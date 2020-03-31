Nang cap va xay dung khu vui choi truong mam non soc nau daklak-dav

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập – Tự do – Hạnh phúc -----------    ---------- THUYẾT MINH DỰ ÁN ĐẦU TƯ NÂNG ...
Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 2 TRƯỜNG...
Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 3 MỤC LỤ...
Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 4 CHƯƠNG...
Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 5 PHỤ LỤ...
Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 6 CHƯƠNG...
Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 7 phủ đã...
Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 8 IV. Cá...
Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 9  Đẩy ...
Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 10 CHƯƠN...
Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 11 dạng ...
Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 12 nhóm ...
Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 13 Tập t...
Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 14 các v...
Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 15 dựng ...
Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 16 vật t...
Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 17 IV.1....
Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 18 CHƯƠN...
Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 19 1. Vớ...
Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 20 Phươn...
Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 21 Phươn...
Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 22 Là ph...
Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 23 học h...
Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 24 - Thự...
Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 25 CHƯƠN...
Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 26 STT N...
Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 27  Lập...
Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 28 CHƯƠN...
Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 29 + Ngh...
Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 30 II.2....
Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 31 Đảm b...
Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 32 Các l...
Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 33 CHƯƠN...
Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 34 STT N...
Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 35 STT N...
Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 36 STT N...
Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 37 STT N...
Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 38 STT N...
Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 39 TT Kh...
Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 40 Lãi v...
Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 41 Số th...
Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 42 KẾT L...
Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 43 PHỤ L...
  1. 1. CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập – Tự do – Hạnh phúc -----------    ---------- THUYẾT MINH DỰ ÁN ĐẦU TƯ NÂNG CẤP VÀ XÂY DỰNG KHU VUI CHƠI TRƯỜNG MẦM NON SÓC NÂU Chủ đầu tư: Địa điểm: Thôn 8A, xã Pong Drang, huyện Krong Buk, Đaklak ___ Tháng 1/2019 ___
  2. 2. Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 2 TRƯỜNG MẦM NON SÓC NÂU Thôn 8A, xã Pong Drang, huyện Krong Buk, Đaklak -----------    ---------- THUYẾT MINH DỰ ÁN ĐẦU TƯ NÂNG CẤP VÀ XÂY DỰNG KHU VUI CHƠI TRƯỜNG MẦM NON SÓC NÂU CHỦ ĐẦU TƯ ĐƠN VỊ TƯ VẤN CÔNG TY CP TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ DỰ ÁN VIỆT Giám đốc
  3. 3. Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 3 MỤC LỤC CHƯƠNG I. MỞ ĐẦU....................................................................................... 6 I. Giới thiệu về chủ đầu tư................................................................................... 6 II. Mô tả sơ bộ thông tin dự án............................................................................ 6 III. Sự cần thiết xây dựng dự án.......................................................................... 6 IV. Các căn cứ pháp lý........................................................................................ 8 V. Mục tiêu dự án................................................................................................ 8 V.1. Mục tiêu chung............................................................................................ 8 V.2. Mục tiêu cụ thể............................................................................................ 9 CHƯƠNG II. ĐỊA ĐIỂM VÀ QUY MÔ THỰC HIỆN DỰ ÁN..................... 10 I. Hiện trạng kinh tế - xã hội vùng thực hiện dự án.......................................... 10 I.1. Điều kiện tự nhiên vùng thực hiện dự án.................................................... 10 I.2. Điều kiện xã hội vùng dự án....................................................................... 13 II. Quy mô của dự án......................................................................................... 16 III. Địa điểm và hình thức đầu tư xây dựng dự án............................................ 16 III.1. Địa điểm xây dựng................................................................................... 16 III.2. Hình thức đầu tư....................................................................................... 16 IV. Nhu cầu sử dụng đất và phân tích các yếu tố đầu vào của dự án. .............. 16 IV.1. Nhu cầu sử dụng đất của dự án................................................................ 17 IV.2. Phân tích đánh giá các yếu tố đầu vào đáp ứng nhu cầu của dự án......... 17 CHƯƠNG III. PHÂN TÍCH QUI MÔ, DIỆN TÍCH XÂY DỰNG, LỰA CHỌN PHƯƠNG ÁN KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ ..................................................... 18 I. Phân tích qui mô, diện tích xây dựng công trình........................................... 18 II. Phân tích lựa chọn phương pháp giảng dạy áp dụng trong dự án................ 18 II.1. Phương pháp giảng dạy............................................................................. 18 II.2. Nội dung và chăm sóc ............................................................................... 22 II.3. Khu vui chơi dã ngoại ............................................................................... 24
  4. 4. Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 4 CHƯƠNG IV. CÁC PHƯƠNG ÁN THỰC HIỆN DỰ ÁN............................. 25 I. Phương án giải phóng mặt bằng, tái định cư và hỗ trợ xây dựng cơ sở hạ tầng. ........................................................................................................................... 25 II. Các phương án xây dựng công trình. ........................................................... 25 III. Phương án tổ chức thực hiện....................................................................... 26 IV. Phân đoạn thực hiện và tiến độ thực hiện, hình thức quản lý dự án........... 26 CHƯƠNG V. ĐÁNH GIÁ TÁC ĐỘNG MÔI TRƯỜNG – GIẢI PHÁP PHÒNG CHỐNG CHÁY NỔ VÀ YÊU CẦU AN NINH QUỐC PHÒNG................... 28 I. Đánh giá tác động môi trường. ...................................................................... 28 I.1. Giới thiệu chung.......................................................................................... 28 I.2. Các quy định và các hướng dẫn về môi trường.......................................... 28 II. Tác động của dự án tới môi trường .............................................................. 29 II.1. Giai đoạn xây dựng dự án.......................................................................... 29 II.2. Giai đoạn đưa dự án vào khai thác sử dụng. ............................................. 30 III. Các biện pháp nhằm giảm thiểu ô nhiễm.................................................... 30 III.1. Giai đoạn xây dựng dự án. ....................................................................... 30 III.2. Giai đoạn đưa dự án vào khai thác sử dụng............................................. 31 IV. Kết luận....................................................................................................... 32 CHƯƠNG VI. TỔNG VỐN ĐẦU TƯ – NGUỒN VỐN THỰC HIỆN VÀ HIỆU QUẢ CỦA DỰ ÁN........................................................................................... 33 I. Tổng vốn đầu tư và nguồn vốn của dự án...................................................... 33 II. Nguồn vốn thực hiện dự án. ......................................................................... 35 III. Hiệu quả về mặt kinh tế và xã hội của dự án.............................................. 38 III.1. Nguồn vốn dự kiến đầu tư của dự án. ...................................................... 38 III.2. Phương án vay.......................................................................................... 39 III.3. Các thông số tài chính của dự án. ............................................................ 40 KẾT LUẬN....................................................................................................... 42 I. Kết luận.......................................................................................................... 42 II. Đề xuất và kiến nghị..................................................................................... 42
  5. 5. Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 5 PHỤ LỤC: CÁC BẢNG TÍNH HIỆU QUẢ TÀI CHÍNH CỦA DỰ ÁN ....... 43 Phụ lục 1 Tổng mức, cơ cấu nguồn vốn của dự án thực hiện dự án..........Error! Bookmark not defined. Phụ lục 2 Bảng tính khấu hao hàng năm của dự án.Error! Bookmark not defined. Phụ lục 3 Bảng tính doanh thu và dòng tiền hàng năm của dự án.............Error! Bookmark not defined. Phụ lục 4 Bảng Kế hoạch trả nợ hàng năm của dự án.Error! Bookmark not defined. Phụ lục 5 Bảng mức trả nợ hàng năm theo dự án.Error! Bookmark not defined. Phụ lục 6 Bảng Phân tích khả năng hoàn vốn giản đơn của dự án............Error! Bookmark not defined. Phụ lục 7 Bảng Phân tích khả năng hoàn vốn có chiết khấu của dự án.....Error! Bookmark not defined. Phụ lục 8 Bảng Tính toán phân tích hiện giá thuần (NPV) của dự án.......Error! Bookmark not defined. Phụ lục 9 Bảng Phân tích theo tỷ suất hoàn vốn nội bộ (IRR) của dự án..Error! Bookmark not defined.
  6. 6. Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 6 CHƯƠNG I. MỞ ĐẦU I. Giới thiệu về chủ đầu tư. Chủ đầu tư: Giấy phép ĐKKD số : Đại diện pháp luật: Chức vụ: Địa chỉ trụ sở: II. Mô tả sơ bộ thông tin dự án. Tên dự án: Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Địa điểm xây dựng: Thôn 8A, xã Pong Drang, huyện Krong Buk, Đaklak Hình thức quản lý: Chủ đầu tư trực tiếp quản lý và khai thác dự án. Tổng mức đầu tư của dự án : 1.104.850,99 USD (Một triệu một trăm linh bốn nghìn tám trăm năm mươi đô la Mỹ và chín mươi chín cents). Trong đó:  Vốn huy động (tự có) : 100.441 USD.  Vốn vay : 1.004.409,99 USD III. Sự cần thiết xây dựng dự án. Giáo dục mầm non là bậc học đầu tiên của hệ thống giáo dục quốc dân, có vai trò đặc biệt quan trọng trong việc đặt nền móng cho sự hình thành và phát triển của nhân cách con người. Chính vì thế, hầu hết các quốc gia và các tổ chức quốc tế đều xác định giáo dục mầm non là một mục tiêu quan trọng của giáo dục cho mọi người. Thụy Điển coi giai đoạn mầm non là “thời kỳ vàng của cuộc đời''. Luật Hệ thống giáo dục quốc gia Indonesia đã công nhận giáo dục mầm non là giai đoạn tiền đề cho hệ thống giáo dục cơ bản. Luật Giáo dục Thái Lan nhấn mạnh gia đình và Chính phủ phải cùng chia sẻ trách nhiệm đối với giáo dục mầm non nhằm thực hiện Công ước quốc tế về quyền trẻ em. Ở nước ta, Đảng và Nhà nước cũng luôn coi trọng giáo dục mầm non. Nhưng do nhiều yếu tố, trong đó có vấn đề khó khăn về ngân sách nên so với các bậc học khác, đến nay chúng ta chưa lo được nhiều cho giáo dục mầm non. Đây là một mảng còn yếu của giáo dục Việt Nam. Từ những vấn đề trên, Thủ tướng Chính
  7. 7. Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 7 phủ đã phê duyệt Đề án “Phát triển giáo dục mầm non” với quan điểm chỉ đạo là: “... Đẩy mạnh xã hội hoá, tạo điều kiện thuận lợi về cơ chế, chính sách để mọi tổ chức, cá nhân và toàn xã hội tham gia phát triển giáo dục mầm non”. Quan điểm chỉ đạo này hoàn toàn phù hợp với xu thế chung trên thế giới hiện nay về phát triển nền giáo dục quốc dân. Ở nhiều nước, không chỉ ở những nước nghèo mà ngay cả ở những nước giàu, để phát triển sự nghiệp giáo dục, họ đã tìm nhiều giải pháp để đẩy mạnh xã hội hóa giáo dục, trong đó có xã hội hóa giáo dục mầm non. Trong nhận thức chung, xã hội hóa giáo dục được hiểu là sự huy động toàn xã hội làm giáo dục, động viên các tầng lớp nhân dân góp sức xây dựng nền giáo dục quốc dân dưới sự quản lý của Nhà nước. Ở nước ta, xã hội hóa giáo dục còn là một quan điểm chỉ đạo của Đảng đối với sự nghiệp phát triển giáo dục nhằm làm cho hoạt động giáo dục thực sự là sự nghiệp của dân, do dân và vì dân. Tại tỉnh ĐakLak nói chung và huyện Krong Buk nói riêng, công tác xã hội hóa giáo dục nói chung, xã hội hóa giáo dục mầm non nói riêng cũng đang được đẩy mạnh và đã đạt những thành công nhất định. Tuy nhiên, thực tiễn những năm qua cho thấy, quá trình triển khai công tác này vẫn chưa đáp ứng được yêu cầu của xã hội ngày một đòi hỏi tăng cao về chất lượng. Ngoài vấn đề quá tải, chất lượng trường mầm non, trường mẫu giáo, nhà trẻ, nhóm trẻ, lớp mẫu giáo độc lập tư thục trên địa bàn Huyện cũng chưa đảm bảo; trang thiết bị, đồ dùng, đồ chơi tại một số cơ sở còn thiếu, chưa phong phú, không đáp ứng được yêu cầu của chương trình giáo dục mầm non. Trải qua hơn 5 năm thành lập và phát triển, Trường Mầm Non Sóc Nâu đang ngày càng khẳng định vị trí trong ngành giáo dục. Với đội ngũ giáo viên có nhiều năm kinh nghiệm trong giảng dạy và quản lý cùng với chương trình giảng dạy mới ngày càng chiếm được sự tin tưởng của các bậc phụ huynh. Hiện tại, Trường có 8 phòng học phục vụ cho khoảng 220 học sinh. Vì số lượng học sinh ngày càng tăng nhanh và thiếu ổn định, trong khi hệ thống trường hiện nay không đủ điều kiện để có thể nhận thêm trẻ, Trường Mầm Non Sóc Nâu đang có nhu cầu mở rộng quy mô giảng dạy, nâng cấp hệ thống cơ sở vật chất để có thể phục vụ tốt hơn cho cho công tác đào tạo. Từ những vấn đề trên, Chúng tôi tiến hành nghiên cứu và lập dự án “Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu” trình các cơ quan ban ngành có liên quan, chấp thuận chủ trương đầu tư của dự án với các nội dung được thể hiện chi tiết trong dự án đầu tư.
  8. 8. Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 8 IV. Các căn cứ pháp lý. Luật Giáo dục ngày 14/6/2005; Luật sửa đổi bổ sung một số điều của Luật Giáo dục ngày 04/12/2009; Luật Xây dựng số 50/2014/QH13 ngày 18/06/2014 của Quốc hội; Luật Bảo vệ môi trường số 55/2014/QH13 ngày 23/6/2014 của Quốc hội; Nghị định số 32/2015/NĐ-CP ngày 25/3/2015 của Chính phủ về quản lý chi phí đầu tư xây dựng; Nghị định số 46/2015/NĐ-CP ngày 12/5/2015 của Chính phủ về quản lý chất lượng và bảo trì công trình xây dựng; Nghị định số 59/2015/NĐ-CP ngày 18/6/2015 của Chính phủ về quản lý dự án đầu tư xây dựng; Quyết định số 71/QĐ-TTg ngày 13/6/2012 của Thủ tướng Chính phủ phê duyệt “Chiến lược phát triển giáo dục 2011-2020”; Quyết định số 79/QĐ-BXD ngày 15/02/2017 của Bộ Xây dựng về việc công bố định mức chi phí quản lý dự án và tư vấn đầu tư xây dựng công trình; Nghị định số 19/2015/NĐ-CP ngày 14/2/2015 của Chính phủ V/v Quy định chi tiết thi hành một số điều của Luật Bảo vệ môi trường; Nghị định số 115/2010/NĐ-CP ngày 24/12/2010 của Chính phủ quy định trách nhiệm quản lý nhà nước về giáo dục; Quyết định số 500/2006/TTg, ngày 08/7/1997 của Thủ tướng Chính phủ về xây dựng chiến lược phát triển giáo dục và đào tạo của Việt Nam đến năm 2020; V. Mục tiêu dự án. V.1. Mục tiêu chung.  Phát triển giáo dục và đào tạo tỉnh Đaklak theo hướng toàn diện và vững chắc, thực hiện mục tiêu nâng cao dân trí, bồi dưỡng nhân tài.  Đa dạng hóa, chuẩn hóa, hiện đại hóa các loại hình giáo dục và đào tạo ở các cấp học, bậc học, ngành học, nhằm đáp ứng tối đa nhu cầu học tập của người dân.
  9. 9. Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 9  Đẩy mạnh công tác xã hội hóa giáo dục và đào tạo, xây dựng tỉnh Đaklak trở thành một xã hội học tập. Xây dựng một nền giáo dục phát triển con người toàn diện  Nâng cao chất lượng giáo dục, giảm dần chênh lệch về chất lượng giáo dục giữa các vùng miền, thực hiện công bằng xã hội trong giáo dục, xây dựng xã hội học tập từ cơ sở. V.2. Mục tiêu cụ thể. + Nâng cấp xây dựng thêm 8 phòng học, nâng tổng số phòng học lên 16 phòng, phục vụ cho 400 học sinh. + Xây dựng khu vui chơi sinh thái phục vụ nhu cầu vui chơi và học tập của học sinh. + Giải quyết việc làm cho người dân địa phương + Góp phần tạo nguồn thu cho chủ đầu tư cũng như góp phần phát triển kinh tế địa phương.
  10. 10. Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 10 CHƯƠNG II. ĐỊA ĐIỂM VÀ QUY MÔ THỰC HIỆN DỰ ÁN I. Hiện trạng kinh tế - xã hội vùng thực hiện dự án. I.1. Điều kiện tự nhiên vùng thực hiện dự án. 1. Vị trí địa lý Tỉnh Đắk Lắk có diện tích 13.125,37 km² nằm ở trung tâm vùng Tây Nguyên, đầu nguồn của hệ thống sông Sêrêpôk và một phần của sông Ba, nằm trong khoảng tọa độ địa lý từ 107º28'57" đến 108º59'37" độ kinh Đông và từ 12º9'45" đến 13º25'06" độ vĩ Bắc, có độ cao trung bình 400 – 800 mét so với mặt nước biển, nằm cách Hà Nội 1.410 km và cách Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh 350 km. - Phía Bắc giáp tỉnh Gia Lai - Phía Đông giáp Phú Yên và Khánh Hoà - Phía Nam giáp Lâm Đồng và Đắk Nông - Phía Tây giáp Campuchia. Huyện Krông Búk nằm về phía Đông bắc tỉnh Đắk Lắk, cách trung tâm thành phố Buôn Ma Thuột 60 km theo Quốc lộ 14; có tổng diện tích tự nhiên 35.782 ha, với 7 đơn vị hành chính, trung tâm huyện được quy hoạch ở cạnh Quốc lộ 14 trên địa bàn xã Cư Né và Chư KBô; có ranh giới với các huyện như sau: - Phía Đông giáp huyện Krông Năng. - Phía Tây giáp huyện Cư M’Gar, Ea H’Leo. - Phía Nam giáp thị xã Buôn Hồ, huyện Cư M’Gar. - Phía Bắc giáp huyện Ea H’Leo. 2. Địa hình Địa hình của tỉnh rất đa dạng: nằm ở phía Tây và cuối dãy Trường Sơn, là một cao nguyên rộng lớn, địa hình dốc thoải, lượn sóng, khá bằng phẳng xen kẽ với các đồng bằng thấp ven theo các sông chính. Địa hình của tỉnh có hướng thấp dần từ Đông Nam sang Tây Bắc. Huyện Krông Búk có các dạng chính sau: - Địa hình cao nguyên núi lửa chiếm hầu hết diện tích Phía Nam, phía Đông và khu vực trung tâm huyện có mức độ phân cắt mạnh tạo thành những dãy đồi
  11. 11. Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 11 dạng bát úp, độ dốc trung bình 8-150, độ cao trung bình 500 – 700 m, địa hình có xu thế thấp dần về phía Tây và phía Nam. - Địa hình núi thấp trung bình bao quanh phần phía Tây, có sườn dốc, được hình thành từ các đá granite. - Địa hình đồng bằng tích tụ bao gồm các bãi bồi, các bậc thềm của các sông suối thuộc lưu vực suối Ea Tul và Krông Búk. 3. Khí hậu Khí hậu toàn tỉnh được chia thành hai tiểu vùng. Vùng phía Tây Bắc có khí hậu nắng nóng, khô hanh về mùa khô; vùng phía Đông và phía Nam có khí hậu mát mẻ, ôn hoà. Khí hậu sinh thái nông nghiệp của tỉnh được chia ra thành 6 tiểu vùng: - Tiểu vùng bình nguyên Ea Súp chiếm 28,43% diện tích tự nhiên - Tiểu vùng cao nguyên Buôn Ma Thuột – Ea H’Leo chiếm 16,17% diện tích tự nhiên. - Tiểu vùng đồi núi và cao nguyên M’Đrắk chiếm 15,82% diện tích tự nhiên. - Tiểu vùng đất ven sông Krông Ana – Sêrêpôk chiếm 14,51% diện tích tự nhiên. - Tiểu vùng núi cao Chư Yang Sin chiếm 3,98% diện tích tự nhiên. - Tiểu vùng núi Rlang Dja chiếm 3,88% diện tích tự nhiên. Nhìn chung khí hậu khác nhau giữa các dạng địa hình và giảm dần theo độ cao: vùng dưới 300 m quanh năm nắng nóng, từ 400 – 800 m khí hậu nóng ẩm và trên 800 m khí hậu mát. Tuy nhiên, chế độ mưa theo mùa là một hạn chế đối với phát triển sản xuất nông sản hàng hoá. Khí hậu có 02 mùa rõ rệt: mùa mưa và mùa khô. Mùa mưa bắt đầu từ tháng 5 đến hết tháng 10, tập trung 90% lượng mưa hàng năm. Mùa khô từ tháng 11 đến tháng 4 năm sau, lượng mưa không đáng kể. 4. Tài nguyên thiên nhiên  Tài nguyên đất Một trong những tài nguyên lớn được thiên nhiên ưu đãi cho Đắk Lắk đó là tài nguyên đất. Toàn tỉnh có diện tích tự nhiên là 13.085 km2, trong đó chủ yếu là
  12. 12. Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 12 nhóm đất xám, đất đỏ bazan và một số nhóm khác như: đất phù sa, đất gley, đất đen. Các đất hình thành từ đá bazan có độ phì khá cao (pH/H2O từ trung tính đến chua, đạm và lân tổng số khá). Sự đồng nhất cao giữa độ phì nhiêu tự nhiên và độ phì nhiêu thực tế của các nhóm đất và loại đất, được phân bố trên cao nguyên Buôn Ma Thuột trải dài khoảng 90 km theo hướng đông bắc - tây nam và rộng khoảng 70 km. Phía bắc cao nguyên này (Ea H’Leo) cao gần 800 m, phía nam cao 400 m, càng về phía tây chỉ còn 300 m, bề mặt cao nguyên rất bằng phẳng chỉ còn điểm một vài đồi núi. - Nhóm đất phù sa (Fuvisols): Được hình thành và phân bố tập trung ven các sông suối trong tỉnh. Tính chất của loại đất này phụ thuộc vào sản phẩm phong hoá của mẫu chất. - Nhóm đất Gley (Gleysols): Phân bố tập trung ở các khu vực thấp trũng thuộc các huyện Lắk, Krông Ana và Krông Bông. - Nhóm đất xám (Acrisols): Là nhóm lớn nhất trong số các nhóm đất có mặt tại Đắk Lắk, phân bố ở hầu hết các huyện. - Nhóm đất đỏ (Ferrasol, trong đó chủ yếu là đất đỏ bazan). Là nhóm đất chiếm diện tích lớn thứ hai (sau đất xám) chiếm tới 55,6% diện tích đất đỏ bazan toàn Tây Nguyên. Đất đỏ bazan còn có tính chất cơ lý tốt, kết cấu viên cục độ xốp bình quân 62 - 65%, khả năng giữ nước và hấp thu dinh dưỡng cao... rất thích hợp với các loại cây công nghiệp có giá trị kinh tế như cà phê, cao su, chè, hồ tiêu... và nhiều loại cây ăn quả, cây công nghiệp ngắn ngày khác. Đây là một lợi thế rất quan trọng về điều kiện phát triển nông nghiệp của tỉnh Đắk Lắk.  Tài nguyên nước a) Nguồn nước mặt Với những đặc điểm về khí hậu-thủy văn và với 3 hệ thống sông ngòi phân bố tương đối đều trên lãnh thổ (hệ thống sông Srepok; hệ thống sông Ba, hệ thống sông Đồng Nai) cùng với hàng trăm hồ chứa và 833 con suối có độ dài trên 10 km, đã tạo cho Đắk Lắk một mạng lưới sông hồ khá dày đặc. b) Nguồn nước ngầm
  13. 13. Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 13 Tập trung chủ yếu trong các thành tạo Bazan & Trầm tích Neogen đệ tứ, tồn tại chủ yếu dưới 2 dạng: Nước lỗ hổng và nước khe nứt. Tổng trữ lượng ước tính: Chất lượng nước thuộc loại nước siêu nhạt, độ khoáng hoá M= 0,1 - 0,5, pH = 7- 9. Loại hình hoá học thường là Bicacbonat Clorua Magie, Can xi hay Natri.  Tài nguyên rừng Sau khi chia tách tỉnh, diện tích đất có rừng của Đắk Lắk là 608.886,2 ha, trong đó rừng tự nhiên là 594.488,9 ha, rừng trồng là 14.397,3 ha. Rừng Đắk Lắk được phân bố đều khắp ở các huyện trong tỉnh, đặc biệt là hành lang biên giới của tỉnh giáp Campuchia. Rừng Đắk Lắk phong phú và đa dạng, thường có kết cấu 3 tầng: cây gỗ, có tác dụng phòng hộ cao; có nhiều loại cây đặc sản vừa có giá trị kinh tế, vừa có giá trị khoa học; phân bố trong điều kiện lập địa thuận lợi, nên rừng tái sinh có mật độ khá lớn. Do đó rừng có vai trò quan trọng trong phòng chống xói mòn đất, điều tiết nguồn nước và hạn chế thiên tai. Rừng Đắk Lắk có nhiều loại động vật quý hiếm phân bổ chủ yếu ở vườn Quốc gia Yok Đôn và các khu bảo tồn Nam Kar, Chư Yangsin... có nhiều loại động vật quý hiếm ghi trong sách đỏ nước ta và có loại được ghi trong sách đỏ thế giới. Rừng và đất lâm nghiệp có vị trí quan trọng trong quá trình phát triển KT-XH của tỉnh.  Tài nguyên khoáng sản Đắk Lắk không những được thiên nhiên ưu đãi về tài nguyên đất, rừng mà còn rất phong phú và đa dạng về các loại hình khoáng sản. Trên địa bàn tỉnh có nhiều mỏ khoáng sản với trữ lượng khác nhau, nhiều loại quý hiếm. Như sét cao lanh (ở M’Drắk, Buôn Ma Thuột - trên 60 triệu tấn), sét gạch ngói (Krông Ana, M’Drắk, Buôn Ma Thuột - trên 50 triệu tấn), vàng (Ea Kar), chì (Ea H’Leo), phốt pho (Buôn Đôn), Than Bùn (Cư M’Gar), đá quý (Opan, Jectit), đá ốp lát, đá xây dựng, cát xây dựng... phân bố ở nhiều nơi trong tỉnh. I.2. Điều kiện xã hội vùng dự án. 1. Kinh tế  Nông, lâm nghiệp và thủy sản Sản xuất nông nghiệp tiếp tục phát triển, giữ vai trò quan trọng trong ổn định kinh tế và đời sống nông thôn, góp phần chủ yếu trong việc duy trì tốc độ tăng trưởng kinh tế của tỉnh. Việc áp dụng cơ giới hóa trong sản xuất ngày càng được mở rộng, nhất là ở các khâu làm đất, gieo trồng và thu hoạch làm tăng năng suất lao động. Nhiều tiến bộ khoa học - công nghệ được áp dụng vào sản xuất, từng bước nâng cao năng suất, chất lượng sản phẩm chăn nuôi; bước đầu hình thành
  14. 14. Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 14 các vùng chăn nuôi tập trung, an toàn sinh học, an toàn dịch bệnh, chăn nuôi có kiểm soát; chuyển dần từ chăn nuôi nông hộ, gia trại sang chăn nuôi công nghiệp trang trại quy mô lớn - công nghệ cao; khuyến khích các đơn vị, doanh nghiệp nhập khẩu giống tốt, chất lượng cao phục vụ sản xuất. Ngành nông, lâm, thủy sản ước đạt 18.892 tỷ đồng, bằng 107,6% KH, tăng trưởng 4,25% (KH: 17.559 tỷ đồng, tăng 3,5-4%). Giá trị sản xuất của các loại cây trồng lâu năm và hằng năm trên địa bàn tỉnh tăng khoảng 250,4 tỷ đồng, tương ứng giá trị tăng thêm 118 tỷ đồng.  Công nghiệp Giá trị sản xuất công nghiệp (giá so sánh 2010) năm 2017 thực hiện 13.750 tỷ đồng, tăng 18,5% so với năm 2015, đạt 108,2% kế hoạch. Công nghiệp cơ khí, luyện kim chủ yếu sản xuất các sản phẩm phục vụ sản xuất nông nghiệp, nông thôn như: bơm ly tâm, máy chế biến nông sản, máy bơm nước, có mức tăng trưởng khá do nhu cầu của người dân tăng cao. Lĩnh vực công nghiệp trong năm 2017 gặp nhiều khó khăn nhưng do một số sản phẩm chiếm tỷ trọng lớn như chế biến tinh bột sắn tăng cao nên giá trị sản xuất của ngành cả năm vẫn đạt và vượt kế hoạch. Các nhà máy sản xuất tinh bột sắn trên địa bàn sản xuất ổn định, nguồn nguyên liệu dồi dào, thực hiện khoảng 150.000 tấn, đạt 115,4% kế hoạch năm. Trong năm có 3 nhà máy tinh bột sắn đi vào hoạt động, sản lượng ước đạt 7.000 tấn tinh bột xuất khẩu.  Tình hình đầu tư Tình hình thu hút đầu tư của tỉnh có nhiều khởi sắc so với năm 2016, số lượng các nhà đầu tư đến tìm hiểu và đăng ký đầu tư nhiều hơn. Các dự án đầu tư đã góp phần quan trọng trong quá trình chuyển dịch cơ cấu kinh tế, giải quyết việc làm cho lao động tại địa phương, tăng thu ngân sách của tỉnh. Trong 10 tháng đầu năm, tỉnh thu hút được 98 dự án đầu tư với tổng vốn đăng ký 23.896 tỷ đồng. Ngoài ra, tỉnh đã tiếp đón và hướng dẫn thủ tục đầu tư cho hơn 150 lượt nhà đầu tư. Đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài (FDI): Tiếp nhận 1 dự án, tổng vốn đăng ký 0,23 triệu USD, nâng tổng số các dự án FDI trên địa bàn tỉnh đến thời điểm hiện tại lên 12 dự án với tổng vốn đăng ký 118,89 triệu USD. Ngoài ra, đánh giá về việc thực hiện 18 chỉ tiêu nhiệm vụ chủ yếu năm 2016 cho thấy, có 12 chỉ tiêu đạt và vượt kế hoạch đề ra, nổi bật nhất là chỉ tiêu về tăng trưởng kinh tế. Cụ thể, tổng sản phẩm xã hội (GRDP - theo giá so sánh 2010) khoảng 44.571 tỷ đồng, đạt 101,3% kế hoạch; tăng trưởng kinh tế 7,02%. Cơ cấu kinh tế (theo giá hiện hành): nông - lâm - thủy sản đạt 44,81%; công nghiệp - xây
  15. 15. Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 15 dựng đạt 14,48%; dịch vụ đạt 38,68% (kế hoạch năm 2017 tương ứng là: 43 - 44%, 16 - 17%, 36 - 37%). Năm 2016 có 686 doanh nghiệp giải thể, bỏ địa chỉ kinh doanh và ngừng hoạt động nhưng so với cùng kỳ năm 2016, số thành lập mới lại tăng 9,6% (720 doanh nghiệp dân doanh) với tổng số vốn đăng ký 2.880 tỷ đồng, tăng 36,04%. Tỉnh đã cấp giấy chứng nhận đăng ký hoạt động cho 130 chi nhánh và 29 văn phòng đại diện của doanh nghiệp trong và ngoài tỉnh. Toàn tỉnh có 6.238 doanh nghiệp hoạt động (51 doanh nghiệp nhà nước, 6.180 doanh nghiệp dân doanh, 7 doanh nghiệp có vốn đầu tư nước ngoài); 1.088 chi nhánh và 261 văn phòng đại diện của doanh nghiệp trong và ngoài tỉnh. Kết quả này cho thấy dấu hiệu doanh nghiệp đang từng bước phục hồi sản xuất và khẳng định những tác động tích cực của công tác cải cách hành chính, qua đó góp phần cải thiện môi trường kinh doanh, tiếp tục tạo dựng niềm tin trong cộng đồng doanh nghiệp. 2. Xã hội Dân số toàn tỉnh tính đến năm 2012 đạt 1.796.666 người, mật độ dân số đạt hơn 137 người/ km². Trong đó, dân số sống tại thành thị đạt 432.458 người, dân số sống tại nông thôn đạt 1.364.208 người. Dân số nam đạt 906.619 người, dân số nữ đạt 890.047 người. Cộng đồng dân cư Đắk Lắk gồm 47 dân tộc. Trong đó, người Kinh chiếm trên 70%; các dân tộc thiểu số như Ê Đê, M'nông, Thái, Tày, Nùng... chiếm gần 30% dân số toàn tỉnh. Dân số tỉnh phân bố không đều trên địa bàn các huyện, tập trung chủ yếu ở thành phố Buôn Ma Thuột, thị trấn, huyện lỵ, ven các trục Quốc lộ 14, 26, 27 chạy qua như Krông Búk, Krông Pắk, Ea Kar, Krông Ana. Các huyện có mật độ dân số thấp chủ yếu là các huyện đặc biệt khó khăn như Ea Súp, Buôn Đôn, Lắk, Krông Bông, M’Đrắk, Ea Hleo v.v… Trên địa bàn tỉnh, ngoài các dân tộc thiểu số tại chỗ còn có số đông khác dân di cư từ các tỉnh phía Bắc và miền Trung đến Đắk Lắk sinh cơ lập nghiệp.Trong những năm gần đây, dân số của Đắk Lắk có biến động do tăng cơ học, chủ yếu là di dân tự do, điều này đã gây nên sức ép lớn cho tỉnh về giải quyết đất ở, đất sản xuất và các vấn đề đời sống xã hội, an ninh trật tự và môi trường sinh thái. Đắk Lắk là tỉnh có nhiều dân tộc cùng chung sống, mỗi dân tộc có những nét đẹp văn hoá riêng. Đặc biệt là văn hoá truyền thống của các dân tộc Ê Đê, M'Nông, Gia Rai… với những lễ hội cồng chiêng, đâm trâu, đua voi mùa xuân; kiến trúc nhà sàn, nhà rông; các nhạc cụ lâu đời nổi tiếng như các bộ cồng chiêng, đàn đá, đàn T'rưng; các bản trường ca Tây Nguyên... là những sản phẩm văn hoá vật thể và phi vật thể quý giá, trong đó “Không gian văn hóa cồng chiêng Tây Nguyên” đã được tổ chức UNESCO công nhận là kiệt tác truyền khẩu và di sản văn hóa phi
  16. 16. Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 16 vật thể của nhân loại. Tất cả các truyền thống văn hóa tốt đẹp của các dân tộc tạo nên sự đa dạng, phong phú về văn hóa của Đắk Lắk. II. Quy mô của dự án. STT Nội dung Số lượng ĐVT Diện tích (m2) Xây dựng - 6.860 Khu trường học 1 Xây dựng công trình (xây thêm 2 lầu) 180 cháu 640 2 Nhà bảo vệ 12 3 Cây xanh 50 4 Sân chơi 158 Khu vui chơi dã ngoại 1 Khu trồng rau sạch, cây ăn quả 2.000 2 Khu team building 1.000 3 Chòi nghỉ 10 chòi 200 4 Khu vui chơi dưới nước 1.500 5 Giao thông 1.300 Hệ thống tổng thể 1 HT cấp điện toàn khu HT 1 2 HT thoát nước tổng thể HT 1 3 HT cấp nước tổng thể HT 1 III. Địa điểm và hình thức đầu tư xây dựng dự án. III.1. Địa điểm xây dựng. Địa điểm thực hiện dự án: Thôn 8A, xã Pong Drang, huyện Krong Buk, Đaklak. III.2. Hình thức đầu tư. Dự án được đầu tư theo hình thức nâng cấp và xây dựng mới. IV. Nhu cầu sử dụng đất và phân tích các yếu tố đầu vào của dự án.
  17. 17. Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 17 IV.1. Nhu cầu sử dụng đất của dự án. Bảng phân tích, tính toán nhu cầu sử dụng đất của dự án TT Nội dung Diện tích (m²) Tỷ lệ (%) Khu trường học 1 Xây dựng công trình (xây thêm 2 lầu) 640 9,33 2 Nhà bảo vệ 12 0,17 3 Cây xanh 50 0,73 4 Sân chơi 158 2,30 Khu vui chơi dã ngoại 1 Khu trồng rau sạch, cây ăn quả 2000 29,15 2 Khu team building 1000 14,58 3 Chòi nghỉ 200 2,92 4 Khu vui chơi dưới nước 1500 21,87 5 Giao thông 1300 18,95 Tổng cộng 6.860 100 IV.2. Phân tích đánh giá các yếu tố đầu vào đáp ứng nhu cầu của dự án. Các vật tư đầu vào để xây dựng như: nguyên vật liệu thiết bị giáo dục và xây dựng đều có bán tại địa phương và trong nước nên nguyên vật liệu và thiết bị các yếu tố đầu vào phục vụ cho quá trình thực hiện dự án là tương đối thuận lợi và đáp ứng kịp thời. Đối với nguồn lao động phục vụ quá trình hoạt động của dự án sau này như giáo viên và nhân viên, thì hiện tại trường đã có sẵn và dự kiến dự án sẽ có phương án tuyển dụng thêm phù hợp để sau khi công trình thi công xong là nhà trường chủ động đi vào hoạt động. Nên về cơ bản thuận lợi cho quá trình thực hiện dự án.
  18. 18. Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 18 CHƯƠNG III. PHÂN TÍCH QUI MÔ, DIỆN TÍCH XÂY DỰNG, LỰA CHỌN PHƯƠNG ÁN KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ I. Phân tích qui mô, diện tích xây dựng công trình. Bảng tổng hợp quy mô diện tích xây dựng công trình STT Nội dung Số lượng ĐVT Diện tích (m2) Xây dựng - 6.860 Khu trường học 1 Xây dựng công trình (xây thêm 2 lầu) 180 cháu 640 2 Nhà bảo vệ 12 3 Cây xanh 50 4 Sân chơi 158 Khu vui chơi dã ngoại 1 Khu trồng rau sạch, cây ăn quả 2.000 2 Khu team building 1.000 3 Chòi nghỉ 10 chòi 200 4 Khu vui chơi dưới nước 1.500 5 Giao thông 1.300 Hệ thống tổng thể 1 HT cấp điện toàn khu HT 1 2 HT thoát nước tổng thể HT 1 3 HT cấp nước tổng thể HT 1 II. Phân tích lựa chọn phương pháp giảng dạy áp dụng trong dự án. Phương pháp, nghiệp vụ sư phạm mầm non luôn đóng vai trò rất quan trọng trong việc dạy dỗ, chăm sóc trẻ tại các trường mầm non. Có được những điều này đòi hỏi giáo viên mầm non phải luôn luôn học hỏi, phát huy sự sáng tạo để cải tiến và đổi mới những phương pháp giáo dục trẻ phù hợp và hiện đại hơn. II.1. Phương pháp giảng dạy
  19. 19. Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 19 1. Với giáo dục nhà trẻ. Phương pháp tình cảm: Người giáo viên luôn phải có những hành động, cử chỉ, âu yếm, thân thiện chứa đựng sự yêu thương với trẻ, tạo cho trẻ những cảm xúc tin tưởng, gần gũi, thân thiện, có cảm tình khi tiếp xúc với mình hoặc những người xung quanh. Dùng lời nói: (kể chuyện, trò chuyện với trẻ). Hãy sử dụng những lời nói và lời kể diễn cảm hoặc dùng câu hỏi gợi mở phù hợp với cử chỉ, điệu bộ nhằm khuyến khích, động viên trẻ mạnh dạn khi giao tiếp với đồ vật, với những người xung quanh. Tạo những điều kiện thích hợp để trẻ bộc lộ ý muốn, chia sẽ cảm xúc với mọi người bằng những lời nói, hành dộng cụ thể. Điều đó giúp ngôn ngữ của trẻ được phát triển mạch lạc và trôi chảy hơn.
  20. 20. Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 20 Phương pháp trực quan, minh họa: Sử dụng các phương tiện trực quan như: đồ chơi, tranh ảnh, những vật thật,… làm mẫu kèm với lời nói và cử chỉ để cho trẻ quan sát, nói, làm theo với mục đích rèn luyện sự nhạy cảm của các giác quan của bé. Phương pháp thực hành: Sử dụng hành động, các thao tác với đồ vật, đồ chơi và các dụng cụ đơn giản phù hợp với mục đích cũng như nội dung muốn giáo dục. Trẻ sẽ được học cùng cô cách quan sát, thao tác và phân loại đồ vật để giúp trẻ cách nhận biết nhanh hơn, tốt hơn. Các trò chơi: Sử dụng các trò chơi thích hợp để kích thích trẻ hoạt động và mở rộng hiểu biết về môi trường xung quanh, điều này tốt cho sự phát triển về lời nói, sự tư duy của trẻ. Luyện tập: Giáo viên cho trẻ thực hiện lặp lại nhiều lần các câu nói , những động tác, cử chỉ, điệu bộ phù hợp với nội dung giáo dục và kích thích sự hứng thú của trẻ. Phương pháp đánh giá nêu gương: Hãy tỏ thái độ đồng tình, khích lệ khi trẻ có những việc làm, lời nói và hành vi tốt. Đồng thời phải hướng dẫn, chỉ ra những điều chưa tốt cho trẻ hiểu, tiếp thu và sửa chữa, tuyệt đối tránh những cử chỉ thô bạo như la mắng, văng lời thô tục vì như vậy trẻ sẽ nhanh chóng học theo những điều xấu. 2. Giáo dục mẫu giáo. Ở lứa tuổi này, thì những phương pháp giáo dục cũng có thể lấy tương tự như giáo dục nhà trẻ nhưng cần nâng cao hơn để làm bước đệm khi các em đến tuổi đi học sau này.
  21. 21. Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 21 Phương pháp dùng tình cảm: Sử dụng cử chỉ, lời nói để khuyến khích, động viên và ủng hộ trẻ hoạt động, khơi gợi cho trẻ có niềm tin và cảm nhận được sự quan tâm đến từ cha mẹ và mọi người xung quanh. Phương pháp thực hành: Việc thao tác với đồ vật, đồ chơi hàng ngày giúp cho trẻ phối hợp các giác quan, hành động với đồ vật, đồ chơi nhằm rèn luyện sự tư duy và cung cấp các kinh nghiệm cảm tính cho trẻ. Phương pháp dùng trò chơi là sử dụng các trò chơi, yếu tố chơi phù hợp với mục đích giáo dục nhằm kích thích trẻ tự nguyện, hứng thú tìm tòi học hỏi và sự tư duy tích cực. Nêu tình huống: Luôn đưa ra các tình huống cụ thể nhằm kích thích trẻ suy nghĩ, tìm tòi và sáng tạo để giải quyết vấn đề đặt ra. Phương pháp luyện tập:
  22. 22. Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 22 Là phương pháp cho trẻ thực hiện lặp lại nhiều lần các động tác, cử chỉ, điệu bộ thông qua những yêu cầu cụ thể mà giáo viên đặt ra để nâng cao vốn hiểu biết và kỷ năng thực hành trong công việc. Trực quan minh họa: Sử dụng các phương tiện, hành động, hình ảnh,… để tạo điều kiện cho trẻ sử dụng các giác quan kết hợp với lời nói nhằm nâng cao vốn hiểu biết và sự tư duy của trẻ. Dùng lời nói: Sử dụng các phương tiện nghe, nhìn có tính truyền đạt thông tin nhằm kích thích trẻ suy nghĩ, chia sẽ ý tưởng và bộc lộ cảm xúc bằng lời nói với mọi người xung quanh. II.2. Nội dung và chăm sóc 1. Các chương trình giảng dạy - Trường áp dụng chương trình giáo dục mầm non mới, theo chương trình khung của Bộ Giáo Dục và Đào Tạo qui định. Từ đó, giúp trẻ đạt được mục tiêu quan trọng nhất: tự mình phát triển bản thân đầy đủ về thể chất cũng như tinh thần. - Chương trình tiếng Anh mỗi ngày giúp bé làm quen với ngôn ngữ qua các trò chơi, hình ảnh trực quan và có khả năng tư duy ngay từ bé. - Chương trình học ngoại khóa như: vẽ, aerobic, đàn organ, múa…giúp trẻ phát triển thể chất, tầm vóc, năng khiếu, phát hiện và bồi dưỡng những tài năng từ tuổi nhỏ. - Chương trình sinh hoạt ngoại khóa tổ chức định kỳ hàng tháng giúp trẻ được vui chơi sinh hoạt ngoài trời,giúp trẻ tiếp xúc với thế giới bên ngoài, trải nghiệm và
  23. 23. Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 23 học hỏi những kỹ năng sống, giao tiếp, ứng xử những tình huống, tinh thần đội nhóm, quan tâm, giúp đỡ nhau…. - Chương trình lễ hội, sinh hoạt các ngày lễ giúp trẻ hiểu ý nghĩa cội nguồn dân tộc, ý nghĩa của các ngày lễ, tết …(tết nguyên đán, tết dương lịch, ngày giỗ tổ Hùng Vương, 22 tháng 12, 8 tháng 3, 20 tháng 11…). Các bé được sinh hoạt, vui chơi, phát triển năng khiếu, khả năng diễn đạt ngôn ngữ trước nhiều người, biểu diễn văn nghệ… 2. Chế độ chăm sóc - Chế độ ăn của trẻ phù hợp với lứa tuổi được cân đối.
  24. 24. Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 24 - Thực đơn được thay đổi từng ngày, thức ăn đa dạng phong phú, đầy đủ chất, vitamin và khoáng chất. Đặc biệt, trường thiết kế thực đơn riêng cho những bé cần chăm sóc đặc biệt và có chế độ đặc biệt với bé mới ốm dậy hoặc không tăng cân. Nhân viên nhà bếp dự các giờ ăn trong ngày của bé, lưu mẫu thức ăn đúng qui định, đảm bảo vệ sinh an toàn thực phẩm. - Tổ chức các buổi tư vấn riêng cho từng phụ huynh về chăm sóc sức khỏe, dinh dưỡng, tâm lý trẻ tại trường. II.3. Khu vui chơi dã ngoại Khu vui chơi dã ngoại sẽ được xây dựng trên tổng diện được chia làm 3 phân khu chức năng chính là: khu trồng rau và cây ăn quả, khu teambuilding và khu vui chơi dưới nước. Khu vui chơi của trẻ em tại Công viên được trải bằng những thảm cỏ nhân tạo mềm mại giúp các bé vui chơi thỏa thích. Bên cạnh đó hồ bơi nhân tạo với các thiết bị vui chơi, các khu trò chơi dưới nước sẽ đem lại cho bạn nhỏ và người thân những giây phút thật sự thư giãn. Hồ bơi sẽ đem lại cho bạn những phút giây thoải mái nhất, hạnh phúc nhất bên người thân của bạn. Không gian thoáng đãng cùng hệ thống cây xanh dày đặc sẽ tạo cho khu dã ngoại một làn không khí trong xanh tươi mát rất thích hợp cho các hoạt động sau những ngày làm việc vất vả.
  25. 25. Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 25 CHƯƠNG IV. CÁC PHƯƠNG ÁN THỰC HIỆN DỰ ÁN I. Phương án giải phóng mặt bằng, tái định cư và hỗ trợ xây dựng cơ sở hạ tầng. Dự án không tính toán đến các phương án trên, vì đầu tư xây dựng trên đất thuộc quyền sở hữu của nhà đầu tư, sau khi dự án được chấp thuận chủ trương đầu tư. Chúng tôi sẽ tiến hành thực hiện các thủ tục về đất đai, theo đúng quy định hiện hành để tiến hành xây dựng dự án. Dự án chỉ tiến hành đầu tư xây dựng hạ tầng nội bộ đấu nối với hệ thống hạ tầng của khu vực. II. Các phương án xây dựng công trình. Bảng tổng hợp các hạng mục công trình xây dựng và thiết bị STT Nội dung Số lượng ĐVT Diện tích (m2) I Xây dựng - 6.860 Khu trường học 1 Xây dựng công trình (xây thêm 2 lầu) 180 cháu 640 2 Nhà bảo vệ 12 3 Cây xanh 50 4 Sân chơi 158 Khu vui chơi dã ngoại 1 Khu trồng rau sạch, cây ăn quả 2.000 2 Khu team building 1.000 3 Chòi nghỉ 10 chòi 200 4 Khu vui chơi dưới nước 1.500 5 Giao thông 1.300 Hệ thống tổng thể 1 HT cấp điện toàn khu HT 1 2 HT thoát nước tổng thể HT 1 3 HT cấp nước tổng thể HT 1 II Thiết bị 1 Tủ để đồ học sinh chung 30 Tủ
  26. 26. Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 26 STT Nội dung Số lượng ĐVT Diện tích (m2) 2 Ghế học sinh 180 Ghế 3 Tủ đồ trong lớp 30 Tủ 4 Máy chiếu phục vụ giảng dạy 5 Máy 5 Thiết bị nhà bếp và dụng cụ phục vụ ăn uống 1 Bộ 6 Thiết bị văn phòng - quản trị 1 Bộ 7 Thiết bị thông tin, internet và camera quan sát 1 Bộ 8 Máy lạnh và hệ thống nước uống nóng lạnh 1 HT 9 Thiết bị hội trường và âm nhạc phục vụ dạy học 1 Bộ 10 Xe chuyên chở học sinh 5 xe 11 Thiết bị khác 1 Bộ (Chi tiết thiết kế các công trình xây dựng sẽ được thể hiện trong giai đoạn xin phép xây dựng, sau khi có chủ trương đầu tư) III. Phương án tổ chức thực hiện. Nhân sự dự kiến: TT Chức danh Số lượng Lương cơ bản Tổng lương tháng Chi phí BHXH, BHYT (tháng) Tổng lương năm Chi phí BHXH, BHYT (năm) 1 Hiệu trưởng 1 647 647 139 7.762 1.669 2 Hiệu phó 1 517 517 111 6.210 1.335 3 Giáo viên 24 216 5.175 1.113 62.096 13.351 4 Bảo mẫu 24 216 5.175 1.113 62.096 13.351 5 Nhà bếp 2 216 431 93 5.175 1.113 6 Nhân viên khu vui chơi 20 150 3.000 645 36.000 7.740 7 Bảo vệ 3 150 450 97 5.400 1.161 8 Lao công 3 150 450 97 5.400 1.161 TỔNG 78 15.845 3.407 190.138 40.880 IV. Phân đoạn thực hiện và tiến độ thực hiện, hình thức quản lý dự án.
  27. 27. Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 27  Lập và phê duyệt dự án trong quý I năm 2019.  Tiến hành xây dựng và lắp đặt thiết bị từ quý II/2019 đến quý IV/2019  Bắt đầu khai thác dự án từ năm 2020  Chủ đầu tư trực tiếp quản lý và khai thác dự án.
  28. 28. Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 28 CHƯƠNG V. ĐÁNH GIÁ TÁC ĐỘNG MÔI TRƯỜNG – GIẢI PHÁP PHÒNG CHỐNG CHÁY NỔ VÀ YÊU CẦU AN NINH QUỐC PHÒNG I. Đánh giá tác động môi trường. I.1. Giới thiệu chung. Mục đích của công tác đánh giá tác động môi trường Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu là xem xét đánh giá những yếu tố tích cực và tiêu cực ảnh hưởng đến khu vực trường học và khu vực lân cận, để từ đó đưa ra các giải pháp khắc phục, giảm thiểu ô nhiễm để nâng cao chất lượng môi trường hạn chế những tác động rủi ro cho môi trường và cho chính trường học khi dự án được thực thi, đáp ứng được các yêu cầu về tiêu chuẩn môi trường. I.2. Các quy định và các hướng dẫn về môi trường. Các quy định và hướng dẫn sau được dùng để tham khảo + Luật Đầu tư 2005 được kỳ họp thứ 8 Quốc hội khoá XI thông qua ngày 29 tháng 11 năm 2005; + Nghị định số 108/2006/NĐ-CP ngày 22/9/2006 của Chính phủ về việc quy định chi tiết và hướng dẫn thi hành một số điều của Luật Đầu tư; + Luật Bảo vệ môi trường 2005 được kỳ họp thứ 8 Quốc hội khoá XI thông qua ngày 19/11/2005; + Nghị định số 80/2006/NĐ-CP ngày 9/8/2006 của Chính phủ về việc quy định chi tiết và hướng dẫn thi hành một số điều của Luật Bảo vệ môi trường; + Nghị định số 21/2008/NĐ-CP ngày 28/02/2008 của Chính phủ sửa đổi, bổ sung một số điều của Nghị định số 80/2006/NĐ-CP; + Nghị định 81/2006/NĐ-CP ngày 9/8/2006 của Chính phủ quy định về xử phạt vi phạm hành chính trong lĩnh vực bảo vệ môi trường; + Thông tư số 08/2006/TT-BTNMT ngày 8/9/2006 của Bộ Tài nguyên và Môi trường hướng dẫn về đánh giá môi trường chiến lược, đánh giá tác động môi trường và cam kết bảo vệ môi trường; + Nghị định số 59/2007/NĐ-CP ngày 9/4/2007 của Chính phủ về quản lý chất thải rắn;
  29. 29. Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 29 + Nghị định số 149/2004/NĐ-CP ngày 27/7/2004 của Chính phủ quy định việc cấp phép thăm dò, khai thác, sử dụng tài nguyên nước, xả nước thải vào nguồn nước; + Quyết định số 22/2006/QĐ-BTNMT ngày 18/12/2006 của Bộ trưởng Bộ Tài nguyên và Môi trường về việc bắt buộc áp dụng tiêu chuẩn Việt Nam về môi trường. II. Tác động của dự án tới môi trường Việc thực thi dự án sẽ ảnh hưởng nhất định đến môi truờng xung quanh khu vực Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu và khu vực lân cận, tác động trực tiếp đến môi trường làm giảng dạy, học tập của giáo viên-học sinh. Chúng ta có thể dự báo được những nguồn tác động đến môi trường có khả năng xảy ra trong các giai đoạn khác nhau: II.1. Giai đoạn xây dựng dự án. + Tác động của bụi, khí thải, tiếng ồn: Quá trình xây dựng sẽ không tránh khỏi phát sinh nhiều bụi (ximăng, đất, cát…) từ công việc đào đất, san ủi mặt bằng, vận chuyển và bốc dỡ nguyên vật liệu xây dựng, pha trộn và sử dụng vôi vữa, đất cát... hoạt động của các máy móc thiết bị cũng như các phương tiện vận tại và thi công cơ giới tại công trường sẽ gây ra tiếng ồn. + Tác động của nước thải: Trong giai đoạn thi công cũng có phát sinh nước thải sinh hoạt của công nhân xây dựng. Lượng nước thải này tuy không nhiều nhưng cũng cần phải được kiểm soát chặt chẽ để không làm ô nhiễm nguồn nước mặt, nước ngầm. + Tác động của chất thải rắn: Chất thải rắn phát sinh trong giai đoạn này gồm 2 loại: Chất thải rắn từ quá trình xây dựng và rác sinh hoạt của công nhân xây dựng. Các chất thải rắn phát sinh trong giai đoạn này nếu không được quản lý và xử lý kịp thời sẽ có thể bị cuốn trôi theo nước mưa gây tắc nghẽn đuờng thoát nước và gây ra các vấn đề vệ sinh khác. Ở đây, phần lớn phế thải xây dựng (xà bần, cát, sỏi…) sẽ được tái sử dụng làm vật liệu san lấp. Riêng rác sinh hoạt rất ít vì lượng công nhân không nhiều cũng sẽ được thu gom và giao cho các đơn vị dịch vụ vệ sinh đô thị xử lý ngay.
  30. 30. Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 30 II.2. Giai đoạn đưa dự án vào khai thác sử dụng. + Ô nhiễm không khí: Khí thải của các phương tiện: Khí thải từ máy móc (máy in, máy điều hòa nhiệt độ, máy photocopy) trong lớp học. + Ô nhiễm nước thải: Nước thải sinh hoạt có chứa các chất cặn bã, các chất rắn lơ lửng, các chất hữu cơ, các chất dinh dưỡng và vi sinh. Nước mưa chảy tràn: Vào mùa mưa, nuớc mưa chảy tràn qua khu vực sân bãi có thể cuốn theo đất cát, lá cây… rơi vãi trên mặt đất đưa xuống hệ thống thoát nước, làm tăng mức độ ô nhiễm nguồn nước tiếp nhận. + Ô nhiễm do chất thải rắn: Chất thải rắn sinh hoạt: Chất thải rắn sinh hoạt phát sinh có thành phần đơn giản, chủ yếu là các chất hữu cơ dễ phân hủy như thực phẩm dư thừa và các loại bao bì (giấy bìa, chất dẻo, thủy tinh…). III. Các biện pháp nhằm giảm thiểu ô nhiễm III.1. Giai đoạn xây dựng dự án. Phun nước làm ẩm các khu vực gây bụi như đường đi, đào đất, san ủi mặt bằng… Che chắn các bãi tập kết vật liệu khỏi gió, mưa, nước chảy tràn, bố trí ở cuối hướng gió và có biện pháp cách ly tránh hiện tượng gió cuốn để không ảnh hưởng toàn khu vực. Tận dụng tối đa các phương tiện thi công cơ giới, tránh cho công nhân lao động gắng sức, phải hít thở nhiều làm luợng bụi xâm nhập vào phổi tăng lên. Cung cấp đầy đủ các phương tiện bảo hộ lao động cho công nhân như mũ, khẩu trang, quần áo, giày tại tại những công đoạn cần thiết. Hạn chế ảnh hưởng tiếng ồn tại khu vực công trường xây dựng. Các máy khoan, đào, đóng cọc bêtông… gây tiếng ồn lớn sẽ không hoạt động từ 18h – 6h. Chủ đầu tư đề nghị đơn vị chủ thầu và công nhân xây dựng thực hiện các yêu cầu sau: Công nhân sẽ ở tập trung bên ngoài khu vực thi công.
  31. 31. Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 31 Đảm bảo điều kiện vệ sinh cá nhân. Tổ chức ăn uống tại khu vực thi công phải hợp vệ sinh, có nhà ăn… Hệ thống nhà tắm, nhà vệ sinh được xây dựng đủ cho số lượng công nhân cần tập trung trong khu vực. Rác sinh hoạt được thu gom và chuyển về khu xử lý rác tập trung. Có bộ phận chuyên trách để hướng dẫn các công tác vệ sinh phòng dịch, vệ sinh môi trường, an toàn lao động và kỷ luật lao động cho công nhân. III.2. Giai đoạn đưa dự án vào khai thác sử dụng. + Giảm thiểu ô nhiễm không khí: Trồng cây xanh: Nhằm tạo cảnh quan môi trường xanh cho trường học, tạo bóng mát và cũng có tác dụng cản bụi, hạn chế tiếng ồn và cải tạo môi trường. + Giảm thiểu ô nhiễm do khí thải của các phương tiện vận chuyển: Biện pháp giảm thiểu ô nhiễm khả thi có thể áp dụng là thông thoáng. Để tiết kiệm năng lượng và giảm thiểu có hiệu quả, cần phải kết hợp thông thoáng bằng đối lưu tự nhiên có hổ trợ của đối lưu cưỡng bức. Quá trình thông thoáng tự nhiên sử dụng các cửa thông gió, chọn hướng gió chủ đạo trong năm, bố trí của theo hướng đón gió và của thoát theo hướng xuôi gió. + Giảm thiểu ô nhiễm nước thải: Nước thải của trường học sẽ được xử lý từ nước thải nhà vệ sinh sang bể tự hoại. Nước thải sau này đưa ra hệ thống xử lý sẽ đạt tiêu chuẩn TCVN 6772 : 2000 – mức I, trước khi thải ra môi trường. + Giảm thiểu ô nhiễm nước thải rắn: Để thuận tiện cho công tác quản lý và xử lý chất thải rắn phát sinh đồng thời giảm thiểu tác động xấu đến môi trường, Ban quản lý khu dân cư sẽ thực hiện chu đáo chương trình thu gom và phân loại rác ngay tại nguồn. Bố trí đầy đủ phương tiện thu gom cho từng loại chất thải: có thể tái chế chất thải rắn sinh hoạt.
  32. 32. Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 32 Các loại chất thải có thể tái sử dụng (bao bì, can đựng hóa chất…) sẽ đươc tái sử dụng, loại chất thải có thể tái chế (giấy, nylon…) hoặc có thể tận dụng sẽ được hợp đồng các đơn vị khác để xử lý. IV. Kết luận. Việc hình thành dự án từ giai đoạn xây dựng đến giai đoạn đưa dự án vào sử dụng ít nhiều cũng làm ảnh hưởng đến môi trường khu vực. Nhưng để chủ động trong việc quản lý môi trường, khi dự án đi vào hoạt động, chúng tôi sẽ cho phân tích nguồn gốc gây ô nhiễm và đưa ra các biện pháp giảm thiểu các tác động tiêu cực, đảm bảo được môi trường làm việc, học tập trong vùng dự án được lành mạnh, thông thoáng và khẳng định dự án mang tính khả thi về môi trường.
  33. 33. Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 33 CHƯƠNG VI. TỔNG VỐN ĐẦU TƯ – NGUỒN VỐN THỰC HIỆN VÀ HIỆU QUẢ CỦA DỰ ÁN I. Tổng vốn đầu tư và nguồn vốn của dự án. Bảng tổng mức đầu tư của dự án STT Nội dung Số lượng ĐVT Diện tích (m2) Đơn giá (usd) Thành tiền (usd) I Xây dựng - 6.860 525.239,63 Khu trường học 1 Xây dựng công trình (xây thêm 2 lầu) 180 cháu 640 1.428,21 257.077,80 2 Nhà bảo vệ 12 86,24 1.034,88 3 Cây xanh 50 4,31 215,50 4 Sân chơi 158 12,94 2.044,52 Khu vui chơi dã ngoại 1 Khu trồng rau sạch, cây ăn quả 2.000 2,16 4.320,00 2 Khu team building 1.000 64,68 64.680,00 3 Chòi nghỉ 10 chòi 200 86,24 17.248,00 4 Khu vui chơi dưới nước 1.500 107,81 161.715,00 5 Giao thông 1.300 12,94 16.822,00 Hệ thống tổng thể 0,00 1 HT cấp điện toàn khu HT 1 34,50 34,50 2 HT thoát nước tổng thể HT 1 21,56 21,56 3 HT cấp nước tổng thể HT 1 25,87 25,87
  34. 34. Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 34 STT Nội dung Số lượng ĐVT Diện tích (m2) Đơn giá (usd) Thành tiền (usd) II Thiết bị 455.759,61 1 Tủ để đồ học sinh chung 30 Tủ 431,22 12.936,60 2 Ghế học sinh 180 Ghế 23,72 4.269,60 3 Tủ đồ trong lớp 30 Tủ 431,22 12.936,60 4 Máy chiếu phục vụ giảng dạy 5 Máy 689,96 3.449,80 5 Thiết bị nhà bếp và dụng cụ phục vụ ăn uống 1 Bộ 12.936,68 12.936,68 6 Thiết bị văn phòng - quản trị 1 Bộ 40.534,93 40.534,93 7 Thiết bị thông tin, internet và camera quan sát 1 Bộ 8.624,45 8.624,45 8 Máy lạnh và hệ thống nước uống nóng lạnh 1 HT 56.058,95 56.058,95 9 Thiết bị hội trường và âm nhạc phục vụ dạy học 1 Bộ 43.122,27 43.122,27 10 Xe chuyên chở học sinh 5 xe 49.590,61 247.953,05 11 Thiết bị khác 1 Bộ 12.936,68 12.936,68 III Chi phí quản lý dự án 3,453 (GXDtt+GTBtt) * ĐMTL%*1,1 33.873,90 IV Chi phí tư vấn đầu tư xây dựng (GXDtt+GTBtt) * ĐMTL%*1,1 59.068,73 1 Chi phí lập báo cáo nghiên cứu tiền khả thi 0,757 (GXDtt+GTBtt) * ĐMTL%*1,1 7.426,16
  35. 35. Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 35 STT Nội dung Số lượng ĐVT Diện tích (m2) Đơn giá (usd) Thành tiền (usd) 2 Chi phí lập báo cáo nghiên cứu khả thi 1,261 (GXDtt+GTBtt) * ĐMTL% 12.370,40 3 Chi phí thiết kế kỹ thuật 1,780 GXDtt * ĐMTL% 9.349,27 4 Chi phí thiết kế bản vẽ thi công 1,068 GXDtt * ĐMTL% 5.609,56 5 Chi phí thẩm tra thiết kế xây dựng 0,290 GXDtt * ĐMTL% 1.523,19 6 Chi phí thẩm tra dự toán công trình 0,282 GXDtt * ĐMTL% 1.481,18 7 Chi phí lập HSMT, HSDT thi công xây dựng 0,549 Giá gói thầu XDtt * ĐMTL% 2.883,57 8 Chi phí giám sát thi công xây dựng 3,508 GXDtt * ĐMTL% 18.425,41 V Dự phòng phí 5% 30.909,11 Tổng cộng 1.104.850,99 II. Nguồn vốn thực hiện dự án. Bảng cơ cấu nguồn vốn của dự án STT Nội dung Thành tiền (usd) NGUỒN VỐN Tự có - tự huy động Vay tín dụng I Xây dựng 525.239,63 47.749,06 477.490,57 Khu trường học 1 Xây dựng công trình (xây thêm 2 lầu) 257.077,80 23.370,71 233.707,09
  36. 36. Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 36 STT Nội dung Thành tiền (usd) NGUỒN VỐN Tự có - tự huy động Vay tín dụng 2 Nhà bảo vệ 1.034,88 94,08 940,80 3 Cây xanh 215,50 19,59 195,91 4 Sân chơi 2.044,52 185,87 1.858,65 Khu vui chơi dã ngoại 0,00 0,00 1 Khu trồng rau sạch, cây ăn quả 4.320,00 392,73 3.927,27 2 Khu team building 64.680,00 5.880,00 58.800,00 3 Chòi nghỉ 17.248,00 1.568,00 15.680,00 4 Khu vui chơi dưới nước 161.715,00 14.701,36 147.013,64 5 Giao thông 16.822,00 1.529,27 15.292,73 Hệ thống tổng thể 0,00 0,00 0,00 1 HT cấp điện toàn khu 34,50 3,14 31,36 2 HT thoát nước tổng thể 21,56 1,96 19,60 3 HT cấp nước tổng thể 25,87 2,35 23,52 II Thiết bị 455.759,61 41.432,69 414.326,92 1 Tủ để đồ học sinh chung 12.936,60 1.176,05 11.760,55 2 Ghế học sinh 4.269,60 388,15 3.881,45 3 Tủ đồ trong lớp 12.936,60 1.176,05 11.760,55 4 Máy chiếu phục vụ giảng dạy 3.449,80 313,62 3.136,18 5 Thiết bị nhà bếp và dụng cụ phục vụ ăn uống 12.936,68 1.176,06 11.760,62 6 Thiết bị văn phòng - quản trị 40.534,93 3.684,99 36.849,94
  37. 37. Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 37 STT Nội dung Thành tiền (usd) NGUỒN VỐN Tự có - tự huy động Vay tín dụng 7 Thiết bị thông tin, internet và camera quan sát 8.624,45 784,04 7.840,41 8 Máy lạnh và hệ thống nước uống nóng lạnh 56.058,95 5.096,27 50.962,68 9 Thiết bị hội trường và âm nhạc phục vụ dạy học 43.122,27 3.920,21 39.202,06 10 Xe chuyên chở học sinh 247.953,05 22.541,19 225.411,86 11 Thiết bị khác 12.936,68 1.176,06 11.760,62 III Chi phí quản lý dự án 33.873,90 3.079,45 30.794,46 IV Chi phí tư vấn đầu tư xây dựng 59.068,73 5.369,88 53.698,85 1 Chi phí lập báo cáo nghiên cứu tiền khả thi 7.426,16 675,11 6.751,06 2 Chi phí lập báo cáo nghiên cứu khả thi 12.370,40 1.124,58 11.245,82 3 Chi phí thiết kế kỹ thuật 9.349,27 849,93 8.499,33 4 Chi phí thiết kế bản vẽ thi công 5.609,56 509,96 5.099,60 5 Chi phí thẩm tra thiết kế xây dựng 1.523,19 138,47 1.384,72 6 Chi phí thẩm tra dự toán công trình 1.481,18 134,65 1.346,52 7 Chi phí lập HSMT, HSDT thi công xây dựng 2.883,57 262,14 2.621,42
  38. 38. Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 38 STT Nội dung Thành tiền (usd) NGUỒN VỐN Tự có - tự huy động Vay tín dụng 8 Chi phí giám sát thi công xây dựng 18.425,41 1.675,04 16.750,37 V Dự phòng phí 30.909,11 2.809,92 28.099,19 Tổng cộng 1.104.850,99 100.441,00 1.004.409,99 Tỷ lệ (%) 9% 91% III. Hiệu quả về mặt kinh tế và xã hội của dự án. III.1. Nguồn vốn dự kiến đầu tư của dự án. Tổng mức đầu tư của dự án : 1.104.850,99 USD (Một triệu một trăm linh bốn nghìn tám trăm năm mươi đô la Mỹ và chín mươi chín cents). Trong đó:  Vốn huy động (tự có) : 100.441 USD.  Vốn vay : 1.004.409,99 USD STT Cấu trúc vốn (USD) 1.104.850,99 1 Vốn tự có (huy động) 100.441 2 Vốn vay Ngân hàng 1.004.409,99 Tỷ trọng vốn vay 91 % Tỷ trọng vốn chủ sở hữu 9 % 2. Dự kiến nguồn doanh thu của dự án, chủ yếu thu từ các nguồn như sau: TT Khoản mục Năm 2020 2021 2 3 Lượng học sinh 400 400 Học phí tháng 64,68 64,68 Công suất % 80% 100% I Tổng doanh thu hằng năm usd 552.303 690.379 I.1 Thu học phí 227.674 284.592 - Đơn giá/năm usd 711,48 711,48
  39. 39. Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 39 TT Khoản mục Năm 2020 2021 2 3 - Số lượng trẻ người 320 400 I.3 Thu từ học nhạc, vẽ,anh văn,.. 74.388 92.985 - Đơn giá/năm usd 332,09 332,09 - Số lượng trẻ/ năm người 224 280 I.4 Thu từ chăm sóc ngoài giờ 63.761 79.702 - Đơn giá/năm usd 332,09 332,09 - Số lượng trẻ người 192 240 I.5 Thu từ du lịch sinh thái 186.480 233.100 - Sô lượng người 72.000 90.000 - Đơn giá 2,59 2,59 3. Dự kiến đầu vào của dự án. Chi phí đầu vào của dự án % Khoản mục 1 Chi phí quảng cáo sản phẩm 1% Doanh thu 2 Chi phí khấu hao TSCD "" Bảng tính 3 Chi phí lãi vay "" Bảng tính 4 Chi phí bảo trì thiết bị 1% Tổng mức đầu tư thiết bị 5 Chi phí khác 4% Doanh thu 6 Chi phí khu du lịch 70% Doanh thu 7 Chi phí lương nhân viên, giáo viên,.. "" Bảng tính 8 Chi phí tiền điện, nước, internet,… 1% Doanh thu Chế độ thuế % 1 Thuế TNDN 20 III.2. Phương án vay. - Số tiền : 1.004.409,99 USD - Thời hạn : 10 năm (120 tháng). - Ân hạn : 1 năm. - Lãi suất, phí: Tạm tính lãi suất 4%/năm (tùy từng thời điểm theo lãi suất ngân hàng). Tài sản bảo đảm tín dụng: thế chấp toàn bộ tài sản hình thành từ vốn vay.
  40. 40. Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 40 Lãi vay, hình thức trả nợ gốc 1 Thời hạn trả nợ vay 10 năm 2 Lãi suất vay cố định 4% /năm 3 Chi phí sử dụng vốn chủ sở hữu (tạm tính) 6% /năm 4 Chi phí sử dụng vốn bình quân WACC 4,18% /năm 5 Hình thức trả nợ: 1 (1: trả gốc đều; 2: trả gốc và lãi đều; 3: theo năng lực của dự án) Chi phí sử dụng vốn bình quân được tính trên cơ sở tỷ trọng vốn vay là 9,09% ; tỷ trọng vốn chủ sở hữu là 90,91%; lãi suất vay dài hạn 4%/năm; lãi suất tiền gửi trung bình tạm tính 6%/năm. III.3. Các thông số tài chính của dự án. 3.1. Kế hoạch hoàn trả vốn vay. Kết thúc năm đầu tiên phải tiến hành trả lãi vay và trả nợ gốc thời gian trả nợ trong vòng 10 năm của dự án, trung bình mỗi năm trả 124.547 USD. Theo phân tích khả năng trả nợ của dự án (phụ lục tính toán kèm theo) cho thấy, khả năng trả được nợ là rất cao, trung bình dự án có khả năng trả được nợ, trung bình khoảng trên 133% trả được nợ. 3.2. Khả năng hoàn vốn và thời gian hoàn vốn giản đơn. Khả năng hoàn vốn giản đơn: Dự án sẽ sử dụng nguồn thu nhập sau thuế và khấu hao cơ bản của dự án để hoàn trả vốn vay. KN hoàn vốn = (LN sau thuế + khấu hao)/Vốn đầu tư. Theo phân tích khả năng hoàn vốn giản đơn của dự án (phần phụ lục) thì chỉ số hoàn vốn của dự án là 3,44 lần, chứng tỏ rằng cứ 1 usd vốn bỏ ra sẽ được đảm bảo bằng 3,44 usd thu nhập. Dự án có đủ khả năng tạo vốn cao để thực hiện việc hoàn vốn. Thời gian hoàn vốn giản đơn (T): Theo (Bảng phụ lục tính toán) ta nhận thấy đến năm thứ 7 đã thu hồi được vốn và có dư, do đó cần xác định số tháng của năm thứ 6 để xác định được thời gian hoàn vốn chính xác.
  41. 41. Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 41 Số tháng = Số vốn đầu tư còn phải thu hồi/thu nhập bình quân năm có dư. Như vậy thời gian hoàn vốn của dự án là 5 năm 9 tháng kể từ ngày hoạt động. 3.3. Khả năng hoàn vốn và thời gian hoàn vốn có chiết khấu. Khả năng hoàn vốn và thời điểm hoàn vốn được phân tích cụ thể ở bảng phụ lục tính toán của dự án. Như vậy PIp = 2,32 cho ta thấy, cứ 1 usd vốn bỏ ra đầu tư sẽ được đảm bảo bằng 2,32 usd thu nhập cùng quy về hiện giá, chứng tỏ dự án có đủ khả năng tạo vốn để hoàn trả vốn. Thời gian hoàn vốn có chiết khấu (Tp) (hệ số chiết khấu 4,18%). Theo bảng phân tích cho thấy đến năm thứ 8 đã hoàn được vốn và có dư. Do đó ta cần xác định số tháng cần thiết của năm thứ 7. Kết quả tính toán: Tp = 6 năm 8 tháng tính từ ngày hoạt động. 3.4. Phân tích theo phương pháp hiện giá thuần (NPV). Trong đó: + P: Giá trị đầu tư của dự án tại thời điểm đầu năm sản xuất. + CFt : Thu nhập của dự án = lợi nhuận sau thuế + khấu hao. Hệ số chiết khấu mong muốn 4,18%/năm. Theo bảng phụ lục tính toán NPV = 1.463.394 usd. Như vậy chỉ trong vòng 20 năm của thời kỳ phân tích dự án, thu nhập đạt được sau khi trừ giá trị đầu tư qui về hiện giá thuần là: 1.463.394 usd > 0 chứng tỏ dự án có hiệu quả cao. 3.5. Phân tích theo tỷ suất hoàn vốn nội bộ (IRR). Theo phân tích được thể hiện trong bảng phân tích của phụ lục tính toán cho thấy IRR = 15,098% > 4,18% như vậy đây là chỉ số lý tưởng, chứng tỏ dự án có khả năng sinh lời. P tiFPCFt PIp nt t     1 )%,,/(     Tpt t TpiFPCFtPO 1 )%,,/(     nt t tiFPCFtPNPV 1 )%,,/(
  42. 42. Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 42 KẾT LUẬN I. Kết luận. Với kết quả phân tích như trên, cho thấy hiệu quả kinh tế của dự án mang lại, đồng thời góp phần phát triển ngành giáo dục của tỉnh nhà, giải quyết việc làm cho cán bộ công nhân viên. Cụ thể như sau: + Các chỉ tiêu tài chính của dự án như: NPV >0; IRR > tỷ suất chiết khấu,… cho thấy dự án có hiệu quả về mặt kinh tế. + Ngày nay, với mức sống ngày càng cao, nhu cầu giáo dục ngày càng được được nâng cao. Phụ huynh luôn mong muốn và tạo điều kiện tốt nhất để con em mình được đào tạo trong một môi trường tốt nhất nhằm nâng cao kiến thức, sự hiểu biết cho con em cũng như môi trường tuổi thơ. Nên nhu cầu về một ngôi trường đúng chuẩn luôn được quan tâm nhiều, Dự án đầu tư nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu được thực thi là bắt kịp được sự phát triển của xã hội. Sự đầu tư tuyệt đối về cơ sở vật chất, đội ngũ giáo viên và chương trình giảng dạy của dự án đều nhằm vào mục tiêu xây dựng và khẳng định một mô hình giáo dục mới, tiên tiến tại tỉnh nhà. + Dự án khi đi vào hoạt động sẽ góp phần giải quyết được một số lượng việc làm cho người lao động có chuyên môn, tạo ra thu nhập cho chủ đầu tư và đóng góp vào ngân sách nhà nước mỗi năm trung bình khoảng 37 nghìn usd. Góp phần “phát huy tiềm năng, thế mạnh của địa phương; đẩy nhanh tốc độ xã hội hóa trong sự nghiệp trồng người”. II. Đề xuất và kiến nghị. Với tính khả thi của dự án, rất mong các cơ quan, ban ngành xem xét và hỗ trợ chúng tôi để chúng tôi có thể triển khai các bước theo đúng tiến độ và quy định. Để dự án sớm đi vào hoạt động.
  43. 43. Dự án nâng cấp và xây dựng khu vui chơi Trường Mầm non Sóc Nâu Đơn vị tư vấn: Công ty CP Tư vấn đầu tư Dự Án Việt 43 PHỤ LỤC: CÁC BẢNG TÍNH HIỆU QUẢ TÀI CHÍNH CỦA DỰ ÁN 1. Bảng tổng mức, cơ cấu nguồn vốn của dự án thực hiện dự án 2. Bảng tính khấu hao hàng năm của dự án. 3. Bảng tính doanh thu và dòng tiền hàng năm của dự án. 4. Bảng Kế hoạch trả nợ hàng năm của dự án. 5. Bảng Mức trả nợ hàng năm theo dự án. 6. Bảng Phân tích khả năng hoàn vốn giản đơn của dự án. 7. Bảng Phân tích khả năng hoàn vốn có chiết khấu của dự án. 8. Bảng Tính toán phân tích hiện giá thuần (NPV) của dự án. 9. Bảng Phân tích theo tỷ suất hoàn vốn nội bộ (IRR) của dự án.

