồng là loại cây không hề kén đất, trồng được trên nhiều nền đất khác nhau. Bạn có thể sử dụng loại đất tribat hay các loại đất hữu cơ sạch giàu chất dinh dưỡng. Đất có thể mua sẵn hoặc trộn đất với phân gà, bò, phân cá, phân trùn quế… Ngâm hạt
  42. 42. Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 41 Ngâm hạt giống bí đỏ vào vào nước ấm ở nhiệt độ từ 30-35 độ C trong vòng từ 6-8 tiếng. Sau đó vớt hạt ra rửa lại bằng nước sạch và ủ vào khăn ẩm ở nhiệt độ 20-25 độ C trong 1 đêm. Kiểm tra thấy hạt giống nứt nanh thì đem gieo vào bầu đất. Gieo hạt Hạt giống bí đỏ bạn có thể gieo thẳng vào trong thùng xốp hoặc gieo vào bầu rồi đem ra trồng để đảm bảo tỉ lệ nảy mầm cao hơn. Sau khi gieo hạt xong thì tiến hành lấp bằng lớp đất mỏng và tưới ngày 2 lần bằng vòi phun nhẹ. Bạn cũng có thể bỏ qua bước ngâm hạt giống và trồng thẳng xuống đất. Tuy nhiên, ngâm hạt thì tỷ lệ nảy mầm sẽ cao hơn. Trồng cây Sau khi gieo hạt bí đỏ được khoảng 7-10 ngày (cây có từ 2-3 lá nhám), tiến hành bứng cây ra trồng vào khoảng đất trống đã chuẩn bị sẵn hoặc trồng riêng vào từng chậu, thùng xốp, xô nhựa cỡ lớn. Khi cấy cây con xong thì tiến hành tưới và che phủ trong vòng 1 tuần để tránh bị cháy lá. Chăm sóc bí đỏ Đảm bảo cung cấp đầy đủ nước trong mùa khô, nắng nóng. Đặc biệt là giai đoạn khi bí đỏ ra hoa. Ngày tưới 2 lần vào sáng sớm và chiều mát. Thoát nước trong mùa mưa để bí đỏ không bị úng nước. Khi thân bí đỏ dài khoảng 1m thì đắp thêm đất vào thân cây để giúp cho bí tăng rễ phụ nhằm đảm bảo khả năng hút chất dinh dưỡng và sinh trưởng tốt hơn. Nên để từ 2-4 nhánh khỏe mạnh nhất cây để giúp bí đỏ tập trung dinh dưỡng nuôi trái. Tỉa bớt các lá bí bị vàng úa ở chân giúp cho bí thông thoáng tránh được nấm và để cho ong bướm dễ ràng tìm hoa hút nhụy tăng tỉ lệ đậu quả. Khi cây được 15 ngày tuổi thì tiến hành bón thúc đợt 1 bằng phân bò, phân gà, trùn quế… Cứ khoảng 20 ngày thì tiến hành bón phân đợt tiếp theo. Thu hoạch Bí đỏ sau khi trồng khoảng 3 tháng sẽ cho thu hoạch. Bí đỏ thu hoạch được nhiều hay ít đợt phụ thuộc vào việc chăm sóc cây.
  43. 43. Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 42 Bí đỏ có thể thu hoạch được sau khoảng 30 ngày đậu quả. Nếu muốn thu hoạch trái già để cất trữ được lâu hơn thì có thể đợi đến khi trái già có vỏ cứng màu vàng, lớp vỏ có phấn trắng và cuống vàng. II.2.3. Kỹ thuật trồng cây cà chua 1. Làm đất: Xới xáo kỹ, bón vôi ngay khi cày lật đất, sau đó phơi ải 5-7 ngày cho đất được khô dáo và tơi xốp, trước khi trồng đất phải được xới xáo lại và bón phân lót. + Phân chuồng bón lót nên trải đều khi cầy lại lần cuối cùng, phân chuồng trồng cà chua phải bảo đảm hoai mục, đã được ủ, không nên dùng phân heo để trồng cà chua, chỉ nên bón phân bò là tốt nhất. + Lên luống: lên luống cao 20 cm, rãnh 30 cm, mặt luống rộng 1,2 m trồng hàng đôi. Khi làm đất lên luống kết hợp với bón lót các loại phân hóa học khác và trong các trường hợp rất cần thiết có thể dùng các loại thuốc phòng trừ tuyến trùng. Khi lên luống xong thì rạch giữa luống và bón các loại phân trên. 2. Phủ nilon: Trồng cà chua trong nhà màng nên phủ nilon để giữ ẩm, hạn chế dinh dưỡng bị bốc hơi, hạn chế cỏ dại, sâu bệnh. Khi đã trải dây tưới xong dùng vòi hoa sen tưới ẩm đều toàn bộ mặt luống sau đó tiến hành phủ bạt, nếu trồng luống đôi thì sử dụng loại bạt 1,2 m, 1.000 m2 dùng 2 cuộn bạt loại dài 400m, nếu trồng luống đơn dùng loại bạt 0,6 m, 1.000m2 dùng 3 cuộn loại dài 400m. Khi phủ thì mặt xám trắng ở trên và mặt đen ở dưới. Phủ xong nên sử dụng dụng cụ đục lỗ chuyên dùng hoặc dùng bằng than cho vào ống sữa bò. 3. Mật độ, khoảng cách trồng: Nên trồng hàng đôi với khoảng cách: hàng x hàng= 60 cm, cây x cây 40 cm theo kiểu nanh sấu. Mật độ: 25.000 cây/ha. Từ 7- 10 ngày sau trồng tiến hành kiểm tra trồng dặm lại các cây bị chết.
  44. 44. Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 43 - Trồng cây: Nên trồng vào buổi chiều mát, khi trồng đặt cây nhẹ nhàng để tránh vỡ bầu, nén đất không quá chặt, nếu trồng cây ghép không lấp đất cao quá vết ghép. Sau khi trồng phải tưới nước ngay để cây không bị héo. Cần dự phòng 10 % cây con đúng tuổi để dặm. 4. Bón phân - Tuỳ theo loại đất tốt xấu nhưng để đạt năng suất 150-200 tấn/ha cần áp dụng mức bón như sau: 15-20 tấn phân hữu cơ vi sinh Bionavi-3 hoặc 10-15 tấn phân hữu cơ sinh học Remedy-Ogarnic, 1,5-2 tấn Donavi (sản phẩm thay thế vôi), 5- 10kg borat và phân hoá học tương đương với 420kg N - 175 kg P2O5 - 482kg K2O. + Cách bón: Bón lót: trước khi trồng 5 - 7 ngày toàn bộ phân hữu cơ + vôi + lân + bánh dầu + 10% N-P-K + toàn bộ Borát. Thúc lần 1: Sau trồng 10-15 ngày (lúc cây bén rễ hồi xanh): 20 % tổng lượng phân. Thúc lần 2: Sau trồng 20-25 ngày (khi cây ra hoa): 30 % tổng lượng phân. Thúc lần 3: Sau thu hoạch lần thứ nhất: 20 % tổng lượng phân - Sau đó cứ 7-10 ngày lại bón 1 lần với lượng 50 kg urê + 50 kg Sulphát kali để trái lớn và đẹp mã, cách bón bàng cách ngâm phân và lọc kỹ rồi bón qua hệ thống tưới. - Có thể sử dụng thêm các loại phân bón lá và phân vi lượng. - Nếu có bộ phận châm phân nên tưới qua hệ thống tưới nhỏ giọt với liều lượng tương tư nhưng dải đều cho các ngày trong từng giai đoạn. 5. Chăm sóc + Tưới nước: Lúc cây còn nhỏ cần tưới 5-6 lần, thời gian tưới 10 phút/lần (tránh tưới ẩm quá hoặc không đủ nước), sao cho đảm bảo ẩm độ cho đất: 60 - 70%. Khi cây cà chua ra hoa cần lượng nước nhiều hơn, đảm bảo ẩm độ đất 70- 80%. + Treo dây: Treo dây cho cà chua kịp thời khi cây cao 20-40 cm, treo dây giúp cây phân bố đều trên luống, thuận tiện cho việc chăm sóc và phòng trừ sâu bệnh.
  45. 45. Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 44 - Sử dụng dụng cụ treo và móc giữ cà chua chuyên dụng: Dụng cụ treo được giữ một đầu trên hệ thống dây treo cách mặt đất 2 m, một đầu dây buộc vào gốc cây và dùng kẹp chuyên dụng giữ cây với dây với nhau. - Cây cao tới khoảng 30 cm lại dùng kẹp giữ thân cây với dây cho cây luôn được đỡ thao dây treo 6. Thu hoạch, đóng gói và bảo quản Khi quả cà chua đã phát triển đẫy, vỏ quả căng, bóng láng chuyển từ xanh sang trắng xanh là quả đã chín có thể bắt đầu thu hoạch. Sau khi thu hoạch xong, tiến hành sơ chế và có thể tiến hành đưa đi tiêu thu ngay hoặc đưa vào bảo quản trong kho mát.
  46. 46. Đơn vị tư vấn: www.lapduandautu.vn PICC 0903034381 45 CHƯƠNG IV. CÁC PHƯƠNG ÁN THỰC HIỆN DỰ ÁN I. Phương án giải phóng mặt bằng, tái định cư và hỗ trợ xây dựng cơ sở hạ tầng. I.1. Phương án giải phóng mặt bằng. Chủ đầu tư sẽ thực hiện đầy đủ các thủ tục về đất đai theo quy định hiện hành. Ngoài ra, dự án cam kết thực hiện đúng theo tinh thần chỉ đạo của các cơ quan ban ngành và luật định. I.2. Phương án tái định cư. Dự án không tính đến phương án trên. I.3. Phương án hỗ trợ xây dựng cơ sở hạ tầng kỹ thuật. Dự án chỉ đầu tư xây dựng cơ sở hạ tầng liên quan đến dự án như đường giao thông đối ngoại và hệ thống giao thông nội bộ trong khu vực. II. Các phương án xây dựng công trình. Danh mục thiết bị của dự án STT Nội dung ĐVT Số lượng I Xây dựng 160.000 1 Khu nhà kho m² 1.000 2 Khu nhà sơ chế m² 1.000 3 Khu trồng Dưa lưới m² 80.000 4 Khu trồng Cà chua m² 40.000 5 Khu trồng bí ngô m² 38.000 II Thiết bị 1 Quạt thông gió Cái 40 2 Bộ điều khiển trung tâm Bộ 1 3 Hệ thống tưới m2 160.000 4 Hệ thống làm mát m2 160.000 5 Máy bơm nước Cái 5 6 Máy phun thuốc Cái 5 7 Giếng khoan 50m F90 Cái 5 8 Xe đẩy Cái 5

